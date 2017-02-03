Total System Services: A Behind-The-Scenes Play On Cash's Decline

The TransFirst acquisition is key to the forward look of the company but management forecasts double digit EPS.

Introduction

You have heard it for years now, the world is becoming more and more digital and payments and payment technology is at the forefront of that movement.

From barbers swiping credit cards with their phones to one touch mobile checkout with PayPal, the digital payment options are endless and growing fast.

An interesting way to get exposure to this trend is through a Total System Services(NYSE:TSS). This is S&P 500 component that does not get much recognition but has built a multi faceted business both providing payment solutions and processing for merchants but also serving customers that avoid traditional banks.

The company used to be a slow grower hobbling along at the end of the prior decade but a few smart and timely acquisitions has transformed the company into one that is blazing ahead with double digit top and bottom line growth.

Let's take a look.

Company Introduction

Total Systems Services(TSS) is a payment processor, merchant acquirer, and provides a variety of other payment related services.

One of its key capacities is as a merchant acquirer. The Shaw Group, a consulting firm in this sector, defines that as:

TSS is one of the top 10 largest companies in this segment, perhaps top 5 after all the consolidation that has gone on. Among the company's other activities, they also act as a prepaid debit card issuer and processor through their NetSpend subsidiary. This subsidiary was acquired in 2013 for $1.4 billion.

This segment also provides payroll services and other bank-like services for customers that may be outside the banking system and small businesses.

TSS also offers point of sale solutions, think cash registers, card scanners, etc., and other merchant solutions like online card acceptance and processing.

Recent Results

Prior to 2013 and the acquisition of net spend, top line revenue growth for TSS was relatively benign. 2009 saw a 13% drop in revenue while the next 4 years revenue grew only 1-2%.

After the NetSpend acquisition and a few smaller ones, growth really started to pick up for the company. In 2013 and 2014 revenue grew 14%. 2015 was close with 13.6% growth.

EPS grew $.75 or so of a $1 base with EPS jumping $150 million since 2009 as well.

Margin wise, net profit margin's for the company have stayed remarkably consistent at 12-13%.

Compared to the big guys like Visa(NYSE:V) and Mastercard(NYSE:MA) with profit margins in the 40-50% range this seems dismal, but they are in different businesses despite all being part of the payments "sphere".

Capital Returns

As net income and EPS have grown, the company has returned most of their cash to shareholders via buybacks and has not put much priority on its dividend. The dividend has been flat at $.40 per year since 2011.

2009 share count has been reduced by 7.14%. Not a terribly impressive feat considering it has been 8 years but nonetheless positive.

Additional capital returns have been deployed for acquisitions with the help of debt. NetSpend appears to have worked out quite well.

Next on the list is the February 2016 acquisition of TransFirst.

TransFirst cost the company $2.5 billion or roughly 1/4 of their current market cap.

TransFirst was a similar company that provided merchant solutions for small and medium size businesses. This transaction will help TSS get more exposure to that segment of merchants.

The performance and integration of this acquisition will be key to TSS's results going forward.

2017 Outlook & Valuation

With the big TransFirst acquisition closed, the company gave the following outlook for 2017.

Double digit earnings growth is certainly impressive no matter what.

The stock trades at 23 times 2017 earnings using the GAAP numbers. It looks like a screaming bargain if you use the made-up non-gaap numbers, but I will not.

Other comparisons include a P/S ratio of 4-5 times. First Data(NYSE:FDC) trades at 1.1 times sales although these companies are not comparable as First Data has run losses for many years as it is weighed down by a huge debt load that destroys any operating profit it posts.

Global Payments(NYSE:GPN), a much better comparison, trades for close to a similar P/S and a forward PE of 17 times. Its profit margins are 5% lower than TSS.

It has an average FCF to PE ratio of 18.5 times.

With increased exposure to small and medium sized businesses, especially in America, I can see TSS being a benefit vicariously if small businesses get some help whether it is through healthcare law changes, tax relief, or regulation changes.

If any of those come through the TransFirst acquisition may turn out to have been well timed.

Any good US news or continued US economic strength is good news for TSS as it has a very large presence here across its 3 business lines.

I think given management's projected 2017 growth rate, TSS looks attractive here although I acknowledge there is no much room for error with regards to the TransFirst acquisition here.

Beyond 2017 it is difficult to project what earnings and revenue will be for almost any company. If the growth rate, earnings wise, falls below double digits I think that today's price would be a big mistake. How long the company can keep up its current and projected pace will have a large impact on your return on investment, as share buybacks and dividends remain minimum while management focuses on using FCF to reduce debt.

Q3 earnings noted that the company reduced $300m year to date in debt and is clearly focused on that after the acquisition closed.

For myself and others who have exposure to the consumer payments market via Paypal(NASDAQ:PYPL) and also the credit card processors like Visa, TSS is certainly an interesting idea to get at the space from a different angle.

At $9b in market cap it is in the lower half of the S&P 500 but nowhere near being kicked out any time soon unless it suffers a 75% drop or more in its price.

Conclusion

TSS is projected to grow double digits which makes paying above 20times earnings more palatable. What worries many people is that many S&P 500 companies are not growing anywhere near that fast and thus trading close to 20 times earnings for the whole index is seen as expensive.

TSS is an interesting way to get payment exposure that is different in business model and nature than Paypal or Visa type companies. It is fairly under the radar despite being a 10b company, has show strong growth the past few years after a few years of 1-2% growth, and is operating in a growing but competitive payment landscape.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.