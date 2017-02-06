Silver Takes The Baton - Is It Another Technical Head Fake?

Last week I wrote that we should all buckle up because silver is going to give us a wild ride. Over the past week, gold's little brother did not disappoint. Silver closed on Friday, Jan. 27, at $17.15 per ounce. However, on that Friday silver saw a huge reversal as it traded to lows of $16.635 before it turned on a dime and rallied by 51.5 cents to close the week close to the highs of the session.

Silver is an interesting trading sardine. The price of the metal can sit for weeks or months at a time without moving appreciably. However, when silver decides to move it does so like few other commodities. Last Monday, silver traded down to lows of $17.08 but that was the low price for the week and it never looked back. Silver had moved above short-term technical resistance at the $17.30 level on January 18 when it climbed to $17.36 but it failed. However, last week it took out those highs and rallied to highs of $17.745 per ounce level on Thursday.

The first month of 2017 ended last Tuesday and silver moved from an opening price of $15.97 on the first trading day of the year to close on January 31 at $17.575, a gain of $1.605 per ounce over the course of the month. In January 2016, silver opened at $13.815 and closed the months at $14.255, an increase of 44 cents on the month. While gold's move in January was almost a carbon copy of the price gain in 2016 in the yellow metal, silver was a leader when it comes to the two most popular precious metals.

Silver leads

Last Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee told market that they would leave interest rates unchanged, for now. However, the FOMC told markets that inflation "will" reach their 2% target which was a departure from previous language in their monthly statements. Over past months the central bank had said that inflation was "moving towards" their target level. The change in language was subtle but it was significant.

Silver was trading lower going into the Fed announcement on Wednesday but after the magic "I" word and the news that rates were not going higher just yet, the price rallied to highs if $17.745 per ounce. Silver closed last Friday at the $17.50 level on the March COMEX futures contract.

While gold has been moving higher since the beginning of 2017, silver has taken the lead. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the silver-gold ratio illustrates, silver has outperformed gold since the beginning of 2017. The ratio has declined from 72.43:1 on December 30 to under 70:1 on February 3, it traded to lows of under 69:1 last week. A decline in the ratio tells us that price action in silver has been stronger than in gold and it tends to signal overall strength in the precious metals sector on a historical basis. Keep a close eye on this ratio.

Another false breakout?

As a highly speculative precious metal, silver tends to technical support and resistance levels at times. Therefore, it is often very hard to read the true path of least resistance for silver and it is often not until after an explosive move occurs that the ah ha moment occurs for those who watch and analyze the silver market. Source: CQG

We have seen examples of false breakouts or breakdowns in silver over recent weeks. The first example was back on January 18 when silver moved above technical resistance at $17.30 per ounce. While the metal looked ready to climb higher, it only reached $17.36 and then turned around and fell to lows of $16.635 by January 27. The price failure looked a lot like a technical breakdown in the silver market and gold was correcting to the downside at the same time. On that very Friday when silver looked like it would continue to plunge, it turned around and before the markets closed for the weekend it was back above the $17 per ounce level once again. Therefore, silver confused the market failing on both the up and downside.

While both silver and gold have recovered from recent lows, silver did something that gold did not; it attracted new buying along the way.

The speculative metal is starting to attract interest

When gold began its latest downside correction on January 24 that took the price from highs of $1223 to lows of $1182.60 on January 27, we saw a massive move in one technical metric in the gold market. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, gold open interest was at the 482,374 contract level on January 24 and it fell to 398,433 contracts by January 31. The decline of 83,941 contracts or 17.4% over the course of one week tells us that during the roll from February to April futures contracts, many longs in gold closed their positions rather than rolling them to the new active month April contract. Falling open interest at a time when prices are falling does not provide technical validation for any emerging downtrend. The move in open interest simply tells us that the gold market washed out weak longs and is now in a healthier position with the price closing last Friday at the $1215 level, more than $30 higher.

Meanwhile, while gold longs bailed out of positions, silver longs were steadfast and added to their positions. Source: CQG

The picture in silver is one of strength. On January 24, open interest in silver stood at 177,601 contracts and by January 31, it had increased to 186,839 contracts. The increase in open interest is a sign that silver is attracting new interest and that is likely to continue as the price moves higher. At the end of last week, open interest was above 190,000 contracts.

Clear sailing to $19?

While silver loves to provide the market with head fakes before it finally decides on a path of least resistance, on the daily chart the next level of technical resistance now is at the November 9-11 highs at over $19 per ounce. On the daily chart it looks like it is clear sailing to that level which is around $1.50 above last Friday's closing price. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the trend has shifted higher in silver. Silver has not suffered a loss on the week in 2017; it has rallied for six straight weeks. Source: CQG

On the monthly chart, silver entered a downtrend in October. While silver has not fallen to an oversold condition, a move to $19 would make many market participants start to wonder. In a metal that tends to give false signals, it is possible that the down move from over $21 per ounce in July could be a giant head fake on the long-term monthly chart. In February 2016, silver opened at $14.255 per ounce and closed at $14.90, a gain of 64.5 cents. However, the high last February was $15.99, almost $1.75 higher than the opening price. Silver is a wild metal when it comes to price action and right now risk-reward looks like it favors the upside.

When it comes to risk-reward silver can be a trader's best friend

To trade silver successfully, one must pay close attention to risk and reward. It sounds like a truism to say that one must buy dips and sell rallies in silver but most speculators and investors do just the opposite when it comes to the metal. There are times when buying rallies can make a market participant a fortune. From September 2010 through April 2011 it was hard to go wrong buying the precious metal as the price appreciated from $19.30 to $49.82. Anyone who bought silver from January 1979 when the price was at $6 at any time until January 1980 when the price rose to highs of $50.36 turned out to be a big winner. However, these two examples are the outliers and the only two times over the past almost forty years that buying rallies all the way up paid off big time.

Right now, technical factors are telling us that silver could yield a profit of $1.50 in exchange for risking $1.00. The odds are certainly not the greatest but the fact that open interest increased over recent weeks tells me that silver has taken the baton in the precious metals sector. One word of caution, gold has not broken technical resistance at $1240 yet although the price is moving closer and closed last week around $20 below that critical level. The problem with waiting for gold to break to the upside to buy silver is that the chances are that once gold breaks higher, silver will already be close to if not at the next technical level which is $1.50 higher than the current price.

January 2017 was a carbon copy of the first month of 2016 in gold but silver outperformed gold as well as its own performance during last January. If that trend continues we could be in for an explosive move in silver sooner rather than later. For now, silver is holding the baton and it is the leader of the pack in the precious metals sector. If silver is not giving us the third head fake move in less than one month, the metal could become explosive over coming sessions.

