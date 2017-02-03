Bristow Group's (BRS) CEO Jonathan Baliff on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bristow Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 03, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda McNeill - Director, IR

Jonathan Baliff - President & CEO

Chet Akiri - SVP & Chief Commercial Officer

Bill Collins - SVP, Global Operations

Don Miller - SVP & CFO

John Cloggie - VP & Chief Technical Officer

Robert Phillips - VP, Global Business Operations Services

Analysts

William Thompson - Barclays

Cameron Schnier - Evercore

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse

Brandon Dobell - William Blair & Company

Joe Gibney - Capital One

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice

Linda McNeill

Thank you, Doug, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Bristow Group's third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. I am Linda McNeill, Director of Investor Relations. And with me on the call are Jonathan Baliff, President and CEO; Chet Akiri, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Bill Collins, Senior Vice President of Global Operations; Don Miller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Cloggie, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer.

We hope you've seen our earnings release which was issued yesterday afternoon. It is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at bristowgroup.com. Let me remind everyone that during the call, Bristow Group management may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail on Slide 2 of our presentation. Additionally, to the extent we discuss non-GAAP measures during the call, please see our earnings release or the investor presentation for the calculation of these measures and the GAAP reconciliations.

You may have noticed in our filings that we are now reporting adjusted EBITDA rather than adjusted EBITDAR. This is consistent with the recent interpretations regarding non-GAAP measures issued by the SEC. We’ll continue to give you relevant rent expense as well.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jonathan. Jonathan?

Jonathan Baliff

Thank you, Linda. Good morning and welcome to our third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. We will begin the call as we always do with a review of our safety, our number one core value.

Several items are important as we review our safety performance for the past quarter. One, we continue to be Air Target Zero as a company and Air and Ground Target Zero in many regions and encompass our most challenging operations and I want to recognize the leadership teams in Asia Pacific under Dapo Oyeleke and Africa under Akin Oni.

Second, there is no doubt that Bristow in our industry are persevering under the extended downturn but improvement is needed. Our ground recordables in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 up 0.34 evidence this for us. That is why we continue to invest in the performance reviews, create more avenues for communication on safety concerns with employees and actively support and enable HeliOffshore efforts.

But the industry has experienced a number of elevated risk events or ERE's in the last four months. In December we became aware of an event involving another operator of S-92 flying in the North Sea. Subsequently an emergency airworthiness directive was issued by the U.K. CAA and U.S. FAA to perform one time inspections of the tail rotor bearing assembly. We immediately acted to ensure compliance for our global fleet with additional multistep monitoring continuing on this S-92 fleet.

I want to acknowledge and thank the tremendous response by our fleet management and engineering teams around the globe who accomplish these necessary actions in a way that the safety of our fleet was paramount and the impact to our service delivery was minimal.

Bristow is not so self-satisfied to think we are immune from these elevated risk events as have also experienced a number of them in the past four months. We've had three ERE's during that period, one each in Europe, Australia and the Americas, none of which had any injuries. While I'm proud of the detailed level of reporting and use of stop work authority in these incidents, these elevated risk events are being treated seriously with full investigations ongoing to learn and improve.

One positive take-away from these ERE's is that our communication and reporting are at an all-time highs with both high potential and minor ERE's been addressed faster. Once again, the values of HeliOffshore was demonstrated as a form for the dissemination of information after our events in the S-92 tail router incident. We remain committed to the open and transparent sharing of safety critical information across all operators through our leadership and participation in the HeliOffshore work streams.

We also will continue to actively support efforts with our regulators, client and other stakeholders to achieve a safe return to service for the Airbus H225 fleet which currently remains suspended globally in Bristow's operations. But we're doing more, as additionally we actively monitor the outstanding litigation against Airbus related to the H225 and also are examining all options to protect our stakeholders.

Please turn to Slide 5. I'm proud that our Global Bristow team is successfully persevering in the midst of this oil and gas offshore downturn and we have demonstrated this with three consecutive quarters of "say what we do" and "do what we say" on a number of key performance metrics to our clients, investors and employees.

Our third quarter fiscal year 2017 quarter results were above our internal expectations but still reflect the severe revenue declines of our oil and gas operations as we continue to operate along the economic bottom of this cyclical downturn. Regionally operational results were up sequentially in Africa, flat in the Americas and slightly down in Europe primarily due to the effects of Brexit. Continued execution of cost control efforts resulted in substantial improvement in corporate G&A spend.

I want to personally thank our Global Bristow employee base for their help this year with the successful FY 2017 action plan to date. Over the past year, we've cut hundreds and millions of dollars in cost but we recognize that we've done a lot, we've done a lot for our clients but we need to do more. Bill Collins, SVP of Operations is working closely with Chet Akiri, our Chief Commercial Officer to develop improved revenue pursuit methods, to improve our bottom line, and serve our clients safely and well.

During this quarter we have continued to execute on various self-help steps that I will speak about in detail later. But today we had several positive announcements on the liquidity front. Number one, the $200 million Lombard financing previously announced which we originally thought would close by the end of our fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 is now fully funded with Bristow's current liquidity at over $350 million.

Two, we have successfully secured additional long-term credit facilities to increase our current liquidity by an additional $430 million giving us significant financial flexibility to completely address our November $200 million term loan maturity and many of our other commitments in fiscal year 2017, fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2019.

Like our peers in the offshore oilfield services sector, we see continued declines in our clients offshore CapEx in calendar year 2017. But interestingly, we’re seeing increased overall contract tendering in certain regions right now especially in Europe. Also, Bristow is having real success in both oil and gas crew change, and certain rescue contract awards. Now many of these contracts start later in fiscal year 2018 but in the short-term we're also getting cost escalations in certain contracts which are both being requested and are resuming.

Fiscal year 2018 will be an inflection point - or we think it will be an inflection point for the industry in Bristow as we move from survival to some level of normalcy and maybe even growth. Striking a prudent balance in this current recovery is key. Although green shoots are appearing, fiscal year 2018 for us has market challenges bounding with continued decline in offshore spending that I talked about, aircraft overcapacity and the pound/dollar depreciation pressuring Bristow's financial results.

However, we're confident that our continued success as demonstrated today with this liquidity creation, including additional financings that are also possible in the future, plus our laser focused on improving our business should allow us to retain our industry leadership as offshore spend begins to pick up in calendar 2018 and beyond.

Please turn to Slide 6. We have continued our recent trend of successful executions on various self-help initiatives that improve the level of service we provide to clients, business competitiveness and our financial flexibility. These build on previously announced measures including cost efficiencies, CapEx deferrals and amended bank covenants. Let me talk about some in more detail right now.

First, our Lombard facility has fully funded. This was an important step as all government approvals received earlier than expected and we now have the liquidity in our system. This is an extremely attractive financing as you can see on this page at very low cost and also has prepayment flexibility.

Second, as you may have seen in our 8-K filed yesterday, we have finalized the credit agreement with one of Australia's largest financial institutions, Macquarie Bank under which we will borrow $200 million secured by 20 oil and gas helicopters, again at a very attractive cost.

Third, we have executed a commitment letter with our primary lessor and long-term partner Milestone Capital, which is now a part of GE Capital Aviation Services, under which we will borrow $230 million secured by another 20 oil and gas aircraft. These financings represent a key step in maintaining our position up in the industry leadership, through the bottom of this down-cycle as we begin an early and fragile recovery offshore.

The borrowings term out bank debt and increased liquidity although offering flexibility through prepayment optionality and at very low borrowing costs. Our ability to execute these financings speaks not only to the hard work of our finance teams but the value inherent in the fleet of helicopters, but also to the strength and confidence in capital providers partnership with Bristow.

Look, this is a very dynamic time from our markets and our fleet management must be dynamic too. For example, the Airbus H225 a major fleet type remains globally grounded by Bristow. Demand today we see shifting towards those providers like Bristow who can quickly ship the assets, safely, globally, quickly but efficiently.

All leased aircraft fleet is meant to roll off and the associated rent along with it. However, the leased fleet, today provides significant flexibility to Bristow when combined with our own fleet in three ways as we demonstrated. First, an ability to return certain types of aircraft to reduce costs. Second, it diversifies our fleet to satisfy shifting client demand, and three, the ability to take advantage of market conditions, work with our partners and obtain liquidity and aircraft financing costs at lower costs than previously anticipated.

We are in the process of returning our first two leased aircraft to lessors and intend to continue to examine our leased portfolio and return more leased aircraft to lessors in the future. We do expect though for these additional rents from new leases including those recently executed along with these financings with Macquarie and Milestone GECAS to offset previously announced rent savings in the fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2018 to satisfy much of this shifting demand and also in service of our dynamic fleet management.

Please turn to Slide 7. Our cash flow before working capital and liquidity improved in this third quarter. Operating cash flow for the nine months ended December 31 was still a negative $15 million for the third quarter and our operating cash flow was a negative $43 million but this is driven primarily by the negative effects of working capital totaling $58 million for this quarter.

On top of that or really in service to that, we did see some clients holding back some payments because of their December year end which influences working capital. This is fairly typical of our third quarter and we usually get it back in the fourth quarter.

But our pre-working capital operating cash flow was $15 million, a positive $15 million, the most we've generated in any quarter of this fiscal year and we're seeing some reversals as I said before of the negative working capital happen in this fourth quarter.

Our liquidity as of quarter end was US$281 million which includes $110 million funding of the first two Lombard financings. Our liquidity as of February 1, was $358 million which includes the second Lombard funding.

But on a pro forma basis which includes the additional two financings announced today, our liquidity will be more than US$800 million. This gives us significant financial flexibility to term out bank debt in fiscal year 2018, satisfy CapEx requirements without further deferrals which we're exploring and creates a clear runway for the success of our operational commercial teams in whatever market environment we’re trying ourselves.

Please turn to Slide 8. This chart we have updated our fiscal year 2017 guidance as of December 31. As you can see, we slightly reduced our U.K. SAR full year guidance due to a continued pressure on the sterling. And it reduced our guidance for Eastern Airways due to a combination of the sterling depreciation and higher than forecasted maintenance expenses.

During our prior calls this fiscal year, we indicated an expectation for our oil and gas operational results to look relatively similar from quarter-to-quarter to this fiscal year subject to foreign exchange volatility, and further cost cutting measures as we bounce along the bottom. This is still true and you’ll see that we're still within the ranges we originally gave but we continue to be negatively impacted by foreign exchange in the oil and gas, U.K. SAR and fix wing environments. As we've said in the past, we will not see the full benefits of U.K. SAR contract until fiscal year 2019 when it is fully online both operationally and financially.

Historically, Bristow has been late to enter a downturn and late to leave a downturn like the rest of our industry and our performance has reflected this in fiscal year 2017. Although there is a recent uptick in tender activity, there is a need for caution as significant headwinds still exist in the near future.

For Bristow this is not a sprint but a marathon. The actions we take today are part of our preparations for our future. It still has a lot of uncertainty in the near-term before our market recovery becomes more evident.

Also, given the dynamic market we're in today, it's is still subject to uncertainty relative to our clients exploration activities. For example we previously announced a contract in the Great Australian Bight that was set to begin in our fourth quarter fiscal year 2017.

That exploration program is not going forward as originally conceived. While negotiations are still ongoing related to our contract we have previously expected revenue to be generated in this next quarter. As this revenue will not materialize, it will have an impact on our ability to deliver consistent sequential EBITDA in our next fourth quarter as we previously anticipated.

Please turn to Slide 9. Safety improvement contains to be our primary pursuit with the reporting, tracking and learnings from elevated risk events and other incidents both with Bristow and through HeliOffshore to be able to maintain Target Zero for the remainder of fiscal year 2017 and beyond.

We continue to evaluate an H225 return to service but the aircraft operations continue to be suspended globally. At this point, Bristow does not have an estimated timeline for return while other options continue to be explored to protect our stakeholder interest.

The consensus among the offshore industry is that offshore E&P spend will be down for the third consecutive year in calendar year 2017 but begin to return in 2018 and 2019. We plan to weather this downturn to continue to focus on our clients and our unique ability to serve them globally. We'll also focus on more cost efficiencies but with the additional liquidity runway from these financing now today, we can get through this together but unlike many others in our space, we also have diversified business lines including U.K. SAR and fixed wing that provide relatively stable cash flows independent of offshore E&P spend. This is a differentiator for us and both helps us in our oil and gas, certain rescue but also as we respond to this recovery.

Our fiscal 2017 action plan included elements of safety improvement, CapEx deferrals, liquidity improvement and the prudent pursuit of commercial opportunities. So far in fiscal year 2017, we have progressed on our safety improvement efforts. We've deferred $95 million in CapEx. We amended our bank covenants and improved our liquidity by $630 million staying ahead of what it still an uncertain environment. I'm proud of the team for doing that. Despite the extremely challenging market, we've been very successful in executing on a variety of initiatives that ensure we remain the industry leader throughout this prolonged downturn.

Thank you for flying safely and operating safely both at home and here at Bristow. Thank you for your support of our company. And operator, I will now turn it over to you for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of William Thompson from Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

William Thompson

Good morning, Jonathan. Just - I want to reconcile the leases in the fleet and just understand - I know you disclosed plans to - like five S-92s leases expire. You kind of updated that. It sounded like two or three have already done that. And then you also disclosed last quarter, three additional S-92s - incremental leases and just you want to reconcile with the three lease extensions that were disclosed in the new financing and the five additional leases for five years. Are those oil and gas or search and rescue? Just kind of give us an update there.

Jonathan Baliff

I’m going to let Don and - also John Cloggie will be able to answer that lease from the standpoint of the leases - I'm sorry Rob Phillips.

Rob Phillips

Good morning, Will. So you’re right, we've rolled in some additional leases over the last couple of quarters so to your point, ones the last quarter and the one we announced this quarter on the S-92 was a search and rescue oil and gas for search and rescue oil and gas machines that we've deployed around the globe. And then the extensions as part of the arrangement with GE that we announced yesterday for the three aircraft are actually on contract today in the oil and gas machines so that will stay in the current - their current role working under contract with term and then we're bringing in five additional aircraft for LACE that are oil and gas machines.

William Thompson

And then just a follow-up on that point. The five years, is that - I know your leases have typically been three to five years, correct? So that's kind of consistent, but in terms of having visibility, do you have work for those five leases I'm assuming?

Jonathan Baliff

So that's what I mean by a dynamic market right now. Let Chet answer it but the answer is for most of these aircraft especially the ones that are extending, they're already on contract and this absolutely frees up heavy aircraft in the future that we already have line of sight on some things but again well I have to caution, it's very dynamic but with these 225s still grounded, we are believing that we need a little bit of length right now as we look at this. Chet go ahead.

Chet Akiri

Well Jonathan that's right. As Jonathan mentioned, we have seen an increase in tender activity and so as we look at those tenders, this gives us the additional flexibility we need not just short term but also long term to meet those client needs. So if you think about it, we are really looking at our overall fleet portfolio and trying to make sure we have a balance fleet move with the heavies, the super mediums and the mediums and so this deal gives us that additional flexibility we need for the additional volumes that we’re seeing coming in the market.

William Thompson

And then with the 40 incremental oil and gas helicopters that are secured with the new financing, can you just give us an update on what is sort of the unencumbered value for the remainder of the fleet?

Jonathan Baliff

I'll let Don take that.

Don Miller

Sure, I will. So you are right, each financing is secured by 20 helicopters, different FNVs but again 20 helicopters. That leaves in excess of 100 helicopters still that we have in the fleet that are encumbered with somewhere between - I would say 650 and 675 that can be somewhere in the range.

So there is still some additional collateral and that does include a couple of - today we own two additional AW189 search and rescue helicopters that are part of the U.K. SAR program. So that includes those aircrafts. And then we have four more those are coming on - coming into the fleet later this year, mid-year of this year.

William Thompson

Okay. And then one other question just to - if I could sneak one in. Jonathan, you talked about the increased tendering. I understand that's well in advance of some of the extra contracts being finalized there. But just help us understand maybe the evolution of contract terms. Are you being a little more aggressive with cancellation provisions? You mentioned some cost escalators in there. It sounded like that is being received well by customers. Just to kind of update pre-cycle - post down cycle, how contract terms have changed.

Jonathan Baliff

So I'm going to let Chet answer that.

Chet Akiri

Sure I will. I think clearly we have seen - we saw degradation of both pricing and terms of the downturn that has basically stopped and we have seen a - not just bottoming in that space if you will but also improvements and our ability to achieve escalations for our contracts and also our price increases in some of our contracts. Listen, we are in the business of serving our clients but also doing so profitably and so - we are going to be quite selective in how we pick business going forward. So the environment has improved and we continue to see that going forward.

Jonathan Baliff

But the problem Will is some of this - some of the escalations are in current contracts. We want to make sure we emphasize that however it's still a process, it's ongoing and especially with some of these newer contracts it don’t really come online similar to U.K. SAR to full effect until next year but we didn’t have that even visibility this time last year. So if you remember this time last year but given the oil price but also just given the level of over capacity now we're seeing a little bit more balance is what I would say.

Chet Akiri

And really just one more thing on that. You also asked about terms not just kind of pricing environment. On terms we are also seeing an improvement there in terms of increasing the length of the contracts. So what we are trying to do as much as possible is balance on the front end, client demand with our obligations on the back-end with leases and things like that. So we’re trying to get longer contracts, fewer or shorter but a longer termination clause, things like that, that allow us to make that a much more balanced front and back end if you will.

William Thompson

It's helpful, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Cameron Schnier from Evercore. Please proceed with your question.

Cameron Schnier

Hi, good morning guys. Jonathan, can you expand upon the non-oil and gas awards? I think - or at least mention medevac, which seems like a new opportunity. Can you maybe tell us where that is located and when it will start?

Jonathan Baliff

So I’m going to let - I think what you are asking about is the specifics of that medevac. We have to be very careful because we generally don't give specific names of clients and other things like that but this is what I can tell you. Medevac it is in the Gulf of Mexico region, it is currently envisioned to be also for oil and gas clients and it’s within oil and gas client.

So that's what I can say right now about it and we are very proud of Sam Willenbacher and her team for really putting together both the package for client that really works for them but also helps them bring the high-performance search and rescue capability that Bristow can bring into this market. It is also - in our minds also start to take some market share from the standpoint of - we’re going to be increasing our market share in search and rescue in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cameron Schnier

Got it. And on market share, it seems like oil and gas revenue held up pretty well quarter-over-quarter. I guess adjusting for currency, can you kind of elaborate on how much of that was due to market share gains versus seasonality and just an overall decline in that business?

Jonathan Baliff

Sure. Let me clarify, again when we talk about market share it’s a global market share and so we’re bringing to bear what is probably one of the biggest civilian abilities for search and rescue to be able to put that to work for all our clients whether the government or oil and gas for that contract I will say that's just the beginning of what we hope is more work like that.

From a revenue standpoint, you hit the nail on the head, especially pre-FX and again we’re trying to manage that FX with lots of things that Don can talk about, so I do want to use that as a excuse but let me say pre-FX we did better than our expectations and some of that is due to just better flight hours, better activity levels offers a very low bottom plus some of the new contracts that are coming on for us.

Cameron Schnier

Just one more for Don. It seems like it's been a very busy month thus far for you. I was hoping you could just sort of walk us through the rationale behind the two new financings and maybe why the timing was right for that.

Don Miller

Good morning, Cam. No you're right, it's been a busy, I don't know it's been a busy month, busy 18 month as CFO in the middle of the tough downturn. But no, we are really pleased and let me just take this chance as well to thank both GE and Macquarie. I think this is really a validation of their support for both us and the industry. We have a really great broad based relationship with GE on the engine side, fixed wing leasing, milestone and now on the lending side.

And then Macquarie, they are new to the credit, they’re new to the relationship, we’ve looked - we look for ways to look them in the past and so we are really excited to have them now as a partner both in the lending side and the leasing side.

So, the real - I mean Cam, you heard me say it before and I'll continue to kind of paw on the table about this but, the downturn - any kind of downturn, liquidity is that a premium and so the idea we've had and as you know it's been to address our near term maturities continue to kind of build liquidity to the system primarily through terming out our bank debt, using that new capital to pay down a revolver and then obviously address that near term maturity of $200 million.

So we still got some work to go to get both this finished stuff but with the Macquarie we signed a credit agreement just like we did with Lombard. We announced that, and within 45 to 60 days went through and capped that finished stuff but I mean the real focus again so after the long answer is really just to improve liquidity, continue to term out bank debt and really give us the runway that we need to balance our needs as this market begins to recovery as we look into really calendar '18 and our fiscal year '19. So that's a real motivator here. But you're right, it’s been a very busy month.

Jonathan Baliff

I think the emphasis came also is that the Macquarie credit agreement and GE commitment letter both those don’t need the level of government approvals that Lombard did. So much of that is based on just getting the work done with those partners but they've been really excellent so far.

Cameron Schnier

Understood. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gregory Lewis from Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Gregory Lewis

Hi, thank you and good morning. Congratulations on those two financings. That is really a big deal for you guys. As we think about those, I guess - and maybe we can talk about the first one and then talk about the second one. So for the first one, you talked about the 20 helicopters that are committed. Is it safe for us to assume that all 20 of those helicopters have - are working and are on their charter for the next at least 12 months?

Don Miller

Yes, Greg, this is Don. Yes, I would say broadly so I mean obviously we move helicopters around the globe to meet various client needs. So from time to time we want to come up contract and move to a different geography or whatever the case would be. But what you're seeing is and ultimately when the credit agreement get filed or whatever you'll see the fleet, but it's typically S-92s and 139s and 189s that are securing in this. So those are really particularly in this market high demand, but they move high demand, high spec oil and gas aircraft.

Gregory Lewis

Okay. And are those specific aircrafts or is it - is it serial numbers or is it just…

Don Miller

Yes, it's serial - yes, Greg, it's serial numbers, yes, it's serial numbers.

Gregory Lewis

Okay, great. And then Jon -- Don, when you mention that 100 other aircraft potential - the $650 million to $750 million, are those also aircraft that are under contract or in the process of getting work that should be relatively easy to finance - I guess are those - yes.

Jonathan Baliff

Well, look I mean - so obviously we and our fleet we have a real mix in terms of 92s, 225s, 139s, 76s and clearly with the 225s being idled today, that's not an aircraft necessarily is I would say the ability to discover fair market value is more challenge. So our remaining fleet is really made up of some remaining 92s to 189s we have in the SAR, the SAR contract. So it's a real mix. Some of those aircraft you point all working today.

Gregory Lewis

Okay, great. And then just clearly, it seems like there's ample capacity to do things with the sale and leaseback market. As I look at your longer-dated note in 2022, I guess that yield has come in nicely. You know, last year, it was 10%, 11%, 12%. Is that a potential source of liquidity that we should be thinking about? Or that is just so far out that, the runway is so long that that's just sort of permanent financing as it is, and probably not going to be much - not much to do there?

Jonathan Baliff

I’m sorry, just I am clear, when you're saying a potential source of financing for the 2022, whether you can elaborate?

Gregory Lewis

I think we've seen a lot of offshore companies that have had long-term debt refinance it and either scale it up or push it out farther.

Jonathan Baliff

Sure. Look at this point 2022 that's still like a long way away, so what we really focused on is obviously our near-term maturity as I said earlier, pushing those out whenever we can, really taking down some of our bank debt exposures as we continue to work with those gap. But as we look at capital sources we really focuses as you can tell here on our cost of capital. We feel very good around our cost of capital here at LIBOR+5ish basically for both of these facilities. But we are certainly encouraged by what's going on with unsecured bonds and how they're responding with these financings.

Don Miller

I mean, Greg let me just put a final point on. We have access and have had access to capital for numerous sources. We've always been very clear with everybody that we do care about the financing costs, but not to the point where we're just going to keep waiting to try and get the perfect transactions done.

I think with the bonds where they're at right now with obviously the nature of the market opening up for oil field services both broadly onshore and then maybe specifically offshore companies. I think you do expect us to continue to term out anything that we have to clean up after this. But wait and see because we really want to get these done first.

Gregory Lewis

Okay, great. Now I'm just going to try to squeeze one more in here. If you were to go back and look at presentations in the past, and Jonathan, you touched on this - how the cycle plays out. I think historically you have kind of said hey, 70% of our oil and gas business is tied to production. The other 30% is tied to whether it's drilling or construction. Do you have any sort of rough guidelines you could give us and how that stands today?

Jonathan Baliff

I think what we would say today is it's still very, very much towards production on the oil and gas side. There is still very little exploration hours being thrown and hours matter, right now when it comes to every dollar counts. But I think more important thing is right now also a large percentage of our revenue today as we bump along the bottom is coming from search and rescue and fixed-wing and those also quite especially U.K. SAR's profitable.

So I don't want you to forget about that piece but yes we are still very tied to production and any incremental, any incremental exploration that starts and starting up whether be in Gulf of Mexico or some of the things we see starting up with new owners of leased acreage in the North Sea, we think that will actually have a complementary virtuous cycle, what I mean by that is as exploration takes more aircraft, it tightens up the supply for production and then therefore has knock on effects on the profitability and the revenue generation of all people in this industry.

So we have been kind of at this now for almost 15 months at this really tough bottom, so any type of fund that we would do especially if Brazil starts up again which again has a large exploration piece, you could see other areas of the planet opening up, those will take helicopters whether Bristow participates or not and they all participate while Bristow can't participate.

So that has that virtuous cycle, we're at the edge at the beginning to see that. I don’t want to overpromise and under-deliver, this is still going to be something that happens more at the backend of probably 2018 and 2019 as oil continues to stabilize in this kind of 50 to 60 frame.

Gregory Lewis

Okay, great. And I haven't forgotten about the SAR and the fixed wing - you just gave us guidance for that. Anyway, okay guys, thanks, have a great day.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brandon Dobell with William Blair & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Brandon Dobell

Thanks. Maybe a broad question, first on the supply side for aircraft. And I know there's still groundings and things like that, but in your discussions with OEMs or maybe the leasing companies, how do you view the next, let's call it 12, 18 months of incremental supply, especially in the heavy aircraft. Do you think there's going to be a continued real pullback in production and how leasing companies are addressing the supply side, et cetera?

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, listen I'm going to let Don follow beyond on the leasing companies and those other things on the OEMs we could have Rob Phillips take it but in the end for the most part the production lines had been significantly delayed on most aircraft types, so supply chains have been significantly reduced and it doesn't matter which OEM we talk about all of them have reduced supply chain pretty significantly even for the new light heavy aircraft that are being put into the marketplace.

Just significant low levels of production and especially compared to even when the market wasn't high, right even compared to even 10 years ago, we are talking about significant lay-offs on that side, and you can see can take a while for that production even to get back to even low levels that we are used to. And that's due to still a pretty significant over capacity in the marketplace.

It is no doubt heightened up when you talk about today's current supply demand stack because of the H225 being for the most part grounded in this oil and gas fleet. But I don’t see that changing anytime soon, I think that there is a real need to - there's a lot of capital that has to go in for the OEMs to bring that supply back up and I think their loads do it until they start seeing some of the supply of helicopters start to go outside of oil and gas and we are seeing that Brandon, we are starting to see some of the lessors move what formally oil and gas helicopters into non-oil and gas and there has been a recent lessor that's put in aircraft into a UN activity and we're seeing some other – that's just the beginning of being able to - to be able to tighten up the supply and oil and gas that then will push a possibility production but I don't want to - I don't want to again overpromise that production is going to start up immediately. Don do you have any?

Don Miller

I mean Brandon, I would only because Jonathan did touch on the lessors and where they stand but it's interesting, I would say the lessors in many ways are being pioneers in terms of driving what had been oil and gas helicopters into new markets whether it's more broadly EMS or some of the Asian markets or maybe UN work or something like that.

So they are really, they are inclined to do that but honestly in and around 92s and 139s they may take some time but I think generally the lessors would tell you they are going to be able to place those obviously with the 225 situation, 225s are more challenging but we recently saw 225 actually leave the oil and gas space and potentially go into UN opportunity.

So they are finding homes overtime but with the high demand 139s and 92s I would say they are placing them with time and they are getting a lot of these back as part of CHC's bankruptcy and unfortunately a lot of those are coming back in a state that it will take some time to put them back into service.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. And then maybe another broad question, you mentioned some of the progress you are seeing on terms, on pricing, on contract structures. Any more regional color? You're seeing that really work well in the Gulf of Mexico, but not in the North Sea or vice versa. Any more detail on how you kind of see those green shoots for you guys playing out, region by region?

Chet Akiri

Sure, this is Chet, Brandon. So if I think about the regions, I think clearly our European Caspian region is strong, both in activity, as well in our contract pricing in terms - if I can go around Australia, it’s really selective, it really depends on not just the region but also the type of service whether its search and rescue EMS work or rotary wing.

But we’re also seeing some signs of activity there. Africa, the fixed wing environment in Africa is quite challenged just as a national industry and so not only from a flat out perspective but our ability to provide, you think about key routes in the country, say from Lagos to Abuja; or Lagos, Nigeria; Escravos, places like that where National Airlines just aren't able to keep up with the volume so we’ve been able to get additional volume and price there.

Gulf of Mexico is still kind of challenge remain. The volume there, with some of the larger IOCs that are pulled out of the other Gulf of Mexico or reduce their activity on some cases just taken in house. We continue to see challenge there but even there we’re seeing some level of improvement, Jonathan talked about the EMS work that we just picked up there with the client. So, that hopefully gives you some color as you think about our business around the world.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. And then final one for me. Thinking about the expense structure, looking out the next couple of quarters. Incrementally, how much more flow-through or impact should we see from operating costs or direct costs - forget leases and rents for a second. But operating costs and direct costs compared to this most recent quarter. How should those trend? Is there anything in particular we need to remember from last year's quarters that may offset the cadence of what this year looks like?

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, Brandon that’s a really good question and as you know we don't give real guidance until our May, our May announcements which will give you a little bit more clarity on that. All say is, something's that kind of somewhat self evidence.

First and foremost, we're really proud of the teams for flying safely, for dealing with what has been a pretty dynamic market for oil field services offshore but then when you look at helicopters with again a suspension of operations of a major fleet type, I mean this team has gone through a lot in the industry too.

But I think that we've been able to get our cost down to a certain extent really on a bearable basis less activity, less cost. We're going to be looking at and just like the industry is continuing to look at how we can structurally do things better and I think that's where we’re going to be able to see in the future some benefit, plus we're going to see full year benefit of the cost cutting we’ve done already especially on G&A and the careful thing that Bristow is thinking about is, this is all been excellent work, its hard work but if an upturn happens, we're not - we’re going to be very focused on maintaining our cost discipline as we put this through.

I think the second thing which is really important is had we not had a Brexit, it's not meant to excuse the foreign exchange, we are looking again to manage that but this team, you would see better bottom-line results measured in 10s and millions of dollars had that not happen. And so some of the great work that the global teams have done especially our regional directors is massed by that and it's unfortunate but it' just - it’s the world we live in and again we’re going to see hopefully some benefit of continued efficiency and revenue gains in the coming years especially 19 and 20 as we move forward. Does that help to answer your question?

Brandon Dobell

Yes, very much. Thanks a lot guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Joe Gibney from Capital One. Please proceed with your question.

Joe Gibney

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Just wanted to circle back on the S-92 topic. The limited disruption to service - just wanted to clarify, is this entirely relegated to this most recently completed fiscal quarter? Or is some limited delays - some other issues, something we need to be cognizant of this fiscal quarter? Just a little bit of color there.

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, I'll just answer, I mean - if you have further technical questions please ask them but generally I would say that none of this is that material, right. We were able to - its material from an operational standpoint and a disclosure standpoint and how we have to serve our clients but from a financial standpoint we're not at least seeing any real impact.

Joe Gibney

Okay. And Don, just a question for you on the CapEx deferral side, you all referenced a little bit more potential deferral it seems on top of the $95 million you talked about. You referenced that on Slide 6. I didn't see any material change to your CapEx forecast in your Q that has been filed. I'm just curious what you're referencing there. Is that just a statement that you are going to be opportunistic and look to defer where you can? Are you talking about fiscal 2020 and beyond? I'm just trying to understand what you were referencing there on the CapEx deferral side.

Jonathan Baliff

Yes Joe, you're right. There hadn't been any change really made to the CapEx schedule in the queue for aircraft commitments. I would say it really reiterates two points one is which is, is an element of non-aircraft CapEx that we spend every year that is being as you can imagine doubly scrubbed to make sure we have to spin that and then it's almost reaffirmation of a mining you that - this time last year we went out and were able to defer $95 million of CapEx. When you look forward beyond FY 2018 that CapEx is really what we consider to be growth CapEx associated with our EC175s that we're bringing into service if there is a need.

And so the point really is just saying we - that remains on the table I guess to the extent we need to push those out there.

Joe Gibney

Sure. Okay, I appreciate it, thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Burke from Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke

Not too many left. Maybe one for Don. Don, I tried to squint at the Macquarie 8-K and I guess also looking ahead to the contemplated GE credit facility. Just want to know - just want to see if you could give us a rough overview of the covenant package and clarify whether there's any cash flow-based covenants associated or contemplated with either of those facilities.

Don Miller

Daniel, hi, good morning. Sorry, you had to squint but I guess there's a lot there, but the answer is no, there is not.

Daniel Burke

Okay, great.

Don Miller

Daniel, let me reiterate. We're well within all of our covenants and we've been able to stay ahead of that and that's very important to our financial flexibility.

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, actually Daniel, I actually saw your note recently and you highlighted that, that's - actually worth mentioning that our senior bank debt leverage test is actually improves as we rise this incremental debt and pay down bank debt. So there is an element of improving covenant as we continue to raise this debt but in effect what we're doing is trading up - we’re terming out existing bank debt and improving liquidity by paying down our revolving credit.

Daniel Burke

Yes, understood. Wanted to give you guys the opportunity to at least explain that a little better to me. And then one other one also, quite small here. But in terms of the deferred H225 lease payments, or I guess the option to defer those, is there a way to think about what that deferral looks like on a quarterly basis for this quarter or the next couple?

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, I mean I guess, I mean we're really focused on the cash impact of that right, and I mean we've got the ability - that will roll in over roughly 20 months got ability to defer those lease payment. So that gives you sense of how that would look over the next 20 months and then it will roll off over time basically its repaid overtime, amortized overtime. So that give you a since then of how that would look.

Daniel Burke

I was going to say so you will capture that benefit over the next 20 months and…

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, once we close the financing probably in either late this quarter or most likely in calendar Q2 that deferral would begin and then that would defer - and then I would defer over about 20 months.

Daniel Burke

Okay. All right, that's great. Guys, that's all I had left. Congrats on the financings.

Operator

There are no further questions in queue. I would like to hand the call back to management for closing comments.

Jonathan Baliff

We have no further comments. Again, thank you very much for the call and look forward to talking to many of you as we complete our fourth quarter safely and again, thank for your support of Bristow. Take care and be safe.

