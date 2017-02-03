Exxon Mobil - The Largest Oil Major With Huge Potential

Exxon Mobil anticipates five major project startups in 2017-18, and also anticipates new production from existing fields. This should help the company's long-term earnings.

XOM has remained committed to cutting expenses and increasing earnings. The company has paid these increased dividends to shareholders having 34 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Exxon Mobil has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recoveries, it's still 20% below pre-crash highs.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is an American multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company is the largest direct descendant of the Standard Oil Company, a company that was once by far the largest company in the world. Despite this size, Exxon Mobil has had a difficult time since the start of the crash. However, as we will see, the company has continued to cut expenses, increase earnings, and expand production. This expansion, as we will see, makes Exxon Mobil a strong investment.

Exxon Mobil, with a market cap of more than $340 billion, is the largest publicly traded oil company in the world. As a result of this size, Exxon Mobil also spends tens of billions of dollars annually on expansion spending. On top of this, Exxon Mobil is also a dividend aristocrat. The company provides investors an annual dividend at the present time of just over 3.5%, a dividend that it has consistently increased, year over year, for 34 years. This strong dividend, as we will see, will be supported by increasing earnings.

Despite Exxon Mobil's impressive dividend, Exxon Mobil, like all other oil companies, has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Exxon Mobil's stock price peaked at almost $104 per share in mid-2014, before the crash, before it dropped to a low of just over $70 per share in late-2015. Since then, despite its modest stock price recovery to almost $85 per share, Exxon Mobil is still almost 20% below its pre-crash highs.

However, as we will see, as a result of its continued focus on cutting expenses, increasing earnings, and expanding production, Exxon Mobil is a strong investment at the present time.

Exxon Mobil 2016 Results

Now that we have introduction to Exxon Mobil along with a discussion of the company's dividend and recent stock price performance, it is now time to continue by discussing Exxon Mobil's 2016 earnings results.

Exxon Mobil 2016 Results - Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil reported full year 2016 earnings of $7.8 billion with 4Q 2016 earnings of $1.7 billion. Given the company's $342 billion market cap, this points to a present P/E ratio of almost 44, which while high, is at the bottom of a cycle and compared to an overall market P/E ratio of 26. These earnings show that even through the bottom of the oil crash, Exxon Mobil, due to its strength in the oil markets, continues to generate a significant amount of cash.

Exxon Mobil's impressive Q4 cash flow from operations and asset sales was enough for the company to cover its respectable dividend and net investments. The company has continued to increase its upstream earnings as prices recover, however, it had to face a $2 billion impairment charge. On top of this, the company's downstream and chemical businesses continue to provide it with continued cash flow. This helps to demonstrate the strength of Exxon Mobil's earnings.

Exxon Mobil Cash Changes - Investor Presentation

However, despite these continued strong earnings, Exxon Mobil has continued to see its cash flow decrease. The company started the quarter with $5.1 billion in cash and ended with $3.7 billion in cash while losing to $4.0 billion in debt to its debt expenses. At this rate, Exxon Mobil only has enough cash to last it for a few more quarters. But it is important to keep in mind that the company can easily raise additional cash with debt.

At the present, Exxon Mobil has $42.8 billion in debt giving the company a debt to capitalization ratio of 12.5%. This is an incredibly impressive debt to capitalization ratio. With 30% generally considered the limit for a fair debt to capitalization ratio, this means that Exxon Mobil has the ability to withdraw an additional $59.9 billion in debt. This debt would be enough to support Exxon Mobil for many years.

Exxon Mobil Upstream Volumes

Now that we have a introduction to Exxon Mobil and we have discussed the company's 2016 results, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's upstream results that are a significant source of its earnings.

Exxon Mobil Upstream Volumes - Investor Presentation

Over the past year, Exxon Mobil has watched its production drop from 4.248 million barrels per day to 4.121 million barrels per day. The company's 127 thousand barrels per day in production decline came primarily from entitlements along with losses from divestments and ending growth. This decline in the company's production is just 2% and is not significant. However, it is disappointing to not see the company's production increasing during the crash.

Exxon Mobil Upstream Volumes - Investor Presentation

An despite this decline in production over the year, Exxon Mobil has improved significantly over the past quarter. The company has 69 thousand barrels of price, spend, and other production growth. However, the most significant part of the company's growth was the company's new liquids and gas production which added an astounding 242 thousand barrels per day.

This should contribute significantly to Exxon Mobil's future investment income.

Exxon Mobil Project Update

Now that we have a introduction to Exxon Mobil, we have discussed the company's full year 2017 earnings, and we have discussed the change in the company's upstream volumes, it is now time to segue into the company's projects that should provide it with growing production.

Exxon Mobil Project Startups - Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has five major project startups planned in the 2017 to 2018 time frame. These projects are major projects such as the company's Julia field which was started up in 2017. The company anticipates that these five major project startups will provide an impressive 250 thousand barrels per day of working interest capacity. This is more than double the company's decline in production over the past year.

On top of that, Exxon Mobil anticipates that it will continue to ramp up its Kashagan and Gorgon Train 2 projects, both some of the largest oil projects in the world with a value of more than $50 billion each. Exxon Mobil currently has a roughly 20% stake in the Kashagan project that recently began production at 75 thousand barrels per day. This is expected to triple to 230 thousand barrels per day by 2018.

The continued ramp up of this project will bring Exxon Mobil tens of thousands of barrels in additional daily oil production. On top of this, Exxon Mobil also has a 25% stake in the Gorgon LNG project. The project at maximum ramp up is anticipated to produce 15 million tonnes of liquified natural gas annually. Given the equivalence between liquified natural gas and oil, this means that the Gorgon LNG project will be producing roughly 350 thousand barrels per day. Exxon Mobil's 25% stake in this project will provide it with significant increasing production over the coming years.

As we can see here, over the next two years, Exxon Mobil anticipates five major project startups, and on top of this, expects to see two of its major projects ramp up. This will provide the company with hundreds of thousands of barrels of additional new upstream production. This will increase Exxon Mobil's entire upstream production by almost 10% over the next two years providing the company with significant additional upstream income.

Exxon Mobil's XTO Acquisition - Investor Presentation

At the same time, Exxon Mobil's acquisition of XTO Energy, its major acquisition during the last oil crash in 2010, and one worth tens of billions, has been paying off. When Exxon Mobil acquired XTO Energy, the company stated that this would be an acquisition for the next 20-40 years. The company's production from this acquisition has almost doubled over the past 6 years and it anticipates continued growth.

This significant growth of Exxon Mobil's XTO Energy assets provides tens of thousands of barrels to the company's annual production every year. This will help Exxon Mobil's upstream earnings continue to remain strong.

Exxon Mobil Permian Basin Addition - Investor Presentation

On top of the XTO Energy acquisition, Exxon Mobil has taken advantage of the current crash to purchase the Bass' family properties in the Permian Basin. This acquisition valued at $6.6 billion includes 250 thousand net acres in the Permian. At the same time, it will had more than 3.4 billion barrels to Exxon Mobil's present reserves. That 3.4 billion barrels, over a 20 year reserve life, means a very significant half a million barrels per day in additional annual production.

Oil Price Recovery

So far, we have discussed, in detail, Exxon Mobil's recent stock price performance, the company's 2016 results, and changes to the company's upstream volumes. At the same time, we have taken a significant amount of time to discuss Exxon Mobil's new projects. The company has a number of projects it anticipates starting over the next years that will bring it hundreds of thousands of barrels in additional annual production.

At the same time, the company recently acquired the Bass' family properties providing it with significant Permian Basin shale assets. This, combined with Exxon Mobil's XTO Energy assets should bring the company significant amounts of additional production over the long term. This shows the strength of Exxon Mobil's project portfolio. Now, we will finish up by discussing a time frame for a recovery in oil prices, which will, as a result, give us a time frame for a recovery in Exxon Mobil's stock price.

Oil Demand/Supply Balance Until Q4 2016 - Vox CDN

The above image shows the oil demand and supply balance until the Q4 2016, or the year that just ended. As we can see here, the oil supply surplus first began in the Q3 2013 and from there, it took three quarters for prices to fall, which began in mid-2014. From that point, it took another six quarters for prices to hit what was widely viewed as their bottom in January 2016. Since hitting their bottom at less than $30 per share, oil prices have since recovered to present prices of more than $50 per share.

That means that it took a total of nine quarters from the start of the oil surplus until prices bottomed out. On top of that, we can see from the above graph how the supply surplus is supposed to end approximately year-end 2016. The end of this supply surplus will likely be accelerated by OPEC's recent production cuts. As a result, we can assume that the oil surplus has now ended.

Now let's assume that oil prices take the same amount of time to recover as they took to crash. This is arbitrary, but it's the best guess we have, and shouldn't be an overly bad estimation.

Oil Price Recovery - Kessben FM

This means that oil prices will take approximately nine quarters for oil prices to recover from year-end 2016. Adding this onto the end, we can estimate that oil prices will have recovered by Q1 2019. That represents roughly two more years, a fairly short amount of time in the oil industry timeline. As we saw above, Exxon Mobil has the ability to borrow almost another $60 billion in additional debt. That will leave the company with enough cash to handle the crash, and maybe even make another large acquisition.

On top of this, we saw above that oil prices took approximately 3 quarters to begin to drop once the oil surplus began. Since the surplus ended in late-2016, that means that oil prices should begin recovery in late-2017. Already, oil prices are more than 50% higher than they were when they bottomed out in Jan. 2-16. This will lead to immediate earnings increase for Exxon Mobil and should help its stock price.

As we can see here, this shows how Exxon Mobil should see its stock price recover, helping to show how it is a good investment.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has had a difficult time, like all other major oil companies, since the start of the crash. The company is the largest publicly traded oil company in the world with a market cap of more than $340 billion and on top of this has raised its dividend every year for 34 consecutive years, through several market downturns. This impressive dividend comes from the company's continued commitment to expanding earnings and giving this to shareholders.

On top of this, Exxon Mobil has continued to remain focused on expanding its production. The company saw its production drop slightly over the past year, but saw it increase significantly over the past quarter. The company also anticipates five major project startups in 2017 and 2018 that should add significant amounts to its production. On top of this, the company's continues to ram up production from existing fields and recently acquired the Bass' oil group of properties.

This shows Exxon Mobil's commitment to cutting expenses and expanding earnings, while increasing production. This shows how Exxon Mobil is a strong investment at the present time.

