Energy Recap: U.S. Oil Rig Count Reaches Its Highest Level Since October 2015

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Enterprise Products Partners, Noble Energy, and Tallgrass Energy Partners, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to pass along a link to the most recent U.S. Energy Information Administration's "Monthly Energy Review." According to the EIA, the report provides a look at recent and historical statistics on "total energy production, consumption, and trade; energy prices; overviews of petroleum, natural gas, coal, electricity, nuclear energy, renewable energy, and international petroleum; carbon dioxide emissions; and data unit conversion values." Also, you might want to check out the EIA's "Total Energy Data Browser," which provides interactive versions of the tables and graphs found in the monthly review.

Energy Articles of Note

"Enterprise Products Partners Connected To Hydrocarbon Export Growth" By Jennifer Warren

"Hartstreet Oil: Noble's Acquisition Of Clayton Williams And A Production Analysis Of The Southern Delaware Basin" By Michael Filloon

"Tallgrass Energy Partners: The REX Pipeline Is A Smashing Success" By Michael Fitzsimmons

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Feb. 3, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- On Monday, Jan. 30, Azure Midstream Partners (OTCPK:AZURQ) announced that it expects to file For Chapter 11 reorganization.

- On Thursday, Feb. 2, Vanguard Natural Resources (NYSE:VNR) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs rose to its highest number since October 2015.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.