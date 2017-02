Should investors consider the stock?

AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner is still pending.

Is AT&T (NYSE:T) rattling shareholders?

The stock tumbled late last week (but recovered Friday) after news the company plans a $10 billion debt offering. Contributor David Alton Clark covers the move in his analysis here.

Despite the slight fall, the stock is still near 52-week highs. Is this a good time to get into the shares?

Your thoughts on AT&T? Is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your ideas below!