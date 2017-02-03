Why Earnings Miss Didn't Hurt Royal Dutch Shell Stock

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), the world's second largest publicly traded vertically integrated oil and gas producer, recently reported its fourth quarter results that missed earnings estimates. But its stock is well positioned to move higher.

In the fourth quarter, Shell produced 3.9 million boe per day, showing growth of 28% from a year earlier. The strong growth was partly due to the BG Group acquisition which contributed 824,000 boe per day of production. The company also reported 14.8% higher realized price for crude oil and other liquids of $44.54 per barrel, but the positive impact was partly offset by weak natural gas prices which averaged $4.03 per thousand scf in 4Q2016, down 4.7% from the year-earlier quarter.

The production growth and increase in oil prices played a key role in pushing the company's revenues to $64.77 billion, up 11.4% from a year earlier. Its earnings on a current cost of supply basis, however, fell 44% to $1.03 billion, largely due to one-time charges. Excluding those, the company's adjusted earnings climbed 14.2% to $1.79 billion as its core upstream business swung to a profit of $54 million from a loss of $1 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings from the integrated gas fell 27.1% to $907 million due to increase in costs and weakness in LNG prices. The downstream division, which uses oil as a raw material, also posted 12.1% drop in earnings to $1.34 billion owing to weaker trading and refining margins. Shell's total adjusted profit, excluding one-time charges, missed analysts' consensus estimate by a wide margin of almost $1 billion.

However, Shell's results also serve as a reminder that this company is in a better position to capitalize from the strength in commodity prices than its peers. That's one of the reasons why Shell stock largely remained unchanged, despite the earnings miss.

Shell is the only oil major that used the downturn as an opportunity to make a large acquisition. That's why the company's production growth is coming in far ahead of its peers. Its rivals Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), for instance, have also recently reported their quarterly results. Chevron produced 2.67 million boe per day in 4Q2016, almost flat from a year earlier, while Exxon Mobil's production fell 3% from last year to 4.12 million boe per day.

Moreover, Shell aims to continue growing its production to more than 4 million boe per day in the coming quarters as it integrates BG Group and brings new projects online. The company is eyeing growth from deepwater projects in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico, shale assets in onshore US and Canada and conventional oil and gas projects in Malaysia, UK, Nigeria and Italy through 2018. The uptake in production, with support from higher prices, will fuel Shell's turnaround.

Moreover, the strength in commodity prices is also making it easier for Shell to improve its financial health by reducing its debt load, which is the largest in the industry.

Shell's long term debt more than doubled to $86.6 billion by the end of 3Q2016 due to the $54 billion BG Group acquisition. The company, however, promised to shore up its finances by selling $6 to $8 billion of assets in 2016, and eventually unload $30 billion of assets by 2018. The company planned to use the proceeds to pay down debt. Initially, it appeared that Shell might end up missing its objective, given that until November, the company had announced or completed just $5 billion of asset sales. But since then, amid the surge in oil price environment, Shell has announced a string of other divestitures and is already closing in on achieving 50% of its $30 billion target.

In the latest quarterly results, the company's long-debt clocked in at $82.99 billion, down 4.2% from 3Q2016. Total debt, net of cash, was $73.35 billion at the end of last year, down 5.8% from the previous quarter.

Shell has recently announced the sale of its stake in the petrochemical joint venture in Saudi Arabia for $820 million and its exploration and production assets in North Sea and Thailand for $4.7 billion. Shell has also made significant progress related to sale of another batch of assets valued at $5 billion and will likely make an announcement in the near future. These efforts, coupled with roughly $5 billion of assets sold in 2016, has put Shell in a great position to unload roughly $15 billion of assets in the short term. The debt levels should move considerably lower as the company completes the divestitures.

On top of this, Shell is also generating strong levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends. In the third quarter, the company generated $3.21 billion of free cash flows (cash flow in excess of capex) which covered dividends of almost $2.7 billion, leading to excess cash flow of $511 million. In 4Q2016, Shell improved its cash flow profile by generating excess cash flow of more than $1 billion after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends.

I believe Shell can maintain its solid free cash flow profile on the back of strength in oil prices, growing production and the company's resolve to keep capital investments low in the $25 billion to $30 billion range during 2017-20, down from $26.9 billion in 2016.

Shell's ability to self-fund its capital expenditure and dividends, should alleviate any concerns regarding the sustainability of dividends. The company offers a dividend yield of 6.9%, which is the highest in its peer group. In addition to this, the company can also use the excess cash flows to reduce debt.

Royal Dutch Shell failed to meet analysts' earnings estimates by a wide margin, but the earnings miss was overshadowed by a number of other positives. The company has a superior production growth profile as compared to its peers. It seems well on its way to achieve the asset sales target which will fuel debt reduction. The company is also generating solid level of cash flows which can not only fund capital expenditure and dividends, but also debt reduction. These three factors (production growth, debt reduction, FCF) will push Shell stock higher.

