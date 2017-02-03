Intesa Sanpaolo's (IITOF) CEO Carlo Messina On Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:IITOF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Carlo Messina

So good afternoon and welcome to our 2016 full year results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive and I’m here with Stefano Del Punta, CFO; Marco Del Frate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officers.

As a management team we are very proud of the performance of the bank, especially taking into account that the external environmental has been far less positive than expected. The focus of today's presentation is therefore on what we have achieved for shareholders in 2015. However let me start with a few words on the strategy of Intesa Sanpaolo to make a very clear point, both in light of recent media news on our -- and our press release about an M&A case study.

Our priority has been and will be the creation and distribution of value for our shareholders, together with a strong balance sheet. We are delivering on the commitments of the 2014-2017 Business Plan. We've almost tripled the net income and strengthened our capital ratios. The proposed dividend for 2016 is EUR3 billion and is purely attributable to our core operating performance where extraordinary gains offset an expected charges in Q4, including those concerning the banking industry and our conservative loan loss provision.

In aggregate the stream of dividends paid in the first three years is well ahead of our business plan commitment. As for 2017 we confirm the business plan commitment of EUR10 billion to be paid over the four years covered by the plan. To be more precise, I think that’s we are still in the position to pay the €4 billion dividend for 2015, we committed to, in the plan. But due to the challenging environment, it is prudent to commit to a €3.4 billion dividend for 2016, which fully meets our commitment for the full -- for the four years of the plan, and also because I prefer to over deliver my commitment and not to under deliver my commitment.

The dividend policy going forward will be disclosed in the new business plan, which will preserve our key priority of value creation and distribution for our shareholders with high and sustainable dividend. We are very confident about our ability to generate strong profits on a standalone basis, for 2017 and for the following year, driven by revenue generation, cost management and lower cost of risk.

On the revenue side, we see growth both in commissions, mainly driven by a further improvement in wealth management and in interest income driven by increasing loan volumes and medium long-term rates. As for the costs of risk, following a massive decrease in NPL in the last 50 months, we have already identified and launch additional actions to bring our NPL ratio down to pre-crisis levels by 2019. We are doing these in an organic way and with very limited and targeted sales because we do not want to give away value to specialized investors. So we want to maintain for our shareholders.

In summary, we are very confident about our ability to organically generate value creation and distribution for our shareholders. Having said that, the management of Intesa Sanpaolo, regularly examines options for growth, not only internal but also external. It’s a duty of a CEO to look also to all the options for growth. So specifically any analysis that we carry out about potential M&A follows the pattern, so the rules of the game.

First of all constrains are set in relation to our stringent criteria aimed at preserving the capital adequacy and the value creation and distribution for our shareholders. Second step, the industrial rationale is assessed in accordance with the strategic priorities included in our business plan. Third, only if and when such analysis successfully passes the first two steps we move to the third and final step, that of designing the structure of the possible M&A transaction.

So with reference to the constraints set as a first step of our analysis, any potential M&A transaction has to meet two financial goals. First, being capital neutral without applying any capital arbitrage, including that Danish Comprise in case of insurance companies. So first, being capital neutral without applying any capital arbitrage including the Danish Compromise in case of insurance companies.

Second, being consistent, we the creation and distribution of value of our shareholders. So this means that in case of any M&A our shareholders in 2017 will get a dividend per share at least equivalent to the standalone commitment of a €3.4 billion payout and going forward a dividend per share consistent with a standalone priority of rewarding shareholders with high and sustainable dividend and driving from a better diversified geographical footprint and business mix.

So I repeat, our shareholders in 2017 will get a dividend per share at least equivalent to the standalone commitment of a €3.4 billion payout and going forward a dividend per share consistent with the standalone priority of rewarding shareholders with high and sustainable dividend. So I want to take care of my shareholders. They are my priority number one in any case.

Then second, with reference to the industrial rational, assess as a second step of our analysis, we check if the potential M&A transaction fits with the strategic priorities included in our plan. We set the key industrial goal of growing in the areas of asset management, private banking and insurance, in synergy with our network and with an International focus on countries that are AAA or AA rated.

The industrial rationale underpins the diversifications in terms of business mix and geography, that I mentioned before is a major driver for a sustainable value creation and distribution for our shareholders. But when examining the industrial rationale of any M&A transaction we adopt a clear cut about people. So human resources add the key factor of success of any organization. And human resources of companies involved have to be enhanced as a key enabler for success, especially people in charge of customer relationship, which represent a major driver for achieving sustainable value creation.

So regarding Assicurazioni Generali, as disclosed in our recent press release, we are currently getting out just the second step of the analysis. We are still checking if potential industrial combinations involving Assicurazioni Generali fit with the strategic priorities included in our plan. In this step we’ll take all the time necessary for performing a comprehensive and solid assessment.

After completion of the assessment we would be in the position to verify if these industrial option actually manage to enter the last step of the analysis, that is to turn into a design structure of a possible transaction, subject in many case to the constrains we have set in terms of capital adequacy and value creation and distribution for my shareholders, that I repeat are my clear priority. Having stated our strategic priorities very clearly please consider that I'm not going to add any more comments on M&A matters during the course of our call today.

Now I would like to focus on today’s announcement and the solid year of progress that we have made while continuing to deliver on our business plan commitment. So slide number one here are the main highlights of the year, $3.1 billion cash dividends, fully delivering on our commitment for the year. This is equal to a dividend yield of 8% on ordinary shares and 9% on trading shares based on yesterday’s closing prices.

$3.1 billion net income recording our best results since 2007. Q4 was the best quarter for commissions since Intesa Sanpaolo was created 10 years ago at more than $2 billion. Wealth management represents around 50% of our gross income, making our business model resilient even in this all-time low interest rate environment.

1% reduction in operating costs with top tier cost to income ratio in Europe at 51.2%. $6.3 billion gross NPL stock reduction in the past five quarters, now at the lowest level of the past 12 quarters coupled with the lowest NPL inflow in ISPs history. Despite this positive evolution we continue to provision in a very conservative way aimed to increase the NPL coverage. Finally ISP has a solid 12.9 common equity ratio, well above regulatory requirements even in an adverse scenario.

I'm very proud of these results and I want to thank all Intesa Sanpaolo people for their hard work and strong performance. So let’s now go through the presentation, and at the end I will be glad to take your questions only on my result.

Plus please turn to slide two. Let me first briefly remind you of the operating environment and compare it with the assumptions in our business plan. The external context has been more difficult than expected. Italian GDP grew at 0.9% in 2015 compared to the assumption of 1.3%. And 1-month Euribor was negative in 2015 and over 60 basis points lower than expected.

Slide number three, despite the context we registered a significant net income growth driven by our business model, focused on wealth management. In addition we also strengthened our capital position which in 2013 was already well above the more stringent regulatory requirements set out for 2017.

Let me underline once more that net income results are purely attributable to our core operating performance, where extraordinary gains offset unexpected charges in Q4, including those concerning the banking industry, and then also our conservative loan loss provision.

Slide number four, as a result in 2015 we will distribute EUR3 billion in cash dividend, once again fulfilling our dividend commitment and raising the total amount distributed in 2014-2016 to around EUR6.6 billion, well ahead of the EUR6 billion commitment for the year. Our cash dividend commitment for 2017 is EUR3.4 billion, which allows us to confirm the EUR10 billion cumulative cash dividend commitment in the 2014-2017 business plan. Once more rewarding shareholders with sustainable dividend is a priority for ISP management.

Slide number five, shareholders are not the only ones benefitting from our solid performance. During 2016 employees received EUR5.3 billion in salaries. In all our excess capacity of 4,500 people has been retained and gradually redeployed, contributing to the bank's performance and growth. The public sector received EUR2.3 billion in taxes and households and business received EUR56 billion in new medium long-term lending.

Slide number six. Our strong contribution to the Italian real economy is illustrated in this slide. In 2015 we granted EUR48 billion of new medium long-term lending to Italian households and business, up by almost 80% compared to 2014. In addition the past three years we have helped almost 53,000 companies to get back on track turning more than EUR3 billion in loans that were non-performing into performing with an estimated positive impact on almost 270,000 Italian household. Indeed Intesa Sanpaolo will continue to be an important accelerator for the real economy in Italy.

Slide number seven, beyond the EUR3 billion cash dividends already mentioned the economic performance highlights for the year are EUR3.1 billion on net income and EUR3.7 billion excluding charges concerning the banking industry, EUR2 billion of net fee and commissions in Q4, the best quarter ever, 1% reduction in operating cost. In addition Intesa Sanpaolo's stand for best-in-class capital position and the solid recovery balance sheet.

We then go to slide number nine, to focus on the full year results. So despite an operating environment more difficult than expected, the strategic priorities we set out in our business plan continue to pay off in 2015. Compared to 2015 operating income and operating margin are pulled down by all-time low interest rate but they are almost in line with 2015 through strong commercial effort.

Costs are down by 1%, highlighting our strategic flexibility and dynamic cost management. Additionally considering the positive evolution of our NPL portfolio and also in light of profit from disposal of non-core assets, we continue to maintain a very conservative level of provisioning. Had we left the NPL coverage ratio unchanged vis-à-vis 2015 levels we would have added around €700 million to this year's gross income and in opposite we decided to increase the coverage.

Let me also remind you that in 2016 charges concerning the banking industry were equal to €830 million pretax and €559 million net of tax. Excluding these charges, net income would have been €3.7 billion.

Fourth quarter results, slide number 10. Fourth quarter performance has been solid. Net income at €776 million aligned with our per quarter dividend commitment. Operating income up 5% year-on-year and operating margin up 19%. As already mentioned in Q4 we have also been very conservative with respect to loan loss provisions and we have been able to compensate the negative impact of one-off charges concerning the banking industry, equal to €557 million pretax, €370 million net of tax. Net income would have been around €1.1 billion excluding charges concerning the banking industry.

So let’s move on net interest income. In this slide you can see that on a quarterly basis the net interest income decreased and this decrease is entirely due to non-commercial component including a reduction of around €50 million, due to the Egyptian currency devaluation. And second point, the diversification already started in Q3 of our security portfolio that was AAA and AA Goovis in order to edge Italian political uncertainty related to the referendum. So we reduced it by €5 billion, more or less Italian government bonds and we increased German one. And third point has been a clear attitude to realize capital gain on trading from profit.

Let me also remind you that net interest income for 2016 is negatively affected by strong deposit gathering, that we will use to generate growth in our wealth management business going forward. In Q4 only, we recorded a €14 billion increase in direct deposit, €22 billion for the -- and in entire year and customer financial assets increased as well by €22 billion on a yearly basis. As a result, our Italian market share on deposit and bond increased in a significant way.

Slide number 12, commission. Over the past five years, the bank has been rebalancing the revenue mix towards a intensive business. It is thanks to this approach that we have delivered very positive results, already achieving our business plan target for 2017.

Slide number 13, Q4 was Intesa Sanpaolo’s best quarter ever for commissions, showing growth of 11% versus the same period last year, and of 14% compared with the third quarter of 2016, when you exclude performance fees. In addition, on a yearly comparison commissions are up 1% again when excluding performance fees.

Slide number 14, we confirmed our position as the European leader in asset management, with Eurizon Capital performing as the best-selling European fund house in 2016 in terms of net inflows. Total assets under management stand at around €314 billion, up almost 30% in three years. Asset under management over indirect deposit ratio has now reached 67%, increasing by eight points in three year. Over the same period, net inflows into asset under management totaled around €73 billion, already achieving business plan targets for 2017.

The low interest rate environment facilitates the ongoing switch towards managed asset and we can also consider the opportunities created by the EUR150 billion of asset under administration, the increase in direct deposit base in excess of medium term funding position of the group, that is EUR66 billion and the low market penetration of wealth management product in Italy.

Slide number 15, we are already a successful wealth management company. So once again in 2016 all our division made a positive contribution to group results with our wealth management business generating 50% of our total gross income making us be clear European leader in wealth management, delivering on the strategy we set out in our business plan, but you have also to remember that corporate and investment banking made an incredible job and also Banca dei Territori affected by the low level of interest rate made very good performance and the international subsidiary is now contributing -- are now contributing in a significant way to the net income of our group.

Slide number 16, operating cost reduction. We continue to be extremely focused on cost management. Operating costs are down 1% on a yearly basis, driven by further reduction in administrative expenses, and stable personnel cost including incentives to trigger growth. ISP maintains a strategic flexibility in managing costs, it remained a cost to income leader in the European level.

As just mentioned we are proud to have a top tier cost to income ratio, and this chart illustrates our excellent position in Europe, so slide 17.

Slide 18, asset quality, the very important part of our results. Thanks to our focus on improving the NPL position we registered a positive evolution in 2016. Gross NPL stock declined by around EUR5 billion on a yearly basis, as NPL inflow was the lowest since ISP was created. Despite this positive trend and also in light of profits from disposal of non-core assets, we confirmed our very conservative approach on provisioning that led to a significant increase in NPL coverage. As we left the NPL coverage ratio unchanged we would have added around EUR700 million to this year's gross income.

Slide number 19 gross NPL stock decreased by EUR6.3 billion in the last 15 month. This reduction has led to the lowest level of the past 12 quarters for both gross and net NPL stock. The weight of gross NPL on total loans decreased by almost 2 percentage points in one year and the weight of net NPLs is down to 8.2%. So we are applying the same execution machine, delivery machine that we had on wealth management also on NPL reduction.

Slide 20, we also continue to see significant improvement in net inflows from performing loans. So thanks to our dynamic approach to NPL management in 2016 we achieved the lowest inflow of NPL since ISP was created 10 years ago. And this is also an evidence that Italy is completely out from any crisis.

Slide number 21, as mentioned at the beginning of this call we have adopted a very conservative approach with regard to provisioning considering our positive NPL portfolio evolution, and also in light of profits from the disposal of non-core asset. You can note that as we moved through the year we strengthened more and more loan loss position. As a result we have increased the NPL cash coverage to 48.8% almost 5 percentage points higher than the average of our Italian peers. Our total coverage also including collateral went up 10 percentage points on a yearly basis to 149%, mainly thanks to our productive search for good quality collateral performed by the credit management value chain.

Slide number 22, during 2016 we have launched several actions to reduce our NPL stock with over 1,500 resources dedicated to proactive credit management, integrated management of NPLs in the capital light bank. This effort paid off. We achieved a significant gross NPL stock reduction increasing prudent coverage also through very conservative provision. All this was done without impacting our ability to remunerate shareholders and creating the right conditions for the client in cost of risk. That’s the way in which we think it is good to manage a bank, not to give value to private equity investors, but to give value to our shareholders.

Slide number 23, in accordance with the ECB guidelines we have already identified and launched in each division an additional set of actions focused on NPL reduction, that have been endorsed by our Board of Directors last week. These actions are backed by $200 million in investments in additional people, incentives and data and operating infrastructure. Our objective is to return to pre-crisis NPL ratios by 2019. Within this action plan we foresee very limited and targeted NPL sales because again we do not want to give away value to specialized investors.

Slide number 25, capital, ISPs capital base remained strong and we maintain a buffer of around 360 basis points versus the 2017 fully loaded requirements for the SREP in the combined buffer. This is particularly impressive when compared to our peers who have an average buffer of around 190 basis points. Additionally we continue to apply a deliberate strategy of low leverage, with a phased in leverage ratio of 6.3% which is among the best in Europe. Let me also remind you that ISP was the clear winner of the EDA stress test. We were the only bank above regulatory requirements even in the adverse scenario.

Slide 26, as you can see in this chart we have the third highest capital buffer in our European peer group, equivalent to around €10 billion. When it comes to capital strength ISP continues to be a market leader in Europe.

Slide 27 is already discussed. We have also demonstrated our solidity in terms of leverage where we ranked second in Europe.

Slide 28, Intesa Sanpaolo continues to enjoy a strong liquidity position with $150 billion in liquid assets and $66 billion reserve of excess medium long term liquidity. Our liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio are well above Basel III requirements for 2018.

Slide number 30, we have delivered around $6.6 billion cash dividends over the past three years, well ahead of the $6 billion business plan commitment for the same period. The following pages highlight the main business plan actions that are all up and running, thanks to the contribution of our people.

For the sake of time let’s move to slide 35. Again this slide is very important for me, because the contribution of all our people has been a key enabling factor in achieving our solid results allowing us to be well ahead of our business plan target. Let me also say a few words about an important milestone we recently achieved. So just a few days ago Intesa Sanpaolo celebrated 10 year anniversary of its creation and I want to personally thank all the people who contributed to this incredible journey and who are the driving force behind our past, present and future success, and also to thank Professor Bazoli, Enrico Salza and Corrado Passera.

Slide number 36, let me give you an outlook for 2017 with the focus on ISP. We expect growth in operating income, driven by an improvement in net interest income and commissions. This revenue increase coupled with continued cost management will drive operating margin growth. Moreover, thanks to the improved credit environment, as a result of our NPL initiatives we expect a decline in the cost of risk that will trigger further growth in gross income.

Despite the more difficult operating environment, we confirm our business plan dividend target to distribute €10 billion cumulative cash dividends over the 2014, 2017 period. Creating and distributing value for our shareholders is a remaining management priority and my personal priority.

Slide number, 37, we are confident to be able to deliver on our commitment also in light of an improving market economic environment in Italy. The employment rate is on the rise. Marking a 10 year record, real disposable income of Italian households grew by 2.3% in the first three quarters of 2016, the highest growth rate in 15 years and is set to grow further in 2017.

Car registrations rose by 16%, the strongest growth rate since 1997. Italian real estate transactions are experiencing a significant recovery in terms of volume, with pricing starting to rebound. The Italian economy is benefiting from this positive outlook and Italian GDP is projected to grow by around 1% in 2017.

Slide 38, in conclusion, so to sum up. I am and we are very satisfied with such a solid 2016. We delivered €3 billion cash dividend fully in line with our commitment for the year. We generated €3.1 billion net income; €3.7 billion, excluding charges concerning the banking industry. Our NPL stock is declining, driven by the lowest ever NPL inflow and NPL coverage has increased. We are one of the strongest banks in Europe, in terms of capital and leverage.

2017 will be another very good year for Intesa Sanpaolo. And I would like to thank you for your time and attention, and I will now be happy to answer your questions.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question. It comes from Mr. Jean Neuez from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Sir, your line is open.

Jean Neuez

Hello, good afternoon. I just wanted to ask you about provisions and coverage ratio. There was an article published by the Bank of Italy last weekend, that shows that the time for recoveries seems to be increasing for collections, and that the value of collection declines with the number of years that loans stay NPL. So I hear your comment about one thing to extract the maximum value from the NPL recoveries without selling.

However I wonder to what extent you are ready to maybe carve out a few portfolios in order to extract maximum values of the ones that you actually want to recover, or whether the stock is putting pressure on the organization and recovery rate could decline from here?

And the second question I had is on the net interest income, the financial component reduction seems to be reducing faster with the number of quarters, even if you exclude the Egyptian devaluation and I just wanted to have a sense of whether how much there is to go before the trough on the financial component? Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

So thank you. So looking at the recovery rate, that’s a very important point because the analysis of Bank of Italy, were prepared not considering the creation of specific machine for enhancing recovery of non-performing loans. So we -- in one year time we increase in a significant way the recovery of our non-performing loans just because we decided to use people, capital budget, investments and now we are setting specific incentive schemes in order to treat the person that are working in this area, like the person that are working into wealth manager area.

So in my expectation recovery will not decline if you have the right recovery machine. Recovery could decline if you are in mindset of making disposal or not taking care of this area in a very managerial and effective way. So we decided to transform this area into a business unit, today probably one of the most important business unit of the group and we will continue to deliver to increase recovery rate exceeding by far what Bank of Italy has declared to the market.

I don’t want to give figures at this time but in the next quarters this will be part of specific communication on the plan of non-performing loans of Intesa Sanpaolo. But believe me we are accelerating recovery in a significant way just because we are now putting the right managerial attitude and attention on this area that is really strategic for Intesa Sanpaolo.

Net interest income, a financial component, so it is clear that you cannot have geographical diversification so using the amount of Italian Goovies, Spanish Goovies in the percentage compared with the German one and France one and have an increase in the yield in your portfolio. You cannot make disposal of goovies, realizing capital gain without affecting net interest income.

In my expectation, we are really close to the minimum level of contribution from financial components. So this area can start again to give positive contribution to our figures next year and I think that on the other side the action that we made in order to make a relative age in case of very negative reaction of the market to the Italian referendum that was why we increased the German bond within our portfolio, in our expectation, if the market will have a more positive attitude toward Italy, can also be reduced. But we will see in the future months.

Jean Neuez

Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

Thank you.

Thank you. We will now take our next question of Azzurra Guelfi from Citigroup. Please go ahead ma’am your line is open.

Azzurra Guelfi

Hi, good afternoon. A couple of questions from my side. One still on the NPLs, and this year you have increase the coverage also thanks to some extraordinary that allowed, not revenue impact on the profitability or operational profitability. And if you were have to have any extraordinary next year would you consider continuing to boost upward the coverage and do you have like an ideal aspirational level of coverage in mind?

The second one is very quick one, on the sovereign spread we have seen a widening of the sovereign spread but your adjusted duration is very low thanks to the ageing. Is it fair to say that the sensitivity has come down versus previous year and there shouldn’t be a huge impact on capital from this? And the third one is a little bit more strategic. Since you presented the last business plan you have transform the bank significantly with an increase of the fees income on the total revenue. And [indiscernible] is leader in terms of gross premium return in Italy. Eurizon as you said had a record inflows in Europe. So you are doing pretty well in this and what are area that you could do better in this, in your wealth management in the future because of course there is always scope for improvement. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So, thank you, Azzurra. Start from non-performing loans at coverage. So coverage is not something that is important in itself, because what is really important and we set the targets, the fixed target for NPL ratio in our figures is to be in a position to reduce non-performing loans. So the reduction in non-performing loans that we realized, also increasing coverage means that we are in the right position, looking at the coverage in a very different position compared to our peers, that need to make extra provision and go to very high level of coverage if they want to reduce non-performing loans.

We are able to do without adding significant amount of provisions to our figures. And next year we will have a reduction in provision deriving from a reduction in inflow. So a significant reduction in provision from this side. And we think to be in a position to work in a selective way, in order to reduce the non-performing loans. So the expectation on the coverage is that we have not a target in terms of coverage.

Coverage is driving from collateral, from time of duration of your non-performing loans. We decided to make also a cleanup of, are likely to pay in this quarter. So I think that we are in a good position to continue to reduce in a significant way without increasing the coverage of the non-performing loans.

So that’s my expectation and the evidence of this year has been that we increased coverage, but we didn’t use in order to reduce non-performing loans. So at the end reality is that now we are in a safer position, but we didn’t use in order to realize. And €6.3 billion believe me, is something like the amount that others players will have to do, losing such a lot of money in their figures, make a disposal that you can do by ourselves, having some comparison with our competitors.

And so it is clear that we are in a very good position, because we have a clean balance sheet, we have a good coverage, good amount of collateral. So my expectation is that, we can work easily with our coverage ratio. Than we will see during 2017 and put in the prospected dividend of €3.4 billion really with high degree of flexibility in making whatever I want to do.

The sovereign spread, so I don’t see significant variation in the sensitivity on capital. So my expectation is that this is not a crucial point, not on positive and not on negative for us. Strategy of business plan, the increase in wealth management is really something that we can realize working on our amount of asset under administration on our deposits and the amount of the possibility to transform some area of asset under management that are with a very low yield into asset under management with high yield.

So I think that the potential for the group is really significant because just to give you figures, but the amount of asset under administration that can be convertible into asset under management is really huge and probably not the €155 billion of asset under administration but a big portion of this can be part of a new target for the future.

The amount of deposits that we increased in this year and in reality it is €20 billion on total, that is €32 billion just current accounts. So it is something huge that we already started in making conversion, but it is figures that are comparable to banks in Italy and to wealth management company in Italy.

Looking at insurance products, in our retail network we have a significant potential into the personal investment client. So not only private banking but also the area of personal investment that in terms I mentioned is today comparable to the para-banking relation. So my expectation is that we can have a significant growth organically in this area of the group.

Then my expectation is also that on the side of Banca dei Territori we can leverage on what we call Banca IMI [ph] and this is an area devoted to the mass market, to the family but we are edging a lot of potential levers to this area, and my expectation is that we can also make significant cross-selling and adding commissions also in this area. Probably it is not only part of 2017 but also the future.

On corporate investment banking we want to play a game of fee and commissions especially in investment banking with selective deal in which we can have a leading position. We think that also in this area we can be considered one of the very good player, not like the super best-in-class but we can do this job also in Intesa Sanpaolo and especially in Banca IMI.

Foreign network, in my view we have significant potential also in this area that we can explore. So my expectation is that in the portfolio business we can leverage on growth in different business unit. It is clear that wealth management is the area that is the top, considering the risk absorption because no credit risk. It is clear that it is the typical diversification move that you can do and so increasing penetration in wealth management.

You can improve also the position, the risk profile and the sustainability in case of stress test, because do not forget that our very good performance in the stress test was not only due to the capital position but also due to sustainability of our revenues line because if you have wealth management and commission fee based you are in a position to be in a better performance considering stress test analysis.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Giovanni Razzoli from Equita. Please go ahead sir. Your line is open.

Giovanni Razzoli

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. The first one is on the NPL ratio. You have disclosed that you have agreed with your regulator at 10.5% NPL ratio in 2019. I was wondering what kind of reason is behind this lever. I mean whether it’s wise in your opinion to run a bank, put pre-crisis NPL ratio or what has been the reason behind this?

And again on the asset quality I was wondering if you can share with us what are the trends in terms of migration from the unlikely to pay to NPL, you were very clear in committing to a reduction in the stock of NPLs in 2017. I'm wondering what could be the trend in terms of migration into the NPL among the NPL category.

And then if I may, a clarification on what you said at the beginning in terms of your commitment to the growth strategy. I was just wondering whether I got it correctly that in any case -- in case of any M&A your dividend per share would be consistent at least with a $3.4 billion of target of 2017. Thank you for taking this question as well.

Carlo Messina

So third point yes. Number two, migration we expect that the unlikely to pay migration into bad loans can have significant reduction during 2017. I don't want to provide figures. When we will have the first quarter results we will enter into more detail also on this area.

Looking at NPL ratio I didn’t say that -- inferred we agreed a target with the regulator. So I told that we had the approval of the Board of Directors to our plan. Then we had discussion in the last two or three months with the regulators, but the timing for presenting the plan is end of March. So we are still working with them. It is clear that my expectation is that this figure could be something that could be in line with the expectation of the regulator.

But it is clear that I have not the agreement of the regulator, because this will be the result of the final part in March, end of March.

Giovanni Razzoli

Thank you.

Andrea Vercellone from Exane. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrea Vercellone

Good afternoon. Two questions on my side, the first one refers to your insurance operations and particularly the regulatory treatment around capital. You, for several quarters now you have presented fully loaded core tier 1 ratios which strip out the benefit of the Danish Compromise. To my knowledge and whether you have not yet asked for the authorization to apply the Danish Compromise to your existing insurance operations. So my question is do you plan to ask at some point and do you see any issues as to why, on your existing insurance operations that could not be granted.

The second question and this one you may decline to answer, is just a clarification on your opening statement vis-à-vis analysis of strategic options. Several times during this conference call you have mentioned the word diversification. I may have missed it, but in your opening statement I did not hear any word about complexity, integration risk. I assume that these two elements would also be part of your stage 2 assessment I suppose. How much weight do you place on these two? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So it is clear that you can have a complexity in integrating a company that has the same business unit. So if you merge a bank with another bank you can have a significant complexity and execution risk. Then if you work into specific business unit you can have complexity within business unit. So it's completely another story.

It is clear that complexity and execution risk is something important, but when I'm talking about people and making people free to be part of an organization I'm talking about complexity because in reality the word complexity and execution is related to having people onboard. That's the reality if you are a manager and not something that is looking from outside the management of the company.

Insurance operation and the possibility to ask for the Danish Compromise; so it is clear that we are evaluating the possibility of asking for the Danish Compromise and this has nothing to do with any kind of possible valuation of different strategies. It is also clear that rather a lot of very important big player, that are relaying on Danish Compromise and that without Danish Compromise could have a capital position affected by -- in a significant way. And so in a level playing field world Danish Compromise should be something that can be in the sake of all the operators in the market.

But for the time being we have not yet presented the request of having the Danish Compromise within our insurance company. That's sorry coming back to the first point so because you are trying, in any case to moving to the first point, for the strategic analysis we will not consider Danish Compromise.

Andrea Vercellone

Thank you very much.

Thank you. We will now pass to our next question from Alberto Cordara from Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead sir. Your line is open.

Alberto Cordara

Hey good afternoon. We show another quarter of very strong deposit growth, particularly current accounts are shooting up at an incredible rate. And this is something that as you explained, can help you next year to boost your commission line. But I think in a short-term it's probably creating also some problem to NI, because all of a sudden you have all this excess liquidity.

So the question for you is, is this very strong growth, so current accounts I think they are up 8% quarter-on-quarter, 14% year-on-year. Is this something that you somewhat try to achieve actively, or it's just that you are getting flows coming from other banks? I mean is there the problem of possibly deposit outflows from some of the other players?

And the second question, I just want to go back to towards the quality, because here there is a classic situation of benchmarking and it is a bit unclear -- I mean investors they are doing some benchmarking. Is the regulator doing some benchmarking. It look so, but if so, I just want to understand a bit of your idea on how the regulator is looking at things, because I don’t think it makes sense to compare Italy to let’s say the Netherlands, just because Italian banking business is lending money to SMEs and not to large corporates.

So at any period in time, Italian NPL ratio are bound to be higher than those of the Netherland or some of the other European countries. So I think it makes sense however to compare banks that are working in Italy side-to-side and when I look at National banks, banks that are present pretty much everywhere in Italy, it does seem that your NPL ratio is materially higher than your next two or three competitors.

So, --

Carlo Messina

Sorry, Alberto, Italy is lower.

Alberto Cordara

Lower, sorry materially lower, I do apologize. Materially lower, yes exactly. Materially lower. So I am just thinking whether the regulator should be really obsessed or should be really concerned and pushing you to an aggressive policy. And then as you are saying, I think also the fact that it's lower probably means that you’ve been keeping your book more in order than some of the other banks.

I have more a current level of provisioning and the NPL are coming down naturally. So I'm just thinking whether the regulator should be aggressive with you or should just consider the fact that you’re a bit in a different class than some of the other banks? Sorry for the confusion before.

Carlo Messina

So we are absolutely considered in a different class. So that’s for sure, in my perception, sorry that’s clear. And it is also clear that my expectation is that the supervisor appreciates the trends of our organic reduction in non-performing loans. So we are demonstrating that it is possible to reduce if you have a very good recovery machine, a very good coverage including collateral that you can deliver what is the expectation of regulators, so to reduce the non-performing loans ratio.

It is also clear that there is something related to business model because in Italy we have a business model that is mainly related to SMEs. So if you compare Intesa Sanpaolo with a big French player that is making international corporate banking, it is clear that if I add the same amount of international corporate clients, my ratio could be really more in line with the European sector. And also on the other lines there are some differences in classification because, in Spain you have the reprocessed assets and in Italy no.

So there are a lot of area of attention in making in -- transforming into a fair approach the approach of the supervisor. In our case my impression is that their approach is absolutely fair. So I think that they are considering as -- that's my impression but I think that their approach with us is fair and we are demonstrating that we can deliver on in an organic way a significant reduction in non-performing loans.

Looking at deposit growth we didn't make any active action. So the reality is that typical flight of quality situation, because that's reality and that's the reason why, considering the majority of these deposits are related with personal investment clients, the main targets of our network is to work into the conversion into asset under management of these deposits, because it is typical that these clients can have some need that could be comparable with private banking clients.

So they are the right clients on which we can work in order to transform into asset under management. And it is really a huge reserve that we can add to our significant excess medium term, so net stable funding ratio, excess medium term and also to our asset under administration. Do not forget that I -- just to make this correlation with the commission side of the deposits that we will have deposits in terms of bonds and term deposits.

But we will have during 2017 roughly EUR30 billion expiring out of which 14 are wholesale bonds. But remaining parts are retail bonds and time deposits. And this can be other portion that due to our significant excess of liquidity we can work in order to have a conversion. That's the reason why I think that we remain with a huge potential that if we will not as currently affected by other turbulence, it would be possible this year to have a significant good results also in commission and wealth management.

Alberto Cordara

Fantastic, many thanks. Thank you.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from the Delphine Lee from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Delphine Lee

Yes good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. Two questions from me. First of all just wanted to come back to dividends of target of '17, this EUR3.4 billion. Just wanted to understand a little bit rationale for let's say your more prudent stance or commitment for '17. Because listening to your outlook statement about revenues, cost of is risk declining. And also I guess helped by the old funds gains, it feels like the EUR4 billion, as you've said is within reach.

So is that purely M&A related or are there negative impairments coming that we are -- we should be aware of like I don't know, plenty of [ph] resolutions foreign fund or anything else on capital. The second question if I may just clarify again your strategy, opening strategy comments. On the financial criteria, do you have anything as well, I mean I guess in terms of value creation about EPS accretion, if you have targets that you can share in general for M&A or the return on the investments on timeframe.

And also just on comments on the diversification of your businesses, do we understand you're looking in terms of targets expanding geography wise outside of Italy in asset management private banking and insurance. Thank you very much.

Carlo Messina

Sorry I will not tell anything on what I told at the beginning of the conference. I think I was really clear on this point. So I don't want to add a point on this. It is clear that priority is to increase net income and to work for good dividend per share. So but in any case I don't want to elaborate on this point.

The EUR4 billion versus EUR3.4 billion, if you look at the dividend of our peers and so if you make the analysis of dividends of Intesa Sanpaolo compared with dividend of all the other player in the market, you have a clear evidence of the exceeding amount of Intesa Sanpaolo increasing year-by-year. So there is a level of dividend that is not received by the investors is something that that can be rewarded in terms of the market cap. So I decided to take a more conservative approach, confirming commitment of EUR10 billion because my original commitment, so the commitment of the business plan has been EUR10 billion, environment is clearly difficult.

I think that I can be in a position also to pay EUR4 billion but if I have to take a commitment in an environment like this I will prefer as I told that we gaining to over deliver and not to under deliver. Then nothing considering M&A nothing considering other stresses condition in our country.

Delphine Lee

Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Thank you.

Thank you. We will take our next question from Andrea Filtri from Mediobanca. Please go ahead. The line is open.

Andrea Filtri

Good afternoon, two questions from me. Volume growth, does your constructing view on Italy's macro allow for in 2017 in your view and will gains from asset disposals be fully used to hike coverage levels or could they also be partly used to contribute to support in the dividend in 2018? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Volume growth in Italy in my view can be something that in the 2017 could be realty. So I think that we are in a country that is growing it Italian way so not at a Chinese way or anyway but Italy is based on SMEs and now family. And so this is enough to say that we can have very good result in this environment. Looking on the usage of both initial capital gain, we will see what happen during 2017. So if you expect that I give guidance also on what would be usage of the different categories of revenues capital gain or other items, I’m not in a position to give this specific guidance.

So we would see during 2017. What it is absolutely sure is that my commitment is 3.4 and I will respect my commitment.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Adrian Cighi from RBC. Please go ahead.

Adrian Cighi

Hi guys, this is Adrian from RBC, thank you for taking my questions. I have two from my side, please. You provided a very helpful outlook for the top line portfolio ’17. Can you provide some more color on the various components of NII and potentially our fee income outlook assuming the current environment continues? And the second question on slide 20, you have an illustration where you provide sort of a front book cost of risk around 600 million or 40 basis points, do you see this is sort of continuing or potentially improving in ’17? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So, on cost of risk, it is clear that cost of risk is trending down because we are benefiting in a significant way from reduction in inflow. What I want to be sure is to be in a position to create sustainable income for the future for this organization. So, that will be part of the new strategic plan on which I will work in the second part of here. And so, any remind and what could be the future for this organization that in any case I can tell you will be i.e., net income i.e., dividend sustainable dividend will be side if the cost of risk will be close to 60, 70 or 40 and then I will give clear guidance to the market. I think that today I gave a lot of information on a lot of items related to [indiscernible].

But I want to add something on net interest margin because I think that this could be of some use for all of you to have a clear point, on what could be the evolution on net interest income. We think that we can have positive contribution from volume side. Volume side will be the main driver of growth of net interest income, both in 2017 but also in the next business plan and other items in which you can rely by definition is reduction of cost of funding because we have expiring medium term bonds, as I told you that add originally an amount of cost is much higher that one that we have today and in case of replacement so we can have a cost, in case I switch to asset under management that the cost will be really very low.

And on the other side, we will have negative contribution from hedging facilities, because hedging facilities will give us an amount of contribution in the range of that €550 million compared with more or less €600 million, so our expectation is that volume reduction in medium term cost of funding can more than compensate reduction in the hedging facilities.

Looking at the commissions, we expect a significant growth in volume of asset under management and the driver, I have already elaborated on that.

Adrian Cighi

Perfect. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Thank you.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Carlo Digrandi, from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Carlo Digrandi

Yes, good afternoon. And please more question, if I may. The first one if you see any pricing pressures on the season commission either from asset under management product or more like general banking services? The second one is, you did show us some slides where you have achieved the targets of the business plan, maybe not all of them but some of them.

So the question is, if you really think that we can actually believe that there will be a similar trend to continue along this path that given the possibility for further cost cutting for instance or Intesa Sanpaolo this way, or you think that going forward the opportunities are more reduced compare to the original plan that given the fund you have achieved. And one small question to conclude, do you plan to devalue your Atlante stake? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So on pricing, no I don’t see any kind of pressure on fee and commissions. On business plan, cost cutting and other areas we have huge potential and so we can continue to derive value creation also from these area. It would be graduated with -- correlated with the dynamics of revenues but I think that we have significant room also in this area of the group.

On Atlante fund we made the devaluation according to the auditor's evaluation. My expectation for 2017 is really related with plan that is preparing that which is all our preparing, I think that’s [indiscernible] is a good manager and with a good view of the banking sector and I rely on the possibility of having a plan and create in some form or mitigate problematic situation. And then we will see. I have not insider information on what happening in this area.

Carlo Digrandi

Thank you.

Thank you. Christian Carrese from Intermonte. Please go ahead, the line is open.

Christian Carrese

Yes good afternoon everybody. I have three quick questions. The first one is on net interest income, you said that for 2017 you’re expecting some benefits coming from lower cost of fund, I was wondering on the asset side you have been, you gained some market share last year in the retail mortgages for example. I was wondering if you feel that now you could be more relaxed and not so maybe aggressive in terms of asset spread for 2017.

The second question is on IFRS 9, if you can give us - if you are in a position to give us an update on the potential impact coming from IFRS 9? And finally we saw that today you sold a stake in Bank of Italy. You still have stake exceeding if I remember properly 27%, 28% and there is any risk of impairment on this stake due to the fact that you will not be allowed to get the dividend from 2017 over for the part [ph] exceeding 3%? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So, I do not see any kind of risk to make impairment on our Bank of Italy stake. IFRS 9, we are making the final analysis on the impact. My impact will be absolutely manageable due to our strong capital position. The possibility to have an increase also from asset spread reducing the pressure on increasing market share will be something that then happen but is not considered in our budget. So could be something that can be a capital gain in the revenue side in net interest margin.

Christian Carrese

Thank you.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Domenico Santoro from Autonomous. Please go ahead.

Domenico Santoro

Hi, good afternoon. You actually answered all my questions already. Just a curiosity on page 84, where you show the quarterly evolution of fees. There was quite a jump in other commission also in [indiscernible] for management component of these fees. So just wonder whether there is any one-off fee I want to get an idea of what could be a sort of cleaner level for the next quarter? Thank you.

Carlo Messina

The jump is on the advisory and corporate investment bank individual. They are creating a several number of deals concentrated in this quarter but my expectation is that this division as I told clearly can deliver very good performance in commissions also in the next quarter because we are investing in a significant way both in the advisory team, investment banking team, sales and distribution, so that’s an area.

The other question, in any case you should look at all seasonality also in the 2015 it is not only related to 2016. The other points sorry - this is the only question, okay.

Domenico Santoro

Thank you, thanks.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Victor Galliano from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Victor Galliano

Thanks my main questions have been answered but I just wanted to follow up a little bit on what you’re saying about workout the new workout team that you have in place and the management of NPLs, it seems like you’re the only institution that’s really focusing on this and you’re differentiating yourself obviously from the field by doing this.

But maybe you could give us a bit more sense of sort of color of what you hope to achieve here or how much move really you may need to invest this space so do you feel the investment is done to bring the NPLs down to 10% by 2019?

Carlo Messina

So we think that we generated €200 million investments. That was clearly in the slides related to the target of NPL plan. We can achieve this target and we differentiating by the others, because we think that if you work in an organization it is the duty of the management team to exploit all the potential within the organization because it is too easy to give value to private equity funds and not to try to invest within the organization.

I think that also a child can make a disposal, giving money to private equity fund. So I think that it is the duty of a good team or good management team that work in order to create value for current and future shareholders. And we think that the approach as I told you, is similar to wealth management, try to create a delivery machine, try to create a planning and control system, investing in people, in being part of an organization or success.

So you are creating condition for this organization to be a leader, entering in more detail in the target specific until the local business unit, that we set a machine that is working, we would enforce this machine and my expectation is that we will be a really a best practice in Europe in this area.

Victor Galliano

Okay, you have the luxury of time to get this done. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Yes.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Jaime Echenique from Banco Santander. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Jaime Echenique

Thank you very much, Mr. Messina but actually all of my questions have been answered. I really appreciate it. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

Thank you very much.

Thank you. Mr. Carlo Messina we have no further questions. So I'd like to hand the call back to you for any additional or closing remarks. Thank you.

Carlo Messina

So thank you very much to all of you. I'm very proud of these results and hope to see significant part of you in [indiscernible]. Bye.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that will now conclude today's conference call. Thank you very much for your participation today. You may now disconnect.

