Swedbank's (SWDBF) CEO Birgitte Bonnesen on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you and good morning, everyone, for joining our call with the Q4 result this morning. I have with me in the room Birgitte Bonnesen, our CEO, Anders Karlsson, our CFO, and Helo Meigas, our Chief Risk Officer. I leave the word to Birgitte.

Birgitte Bonnesen

Thank you, Gregori, and good morning everyone. And thank you so much for joining us in this call. We've closed the year with a very strong set of results. All three business areas have performed well and we're able to meet both our cost and ROE targets for the year. It gives us a very comfortable capital position with a buffer to the minimum requirement of about 300 basis points. It also gives the Board the possibility to propose that 75% of the annual profit is paid out to shareholders for the fifth year in a row. This achievement comes amidst a global economic and political environment that is still challenging, although, the economic outlook is slowly improving.

In our four home markets, however, the economic activity has been solid. In Sweden, consumption is holding up, while investment and exports contribute positively. Sweden see a growth in population that provides us with an excellent opportunity for continued economic growth. But it also exposes the challenges that we have. Apart from the efforts to integrate immigrants and to match competencies on the job market, it also challenge an already difficult situation in the housing market. We need reforms badly in the tax system linked to housing, in construction laws, and in the rental market. Having said this, all in all, we have every possibility to build a solid foundation for healthy, long term economic growth in Sweden.

In the Baltics the outlook for 2017 in all three countries look better than the actual performance in 2016. Investment, consumption and export are expected to increase, driven by the inflow of EU structural funds. The activity in the housing and mortgage market supported our NII in the quarter through loan volume growth and back book margin expansion. We also integrated the remaining mortgage volumes from Sparbanken Oeresund acquisition in the amount of 12.7 billion in this quarter. Corporate loan volumes were down in the quarter as we chose not to renew or participate in deals that did not meet our return on risk hurdles. The negative interest rate environment has imposed a new type of risk within many segments that we are extra vigilant about. We're, therefore, continuing to advise both our private and corporate customers to build and maintain buffers in their financial plans which we believe is prudent.

This benign environment in our home markets led to a robust commission income performance. Asset management contributed the most, but also DCM and brokerage was stronger. We assisted a record-high number of customers to raise funds in the bond market, especially highlighting [Indiscernible] investment green bond, which was the largest ever denominated in Swedish krona. Asset quality remains resilient across all markets. As expected, we did take some provisions, predominantly in the oil related sectors. And we finished the year at the lower end of our guidance.

Looking ahead, we expect the mortgage market to continue growing, although at a somewhat slower pace, primarily as the introduction of the amortization requirement on the Swedish market. We will continue to stay close to our core property management customers and support them in their activities. At the same time, we strive to grow more in other corporate sectors, such as manufacturing and provisional services. We foresee the modest loan growth to continue in the Baltics. All-in-all, we expect loan growth to be about the same level in -- as in '16, excluding the extraordinary acquired volumes. Although I'm very proud of what we achieved in '16, we have a lot of work ahead of us to improve even more, and maintain our strong financial and market position. More regulation, tougher competition and changed customer behavior challenge us. But I am personally very convinced that even more new business opportunities arise from these challenges. We have articulated the direction for Swedbank and we've broken it down into easily actionable steps that helps us to succeed.

In 2017 our main focus in our private and SME business areas will be to further digitalize our product offering. We aim to put the necessary digital infrastructure in place to allow seamless customer interaction such as signing, messaging and on-boarding. Further steps to fully digitalize the lending process will be taken. And first up will be a launch of a fully digital unsecured-loan product in the first quarter.

Also I have just decided to establish a new unit; customer value management. This unit will drive loyalty with proactive, relevant and personal life offers, distributed through the right channel at the right time. And this is all based on customer insight, which means data that we have. We have to do more in the savings area. The measures that we've taken so far have stopped the outflow in the private-customer part of the business. And we have many, many initiatives that we will roll out gradually in '17, one of them being a full robo-advice solution. All these initiatives and many more fit within our cost target for the full year of '17. They're made possible thanks to our priority to every year improve in efficiency. Moreover, I also believe that these initiatives will mid to long term improve our customer satisfaction.

We are the largest retail bank in our core market and customer and employee satisfaction is important. I'm, therefore, especially glad that our internal employee survey shows that our staffs see a greater engagement and pride to work for Swedbank than they did a year ago. This is a prerequisite to be able to reach our external goals. We've started the New Year with lots of positive energy. And we have a solid plan in place. So, I'm therefore extremely optimistic looking into '17.

And with this, I will hand over to Anders to take you through the numbers.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Birgitte. I will first give you an overview of each of the three business segments. And thereafter, sum it up at Group level. Lastly I will say a few words about our capital position but also [indiscernible] 2017.

Swedish banking ended the year with yet another strong quarter. NII strengthened by further back-book mortgage-margin expansion and volume growth, exclusively in private mortgages. Deposit volumes continued to grow this quarter, primarily from corporates, but also from continued household savings. Deposit margins are still under pressure as a result of market rates continuing to fall in the quarter. The benign stock-market development improved asset-management income as asset under management increased in the quarter.

Income from cards was in line with last quarter, excluding the one-off in Q3, relating to MasterCard fees. Expenses were stable, primarily impacted by lower staff cost, but also increased compensations to the savings banks and other seasonally higher expenses such as marketing. Asset quality continued to be resilient.

Turning to Baltic banking; yet another quarter with stable results primarily driven by increased activity in payments and performance fees in asset management. FX effects also impacted the result positively. Lending margins were flat in the quarter while deposit margins continued to be under pressure. Both deposit and loan volumes increased slightly in local currencies. Expenses were slightly up, mainly due to seasonalities and FX effects. And asset quality continued to be solid.

Now over to LC&I. Large corporates and institutions showed a stable set of results. NII was supported by higher average-lending volumes, slightly higher lending margins, FX effects, but also a few one-offs. Net commission income increased in the quarter as a result of higher asset-management incomes coming from performance fees and the benign stock-market development. Brokerage income was also higher, being supported by better DCM activity and capital market maker fees. NGL held up well due to good trading activity, especially within FX. We still see customers who wants risk-management products continuing.

Expenses was seasonally higher and also impacted by increased staff costs, as a result of a restructuring charge of SEK75 million, and in conjunction with an organizational change within our capital markets division. The credit impairments came primarily from provisions in the oil-related segments. And Helo will talk you more about the outlook in the oil and offshore portfolio in a short while.

So, summarizing Group level, we delivered another strong set of results. Mortgage volumes and margin expansion supported NII and mitigated the negative pressure from deposit margins. Higher income from asset management and brokerage led to improved net commissioning income in the quarter. Net gains and losses were negatively impacted by higher covered-bond buybacks and some market volatility in the FX swap market at the end of the year. Both is related to Group Treasury. Expenses came in at SEK16.4 billion.

Then, turning to capital, the combination of strong income, lower risk-exposure amount and positive pension effects, brought our CET1 capital ratio to 25% in the quarter. Risk-exposure amount decreased by roughly SEK10 billion, mainly due to positive rating migrations and increased collateral values impacting the LGD. In addition, positive [indiscernible] effects and decreased market risks impacted risk exposure amount further. Increased mortgage volumes in the quarter bought our CET1 capital ratio requirements to 21.9%. In that number we include the upcoming increase in the countercyclical buffer to 2%. And it's based on the current REA level as a base. We feel comfortable with our buffer to the minimum requirements around 300 basis points. And, have it earlier communicated, no excess capital. We await clarity on primarily the expected Basel proposal and the subsequent implementation by the EU before we will set our management buffer level. Lastly, looking ahead into 2017, we expect the back book reprising of the mortgage portfolio to continue as fixed mortgages are coming up for renewal. Furthermore, our ambition is to compensate for higher regulatory costs by reprising, where applicable.

In addition, as Birgitte mentioned, we expect loan volume growth in 2017 across segments and business areas to be around the same level as 2016, excluding the extraordinary loan volumes stemming from the Danske and Sparbanken Oeresund acquisitions. The growth will primarily be driven by mortgage loans, but, also we have an ambition to diversify the corporate lending. Group Treasury total income, looked at by combining NII and NGL and excluding the one off gain of the Visa transactions, is expected to be about the same level as 2016. This assumes no change in interest rates, capital bond spreads, and FX swap rates.

As communicated last quarter, we expect total expenses to reach 16.7 billion for the full year of 2017 as a result of the acceleration of investments within the savings and lending areas, as well as in our customer data management capabilities, and higher compensations to the savings banks. However, efficiency continues to be the top priority and our return on equity target of 15% remains.

Let me now hand over to Helo to walk you through the asset quality.

Helo Meigas

Thank you, Anders. I will make now a short overview of credit quality in Q4. We continue to have a good and balanced portfolio development. Excluding FX effects and one off transactions, the total loan portfolio had grown by 4% year to date. The growth has primarily come from Swedish banking and Baltic banking where the asset quality also stays strong, with 44 million and 15 million recovered, respectively. Large corporate ended the year with a small decrease on the portfolio, mainly as a result of a drop of volumes in Q4. This is due to strong capital markets for real estate companies and one major repayment. Total credit impairment in large corporate and institutions in Q4 were 652 million.

Now a few comments on the oil portfolio in Norway. The provision of SEK496 million in our oil and offshore portfolio is what accounts for the majority of credit impairments in Q4. As of today, we are not able to confirm if the credit impairments we made this quarter will be sufficient to cover the risk remaining in our oil portfolio after the all the phase one restructurings have been completed. We have one client group where the terms of the restructurings have not been finalized yet. But we remain hopeful that we will be done with the portfolio by or before summer. If I then sum it up for the total year, we have done credit impairment in the amount of SEK1.37 billion, which equals to the provisions we have taken on our oil and offshore portfolio. Year-to-date credit-impairment ratio is 9 basis points.

Referring back to the guidance we gave last quarter about credit impairments, which was 10 to 15 basis points to the total credit in the portfolio, we ended the year on the lower end of it. And we also remain with the same guidance currently for 2017 as conditions in the oil market -- oil industry are still strained. And we have not finalized the restructuring of the oil portfolio yet. I think I stop here.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you. We're happy to take any questions now. Please register yourself through the operator.

Peter Wallin

I thought I'd just start with a question on mortgage margins, where we see continued repricing of the back-book. And you also expect that to continue into '17. Could you give any kind of indication of what repricing the back-book -- what kind of margin impact that could have?

And also not talking about the front-book and being flat in this quarter, do you think that the front-book will stay flat throughout '17 and it's only back-book repricing left for the mortgage margin?

Anders Karlsson

If you look at the quarter the difference between the back-book and the front-book is below 10 basis points; roughly 6 to 7.

And to your second question, front-book margins were flat, in the quarter. As you probably remember, there was a small hike in the list price from basically every player in the middle of December that you can't really see in the numbers for Q4. That is small, but it's obviously a positive effect, going forward.

Talking about the front-book margins for 2017 is extremely difficult. It's very much up to competition, market conditions, and the price sensitivity of the customers. So, I will refrain from doing that.

Peter Wallin

Okay. And then coming into corporate -- you reduced the large corporates' volumes relatively much in this quarter, especially, things like commercial real estate. And you talked during your presentation about maybe diversifying your loan book a bit more. Does that mean that you might continue to decrease your -- some sectors like commercial real estate? And which sectors do you try to grow in?

Birgitte Bonnesen

Birgitte here. Thank you. No, it doesn't mean that we will take our ambition level down, not at all. Our ambition level for '17 is at the same level. And, in fact, it's increasing because you take out what we acquired. We will also continue to work with those who are core customers with us in the commercial space, absolutely. On the -- in the -- well I talked about manufacturing and professional services. We will lend more to SSE, SME, those who are our core customers, a lot of them out -- in -- outside of the [indiscernible] in Sweden.

Peter Wallin

Okay, thank you. And then, just a final question of mine regarding credit demand from corporates, which has been somewhat muted overall for quite some time despite the general economy has been doing quite well. Are you seeing more of a broad-based pick-up in credit demand, considering how strongly the indicators such as PMI and others here in Sweden? Or do you still expect it's mainly going to be real estate and construction driving the credit growth?

Birgitte Bonnesen

Yes. The latter. We don't really see -- we still see a very subdued credit demand in Sweden. A lot of it is driven by construction and in the commercial space. And here it's really important for us to pick the customers. That means to stick with the customers that are our core customers that we work with for a long time. We know them well. And this is where we will provide them with the credit facilities that they need, going forward.

Magnus Andersson

Just if I start with costs you reiterate your guidance of SEK16.7 billion for '17. When we discussed this after the Q3 report you said you had also a -- you indicated at least a flat cost ambition for '18 on the '17 level. If we would get the wage tax, the Swedish wage tax that would have an impact on you of around SEK650 million, would you be able to absorb that under a flat cost ambition for '18? Or should we add that in that case? That's my first question. Hello?

Anders Karlsson

Yes, Magnus. You have so good questions that we have to look up the answer before we open up. Yes. We try to take your question apart. We haven't guided on '18. We will not guide on '18. What I said in Q3 was that I see no large things coming up that would change dramatically for '18. When it comes to the tax that was not included in that. We have said that, if it comes, our ambition is to reprice or take that out [Technical Difficulty] our customers basically.

Magnus Andersson

Then, secondly, just on capital you continue to say that you are not over-capitalized. At what buffer level relative to the minimum requirement for the Swedish FSA would you perceive yourselves as over-capitalized?

Anders Karlsson

I would say like this, Magnus. First of all, you have seen during 2016 that we have had a fair amount of volatility in the capital situation driven by pensions, PD migrations, FX effects. So -- but that's one issue. The other issue is what I said. That is we wait the Basel Committee and the Basel IV proposal and how that will be implemented in EU. And I think that is the, by far, most important information that we need.

Magnus Andersson

And when do you think you will know anything more about that? Do you have any idea?

Anders Karlsson

It's a good question. We hear different things basically every week. Everything from people being optimistic that it will come out something in a short period of time, to that it -- the discussion is far -- sort of stalling a bit, pushing it further out into the future. So, I really don't have any insights that is different from yours on that specific question.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. And just, finally then, on your asset quality guidance for 2017. You keep that 10, 15, basis points you were talking about of the Q4 pension of the Q4 2015 report. Is it possible to say how much of that is related to the one very large exposure we all know that you have? Or is this primarily related to [Indiscernible] or is it more broad based?

Helo Meigas

I don't think I can comment on that question.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Well, thank you.

Willis Palermo

Hi. Good morning. I had a question on net interest income. And I was wondering if you could just elaborate a little bit on what trajectory you anticipate for this year. And what you think will come from the reprising of on one hand and Treasury income, on the other hand, which was quite strong this year? If you expect to have broadly the same levels next year? And to what extent you are from what you're seeing in the first months of the year you're currently passing on the additional capital requirement and resolution fee to the customer? And then the second question is just to continue a little bit on asset quality. I was just wondering if you could give me a little details on your current conversation with companies and how the mood is evolving in the oil and gas and shipping sector. And what should be needed more in the macro environment to have a better outlook on asset quality, going forward? Thanks.

Anders Karlsson

Okay, thank you. There are so many questions, so if I forget some of them please remind me, then. On NII what we said was that basically what we see is that the difference between the back book and the front book is around 6 to 7 basis points. And, as part of the back book is coming in for renew. I also said that all banks hiked their list prices slightly at the end of the year. And that's also something that I expect to have a slightly positive effect from. And that's basically and then you have new volumes coming in, that will support NII, going forward. So, those are the three components when it comes to the Treasury result. And then, finally, what we have been talking about but we haven't seen that materializing in great numbers yet is our ambition to try to re-price, primarily, the corporate portfolio due to higher regulatory costs coming both from increased capital requirements and increased resolution fees. But that is as I stated, we will do it where applicable, and possible. It's more of a competition issue there.

Finally, on Treasury, assuming that the market environment is the same as in 2018, you will be basically the same outcome for 2017, although the traffic between NGL and NII will be smaller this year than it was last year. But the direction is the same.

Helo Meigas

And then on the oil portfolio and the discussions with the clients, I mean we have been telling earlier, our clients are primarily large companies and in these situations you have multiple stakeholders. So, it is difficult to reach conclusions on the terms of the restructuring in certain cases, even if they -- the discussions actually are very constructive. So, it just takes bit time. And that's why we're not -- we are not done yet. But we are not -- there is not too many left any more in the portfolio that needs to be finalized.

And to our outlook to the industry in general, we still are very cautious about it and this is primarily because of the investments that have been coming down for the last two years, about 25%, on an annual basis. And in 2017, although you see some positive signals because of the more stable oil price, we don't see that it will have a major positive impact to our clients in the North Sea region in '17. With downstream off-shore companies, still continue to suffer by the low demand for their investments and equipment and the low contract rate. So, we believe there is still need for some further consolidation, so we are cautious about the market.

Willis Palermo

Thanks. That's so very clear. Can I just pick up on the -- my first question and continue a little bit on the corporate repricing you were referring to? When do you think you'll be able to start discussing with corporate? Or have you already start some of the conversation with, maybe, the smaller corporate? And, if yes, which sector are concerned?

Anders Karlsson

Okay. I mean, to be a bit more optimistic we have seen in certain sectors some repricing actually coming in. But again as I said, with the subdued loan demand and the competition, it's very difficult for me to give you any guidance. We have the ambition and now internal steering is pushing for it but we need to wait. Then you have the underlying structure of the corporate portfolio, which is different from the mortgage portfolio, in the sense that it's a longer duration so it takes a longer time for the repricing to come in only due to that fact. But to be on the optimistic side, we have seen pockets of it coming in and happening actually.

Willis Palermo

Thank you very much.

Omar Keenan

Could I please ask about interest rate sensitivity? In the fact book, there's 4.500 billion basis points, if rates move up by 50 bps from here should we just add 2 billion to our net interest income or are there other things that we should be factoring in like Treasury NII or flaws in the lending book?

My other question is on capital, your message continues to be that you have no excess capital, but I mean the Basel process looks to be stalling, the Swedish regulator doesn't want to do anymore, so what else do you need to start buying back stock? Thanks.

Anders Karlsson

I was expecting the NII sensitivity to come and so thank you very much. I think you could say that the fact book figures, first of all they are static and there are a number of assumptions in them, but they give you a fair view of what will typically happen. What it does not capture though is the fact that it is a 100 basis point increase and you asked about 50 basis points. There is a non-linear relationship, but just to try to make it simple, if you take out the mortgage portfolio, which is administratively separate, and you take out the deposits, they are equal in size. The remaining part of the balance sheet will give an approximately P&L effect of around zero at the 50 basis points hike of rates. This is partly due to the fact that we have floored in our corporate loans. That will not start healing until you go above zero, so it gives you a fair picture but I would again remind you of the non-linearity in that.

Omar Keenan

Can I just double check that point? So for the Group, if we go from minus 50 bps to zero then there's no sensitivity to that?

Anders Karlsson

What I said is that if you take out the administratively separates which is the mortgage portfolio and the deposits, that's correct under the current situation in the balance sheet. But as you are aware of -- it's in the part that I just took away that repricing has been going on. So the question then is coming back to competition and the price sensitivity or elasticity of the customers in the mortgage market and in the savings market, respectively.

Omar Keenan

And in the mortgage and deposit book all those equal -- if minus 50 goes to -- if Stibor goes from minus 50 to zero how do you think that will behave?

Gregori Karamouzis

Its Gregori here Omar, that is really up to you to do different scenarios on it. But if you use the table in the sensitivity analysis that we have in the fact book that makes some assumptions about the elasticity on deposits, on savings accounts, and transaction accounts. It also assumes that mortgage rates will have an equivalent increase of the 50 basis points that you're taking as an example, so that gives you a sensitivity already there. But it's really your assumptions to make as to what actually the behavior will be in the market towards customers. To Anders' point, since the relationship is not linear for the first 50 basis points up to the zero percentage of market rates, the sensitivity of 100 basis points overestimates the first move upwards in the interest rates. But then it becomes relevant again if rates were to move higher than 50 basis points.

Omar Keenan

And then if we go from -- say we're jumping three, five, steps ahead maybe here, if we go from zero to 50 then that would be 2 billion by pro rata with the 4 billion, is that fair?

Gregori Karamouzis

It wouldn't because then -- what you're doing then is you're using the 100 basis points which is around 4 billion and then you're using a linear assumption, it would be less than 2 billion for the first 50 basis points under the scenarios that we have in the fact book.

Omar Keenan

Yes, for the first 50 basis points and at the second 50 basis points it's 2 billion?

Gregori Karamouzis

Yes, or more even.

Omar Keenan

Then the buy-backs?

Anders Karlsson

Yes, I would gladly come back on that one maybe if that's a possibility I will encourage them. To remind you first of all, the volatility has been quite high in 2016, that's what you need the management buffer for. Secondly, again if you convert the 300 basis point to absolute amounts it's not a huge amount of money we're talking about. Thirdly, I would like to remind you that this is a yearend situation and I would like to see what happens going into the year before to see if 25 stays at 25.

Omar Keenan

I mean maybe it's not excess capital but I mean what's stopping from distributing 100% of earnings for example? We're not talking about re levering the bank, we're talking about distributing 100% of earnings going forward.

Anders Karlsson

I'm coming back to what I said. We have a certain, we have a management buffer. The reason for having that management buffer is to protect the dividend at the current level. With the dividend at the current level, and with the underlying volatility that you have seen over the quarters in our capital position, we are saving that money to be able to grow our loan portfolio going forward, being relevant for our customers. So, I don't think that I will use the management buffer for your at your proposal. I think the way we do it and manage it today is prudent at this point.

Omar Keenan

Yes, great, I mean ROEs are very good so certainly growth is better, thanks.

Anders Karlsson

You're welcome, thank you.

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes, hi, Peter Kessiakoff from SEB. First off, a question on cost. Your cost guidance for 2017 was raised partly due to the increase in mortgage expansion, which means that your compensation to the savings bank increased. With the increase in front book margins that we've seen recently and that I'm taking then, the increase in list price recently made into accounts, does that mean that there is any risk of your cost guidance? And what margin expansion do you have in your cost guidance when taking the compensation of the savings bank into account? I think that's my first question.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Peter. First of all, I will not dig in to the commercial agreement we have with the savings banks. If we re-price our mortgage book it's very positive for NII in that case so I don't think it is an issue that should trouble either you or me that much actually.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, then my second question is relating to the asset management side where looking at inflows and removing the inflow from [Indiscernible] and you continued to see outflows. I think that you've addressed before that this is an area that you want to improve. Are there any initiatives that you will be launching during say first half of 2017 where you aim to improve your inflow strength? Is there anything that we should be expecting on that area?

Birgitte Bonnesen

When you look at your rate and what you see is institutional outflow that we've seen this quarter and it's primarily from everything that's linked to fixed income [indiscernible]. But we have many initiatives ongoing, we're building all our staffing up, a transfer factory, pensions, we initiated that last year and now we're rolling it out. We've also recruited almost 20 advisors that will be covering Sweden as a whole and supporting client executives out there with competence as they approach both corporate but also institutions on the asset management side. Then we are ruling out a number of new enablers in the digital space and one of them will be robo-advice. We think that that is a good complement to the rest of the set up.

You also know that we have recruited a new CEO of Robur and she will start in a month. So there are lots of different initiatives, so just the fact that we've consolidated everything around savings and Swedbank into one area, that I think has helped hugely. So I'm very optimistic about savings.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, then just one last question and that relates to a credit risk here, your asset quality, and that you in Sweden have seen a reverse of -- and Swedish banking has seen a reverse, I think Q4 and Q2 and loan levels have been sterile for 2016. Do you have any comments on what the underlying loan loss ratio is and what you expect for 2017?

Birgitte Bonnesen

There of course is when you end up with zero there is a multiple moment behind that. There are some credit impairments and then there are recoveries and we expect the same dynamics also for next year. We have a very good underlying credit quality. But of course if we don't have any credit impairments then that means we are not taking any risk at all and that's not the business that we are in. We are about lending money to our customers, but yes, the credit quality in Sweden stays strong.

Peter Kessiakoff

But on that you say that you expect the same trend into 2017, does that mean that you expect largely zero loan losses, so some reversals?

Birgitte Bonnesen

No, it really depends on how individual cases evolve, so no it's not. Zero is definitely a very good result so -- but there always should be some credit losses also at low levels.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, we've gone through most of the NII but let me just ask you -- we saw Stibor before quite significant during 2016, could you tell us how big was the negative impact from that move?

Anders Karlsson

No, I can't really.

Unidentified Analyst

Not ballpark even? I mean we're talking about more than a billion I would assume.

Gregori Karamouzis

You mean specifically on deposits Andreas.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, the deposits and equity, where you take the hit when rate has been falling.

Gregori Karamouzis

Yes, I mean we've talked previously about the move from the point where you actually saw Stibor falling that has meant around a little bit more than SEK3 billion semi-loss - you could say - on the deposit side. So that's what we have communicated. So you can look at how Stibor has moved during the respective last two years and then you can use that as an approximation.

Unidentified Analyst

Then, Anders, we've been talking about the NSFR for a couple of quarters and it went down and now it's up to 108 again, and you said quite many times that you're actually quite comfortable running down to 103, 104 maybe and that's quite a meaningful impact. What was the driver, was it 81 in the quarter, what happened, why did it move up again?

Anders Karlsson

Yes, it's a good question Andreas. Last quarter it was technical with the cliff effects coming in. In this quarter we pre-funded ourselves a bit, so we have large maturities in this coming so we still have the ambition to be lower than that. But you will probably see a fairly high NSFR and then we had loan volumes going down a bit in the quarter as well on the corporate side. So you might see higher NSFR for the first half of the year but the ambition is not to run it at 108.

Unidentified Analyst

Then a final question on capital. I understand that there's uncertainty on Basel IV and I appreciate that you take that into account. We also hear all kinds of news but let's say that if it comes out that Basel IV will not be implemented, just as one scenario, would you then directly be able to say that now we consider ourselves to be overcapitalized?

Anders Karlsson

I think it is a wonderful question, I'm really looking forward to the news and then I will revert to you immediately.

Riccardo Rovere

Three questions from my side if I may. The first one is again on the say inverted commas, buy-back. My interpretation of what you say is that you will continue to say you have no access capital. And you will continue to act accordingly as long as you don't have clarity on Basel IV regardless the CET1 get into 26, 27, 28 or whatever the number. Is this a fair interpretation of what you have stated so far? This is my first question. The second question I have is, I understand the sensitivity that you provide in the fact book on the movement on Stibor and so on. But Stibor -- let's assume Stibor does not move, let's assume that yield curve moves only in the longer part, is there any sensitivity on your assets and liability to a movement only in the long part of yield curve? The third question I have is, with regard to the repricing of the corporate book, is it fair to say that the repricing you experience on the mortgage book cannot be replicated on the corporate book in an equal way?

Anders Karlsson

On your first question the answer is, yes. On the second question, not significant and on the third question there is a difference in -- there are two differences you could say of major importance when it comes to comparing the mortgage lending with the corporate lending. The first one is that the mortgage book is not relating to any reference rate like Stibor or Euribor or anything. In Sweden it is administratively separate, which is not the case in the corporate book, that's more IBOR related. Secondly, the corporate book has a slightly different duration than the mortgage portfolio so it takes longer time to reprise because you have a duration around I would say two and a half to three years on that. So that is the answer to your third question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much and good morning. I have three questions. You of course talk a lot about regulatory uncertainty and I want to see about your thinking and assumptions behind some of the new initiatives. If we start with MREL and have you made any calculations and assumptions for having to issue a new class of debt, and what kind of cost implications that would have for you? Secondly, a little bit on capital, we've been over this a few times I think, but what kind of assumptions are you building into saying you have no excess capital in terms of new output floors et cetera? Just to get your feeling on that.

Then finally, on volume, you say you want to grow in line with 2016 and also that you're having to step away from some transactions because your risk return metrics are not met. I think we heard from one of your competitors, they want to continue to grow quite rapidly in 2017. Do you see that you will have to change your hurdle rates or that you will have to accept lower margins in 2017? Those are my three questions, thank you.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you, it's Gregori here, I'll take the first one about MREL. As, we're still waiting a clarification from the Swiss National Debt Office as to how they intend to implement the directive in Sweden. As you also know, there are discussions still going on at the EU level trying to harmonize the classification of these different instruments. So that is the first step. If we then assume at some point during this year that we will have the clarity, for us looking at our balance sheet in the funny structure that we have, we've not relatively not a significant senior funding need in terms of cost. So once we start issuing these new types of instruments we wouldn't expect a huge difference between the preferred and then non preferred senior instruments, especially down the line. The price difference should be smaller as we are probably going to be issuing much more of the non preferred senior instruments and meeting the requirements that we will be having imposed on us from the regulator. So, I think probably we're not going to issue something in 2017 but it would probably depend on when we get the final clarification from the regulator.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, it makes sense, thank you.

Anders Karlsson

On the Basel IV and the output floors I think that there are a couple of outstanding issues. You could say that as a general remark the Nordic Banks will be mostly affected by this to different extents. In our case, depending on the level of the output floors, I think it is really difficult to say. The one unknown, other than exactly what the Basel Committee will propose and how EU will act is what the FSA will do on the other side of the equation, which is the minimum requirements where they have a number of buffers in today that we do not know exactly how they will handle under a possible new regime. So it's a bit of -- too much uncertainty out there still to give any guidance on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you, it was worth a shot, thanks.

Birgitte Bonnesen

And growth, you had the last question which was on growth. We'll stick to the around 5% growth that we had this year or '16 that will continue in '17.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, right, thank you.

Jacob Kruse

Just two quick questions, firstly, IFRS 9, do you have any indication of roughly what that might do to your provisioning needs when implemented?

And secondly, just to see if you had any comments on the articles yesterday discussing the risk of an FSA fine related to previous property deals. Yes, those would be my two questions, thank you.

Anders Karlsson

On the IFRS 9 we have indicated to you around 40 to 80 basis points and that's the best estimate we have as we speak. We will definitely come back as soon as we have more precision in that calculation.

Birgitte Bonnesen

On the FSA investigation we got an inquiry from them, we have sent back our comments. I think that the fines that have been mentioned in the Swedish media is far from what we think is -- I think it's completely unrealistic. But we're waiting for the FSA to come back to us and we don't know when that will be.

Jacob Kruse

Okay, thank you very much.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you then everyone for participating and asking questions so we will see some of you later at the lunch today or tomorrow in London, thank you.

