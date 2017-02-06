The Potential For Gold And Silver Equities In 2017

On Jan. 24, I wrote a piece for Seeking Alpha on the Bre-X scandal. As I described in the article, my job at the time of the scandal provided me a special and perhaps unique perspective. Last weekend I saw the movie Gold, a new release staring Mathew McConaughey. I must admit, I enjoyed the flick. McConaughey was good, not as good as he was in the Wolf of Wall Street or Dallas Buyers Club but he did a good job playing the principle protagonist in the film.

The script was a disappointment; it was a loose recount of the Bre-X scandal. I got the feeling that Hollywood attorneys descended on the story to protect the producers and studio from lawsuits. Therefore, there were many tweaks to the story. Anyone with intimate knowledge of the story and events will immediately realize the changes. Additionally, the Hollywood ending was questionable, at best.

There is always a risk when buying stock in a company that produces gold or any other commodity. The risks associated with the price of the raw material aside; there are exploration, production, legal, geopolitical, management, and many other pitfalls for investors and traders who venture into this sector of the market. Watching the movie motivated me to write yet another article about the lessons of Bre-X and the current state of investments in gold producing companies on a macro level.

A lesson from a movie that just came out

For movie buffs, Gold was a Wolf of Wall Street meets Indiana Jones meets Leaving Las Vegas kind of film. The lesson of the movie and main takeaway is twofold. First, be very careful when it comes to highly speculative exploration companies, ask lots of questions, do not believe everything in the prospectus, and proceed with extreme caution. The second and more important lesson is that even investors need to act like traders and monitor risk versus reward when buying these stocks. Never forget to take money off the table when the price of a stock starts moving in your direction to limit risk and if the price rises to astronomical levels, make sure you are only risking profits and never your capital.

Whenever I was training new traders at any of the firms I worked for, I would always teach them that they are long or short at the last tick, the price on the screen. The historical buy or sell price is just that, history. One must approach risk positions with the same question at every price level, would I buy or sell this asset at the current price. If the answer runs contrary to your positions, human nature will try to keep you in the position because we are all pigs. A successful trader or investor resists that impulse and uses disciple to cut the position when the answer to the question is contrary.

Precious metal stocks magnify price moves in the metals

It is no secret that gold mining shares tend to outperform the price action in the precious metal, particularly on the upside. Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that COMEX gold futures contracts appreciated by 8.66% in 2016. Source: Barchart

The Gold Miners ETF Market Vectors (NYSEARCA:GDX) moved over 49% higher over the same period. Those investing in the GDX as opposed to gold metal did much better. Source: Barchart

The Junior Gold Miners ETF Market Vectors (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) tends to be more volatile that the GDX index. In 2016, the GDXJ gained around 61.5% on the year.

As you can see, gold mining stocks were the place to be for investors in 2016 as they magnified returns in the metal and so far in 2017, the same holds true.

The GDX and GDXJ- A repeat of 2016?

Gold closed on December 30, 2016 at $1152 per ounce and as of last Friday the price of the yellow metal was at the $1220 level, up 5.9% in a little over one month.

Meanwhile, the GDX closed 2016 at $20.92 per share and ended last week at $24.50, up 17.1%. Meanwhile, the GDXJ was trading at $31.55 at the end of last year and was at $38.76 as of the close of business on February 3. The GDXJ has moved 24.4% higher in a little over one month. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of gold futures illustrates, the moment of truth for gold may come at the $1240 level on the active month April futures contract. Last Thursday, gold traded to highs of $1227.50 per ounce, the highest price since November 9 and it was on that day that the yellow metal put in a high at $1237.70 on its way down in post-election day selling.

If gold can muster the strength to conquer the $1240 level, we could see a significant technical rally in the precious metal but if it stalls or moves lower, price action on the down side could cause problems for both the GDX and GDXJ. Remember, the magnification of returns on the upside often means a magnification of losses when the price of gold moves lower. Gold mining companies are, in many ways, a leveraged position in gold and the same holds true for silver.

Silver equities are moving

In 2016, silver outperformed gold. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, silver posted a 15.63% gain in 2016. Source: Barchart

The G-X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) is the most liquid silver mining ETF product and in 2016 it posted a 70% gain.

Silver closed 2016 at $15.97 per ounce and as of last Friday the price was trading at the $17.50 level, an increase of 9.6% this young year. Meanwhile, The ETF SIL has moved from $32.11 at the end of 2016 to a price of $39.18 last Friday, an increase of 22%, more than double the return in silver.

Just as the GDX and GDXJ magnify returns on gold, SIL does the same in silver.

As a purest I prefer the metals

I am a purest and when I allocate capital to the precious metals market I tend to go for the gold and silver, the metals. While I left plenty of money on the table last year by not investing in the ETF products that represent the mining community, I limited risk and exposure to the volatility that those products tend to experience.

Meanwhile, the volatility can be even greater when selecting individual gold or silver mining equities for investment as investors face a myriad of risks that do not influence the pure metal prices. Finally, after sitting through Gold and remembering back to the days where I avoided getting involved in Bre-X, the same emotions I felt back then in the mid-1990s come to mind. I left lots of money on the table on the way up when it came to Bre-X but I saved real capital on the way down. That memory will keep me playing in the gold and silver markets and at the same time will keep me away from the leveraged mining ETF products. It is a matter of personal choice and risk profile. As a commodities trader I embrace risk. However, the risk I prefer to take is the risk of the commodities themselves.

The potential for gold and silver equities in 2017 is looking a lot better than it was a few short weeks ago. If gold moves above the $1240 level and silver makes its way to technical resistance at just over the $19 per ounce level I will likely leave lots of money on the table by opting for the metals rather than the mining ETFs or individual mining shares. The memory and lessons from Bre-X are just too strong in my psyche to allow me to dive into those shark filled waters. If these precious metals fail, I will likely lose less as a purest.

