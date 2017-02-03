MannKind - Afrezza Sales Improve Slightly, But Not Enough To Excite Investors

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) seems to be a company trying to finds its way in the world and having a difficult time at the task. Early this week the company announced new titration packs of Afrezza, which will supplement the "new" titration packs that were developed 7 months ago to correct lagging sales. The company also announced plans for a reverse split that will ask shareholders to approve a ration somewhere between 1-for-3 and 1-for-10 later this month. Then there are the script numbers. For the week ending January 27th scripts came in at about 270 (a fraction of what is needed to excite the street).

The script data reported this week is an improvement over the weeks prior, but is still very much short of what is needed. With about 270 scripts sold lat week the company finds itself in a virtual flat-line with where sales were 7 months ago. Before taking over the marketing responsibilities last July, MannKind had indicated that it understood the hurdles that troubled the previous partner and would implement changes that would make the re-launch of Afrezza an "epic turnaround". Thus far what we have seen might be termed by some to be an epic failure.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis the most recent numbers are finally ahead of the pace set in the previous quarter, though overall the current quarter is still 12% slower than Q4 of 2016. The qiuarter over quarter data needs to improve. A company that is not showing sales growth tends to have a difficult time seeing its stock price appreciate. A company in a cash crunch that is not delivering quarter over quarter sales growth has an even more difficult time.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

From a year over year standpoint the numbers are just as bad. MannKind has not yet been able to outperform the previous marketing partner. Even more problematic is if you apply a linear trendline to the sales thus far in 2017. As you can see from the chart below, one month of sales actually trends out to negative numbers. The company desperately needs to correct the sales dilemma it is facing.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

From a projections standpoint I fear that my outline for the first half of 2017 could be overestimated. With a new sales force starting in the next few weeks, one should expect a transition period where sales get negatively impacted. I am not at all convinced that a new sales force will make a material difference. Even if my projections were hit, the company is still well below what they need to be in terms of sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In terms of cash, it is my estimation that MannKind has dipped below the $60 million mark. My number assume that the company already has the cash from the sale of an office building in Valencia California. If one assume cash burn of $25 million per month, then the company would be out of cash at the end of July. MannKind does have a credit line of $30 million, but having to resort to using that would be troublesome. MannKind has not been able to announce a partner, nor has it been able to announce a cash infusion. Thus, cash remains a critical concern to looking at MannKind.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The NASDAQ listing issue is finally coming to a head. MannKind has announced reverse split plans and will seek shareholder approval for such a move later this month. There are 25 trading days left for MannKind to get itself into compliance. To do that organically, the stock price would have to get above $1 per share for 10 consecutive trading days. The reverse split is a remedy that will get the company into compliance immediately. The problem with a reverse split is that it is rarely viewed as a positive event and it never does anything to correct the underlying issues that have the stock price down in the first place. In my opinion a reverse split will gain approval and will be completed. Some readers felt strongly that it would never come to this, but it has. It is better to deal with that reality sooner. There could be tremendous downward pressure on this equity if there is not a major cash infusion or major announcement soon. Sales are simply not cutting it and patience is something that the street does not afford companies very often.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I am oft asked why I am negative on MannKind. The answer is that I am simply assessing realities and formulating an opinion based on those realities as it relates to a potential for investment. The aggregate of information relating to MannKind points toward a negative opinion on investing in it. If, as an investor, you find yourself having to seek out silver linings, having to make excuses, and using the terms "will be", "hope", or "if", you are probably trying to hard to have a positive picture formulated. Look at MannKind head on and look at the numbers, data, and situations. Whether or not Afrezza is good is not really the issue at hand when you look at this as an investment. It is whether or not Afrezza can sell. Trying to assess potential of the Receptor Life Science deal, or an epi-inhaler is okay to do, but you should assess it in the reality that this company has no cash and has financial troubles that will happen first. MannKind remains a speculative play, and could have a challenging Q1 in terms of stock action. Stay Tuned!

