TGS Nopec Geophysical's (TGSNF) CEO Kristian Johansen on Q4 2016 Results and 2017 Guidance at Capital Markets Day (Transcript)

Kristian Johansen

Thank you very much Amy and thanks to John as well for being the moderator here today and thank to UBS for facilitating the TGS Capital Markets Day of 2017. I would also like to thank all the employees of TGS and executives who are prepared for this session. I would like to thank all the webcast viewers for the attention on today, and then I will start the presentation first of all by just looking at our forward-looking statements. So, you can read that through your package and then let me go through the Capital Markets Day agenda very quickly.

So, I'm going to spend about 10 minutes, some introductory speech before we hand it over to Sven Børre, and myself is going to do that Q4 2016 financial results. So, that's going to be the traditional earnings release which we're holding in London this year for the first time. Then, we open up for Q&A after that, we allocate about 20 minutes for the Q&A, and John and Amy is going to facilitate that. Before we pass it over to Fredrik Amundsen who is the SVP of Europe and Asia-Pacific, and Tanya Herwanger, VP of Africa, Middle East, who's going to go through a presentation which we've called on asset light advantage, and obviously that's going to be presentation about our business model and the advantages that we see from our basic model.

We have a short coffee break between 10.25 and 10.40 and then the next presentation that we're ready to kick off at 10.40 is called Ready for the Recovery, multi-client activity onshore. And this is going to be quite an exciting presentation, as some of you know we announced our first onshore project in the Permian a couple of weeks. We're very excited now to enter into the Permian where we see a lot of growth going forward.

We have 15 minutes for financial review by our CFO, Sven Børre Larsen, and then I will round it up by 11.20 with an Outlook & Guidance, which you've probably seen being announced already, but I'll give some more flavor to that. Then we have some Q&A at the end, and I will make some concluding remarks just before lunch time.

So, let me start by introducing the team, the TGS presentation team today because there're some new faces for, for some of you at least. So, first of all we have the CFO Sven Børre Larsen. Sven Borre has -- he joined the TGS about two years ago. He had some 15 years of experience from the oil service industry. He has been CFO for 7 or 8 of those 15 years and also Research Analyst with First Securities, as some of you know he has spent quite a few years with Prosafe before entering TGS in 2015. So Borre, obviously, we have some really big issues to sell, but he has done that in an excellent way and we are very pleased with his performance so far.

And then we have the next executive here from TGS is Fredrik Amundsen. Fredrik Amundsen has been with TGS for about 16 years. He has carried a lot of different roles through those 15 years with TGS and I think the last position he had was Heading up our Sales Team in Europe and now he is Heading up Europe and Asia Pacific as an SVP as part of the executive team.

Then we have Tanya Herwanger who is going to talk today. She has been with TGS for about three years. She has about 10 years of industry experience. She has spent most of our time with Schlumberger and then she joined TGS about three years ago.

We also have our SVP for onshore Katja Akentieva. Katja has five years with TGS and then about 12 years with Schlumberger before she joined TGS. And she came to TGS with the acquisition of Arcis and Arcis is the onshore company that we acquired in Canada in 2012.

And then finally, we have John Adamick. John Adamick has actually a 30-year and it goes through with TGS this year, so we are very pleased about that and congratulates John with 30 years with TGS. John has also carried a number of different roles within TGS. I cannot think about any role, expect for the CEO and CFO position that he hasn’t been held. And he is now in charge of our GPS Business, so he's part of our executive team in-charge of Geological Products & Services, which is very important part of our service offering actually, we'll understand from the presentation from Katja and John today.

So, going back to TGS, some of you know it's really well, but I think it's fair to give you a quick introduction to the Company. TGS was founded in 1981 actually at the same time TGS was established in the U.S., Nopec was established in Norway, and in 1997 those two companies merged, and since our starting 1981 we have invested more than $4 billion in multi-client seismic all over the world. We've had a great returns on that seismic, so the average sales to investment ratio during that period is well over 2 times. We have since 2010 when we started to pay our first dividend, we had paid back more than $900 million to our shareholders in terms of dividends and share buyback, it's been a great success story about and I'm very-very pleased and proud to present.

We are today the world's largest geosciences company. We are known for the asset light combined with multi-client business model, which has been a great success for many years. We have our main office is in Oslo and Houston, so most of our executives are either based in Oslo or Houston. And we also have regional offices, we have two offices here in London, we have an office in Perth, Callibury, Singapore, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro. So where ever you see multi-client seismic activity, you will either see investment working for TGS so you have a TGS offices or you would have TGS employees working in that area.

We're about 600 employees of TGS today and for those of you follow us carefully and remember that, that number was about 960 two years ago. So, we've gone through a significant cost cutting exercise over the past two years, reduced a number of stocks by about 37%. And as you will understand from the presentation today that also means that we're in an excellent condition in terms of managing that expectation that we will not go into a recovery phase in the market. So very lean and mean cost based, which positioned us really well for this potential up cycle. We're trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, part of the OBX index which consist the most 25 liquid shares on the stock exchange. And at churns, we have a market capital of about $2.5 billion.

So, let me just quickly go back to the market development that we have been facing in 2016. So, it's been a very-very challenging year and it's been some kind of a roll-coaster since we started the year. We went into 2016 with an oil price have dropped significantly over just a couple of months. And it hit prices late February 2016 with an oil price of 27 per barrel, and obviously at that time, we all looked at this as well as challenging. We had gone through one significant cost cutting exercise where we're just entering into the second one, and as a result, we've reduced a number of employees by 37%.

And things have gradually gone better since then, now we'll have to say that in Q1 or in March when we're looking at the full year plans that we had at Q1 of $64 million of revenue. At that time we certainly didn't expect to have 165 in Q4. So, we're very-very pleased with the fact that the market has comeback, is probably came back more than we anticipated, certainly more than we planned for. And I will come to back to that because there is a lot of statement now that TGS is conservative as usual. But I really wanted to understand that in an industry like this, you rather want to plan, not necessarily for the worse, but you want to plan conservatively because the outside you can easily handle. You can easily handle and stay a lot, but it's very-very challenging to scale down in this industry.

And we've been through two years now with the significant scale down where we have kept our number of employees about 37%. So, we really take that upside and we really scale up where we see that the market is ready for that. And obviously, we see sometimes in the market, Q4 was a practically good, it was better than we expected. Am I being more optimistic now than I was six months ago? The answer is clear yes. But we want to go up and say that 2017 is going to be a fantastic, probably not, because 2017 is still going to be challenging. We all know that all companies are working really hard to get the cost base down, and it's going to take some time before they get this. It's going to take some time before they ready to pull the trigger. But we're going to be there and we have the cost base now that is perfectly fits for that kind of environment.

And the second illustration in the middle really illustrates that very well. This really explains this is a supply overhang and the difference between supply and demand in the market. And this really explains why Q1 was such a challenging quarter for the whole seismic industry. A significant supply overhang in Q3 and Q4 for 2015 led to a significant drop in the oil price in Q1. And then what we see going forward, if we believe the EIA is that this is going to be much better for 2017 and 2018. We see that the supply overhang is pretty much eliminated. We see that the gray bar passage there, the blue line and obviously that is the very positive sign, but we're not there yet because if you look at the E&P spending recovery and we'll still estimate that this is going to take some time.

The reason why it's going to take time, well, first of all the E&P spending has dropped by 43% now over the last two years. So, we've seen a significant drop in spending. If we listen to analysts and if we listen to our advisers in terms of what's going to happen to E&P spending in the future, most would say first of all it's a big range, it's a range that goes from minus 10 to plus 8. But most would say that North American Onshore is a great market to be in, and that market is probably going to grow by 20% to 30% next year. But international offshore is still going to be very challenging and we just need to allow it for some time to recover.

How the TGS performed in this market? Well excellent. And if you look at the positive revenue development or the sequential revenue development for 2016, this is something we are very proud of. As I said, we started off the year with $64 million of revenues in Q1, we saw a significant increase to around 115 in Q2, Q3 was basically flat compared to -- Q3 was flat compared to Q2 and then we had an excellent Q4, no question about that. We had a late sale in 2016 that is in line with 2015, which we are very proud off given the very challenging market that continues to drop in '16 compared to '15.

And then last but not least and maybe the most important thing, so we had a positive cash flow of almost $100 million free cash flow, which means that despite the fact that we paid out the dividend of about $50 million for the year we still were able to grow the cash balance, so we're in a great position now entering into this year. At the same, we adjust the cost significantly so if you look at the cost base from 2014 to 2016, it goes down from close to $140 million in 2014 and we're now down to less than $80 million per year. Are we going to cap more, probably not because we see that there is a recovery coming, it may take some time and we're not sure when it's going to come, but I think it's fair to say that we have an excellent organization, we have a cost base and we feel can handle any kind of market with lot of flexibility, also if the market picks up faster than we expect.

So the combination of a revenue development very positive and a significant cost reduction obviously leads to shareholder value and you can clearly see that on the right graph where you see the share price of TGS far exceeding the OBX index. We have maintained a dividend and obviously that's part of the reason why the share price has been strong and that is something that we intend to do for the future as well. So, a very positive share price development as a result of keeping up our dividend at the only company on the office focus stance within our industry and certainly being able to grow the business sequentially throughout 2016.

So, the highlights for '16 before we start the traditional earnings release that we had a very strong financial recovery after challenging Q1, we completed and this is one of the operational highlights. We completed the acquisition of Gigante Mexico, which is the largest 2D average stock in the world. We are making countercyclical organic and non-organic investments, so some of you may be disappointed about the fact that we only invested 220 million in new projects, but I'll tell you what and you'll see that from Sven Børre Larsen's presentation. We got so much data for the buck in 2016, and we even want to get more data in 2017, but we'll fully prepare to take advantage for the market that we get full year effect of what we call nice left to wait.

We paid close to $60 million in dividends to our shareholders and we had a positive cash flow of about $91 million and that despite this 43% reduction that you see in E&P spending over the last two years. And you'll see from Sven Børre's presentation, I'm not going to tell you about all his slides, but you will see it from his presentation today that despite the fact that our revenues have been like a roller-coaster reaching close to $1 billion in 2014 and then dropping significantly. Our cash flow actually remained very-very stable throughout those years, and we are very proud of that and that is the focus of the Company for sure. And we're lean, mean and highly motivated organization, committed to continue to deliver superior shareholder returns, and I think that the key takeaway from today's presentation hopefully that you see there, motivation and the spirit and the excellent team that we built up over time.

So with that, I would take you to the Q4 2016 financial results and I obviously have Sven Børre who is going to cover that financial slides and I'll give you a quick intro before I pass it over to him. And then after that we're ready to kick off the more traditional capital market today component of the presentation. So in the highlights, we have net revenues in Q4 of $165 million that compares to 132 million in Q4 of 2015. So a nice growth compared to last year and probably the strongest part of our numbers, if you're going to break it down as we had late sales of $145 million. That's actually up 60% compared to the same quarter of last year.

And late sales is probably the best indicator of the E&P market in general; so when you look at or when you try to estimate how E&P is going to develop in the future, late sales for multi-client is a very-very good early indicator of that. If you're going just look at our results for Q4, and say okay, the market is certainly going to get much better, but then obviously we're seeing some results from other players in the seismic industry and it's still quite challenging out there, but we had a great Q4, no question about that. We had the pre-funding revenues of $17 million, down 53% from Q4 of '15, and that's basically because we invest much less. But then you'll also see a number that may confuse you a little bit, and again Sven Børre will take care of that and explain it, but we have something called risk-sharing agreements.

And risk-sharing agreement is something that we started probably about two years ago where we -- we had a new survey where we're looking at, we were not really prepared to take the full risk and we transferred some of that risk to the vessel supplier or to the onshore of seismic acquisition. So, basically what we do is that we say you need to take the risk, go out and shoot and we're going to pay you when we make the sales. And when we make the sales we're obviously going to recognize the sales in our books, we're going to recognize the investments because that's when we commit to the investments and then we're going to build up the book value of the library based on that amount minus whatever you amortize. Sven Børre will go through that in more detail, but it's very important that you understand because some people highlight this as negative thing because it doesn't give you cash flow. I cannot really see the negative aspects or basically how someone else take all the risk and then you get all the benefits from the project. So, it's an excellent way to transfer our risk to someone who can -- who is willing to carry it.

The operating profit for the quarter was $42 million that compares to minus 140 in Q4 last year and as you remember we did significant impairments for the data library last year. We also did some impairment this year, but they were about $10 million this quarter. So, very-very low compared to Q4 of 2015. And that also sets how we look at the market compared to what we did in the same quarter of last year when we had massive impairments; now we're kind of making some adjustments to the data library because we've certain regions or certain single projects that don't deliver but certainly not a number to be too concerned about.

Cash flow in Q4 of $79 million compared to 99 million in Q4 of 2016, and that means that we've a cash balance of 191 million at the end of the year 2016. And as you know when we have that strong Q4, usually we have a decent Q1 cash flow and although we had a very strong Q4 cash flow, we also expect that to be quite decent in Q1. So as we speak to the cash balance and that's no secret, it's quite a lot higher than, than the 191 that we had at the end of the year. That also means that if you add on the revolving credit facility, we have a liquidity that is very-very strong, so somewhere between $250 million and $300 million depending on when you mesh it up. So, that obviously puts us in a very good position in terms of what we can invest and what kind of flexibility we have going into 2017.

We maintained our dividend at $0.16 per share, and as I said we have full year revenues of 456, full year operational investments of 271, but that's where this risk-sharing content because we basically delivered on our guidance, we said we were going to invest about 220, and that’s what we did, the remaining part is just stronger sales and anticipated from this risk-sharing project. We've actually discussed whether we should call it risk transfer rather than risk sharing because it's not really risk sharing. We transfer all the risk. And then operating profit of 53 compared to minus 21 in 2015. Very quickly through the operations in Q4 as you see it from the investment figure for Q4, we have very low investment and the reason for that is partly because it's winter season so there is no activity in Europe and partly because we have invested less deliberately in Q4 because we didn’t have the funding that we needed. But then we as you see we have built-up a backlog with a few projects going into 2017, which makes us much more optimistic in terms of that the investment plan out for 2017.

Latest project we announced was a project in the Permian for the first time ever that TGS goes to Permian and then we announced a big project in Norway, which Fredrick will talk more about in his presentation at Atlantic margin project. The activity in Q4, two vessels on the East Coast of Canada, finishing up in October then we have the WesternGeco Coil Crew that we started last fall and then we've going to complete sometime in late Q1 or early Q2, we had Northern Explorer, Fugro Multibeam and TDI Brooks shooting Mexico for us; and that's the plan is now completed and obviously we are still busy processing the data, but the Mexico survey has been a great success so far, we we're very-very pleased about our strategy there.

And then, we have the Dong Fang Kan Tan and it's a 2D vessel that we used in Northwest Africa in Q4 last year and that continues into Q1. Other activities in Q4, so there are revolution project the coal project that we do together with WesternGeco is about well slightly more than halfway through, and it's a project that covers a very-very interesting year-over-year the Gulf of Mexico and slightly West to the survey that we -- or all the surveys that we traditionally have. So, it's a strategic action from TGS where we get into an area in the Green Canyon and Atwater Valley that we haven’t had much exposure to previously, and now we use that greatest and better technology of WesternGeco to shoot data in that region and that's very-very positive feedback from clients on that project.

Then we have the Gigante and you've probably heard about Gigante now for about eight quarters, so I'm not going to talk too much about that. But it's finished now, so on the next slide our next presentation you probably want to hear anything about Gigante. So the question now is obviously what do we plan for the future in Mexico, and I may come back to that. And then we have East Canada, so in East Canada, we've been together with PGS for the last seven years. So we had a very active season this year where we have two 2D vessels and we also shot a 3D together with the PGS. Great project as I've said we've been there for seven years, and it's a highly prospective area where you will see TGS come backed year-after-year, and hopefully in partnership done with PGS that's also been a very great joint venture that we have, really benefitted from joint venture.

And then we have the last project I will talk about this is the Northwest African Atlantic Margin, which is the project we've started in Q4. We did that with PGS, but the reason for that is that we acquired that Dolphin library together with PGS. As you know that's a joint venture and that means that we have a new partner in NWAAM and the new partner is PGS. We're going to work together there. In the past, we worked with Dolphin.

So with that projects review, I want to hand it over to Sven Borre, who is going to go through the net revenues and the financial part of the presentation and then we will come back with the traditional market or the Capital Market Day slides after that. So, thank you very much and welcome Sven Borre.

Sven Børre Larsen

Thank you for that, Kristian, and good morning to you all. Before I'll start going through the normal quarterly release slides, I will talk a little bit about this investments related to risk sharing arrangements that Kristian has already mentioned because we had quite a bit of that in 2016 and particularly in the fourth quarter. And more precise description of these investments are investments that are contingent on sales because basically what we're doing, we're paying the vendor as we sell the data and not as we acquire the data as we normally would do. So, as an example, let's assume that we are shooting a survey according to this model or that we would shoot at survey according to this model back in, say 2014 or '15.

We book no investments at the time because we have no obligations to pay the vendor until we realized sales on the survey. So then let's say that we sell $20 million worth of that survey in 2015, we will then book $20 million at late sales and we will book $20 million at decline investments and then we will subtract of course the relevant amortization related to this survey. So, this is basically a great way of mitigating risk for projects that have low pre-funding. So essentially you get that downside protection as you would get from a survey with higher pre-funding, combined with upside potential you get from a survey with low pre-funding. So, you basically get the best of two goals with I'd be applying this model, so it's a great model for us.

But POL that it affects the pre-funding rate negatively when you look at the consolidated pre-funding rates because we look as there is no decline investments, with no associated pre-funding trip, although we essentially take no risk. So, for risk alteration purposes, you should adjust for this one reviewing that pre-funding rate. And then I'll go through, start going through the normal Q4 slides starting with net revenues. We will focus first on the top left hand chart late sales, and we have a great quarter as Kristian has already mentioned $145 million of late sales in Q4, which is an increase of 60% year-on-year. Also as you will see from this chart, we had a very backend loaded structure with as much as 43% of full year late sales coming in Q4. And we almost had 4 times as much late sales in Q4 as we have in Q1, so this is obviously a very unusual pattern through the year.

Then looking at pre-funding revenues on the top left hand chart, we have $17 million of pre-funding revenue in the fourth quarter which is 53% down compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. This is obviously related to the reduction in investment capacity when you exclude these risk sharing arrangements more declines investments were down 50 -- sorry 47%. And that explains the rather large decline in pre-funding revenue in the fourth quarter. Then looking at proprietary revenues at the bottom left hand chart, we had $3 million of proprietary revenues in the fourth quarter related to our imaging business. This is down 37% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Note that in Q3 we had call it almost an extraordinary item here we did the proprietary P-Cable project up in the Barents Sea that contributed to a much higher pre-fund or proprietary revenue in the third quarter.

So you should assume that the level that we have in the four quarters is where the run rate is going to be into 2017. All in all this gave us net revenues of 25 million or $165 million sorry in the fourth quarter which is 25% above what we had in the fourth quarter of 2015. Then we are focusing on the breakdown of revenues, first looking at revenues by data type, as you can see 3D accounted for 68% of net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016, 2D data 25% and Geological Products & Services accounted for 7%. This is to be compared with Q4 2015 when 3D accounted for 43%, 2D 45%, obviously driven by the high activity level at the time on the 2D survey in Mexico, the Gigante survey and GPS accounted for 12% in that quarter.

Then looking at revenue by geographical area, we have North and South America and they accounting for 66% of revenue, so very strong quarter in NSA in the fourth quarter of 2016, Europe also had a decent quarter accounting for 21% of revenues. Africa, Middle East, Asia Pacific, AMEAP accounted for 5% and other accounted for 9%. This is to be compared with NSA 60%, Europe 22%, AMEAP 4% and other 14% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

And we will look at operating expenses on the top left hand chart first, adjusting for $3 million of bad debt provisions in the fourth quarter we had $24 million of operating expenses in the quarter, this is 12% less than we had in fourth quarter of 2015, but as you see it's up compared to the three previous quarters in 2015 and this is related to the bonuses to the employees, we pay bonus based on the operating result and we improve the operating result as we have done in the fourth quarter, we pay more bonuses to the employees and we recognize more costs in our P&L. Then looking at amortization and impairment on the top left hand chart, we have $92 million of amortization in Q4 2016 which corresponds to an amortization rate of 57%. This includes $9.2 million of impairment whereof the majority is related to our 3D data set in our Deepwater Angola. For the full year, we have $297 million of amortization, and we expect that it will be at the same level in 2017.

Then looking at the EBIT operating result on the bottom left hand chart, we have $45 million of EBIT in the fourth quarter corresponding to an operating margin of 27%. So as you can see the operating margin, it's now back to the levels that we had during 2015 after seeing lower level earlier in 2016, so that's encouraging to see. Then looking at the cash flow, free cash flow chart on the bottom right hand side, we had $33 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter which dropped full year free cash flow up to $90 million for the full year of 2016, and this is actually considerably more than we had in 2015. So that's a very encouraging development.

Then we're looking at the multi-client library. First operational investments and pre-funding ratio on the top left hand chart. As you can see there we had operational investments of $88 million in the quarter that includes $42 million of investments related to risk-sharing arrangements. So excluding that we have $46 million of new investments or underlying operational investments in the quarter which gave us a pre-funding ratio of 37% when you have adjusted for this risk-sharing arrangements. Looking at the net book value of the multi-client library on the top right hand side, you see that the declining trend has continued also in Q4. We're down to $812 million of net book value of the library as per end of the year and this decline in trend is obviously a result of the new amortization scheme that was introduced from 1st of January, 2016, in combination obviously with the lower investments that we've had in 2016.

Then on the bottom left you see the usual chart showing our multi-client library distributed by per vintage. The bars represent the historical costs whereas the diamonds represent -- tells you where the net book value fits as of today. And as you can see all these diamonds are at a fairly low level meaning that we've a sound and healthy balance sheet, and we do not see the need for further large impairments like the ones that we recognized in the fourth quarter of 2015. The last chart here on the bottom right-hand side shows net revenues versus net book value per vintage. And it's not a very unusual picture in this quarter, so I'm not going to go into much detail on this char and simply just slip to the next slide which is the income state for Q4.

I've covered a number of these items already, so I'll go fairly quickly through it. We have net revenues of $165 million for a setback 25% above what we had in Q4, 2015. We had a gross result of $72 million, subtracting operating expenses. We had an operating profit of $42 million, and also subtracting net financial items of $3 million, we ended up with profit before tax of $39 million. The tax was $15 million in the quarter corresponding to a fairly high effective tax rate of 38%, as we also saw in the previous quarter this is related to the depreciation of the U.S. dollars versus that Norwegian Krone, which means that we have a taxable gain on the intercompany that we have between Norway and U.S. This will have no cash effect until we realize that intercompany debt, which we have no plans of doing all this in the near-term. So it's a pure accounting thing as of now.

All-in-all this lead to a net income of $24 million corresponding to an EPS of $0.24 in the quarter, which is of course much higher then we have in the fourth quarter of 2015, when we have this big impairments. Then looking at the cash flow statements we had we showed strong cash flow in the quarter operating cash flow of $79 million subtracting investments and dividend we ended up with the a net cash flow or change in the cash balance of 18 million. So as we can see it's here on the balance sheet this was soaked in our cash position as per the amble 2016 of $191 million and we expect that to increase further during Q1 when we start collecting a lot of the revenues that we recognized in the month of December.

Also an hope that we still don’t have any interest including that meaning that we still have a very strong balance sheet which positioning us well for increasing investments if we see the need for that during the year. Finally, dividend the Board has result to continue to pay a $0.15 per share of dividend in the first quarter. The way the Board is doing this is when we decide the dividend for the first quarter we take into account what we think will have them in the coming or in the remainder of the year so the plan is basically the best case plan is to keep dividends stable during a year at $0.15 per share. So that it's should be your best case expectation, but of course the board resolves or reserves the right to change this as we go if we see that the market is developing much better or much worse than assume. So this dividend of $0.15 will be paid on 23rd of February and the share will pay trade ex-dividend on 9th of February 2017.

So by that, I hand over back to you for a summary Kristian.

Kristian Johansen

Thank you, Sven Borre. As Sven Borre said dividend is obviously very important for the shareholders, and we intend to -- our intention is to keep the dividend. But we've spent a lot of time on capital allocation and how much of capital are we going to allocate to new projects versus non-organic investments and obviously the dividend. And I would like to draw your attention to a press release or stock exchange release that we just announced five minutes ago, where it says that GUX, a UK company has submitted a higher bid now for multi-clients geophysical. So they've increased the bid from 1.20 and expect to have the bid at 1.25, and then GUX announced this morning that they are hoping there bit to 1.40.

But if you read further down in the press release, it says that the bid is financially supported by TGS, so they've gotten a loan from TGS with funding the bid and then it's a back-to-back agreement with TGS, which basically means that we get to carve out some of the surveys that we like as part of the multi-clients geophysical portfolio. And then GUX get for pay ones and they will be the takeover party to the transaction, but we still get library day that we want from us. So, the bit has support from 52% of the shareholders and this is obviously a transaction we have been looking at and we think it’s a great way to work together to get the stuff that we want in a low risk transaction.

So, that me to the summary, as Sven Børre said, we had Q4 revenues of 165, we have full year revenues of 456, possibly a cash flow which is obviously important and that means that we can continue to make deals like we’re announcing today. It also means that we have flexibility to invest more than we’re announcing for next year. I'm not saying that we will invest more than saying that we certainly have the gunpowder to do so, if the market developed positive then we see opportunity. We have a cash balance of 191, but as Sven Børre said, it's higher today and it will be hopefully higher by the end of Q1 given that we had strong sales in Q4 and then we obviously need to adjust for this risk sharing or risk transfer agreement that we have.

Quarterly dividend maintained, and we just want to state again that a great finish to 2016. We exceeded or we beat the market expectation significantly. I think our number was about 47% higher than consensus. It was certainly not 40% higher than we have, but I can't reveal a fact that it was higher, it was the positive surprise in Q4. And we are getting more optimistic about 2017, but as I said there is still going to be a pressure on E&P spending. Most of the goal that you will see in the E&P spending is coming onshore U.S. and in international offshore what is probably going to be quite challenging. And we’re prepared for that, but we are also prepared for recovery. So if that happens sooner than we expect, and we are prepared to react to that very quickly.

So that kind of summarizes our Q4 presentation. We open up for questions from the audience. And I would like to have Sven Børre come back on the stage please.

A - Sven Børre Larsen

And with that, we open up for questions and there is extra microphone next to your seat. If question raise, raise your hand please.

Unidentified Analyst

I can start off with the first one and there is a lot of topic and mentioned about the risk shared agreement today and I wonder if this is possible to give us more guidance on you total exposure? It is an offshore exposure although in the downside, but for instant if you didn't have this agreement how much more would you have invested over the last two year. Is it possible for you to give that number?

Kristian Johansen

I think the number is we have invested more than $100 million over the last that you really don't see in our balance sheet.

Sven Børre Larsen

Probably closer to on 50 actually, so it's substantial amount.

Kristian Johansen

And now minus, it's [indiscernible].

Sven Børre Larsen

So in total throughout 2016, it was about 50 or so, but there is more to come.

Unidentified Analyst

And it's 100 or --

Sven Børre Larsen

Between 75 and 100, I would say.

Unidentified Analyst

And could you tell us in a bit more, higher estimated amortization on revenues?

Sven Børre Larsen

We do it that normal, so if one of those service that have risk share, it's still in the work in progress phase. We do the sales based amortization as we do on all the service that we have, and if it is in the quality vintage phase or later phase, we will amortize that over a four year period from when the survey was finished. So, if we have after two years into that four year schedule, we have, I'd say a $10 million investment that will be amortized over the remaining two years of the accounting life of that survey.

Unidentified Analyst

And then may I ask just that the vessel loan gets effective price on these deals I think get some extra upside in order to do this kind of deals because the deal sounds fantastic for you and pretty bad for the vessel owner, but what in its agreement part that it has to get job for as we spoke. Does it get at better price?

Kristian Johansen

It's totally better for the vessel owner than the alternative and the alternative is to have an idle vessel. So, I mean that's what we'll see the reason why we're able to do this and this is the rationale for them to do it. So, it's better than keeping the vessel idle or cold stacking the vessel.

Amy Wong

Can you just elaborate on that point? In a risk-sharing agreement, does the tail end of the payments, are they kind of linear or does it actually -- do you have agreements that's actually right about as the late sale actually would it exceed everyone's expectations than they share that upside with TGS?

Sven Børre Larsen

These deals vary a little bit. For some deals, we only have part with that risk share, and we have something partially also than on other deals we will have more or less the entire investment as the risk share. And the structure can vary a little bit that they sometimes they get, not the total benefit of the sales something to cost recovery, but they also then get a little bit more upside than they otherwise would get. So, it varies a little bit from deal-to-deal. So, it's hard to -- unfortunately hard to say something general about it.

Amy Wong

Right.

Kristian Johansen

May I also ask before, we can't move to the rest part if there are no questions. Please raise your hands, if you have any questions unnoticed by the way.

Unidentified Analyst

But one very quick little and first of the 220 that you were guiding on the investment integrity and how much of that is already in the bank given the project that you have announced?

Sven Børre Larsen

About 160 as we think.

Unidentified Analyst

160?

Sven Børre Larsen

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

It's very little. Is it all --

Sven Børre Larsen

It's fair to say that we have a very little downside to the 220 because we have committed 160 and obviously we have planned that is going to take us higher than 160. And as you know, John, I mean these changes a lot and if you look back on 2016 for example, we didn't have that revolution project in our plans. And then all of sudden, there is some opportunity and there is a vessel there and there is the crew to be utilized, and we started that project. And that's why I am saying, we guide based on what we see as if today. We don't want to guide based on some expectation that something is going happen in Q4 of 2017. Because if it does and obviously we have the gunpowder to do it, we don't want to feel the pressure from that, from the analysts or investors, so we have to reach a certain number and then make some stupid decisions based on that. We just want to say that this is what we see at current. If the market develops better, if our late sale is improving, obviously we're going to look at opportunities and we have the gunpowder to it.

Kristian Johansen

Good. We have few questions from audience here inside of liquidity. Your first name -- state your name and then company.

Phil Lindsay

Hi, it's Phil Lindsay, Credit Suisse. Two questions please. First one just around the guidance, I mean late sales in Q4 clearly very encouraging, and as you said it's usually a good indication of better seismic market in the future. However I mean the guidance that you've given today I mean could be proceed us little bit conservative might be disappointing given that is supposed to be such a good lead indicators. So, perhaps you can just sort of help us understand the guidance little bit better and what your customers that's having you right now? That's the first question. Second question is just around free cash flow development. Usually, you got a decent bump up in Q1 as you get the cash in from the late sales that you've booked in. Is there anything unusual coming in Q1 that would alter that trend? Thank you.

Kristian Johansen

Okay, let me answer the guidance question and then Sven Borre will take care of the cash flow question. But in terms of the guidance, we have seen some statement this morning that it was a bit conservative or some were even saying that it was disappointing. But as I said, when we guide, we base on guidance on what we see right now. And you're right, our Q4 was much better than our expectations that should imply a slightly stronger market. If you listen to Schlumberger's earnings call and they talk about the recovery, and they talk about a new cycle. Yes, that should very well happen, but the way we look at it right now is that we have plans. We have committed plans for 150. We obviously have some ideas that going to take us up to 220.

There is some uncertainty related to that, and then a greater uncertainty is obviously on the upside. Because we don't know what kind of opportunities we're going to be presented by in late 2017. Based on the upside to a 220, absolutely, if the downside not much. In terms of what we hear from clients, I think if you go back to Q1 of last year, we didn't hear anything from clients. They didn't really want to see us, and I think they were kind of holding their shares and they were afraid of all the layoffs that were taking place. The good thing right now is that the layoffs are pretty much over. They're off on the retirement still, but we don't see a lot of layoffs in the E&Ps right now.

They are certainly very keen to meet us. They read the same macro analysis as we do, which says that 2015 was the first year for exploration ever or in 47 years. 2016 was looking actually even worse until approximate the big discovery in September or October last year. So, I think in general they're starting to talk more about you know exploration have to come back on the agenda, which is obviously very positive. The challenge is still that they really don't have seismic budgets they're going up 30 or 40% based on that. So, they still have pressure on their budgets even for 2017, which saw a very positive announcement from Exxon yesterday saying that they will increase E&P spending by 14%.

But there is also been quite a few companies who have been out there guiding that their investments have come down significantly. So, when we guide, we're guiding based on what we see. We're guiding slightly based on what we hear from you know E&P spending, surveys and that kind of stuff and also what we hear from clients. And the last point which is very important for us is obviously what do you hear from clients, and as I said, they're certainly much more positive than in Q1 last year. But if that's going to turn into a significant increase in spending is still a different story, but we obviously hold that that's what we do. Sven?

Sven Børre Larsen

With respect to cash flow, there shouldn't be any sort of extraordinary things in Q1. As you can see, we have built up networking capital in the fourth quarter, and as of now you should expect an increase in the cash balance during Q1, as we are collecting the sales that we have in Q4 and particularly the December sales which were strong.

Kristian Johansen

And then you need to make sure that 42 million of that is going out as a payout for the rest of the product as well.

Phil Lindsay

Sure, sure. Thank you for that. There was one follow-up if I could its interesting question your comment on the transaction you're about to enter, just trying to get a sense for maybe what we could expect throughout the remainder of 2017? How good do you think the market could be for larger acquisitions? Thank you.

Kristian Johansen

Well, that really depends on the financial distress and if the market picks up significantly, which is obviously positive for us than that may have a negative impact on the opportunities. So, I think my answer to that would be I probably hope that we won't see too many opportunities. But I think in general we've seen quite a few and TGS has been I would say quite aggressive during this down cycle by being countercyclical. We picked up the largest data library. We picked up the Polarcus Data Library. We picked up the Dolphins Data Library. We're now seeing MCG today. We're not announcing, but GOX is announcing that. So, I think we're certainly monitoring that market very-very closely.

I think in terms of offshore data library that's not a whole lot left right now in terms of onshore there's still quite a lot. And as you'll hear from the onshore presentation later today, we -- onshore is probably the area which is going to pick up the fastest. The recovery for 2017 -- if there is a recovery, it's probably going to be U.S. onshore. And that is the market -- that is very interesting for us. We've good returns in that area. We've a very quick pay back on the project and we see a lot of opportunities there. So, if I was going to guess about 2017 and investment opportunities non-organic, I would say there're probably more opportunities U.S. onshore then international offshore right now, but could obviously change. And it all depends on how the market develops and it depends on the financial strength of our peers.

Kristian Johansen

We've another question from the audience.

Phil Lindsay

You're talking $229 of current investment opportunities, are you then planning to invest in of those current opportunities you're seeing some larger surveys like the North Atlantic margin survey? Are these going to be more smaller surveys where you see some pockets of opportunity?

Sven Børre Larsen

Atlantic margin is part of the committed investments because that has been announced and then we have a few more surveys that would probably be announced over the next months or so. So we're still building up from that 150 level. And I think that's the big survey in our guidance so far. And whether we could do more than that? Absolutely, I mean we're obviously looking at areas -- the best way to predict our investments for the future, it'd probably be to see where we've been actually shooting 2D because once you typically do that for shooting 2D, we started 3D, and I'm not saying here that we're going to a 3D in Mexico, since we did 2D, but obviously sometime in the future we'll obviously do that, whether that's going to be in '17 or not.

Phil Lindsay

And then just a quick follow-up on that one. Of the current opportunities it is primarily onshore or offshore out of those remaining $79.

Sven Børre Larsen

Of the remaining 70, it's probably slightly more offshore than onshore.

Kristian Johansen

And there's another question just behind the lady there.

Phil Lindsay

My question would be about the 4Q late sales. You mentioned that you did better than most of your competitors. Can you give us some guidance what might have gone right for you that didn't go right for them, how much is due to the risk-sharing? How much is due to your product mix versus competitors because obviously one of the reasons you mentioned that might be more conservative guidance for 2017 because the markets mixed outlook on 4Q so?

Sven Børre Larsen

I think in terms of Q4, it was a great quarter, as you all know there's -- what we call budget flush in Q4, and we were kind of expecting that to happen in 2016 as well, but we were not sure about that, because we knew that there were a lot of over restrictions on their spending budgets. I think if there is one single explanations to that probably not we had, we had quite a few relatively large deals but we had managed deal if there is one survey that's all particularly well and then we are all very pleased about it that's probably at survey that we shop back in 2014 and 2015 convict a ratio in the U.S. and Gulf of Mexico and that survey was completed so we completed the processing Q4 and we have data show us from October to December and we have great feedback on that data quality of that, and that survey sold really well in Q4 but it's a great example of the survey that it's in a very-very politic area of the U.S. and Gulf of Mexico which has been slightly hurt by lower interest in general for the license sales but companies don’t care too much about it been such an uplift that it's slowing in the images. And that survey has been very-very good and you will remain to sell up.

Kristian Johansen

Can I just add? When the late sales related to risk it's essentially no different from ordinary license the only difference is on the investment side where we've booked the investment as we booked the late sales. So in terms of quality you should considered the late sales to relate to this picture arrangements just as good that's as the normal rate so.

Sven Børre Larsen

Yes, we played a same sort of music in the off rates when we made the risk sharing deals and other deals.

Phil Lindsay

Quick question on the risk share again, if you don’t mind. First of all I'd be interested to know if you do these deals with all sorts of seismic companies or whether a particularly the weaker ones are more interested to do this with you. The second question relates also to these diligent deals to what extent do you take the more risky areas for these sort of contracts versus the ones will get same split where pre-funding is going to be that easy and therefore should you observe these contracts coming back to us in terms of sales be as good and also not as profitable, but as good as the other ones would be?

Kristian Johansen

That a great question, we spotted about 2.5 years ago and it's spotted because we see or we saw that the market was really challenging in terms of getting new commitments from oil companies. The oil price was dropping significantly, there was a pressure on obviously on dividends from E&Ps and oil companies was very reluctant to sorting new project. And we obviously didn’t want to take too much risk because our strategy is not to carry the E&Ps through the down cycle, so we did a lot of brain storming in terms of what can we do in order to continue to invest without taking too much risk, and then we obviously see that big trace of 65 3D vessels and we understand that we have some leverage there.

So with to do this, so we enter into negotiations with multiple parties that we transfer that we're able to transfer some of that. We start to weak parties rather than strong parties. I guess the answer is, yes, I mean you wouldn’t do that if you are in an excellent financial condition. So you probably more likely to take that risk if you would really have a problem to get your fleet utilized. So, probably to a certain degree weaker company, but also keep in mind that we also have a role to play strategically to keep that kind of supply in market going and I think what we did and when we announce the Atlantic Margin which is really big project where we are talking in all close to 30 vessel months it's great for us to give that backlog to smaller players in the seismic industry who will hopefully and probably survive based on a contract headcount.

And that's as same with a rich sharing deal in order we do a deal like that with the suppliers relatively weak financially it's a great thing for us and we need to pay down there are 10 or 20 and this quarter $42 million, it's a good way for us to keep that industry going, and that is something we are going to benefit from in the future and our clients are going to benefit from as that is off. What we do it in the areas that are more risky or more frontier. Well I guess the answer is as we usually do it at the substitute for pre-funding. And by that, you can probably read that this is slightly more risky and that’s not because our client were not willing to fund that at the time. But as you saw in Q4, we have great says which means at sometimes were those relatively risky investment really pay-off.

Kristian Johansen

We do it in all the areas even in loan for side we have this like that.

Phil Lindsay

And do these parties also have the freedom to sell these data or will it on it be you?

Sven Børre Larsen

Only TGS, so it's like an additional survey, the just supply the vessel which is a payment mechanism where the take the risk.

Kristian Johansen

Stick to the time, I am afraid we take more two questions from the web. There wouldn't be more time for more questions afterwards. And also on the web there are a lot of questions, but we’ll take two of them. One of them is [Petty Foknate] and we’ll try to take questions that related to Q4 or last year. How much of revenues in 2016 that relates to contracts with risk sharing?

Sven Børre Larsen

About $50 million.

Phil Lindsay

15?

Sven Børre Larsen

50. For which 42 in Q4.

Kristian Johansen

And I’ll take one which is not related to Q4 way from the Kim André Uggedal [ph]. On your onshore project, how is it typical fiscal level versus offshore today?

Sven Børre Larsen

It's higher. And we usually don’t start onshore projects unless we have at least 70% some day and sometimes even in the next 100%. So that the difference is that onshore project have typically a much higher pre-funding and then they have a lot much longer life time as well. So, the internal rate of return on some of these projects are fantastic, they continue to start, we have data from the acquisition that is 25 years old and we’re still continue to sell. So we have a much longer tail, and they have a much better cash flow in the early phases. If you look at this based on your net investment and your net capital you put at risk it's fantastic investment.

Kristian Johansen

Last question before closing is from [Indiscernible] Swedbank. Could we get some of your [Audio Gap] because you have no funding and you have risk? So that’s typically what happens.

Kristian Johansen

All right. With that I think we finished our first Q&A session. I've said coffee break, it's not coffee break. It's another 25 minutes session on multi-client seismic. All right. Thank you very much. I guess the next group up is Tanya Herwanger and Fredrik Amundsen.

Tanya Herwanger

Good morning. So my colleague Frederick and I’ll be talking to you a little bit about offshore multi-client seismic, the TGS way. I am going to start by a brief review of the multi-client model, I want to spend a lot of time here, I am sure you are all familiar with it, but it always wants a quick review.

I find that the best to understand the multi-client model is the compare it against the contract model, defines the scope, select the provider, manages the project, funds the project and ultimately owns the seismic data at the end. This is very much of space occupied by the vessel owning seismic companies. On the other hand, the multi-client model is an investment business. It is driven by the seismic company. In the case of TGS, we generate our own product ideas influent by the work of our in house geosciences team, and of course informed by client interest which is governed by a sales and marketing team. We select the provider, we secure customer commitment to the project, we invest in and manage the project and then we license the resulting seismic data to multi-client.

This model allows us to develop, manage and control G&G data in an area. This intern gives us some exploration insight into that area, which intern influence future investment. We have the flexibility to select the most appropriate technology either to meet our client's specific needs or to address particular geological problems, and all this means that we invest in good projects, which intern ensures that we can deliver to our customers and to our shareholders in the near mid and longer term. And finally, the model delivers the right data in the right place at the right time at a fraction of the cost.

Now little bit about the offshore multi-client seismic market, on the periphery of this slide, you will see most seismic companies active in the market place today. The offshore multi-client seismic market continues to have many players and these are all competitive to TGS. But TGS has a range of interactions in the market place, for example, we are the biggest consumer of seismic vessel tern and in that capacity, we have work towards all the vessel owning seismic companies displayed here. We have also collaborated with most undertaking joint projects where those make sense. Two good examples of this are our ongoing collaboration with TGS in East Canada and our collaboration with WesternGeco in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on the revolution service.

The chart in the center shows the largest multi-client seismic companies under reported sales and investment numbers over the last four reported quarters. The green line across the bars shows the sales on investment ratio resulting from those numbers. You can see TGS at the top of a lead table with a strong 1.6 to investment ratio towards this period. The group average for this group for this period is 1.3. It is also worth noting here that when we adjust a number for risk share arrangements the TGS sales to investment ratio for this period is approximately 2.1. This also means that TGS is the Company that is generating the most cash from its multi-client activities. And this is extremely important particularly during downturn like the one we are in now.

Moving onto some recent trends, we have seen as now that you have growing focus on multi-client seismic. The charts on the left shows that in 2016, 55% of vessel ton was allocated to multi-client work. This is up from previous years and looks to be the highest percentage since 1997. This is of course an efficient way to balance vessel utilization. But this is also driven by the appeal of strong returns from multi-client investments. We have seen an increase in the influence of procurement commitment. And one way in which business manifested is through the growing popularity of the converted contracts I'm sure you're familiar with the term. Our converted contract is essentially proprietary acquisition work shoehorned into a multi-client model for the sole purpose of lowering our cost of access to that data.

As a general principle TGS does not participate in this space. However there are maybe instances where we see the bigger, broader or strategic opportunity in these projects, and where we can integrate them into our own multi-client trends and align them with our strategy we make choose to participate. Another way in which we've seen the incidence of procurement departments and Kristian have spoke about this a little bit is in the increase of global deal making. These are large packaged deals -- several areas. And in this respect because of our vast -- TGS is very well positioned to benefit from this trend and we welcome it.

We are seen the opening of newly driven to multi-clients which is Mexico and Malaysia and the expansion of multi-client activities in frontier regions particularly those with structured licensing round such as East Canada and the Norwegian Atlantic margins. And finally we have see n multi-clients driven by technology, and this is most relevant and the more mature basins like the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in Norway. So I'm going to share with you a little bit announced project but as well as some -- far more mature projects for 2017. We -- I'm happy to announce that we are pleased and look forward to entering our 7th consecutive year of operations in East Canada with our partnered PGS. We very much look forward to the expansion of this regional library.

In the Gulf of Mexico, we are pleased to share or I'm pleased to share that we are working on our fusion 3D reprocessing project with our partner WesternGeco and as well in the Gulf of Mexico a revolution 12 and 13 new surveys, which you have heard about with our partner WesternGeco. You would have seen this morning's announcement of our office Multibeam project also in the Gulf of Mexico. And this sees us importing into the U.S. the success of our Gigante 3D program. In Europe, we're adding to our already expensive 3D PLCS library, the committed additional projects targets the 24 licensing rounds, which we expect later this year. This project is in collaboration with EMGS our partners on this data.

In the Norwegian Sea, you have seen the announcement of the Atlantic Margin survey the largest 3D to-date, as my colleague Frederick will be speaking to you a little bit more about that shortly.

In Africa, Middle East, we're currently acquiring 11,500 kilometers of new 2D data in the southern parts of the now proven MSGBC basin. In terms of strategic focus areas for transparency.

In North and South America, we expect regular licensing rounds, in Canada and the US Gulf, in Mexico and in Brazil and we are very well positioned for that. We have a commanding position in key basin like Newfoundland Labrador, Central Gulf of Mexico, and in Mexico through our Hidante data set.

In Africa and Middle East we have a superior position in Northwest Africa, this area is now seeing very increased interests and activity from significant discoveries and ongoing positive evaluation and appraisal programs. Elsewhere in Africa we see potentials for the opening up of delayed licensing rounds in areas where TGS has a strong position.

In Asia Pacific we see and expect the potential for renewed interest in the northwest shelf as a result of recent discoveries of oil versus gas and we are encouraged and we'll focus in the opening up of Malaysia as a new frontier region. In Europe we expect usual licensing rounds both in Norway and the UK. We have a superior 2D position in Norway and we have a very well placed 3D library and on that note I'm going to hand over to Fredrik who will talk to you about our latest addition to that library.

Fredrik Amundsen

Thank you, Tanya. And on the screen, you see our schematic overview of how we approach both the client area. This is an illustration of how TGS builds knowledge and mitigate risk while providing fit for purpose data for our clients throughout the exploration stages. When first approaching a region we tend to turn to what we call potential field data, airborne regional gravity and magnetic data are examples of this. These data can be interpreted and used for understanding the gravity highs and magnetic highs and lows of the proposed surface which in turn will help us plan 2D seismic survey in terms of location and in line direction.

Based on 2D seismic, we can start to explore targeted structures for 3D acquisition, but in some cases more detailed evaluation is needed. That's when our knowledgeable geologists and geophysicists comes into play and where they provide us knowledge to mitigate risk, to plan future surveys. In this phase we did some times explore seafloor sampling as in Mexico, to understand hydrocarbons seepage in the water bottom. We can also do more 2D in order to test our theories, and before we move onto more advanced seismic.

When we have a detail interpretation, and a geologic story that supports attractive thermals we're ready to start a risk mitigated 3D, that will provide our clients with a data foundation that will give them what they need to plan exploration wells. It's important to note that all through this process we're developing key stage products that we make available to the clients. So, an evolution that stretched for decades provides products to the clients and we build our knowledge alongside our clients which then provides us with a very good competitive advantage when planning future investments.

So, let's look at the recently announced Atlantic Margin and how we can see this of certain factors. In 1997, we did an Aeromag basin airline survey, mapping the magnetic heights of the region. This enabled and helped us plan 2D seismic acquisitions in 1998 and 1999, which gave us a good foundation of early exploration data. This foundation led to multiple reports, as we did in cooperation with [Indiscernible] and his team at volcanic basin petroleum research. These reports were supported by top oil companies which made up the majority of the active players at that time.

Based on initial success of the 2D database that we had further south in the North Sea, the long offset North Sea Renaissance, we started planning the mid-Norway Renaissance in 2004. Over the next eight years, we acquired 90,000 kilometers of long opposite 2D in cooperation with Fugro. Benefiting from this database along with our acquisition on Northeast Greenland between 2008 and 2016 along with seafloor sampling done on the online and Northeast Greenland, we had a lot of data that could fuel further interpretation.

In 2015, we started a project together with VBPR in a group of clients [Indiscernible] to further our interpretation of this area. This resulted in the [DMAC] report that opened up for new pay models in the region. Throughout this process, it became clear that also clients were opening up for this new gained knowledge. And they wanted more data acquired. With TGS's unique business model we were able to source fit-for-purpose technology and we were very pleased that on January 19th where we could announced the largest 3D in Europe to-date, the Atlantic Margin 3D.

The Atlantic Margin 3D is 40,000 square kilometers of 3D. For comparison this is a size of Denmark. Through our flexible business model, we were able to work with the industry to provide fit-for-purpose technology are in the western part of the Norwegian Sea covers is very under explored and covers largely open box. Reason to understanding of the geologic history hope it's up for untested oil and gas place with late quotatious and payroll reservoirs few from Greenland and lower quotatious oil from source rocks. With pipeline and existing production in close proximity, we think that discoveries will have a commerciality that will attract people to this region. This is something that's initial feedback on the survey it supports. We're currently waiting the announcement of the hearing blocks for the 24th license round, and we expect several blocks to be announced within this area.

The Atlantic Margin is a result of many years of work and clients determination at the right time. There was competition among the seismic players to address the region, but we were very pleased to announce that we can announce the project as ours. But then you may ask yourselves why TGS? We believe the answer resides in three factors. As one of the region public quoted administration build the Atlantic Ocean road between [Indiscernible]. TGS process certain attributes that made the adjacent Atlantic Margin possible.

Our knowledge in the people that have worked the area since from 1990s helps us de-risk the investment. Our track record and the flexible business model allow us to adapt to the market and select hit for purpose technology at the right cost. Our financial strengths allow us to invest in the product that hopefully will yield returns in the future.

And with that, I hand it over to Tanya, who will take you through our summary.

Tanya Herwanger

Thank you, Fredric. In summary, the TGS model worked and it worked very well. As a multi-client seismic company, TGS is characterized by an asset-like flexible business model and savvy disciplined investments and it has made us the leading multi-client seismic company in the industry. We operate as customer, competitor and collaborator to our peers. We have a track record of successful investment decisions as you have seen in this presentation. We are very well positioned to benefit from recent trends. We have a strong 2017 outlook in mature, frontier and new regions and this includes the Atlantic Margin survey you have just heard about, which is an excellent example of the TGS way.

Thank you very much for your time and now we go to coffee.

Katja Akentieva

Good morning, again ladies and gentlemen. In the next 20 minutes, John and I will provide you an update on our multi-client activity onshore. So, I'll take you to show where the markets about winning today. We’ll see how the business onshore business evolved. Then I’ll let John show you and talk a little bit about the geological products and how they complement our price mix strategy. I'll share some recent highlights with you, and share why we feel that today we’re very well positioned to take advantage of this market potential.

So, our key onshore markets today are Canada and the U.S. This is where the new projects are being created. So, in blue here, you see TGS footprint, TGS data, as you can see the competitive landscape is very diverse. You see companies like WesternGeco, CGG, whose business, as you know, includes both proprietary and multi-clients. You also see companies like FITEL, whose business is pure multi-client but is limited to onshore activities. So TGS today is the only pure multi-client Company with global portfolio and projects that include both lands and marine.

As you can see the charts above if you looked at the market share, so look at the projects that have been created in the last five years. You can see that in the U.S. we take 20% share of it, and in Canada its 36% share. So, let's look at how the business evolved. In 2011, we created an onshore team in the U.S. In 2012, our first stepping stone was the acquisition of the Canadian onshore multi-client company Arcis. With Arcis came our advanced onshore technology, imaging technology, a library of Canadian onshore data, and the great reputation in the onshore market in Canada.

We also commenced our first project in the U.S. in 2012. In 2013, we managed to expand into Utica in the U.S. and also acquired a project over the Montney play in Canada. In 2014, we’ve entered the Scoop/Stack play in Anadarko basin. And in 2015, we have significant expansion in the Duvernay play in Western Canada. 2016 saw us delivering one of the largest dataset in Scoop/Stack in Anadarko basin, Blanchard 3D and also expansion of Duvernay with our Chickadee project in Western Canada. In 2017, we plan to strengthen our core areas and look to enter new basins. The graphics on the right shows you an cumulative TGS new project portfolio in square-miles.

So, when we entered the onshore market, we set some clear goals. Despite the market challenge, we have delivered with promise to create the balanced portfolio and dominate key areas. We have achieved this, but establishing a leading position in Duvernay Scoop/Stack and huge canal. I’ll tell you a little bit more about those areas later. We’ve promised to achieve cost recovery one year after project completion. We’ve actually exceeded this target in many of our projects we actually reach cost recovery during the year, completion year. Our expected sales to cost ratio is 175.

We have promised to build more and high quality seismic data. So today when we deliver our price mix to the customer, we typically include the inventory of additional products such as seismic derivatives, reservoir, attributes, exclude the [indiscernible] parameters is it all adds value to our seismic. So, it is important to note that land projects have slightly different characteristics than marine. We’re thanks to have higher funding over 70%, typically. Commercialize is longer, mainly due to lesser need for replacement and overshoot. And also in the regulatory regimes that we’re operating we’re not required to provide the data to public domain as in the moving well, we often see that at some stage it does go to public in most of the areas.

Sales drivers, we see higher frequency of acreage turnover in the onshore well. For example, in Alberta in Western Canada, we see land sales happening every two weeks. But predictability over expense is lower. Typically, when we go to acquire data, the acreage has already held. One of the unique characteristics and drivers in land market is that the mineral rights are split virtually. And what it means is if you imagine a volume of rock over one section of a one square-mile, you have different operators having ownership to mineral rights at different zones. So, what it means you can have three to five companies that actually have ownership to mineral rights in this particular section of land, and we’re able to license our data to all of them. And the next square-mile section of that same mile of land will have another set of companies there.

So, we have strong solid performance sectors of our marine portfolio. We are using the same recipe of success when we built our onshore library, utilizing and leveraging our strengths. Our asset like business model allows us to access the right land gear and technology, some balance sheet is becoming increasingly important when we deal with procurement of utilizations in the E&P world, and also seismic vendors. Our global nature and the portfolio have provided us with published client network, and similarity with key onshore market where TGS has built longstanding reputation. One of the greatest completive advantages that we have is our diverse product portfolio. Integration of our efforts in our products is a key element to our success.

Now, I am going to let John to tell you a little more about it, and how we do it. John?

John Adamick

Thank you, Katja. I’d like to spend just a few minutes with you today describing TGS Geologic products and how we’re utilizing the benefit of seismic business and TGS overall. In a sec, what I want to show is how geologic products make seismic better. I’ll first describe the geologic products of business itself, and then we’ll look at a couple of case studies, because that’s the best way to illustrate the benefits.

So this image is made to be an overview of the geologic products business. And overtime, TGS has built a huge and rather diverse digital database of well data. It includes measurements like well logs directional surveys all of patterns oil and gas production data, et cetera. In fact, the Company has over 1.6 million LAS wells and over 9 million were afterimages in its library, it's the world's largest we believe. The database is global, but many of the wells have been drilled overtime in North America, so most of the state in North America, and it does complement to our business. In addition to that, we built interpreted product based upon this well data, and our geophysical data. And that is all illustrated in the upper part, the orange area, of this image.

Next, the Company has also built several substantial software platforms to aid in selling our data, and this includes TGS R360 software, the Longbow platform and the Facies Map Browser platform and that’s this middle layer here. These are all meant to query, visualize and sell our data. But first and foremost, the TGS is the data Company. So we go to great lengths to make sure that this data we’re gathering it can be used in our software products, but we’re very happy to port it into our client's data base, or into other third-party applications.

Now, on to the case studies, the first case study is from the SCOOP and STACK play in U.S. Oklahoma, and it involves our well data and R360 platform. So, in the first image here you see the State of Oklahoma outlined and then Anadarko Basin highlighted in yellow. Our 3Ds are shown for the area in orange. This middle view is a drilldown using our R360 software. R360 is a new TGS e-commerce engine that allows clients to quickly visualize and select among many TGS data sets. The R360 data set also provides data management services.

In this particular view, we’ve drilled on further than the first view. And you can see that the Anadarko Basin is still outlined, the 3D surveys are still there. We’ve also highlighted the Meramec Formation, which is one of the key formations in the Stack play here in purple. And then the SCOOP play, just to the south in this area. And then we have also shown with black dots the TGS well data that’s in area. And you can instantly see while looking at this, this has been a awful lot of work drilled in this area.

If we drill down even further going to the third image in R-360, and in this case I have turned on the oil and gas field, which is another TGS product, the outlines of the oil and gas field are shown. And one of the major fields, the Sooner Trend is shown here in yellow. And with R360 the user can quickly do a query on that shape and that’s what this tech box is meant to show you, it's fairly small. But in this area alone TGS has over 10,000 wells and 75,000 products in this inter-field.

Now the users of R360 software could instantly download this if they want it. And in the most cases, the data could be delivered to them immediately. However, if they chose they could also drill down further, they instead of doing the field they could drill down to it, all the way to an individual well or an individual product and download it. So, they get the data very quickly.

There is at least three ways that this data that we hypothetically just downloaded benefit seismic. And I've got -- this example is from the SCCOP and STACK play. It starts before the seismic is even shot, and that's what the purpose of this first box is meant to show. In the beginning, the well data can be used on its own as a reconnaissance tool to determine that favorable geologic conditions exist. In this particular example, we are looking at a geologic cross-section, which is here and you can see the well logs in the background. The location of the well cross-section is shown here with this blue line in the inset. They shows us where the settlements or key formations are thicker or thinner. And this type of analysis, this is just one example, help us position where our 3D surveys are located. Before we decide to shoot, we try to optimally locate based on geology.

Second, the well data provides ground truth to our seismic data. If you think about it when the well-log is around the detectors, placed right against the borehole wall when we drill, so you're getting measurements from the front, really right against the rock itself. And in seismic, we don't have that luxury, in seismic our detectors are at the surface of the earth. So, with the well data we can get good ties to things like what type of rock is in the formation, where are the key formations. And if we calibrate the data together, suddenly we know in our seismic where those things are.

The other big benefit that we get with well data and seismic together is that there’re certain key properties like velocities that help pass the energy travel through the rock, if we have it very accurately with the well data. And if we tie that, if we calibrate that to the seismic, the image of our seismic, from seismic processing, is much better than it would be if we didn't have that information. That's a big benefit to the well data.

And then moving over to the third example in this diagram is full data integration. And in full data integration we finally we’ve processed the data. Now, we've incorporated the well logs. It's difficult to see because this image is fairly small. But the well data is there. So with the well data we know where the key formations are. We know what the rock type is. And we've also added temperature data, which is shown in these colored bars extending in both directions. And the temperature data tell you whether that particular formation you’re interested in, is it in the oil window, is it in the gas window, is it too hot. So, there could be no hydrocarbons there.

So all these things, together, let us tell the prospectively story for this area, and Fredrick mentioned it earlier. Telling this geologic story is really quite important to us when we're up selling our seismic data. It helps us convince the client that this is an area they need to buy.

Okay. We’ll move on to our next case study now, which is in Permian Basin. Here we're going to talk about the Longbow software platform and our well performance data. In the first image, you can see the great state Texas outlined, and you can see the Permian Basin in here shown in yellow. The next view is another R360 drilldown, using R360 software. You can see the Permian Basin again. You can see that with TGS well data shown in black dots, and we did a query in this case on the Permian Basin, and came out with 425,000 wells that TGS has in its inventory that we’ve recollected it in that area that are available to clients, and over 2.4 million products; so, this is immense database and no one has this database in the business today, not this complete.

If we move over to the third image, we're talking about the Longbow platform. And Longbow is a tool to query and visualize well performance data, oil and gas production data. But it also includes permits and well headers, and it's at the individual well level. And you basically, with this tool, can slice and dice the data in multiple ways and answer a lot of questions. Also significantly with the tool, you can forecast. So, not only what has happened in terms of how much oil and gas have been produced in a well to-date, we can also make a good estimate about what the future production will be. And why is this important because it makes you compare in any given area, an operator, you can compare individual wells you can compare plays or even production techniques. So, it gives us a lot of ways to analyze what's going on in a play.

Okay. Now, we're going to look -- this is my last slide, and we're going to look at some actual queries from the data, from the database itself, in the Permian Basin. This is in the Texas part of the Permian Basin. So, in the first example, we're looking at wells that have drilled in the Permian Basin, in the Texas part of the Permian Basin since 2013, that’s from 2013 to 2016. And horizontal wells are shown in blue and verticals wells are shown in yellow. If you look, you’ll see there’s a predominance of horizontal wells versus vertical. And, actually historically in the Permian Basin, almost all of the wells are vertical. This is the recent phenomena. So why, why are seeing so many horizontal wells there? And you can also see that the horizontal wells are more characteristic in some areas than another area.

The answer can be found in the second slide. This is the data that’s been pulled out of our well performance data using Longbow. And you can see again, horizontal wells are shown in blue, vertical wells are shown as yellow circles. And the left hand side of this graph is meant to show the three month cumulative production from these wells. And it's very obvious, even though it's not a great slide, you can see that there the blue is all up at the top. So the horizontal wells produce far, far more than the vertical wells in this area. Even though they cost more to drill, it's very economic. It makes total sense to drill these horizontal wells.

Last but not least, I'll move over to the third area. And here we're looking at EUR, and in this case, EUR does not mean Europe, it's an engineering term for Estimated Ultimate Recovery. So, I mentioned earlier that Longbow can estimate future production from wells. So what we’re looking at here are the same wells from 2013 to 2016 shown as dots on the map, same set of wells. But in this case, we highlighted what the ultimate production -- we’re forecasting ultimate production on the wells. And this is not just what's been produced historically. Iit's also our estimate of future production.

And with the legend, you can see the background wells, the lesser performing wells are in black, the yellow wells, orange wells and reddish colored wells, are progressively better. So the red wells that are shown here are expected to produce over 3 million barrels of oil from a single well. And this analytics, the ability to forecast it's a very valuable predictive tool, and there is a lot of uses for it. You can easily imagine that somebody exploring in this area might like to know where the better performing wells are, or where they will be in the future. And not only do you use it for exploration you would use it for looking that land, and you suddenly would want to consider if you're trying to position the 3D survey.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Katja.

Katja Akentieva

Thank you, John. So, as you can see, we have the right tools for positioning ourselves in the right areas. Today, we have built a great inventory in three premier basins in North America; it is Duvernay in Western Canada, SCOOP and STACK in the Anadarko Basin and Utica in Central Ohio.

So what you can see on the left side here in Duvernay picture is that our dataset is positioned in the heart of the Duvernay trend where in green you see all Duvernay producing wells. You see the correlation of our seismic footprint with cumulative production trend and Duvernay is a young shale play, and is emerging as a very competitive, extremely competitive, on the North American scale of drilling targets.

Now, Anadarko Basin and SCOOP and STACK play. Our entry to SCOOP and STACK was very timely. Last year, this play has been amongst one of the most resilient in terms of the rig count. This is second most active U.S. play. Operators are drilling to test new opportunity. And as you can see, the dataset is well positioned in the middle of the fairway. But as operators continue testing new opportunities, which by the way presents a great multi-zone potential, includes producing horizons and zones like Meramec, Woodford. They also continue delineating the resource to fully understand the extent of this potential. Seismic and well data is one of the tools they use.

So, our Utica asset in Central Ohio has seen an increased interest that is mainly driven by the new area infrastructure and an improved gas market. So, you can see again how one of our data here shown in the map is developed over a nice trend of producing wells, both oil and gas wells. So, this represents our three core areas in North America today. Over the last year, we have seen a phenomenal amount of capital spend in the Permian Basin. The full potential is now being realized with current technology.

To put a perspective, since June of 2016, $25 billion have actually been spent by exploration companies on M&A transactions where companies are rushing to get the acreage position. This represents 25% of comparable transactions worldwide, and during 2016. So, this clearly shows that it is by far one of the most effective areas. And there's still companies out there with significant funding that are looking to gain land positions.

So, creating our seismic footprint in the Permian has been our recent focus. We have good intelligence here. We know where to go. And we see multi-client seismic activity, increase in both Midland and Delaware basin. So, I'm pleased to announce that we currently are in a field on one of our projects now the first Permian project and it is located in Delaware Basin. This project provides us with a great platform for future growth in this prolific area.

So, to summarize looking at the onshore market, we see growth opportunities. We also see positive signs, such as steady increase in rig counts. So in the U.S. here is the graph on the top from the left side you see how basically U.S. rig count follows the oil price. On the bottom graph, you see Canadian rig counts, and you can tell the activity is very seasonal in Canada. But compared to the same time last year, we have seen an increase in drilling activity. We expect the increase in E&P spending in North America, and it's largely driven by the onshore activity. The market in the onshore is very fragmented, thousands of producers from small independents to large multinationals are looking to take advantage of this market potential.

Those are traders are gaining efficiency, you know how the breakeven costs has been reduced significantly in the onshore. Those operators are now drilling more horizontals and longer laterals. So, improve the surface knowledge is absolutely critical for their success, and this is where seismic comes to play. They’re also looking to high-grade their resource potential in order to maximize their exploration efforts and reduced their exploration risk. All this drives the demand for seismic and the modern high-quality data.

So, since we entered the onshore business, in 2011, we gain leading market position in several key basins. While the onshore lever is still young, it is showing good financial results. Geological products business, as John showed you, complements on our onshore seismic business strategy. We have announced our first project in the Permian basin, and we see a lot of opportunities in the onshore market. We feel that we’re very well positioned to take advantage of those, and to increase our onshore market share.

This concludes my presentation. Thank you very much for your attention. I'll pass it over to Sven.

Sven Børre Larsen

Sven Børre Larsen

So, first about cash flow and the chart on the left hand side here shows the cash conversion rate that is how much of net revenues that we are able to convert into net cash flow. As you can see, TGS has a very strong history on these measures. Historically, we have been able to convert about 70%, on average, of our revenues into operating cash flow and around 20% of our revenues into free cash flow. And even in 2016, which was probably one of the worst years ever in the seismic industry, we have been able to have a cash conversion rate that is in line with the historical averages.

So we feel, in 2016 convert a 20% of every dollar we have in revenue into free cash flow. And this ability to keep up cash conversion rate is enabling us to keep a decent cash flow even in various difficult markets, as illustrated on the chart on the right hand side, which shows cash flow from operations and free cash flow. So, as I already said, this has resulted in $90 million free cash flow in 2016, which is substantially above what we have in 2015, despite actually revenues falling by 25% from 2015 to ‘16.

Then we are digging more into the reasons of why we are able to keep up the cash flow in the weak market. And the main reason for this is that we have an extremely flexible business model with few long-term capital commitments and a low degree of fixed cost in our cost base. So, the chart on the left hand side here shows how much we have been able reduce key cash flow elements from 2014 to 2016. So, you see here that multi-client investments have been reduced by 41%; CapEx, or investments in other fixed assets, has been reduced by as much as 70%; personnel cost is down 46%, we have reduced the number of employees from approximately 950 to currently a little bit above 600; and other operating expenses have been reduced by 35%. So this means that all-in-all cash outflow related to operations and investments have been reduced by 44% in the period from 2014 to 2016.

To illustrate that we still get a lot of data despite this reduction in cash outflow, we have attempted to create the chart showing data seismic -- offshore seismic data volumes together with offshore seismic investments in the chart on the right hand side. So, this is obviously not exact science, because we are not comparing apples-to-apples in each of the years. But we have applied consistent normalization factors between the years, so yes, that means it should give you a useful relative picture on how this has developed.

So, as you can see, despite reducing dollar investments quite substantially in 2016, we are actually getting as much volumes, give or take, as we have in the peak years of 2011 and 2013. And this situation is set to be even better in 2017 when we have different mix of -- a different data mix combined with the fact that we are able to may take full benefit from the lower day rates. So, for every dollar essentially that we expect to invest in 2017, we should get 25% to 30% more data than we did in 2016. So, we are definitely following our counter-cyclical investment strategy.

What this ability to keep up cash flow means for you as a shareholder is that you will get dividend. Our dividend, or our ambition with respect to dividend, is to pay a dividend that is in line with underlying cash flow in the long-term. We have no ambitions of accumulating cash that we do not need for growing our operations. So, the way we have implemented it, we pay a quarterly dividend. And as I said in my presentation earlier, the dividend in the first quarter should be a good signal on what dividend you should expect for Q2, Q3 and Q4.

But I am not underlying that the Board is reserving the right to change it, if we see improvements in the cash flow projections or reversing of the cash flow projection as it go. But your base case assumption as of now should be to maintain this $0.15 per share per quarter level going forward.

On the chart, on the right hand side, we are showing the dividend payments on an index basis, so 2012 represents 100 on the index and you see TGS on the dark blue line. And you see a selection of other oil services companies listed and also stock exchange in the -- on the gray line. And as you can see, we have been able to keep up dividend much better than most other oil services companies do in the downside due to our flexible business model. And in fact, in 2016, we were the only oil service company listed in the Olso Stock Exchange that paid a meaningful dividend.

I am now going to focus on the performance of our multi-client business and our multi-client library. Sales to investment ratio, is the key value driver in our business. And on the chart here on the left hand on side, you see how we have developed overtime in -- or how we have done overtime on this particular metric. We normally would target our first investment ratio of around 2 on a consolidated basis. And as you can see from 2003 to 2016, the average is very close to this at 1.9. But of course during the downturn that we have experienced over the past couple of years, we have had to accept the lower sales investment ratio than our target. But being up to approximately 1.7 in 2016 is an encouraging development obviously compared to the 1.2 that we had in 2015.

And as Tanya alluded to, if you had just for these risks sharing related investments we show in reality investments that took place in, or belongs to 2014 and '15 and so on. The underlying sales investment ratio in 2016 is actually above 2. So, in the very weak market we are in, we are actually delivering an adjusted investment ratio that is above our target. On the right hand side here, we are benchmarking how we are doing compared to our competitors on the sales to investment measure. I think you see why it's a little bit from company-to-company from year-to-year. But we have consistently been among the top performers on this measure, which is illustrating the quality of our library and the quality of our multi-client organization.

On this next slide, we show sales investment for vintage and how that is -- how the current status on the different vintages looks now. The green dotted line is showing the development that we normally would expect. Of course, no vintage shows such a smooth development, but it gives them an indication at least on where we should have been on the different vintages. If you look at this, the overall picture here is basically that we are doing more or less in line with what we should expect. But as you see, some of the vintages, particularly the 2013 and ’14 Vintages, are below the line.

The gray area on top of the blue bars are showing how the impairments, if you adjust for impairments. This is just to illustrate a part of the reason why we did these impairments in 2015. And as you see particularly the 2013 vintages is well below the green line still. But this is less worried to -- we don't have very much -- less of the 2013 vintage, probably round about $30 million to $40 million.

Although, some of the most recent vintages has underperformed according to expectations, we still are optimistic that we will reach our target of at least 2 times eventually. Some of these vintages, the 2013 and '14 in particular contains service that are in areas that have been out of favor now during the downturn. But in a more normalized market, we expect that demand for these services may come back. And the good thing is that when market conditions are as weak as they have been, the risk of those service been over-shocked by others is smaller, which means that we are preserving quite a bit of the inherent sales potential for the longer term, even though we are not able to realize that in the shorter term. So, we are still optimistic that these vintages that we are seeing here can reach 2 times sales to investment target in the longer run.

Then to the shareholder overview, on the left hand side here, we can see a list of our top 10 shareholders as of December 31st. These percentages will vary a little bit, because some of the shareholders are lending out shares to investors that were on the stock. The largest shareholder is focusing from the recent state pension fund, and the second largest is APG, a Dutch pension fund. Then we have Sprucegrove based on Toronto, and Kiltearn up in Edinburgh on the fourth place on this list. If you look at the shareholder distribution by geography, you will note that you as ownership has shrunk quite substantially over the past couple of years, it used to 28% in 2014 it's now down to 19%. Simultaneously, we see that Norway, Canada and the Netherlands, have increased their ownership.

So, to sum-up this financial presentation before I leave the word to Kristian, we have a very flexible business model with low capital intensity, which enables us to keep a strong cash flow, even in a very weak market. The multi-client library is performing well, despite the weak market conditions. And in 2016, we’re actually up where we should be in terms of sales to investments when you adjust for these risks sharing related investments. So, all-in-all, TGS should be well positioned to grow cash flow and returns when the market improves. We have a very efficient cost base. We have a strong balance sheet. We have undertaken a lot of counter cyclical investments during the downturn that should pay-off in a better market. And we have a quality library that has exposure in the right places for the future.

And with that, I hand it over to you Kristian.

Kristian Johansen

Thank you very much, Sven Borre. I am going to try to wrap up presentation with the following topics. First of all, I am going to try to give you a better understanding about the strategy and how we think, we’re developing new projects. Secondly, I am going to explain how we think about the market long-term and why we are convinced that this is a good market to be in for the long-term. And thirdly I’m obviously going to provide more clarity on the guidance and the keys to our guiding numbers from this morning.

So, first of all, I think this one is a good slide that describes what we have been through, and what the whole industry had been through for the last six or seven years. This up-cycle that we have been through, it started actually in 2009. And then from 2009 to 2014, we had an E&P spending component annual growth rate of 11%, which is quite unique to any industry to see an industry growing by 11%, and especially from such a high base.

So, a fantastic up-cycle and you will know how it is doing, an up-cycle we always try to find some explanations. So why this cycle is different, and this is not only going to last for six or seven years, this is kind of a cycle that’s going last forever. Obviously, that didn’t happen, it's just a cyclical industry. It's super cyclical, so we entered into a down-cycle. I want you to also know is that sometimes the down-cycles of this industry are much steeper than the up-cycles. So, we’ve been through two years now where from 2014 to 2016 the E&P spending turned negative, and the compounded annual growth rate was negative 25%. The E&P spending is now down 43% in two years, and that is the worst down-cycle of this industry ever. So, it's been longer than previous down cycles and it's been very, very painful.

And then we’re now entering into a recovery phase. And as I said that there have been people standing here talking about the recovery phase starting already early 2017, and there are companies who say that that is going to take slightly longer. I think our view is that we certainly agree where the people say that U.S. onshore is going to pick-up sooner than international offshore. We see some areas in offshore that it's going to be a long, long time before it really starts to pick-up. So, we need to plan according to that.

If you look at our strategic priorities during this cycle, it's been very different. So, if you go back to the up-cycle from ’09 to ’14, a growth on market share was pretty much higher, very high of the agenda for TGS. We had incentive systems that long-term incentives that were based on market share. The market share was very important for us. And we’ve built a significant market share. But then when you get into that down-cycle, and you need to change your strategy and you need to at least implement some actions that means that you can continue to deliver a strong cash flow. So at that time, we decided that we need to focus on cash flow and we need to be more creative in terms of transferring risks to other parties in our industry.

And this is the reason to this risk transfer or risk sharing deals that we spent a lot of time on discussing today, is that we got very creative when we started to see that this cycle is not going last. And we saw this in early 2014. We saw that this is probably coming to an end, and we have to plan for the down-cycle. And during that down cycle, so in less than two years, we have reduced our operating expenses significantly. We’ve reduced a number of people by 37%. We’ve reduced our capital investments. We've done more investments through risk sharing, and we are very proud of what we have achieved. And generating $91 million of free cash flow in a market where over half of the spending is disappeared, is quite impressive, to be honest.

Another big question is, how do we think about that recovery phase, because that is going to happen, there's some uncertainty in terms of when it's going to happen. But what we have or what we're spending a lot of time on and the executive team now capital efficiency and profitable growth. How can we learn from both what they did from 2009 to '14 but also from the period of 2014 to '16? And I think the key words there are obviously flexibility, we need to be flexible. Based on market picks up sooner than we expect, we got to be able to jump on that wagon and make sure that we can benefit from that. If it takes longer, we're also going to be efficient in terms of our capital spending. And I think what we have learned from the down-cycle is something that we really bring into the recovery Phase. And hopefully, you will see the TGS that will grow, but at the same time, will grow very profitably.

And I think it's fair to say that the strategy has paid-off. This is a illustration showing the market cap of TGS versus peers, at the peak in 2014, so at the peak of the industry. And then it's the same picture today and pretty much the same players. And you see how the market cap has developed. So, TGS is basically at the same, actually we're slightly up; so, less than 10% but slightly up in terms of market cap. But if you see our market cap as a percentage of the total seismic industry, you see that we are significantly larger than the whole industry. And why is that? Well, it's obviously because we've been able to produce free cash flow. We've been able to keep up the dividends. We've been careful in our investments, but we still have been counter-cyclical. And obviously, we haven't carried any debt in our balance sheet.

If there's anything we're learning from this down-cycle is that debt is probably not good in seismic. We've had multiple investment banks trying to convince us that debt is cheaper than equity, and you need to leverage your balance sheet. And in hindsight, I'm very-very happy that we didn't do that back in 2013 or 2014.

So, if you look at the long term picture of our industry, despite the fact that politicians and industry experts and a lot of other people say that this is the end of the oil service industry and this is the end of oil, and we got to look for other sources of energy in the future, we are very bullish when we look at the long-term picture. First of all, the current exploration efforts are unsustainable; there's no question about that. Secondly, the cost levels should eventually come down; and we already see the signs of that, to levels that justify higher spending at the current oil prices. Because we all know that oil companies have been very profitable in the past in the oil price of history, and they're going to get there again. It's just that there's been a super inflation in the period from 2009 to 2014, and they're still working to get the cost down.

So, few illustrations from that, so over the next two years, our team is going to visit 10 of the super-majors based in Houston and this is one of the favorite slide that we plan to show them. And the good thing is that when we show them the slide like this, so first of all on the left had side you see that RRR or the organic reserve replacement ratio at its lowest level ever in 2015. And as I've said ’16 actually turned out to be even more negative until I partially made their Permian discovery. But terrible results in terms of exploration for the last two years, and combining that with an oil and reserve like that is going down steeply, we don’t have the numbers for ’16 yet, but we know that it's coming down significantly.

That is the favorite Slide to show our clients, because you get a lot of attention. We see they’re kind of saying is they obviously want to invest more, but they need to convince top management that this is a very scary picture going forward. So that is very interesting discussion to have and we were looking forward to our mini road-show over the next couple of weeks that we’re going to talk to clients. Then the costs are coming down, and this is good way to show that the breakeven oil price is coming down significantly in 2015, ’16, and it's expected to come down further, which again means that if look over to the right hand side, you will see that oil companies have been very profitable and had a very competitive return on capital employed at oil prices at between $40 and $60 in the past.

So, we know it's going to happen again. We just know that we've been through a period with super inflation. But we also know, based on our own experience that if you work hard, you are able to manage that cost and get it under control and reduce it. And then we’re all going to come back more fit than ever, and that's what we’re waiting now for the oil companies to get their breakeven costs down. And that again is going to lead to higher demand for seismic in the future. For the long-term, we are still very convinced that this is the business to be in.

Few words about how we think about risk and return and how we think about new investments, and we’re applying your own language when we’re going to discuss this. So, when we look at new projects, we divide them into three categories. So, we use especially low beta, medium beta and high beta. And if you start from the left hand side, the low beta, for you guys means de-sensitive stocks whether it's less volatility and it's not as exposed to fluctuations in the market. And we look at it at the same way; so, we look at projects that typically have lower return in terms of paying for investments. We could be happy getting 1.5 or 1.6 back on an investment if we don’t invest anything. I mean the IRR it's pretty much what you wanted to be. And if we have pre-funding in excess of 70%, then the net investment is basically zero or very close to zero, as you approach 100%.

So, this is a great way for us to provide some pre-funding into our portfolio to spread the risks, an excellent example of that would be our onshore investments where we typically carry investment or prefunding or pre-commitment from clients of closer to 100%. So, very low risks not going to yield the same type of sales for the investments but in terms of rate of return, you will see 100%, so it's great investment.

Then you have the medium beta that would be the license zone areas. So, these could be areas that are exposed to regular license rounds. This picture is from the Barren Sea where you see some of the hearing blocks. U.S. Gulf of Mexico is another great example of that. The third example would be Mexico, which has actually turned from the right hand side the high beta into the medium beta, as CNH has started to set-up regular license rounds. So, while we have pretty much 70% to 80% of our investments in the medium beta, we also have a lot in the high beta. Typically, that would be 10%, 15% maybe even 20% per year. But this is where we would typically apply that with sharing. This is where we would say that this maybe a bit early to do it right now, but we know that the region is opening up. We know that this region is going to be exposed to license rounds in future, but we’re not ready to take that risk now. And if we see someone else is willing to take that risk without taking our upside then we’re happy to do that. So, it’s a great example of that.

In total, this is the portfolio management. Just like you guys are doing everyday and we’ve been quite successful doing that for a number of years. And I think in terms of ’17 and ’18, you will probably see slightly higher proportion of low beta, because that is where our onshore investments are. We had very low onshore investments for 2016, but we see great opportunities in ‘17. And the new projects in the Permian basin it’s a great example of that. And I think we learned from couple of the presentation that we are in a very good position to target the right areas onshore.

License round continue to be very important for TGS. This is -- you’re familiar to this slide. It shows the license round, so we expect to see in either 2017 or ’18. And its lot of the usual-suspects, you know that in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, we have regular license rounds. In fact we have one per year, and then we see now is that we’re going to have two per year in the sense of Gulf of Mexico, and that’s probably positive for us, because it gives the clients two opportunities to position themselves for the future. And we have active license round activity in Canada from the East Coast of Canada to sea here. And we have invested quite a bit in Canada for the six or seven years together with TGS, and we’re all positioned for that.

Brazil, we see the interest is picking up, so important for us as well that we have probably the largest 3D data library in Brazil. But we also have a 3D that we started back in 2014. And Brazil is an important area going forward as well. Mexico obviously very important, we have regular license rounds in Mexico. We have invested close to $200 million in Mexico over the past few years. And obviously, this is important for us. It's been a great success, so we’re going to continue to see sales there.

Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific is a bit more uncertain, but we actually hold to see two license rounds in North Africa this year. And if that happens, and I have to say if because there is uncertainty related to that, and it's obviously a good trigger for our N1 survey that we announced, that we went through earlier today. And then in Europe and Russia, there is a bit more disability on the license round, so especially in Europe. So we have the APA round where we just started down the announcements, and then we’re waiting for the announcement of the 24th round, which is also going to be an important trigger for TGS, especially given all the investments that we’re doing as we speak in the Atlantic Margin.

So, our backlog, this has been obviously a somewhat of a concern for the market. And I have to say it's been a concern for us as well. We’ve seen a backlog that has decreased and it's pretty much a straight line from Q2 of 2015 until Q4 of 2016, where we have $51 million of backlog going into the year. The good news is obviously that we have been active, announced the new projects. You’ve seen the Atlantic Margin project that Fredrik talked about. It was announced two weeks ago. We just announced the project in the Permian Basin. So, as we speak, this backlog is probably around $100 million. And while we’re still eating for the backlog because we’re producing, we still see opportunities to increase the backlog going forward. So, if this kept us waiting in at night in Q3, I think we’re sleeping much better now.

The project schedule, I'm not going to go through this in detail, because Tanya has done a great job in talking about the different projects that we’re doing. So you see that we have the N1 in Africa, you see East Canada JV with TGS, it's going to continue. We see that we are going to be active in the U.S. where most of have been incurring. And you see that Polarcus will have a bit of year with TGS, which is as I said, it's part of our strategy and it's great on our backlog to these smaller guys who are a bit financially constrained. But hopefully, this is going to mean that they have a brighter future and nothing is better than that.

What I wanted to touch on when I showed this graph is because this shows a lot of that disability that we have in terms of investment. But what we don’t show here is the reprocessing. And I want to go back to this project that we talked about that it was part of the reason to the strong Q4. It's a project called declaration that was shot back in 2014. This is a big project that we started to see the first images in early 2016, and it was fantastic. We showed it to the clients in Q4, and the clients were really enthusiastic at all, and it's a great feel for that data set. We have started already in February 2016, we started to based on and see what else that we do with this.

We have a new processing technology that is just showing great results. How could we apply that to a system data? What we’re doing right now on this project, just I said comparison, the U.S. GoM project that we’re doing together with WesternGeco, it's a big, big project. We’re talking more than $100 million of investment, that’s 306 blocks. We’re now reprocessing 1,200 blocks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi, Tanya. So 1,200 blocks have been reprocessed with the latest and greatest technology and that’s probably the best value proposition we can do in seismic.

Take your gold mines that you’ve sold several times in the past, apply new technology of that, it's usually 5% to maybe 10% of total cost of a new project, and we can continue to sell that data. So, we’re taking all the data that we’ve shot wide estimates from 2007 to 2014. We’ve reprocessed that with the new technology and we’re very, very hopeful that that will yield strong returns for the future.

In terms of our guidance, let me just repeat that. So, based on what we see today and based on how we see the market today, we’ve provided following guidance for 2017; new multi-client investments at approximately the same level as in 2016. And just to make sure that you understand the difference between new investments and risk sharing. So, in 2016, we had about $220 million of new investments, new cash going into new investment and then we have $50 million of risk sharing. You will still see some risk sharing in 2017, but what we see right now is ourselves is prepared to spend $220 million to new projects. And then it should be more, it can't much less, because we have committed a lot already.

Then the pre-funding of these new multi-client investments are expected to be approximately 40% to 45%, so that compares very well with the 10 year average of TGS. So, we don’t take any more risk than we’ve done historically. We feel like we can get that kind of commitment, a lot of this has already been committed. So, we feel quite good about the prefunding guidance as well. And that’s really what we’re prepared to guide to the market right now. And I think that’s very much in line with what you see from other oil service companies is that the market is uncertain.

As I said, we surprised ourselves with a very strong Q4. But we’ve also seen a lot of volatility in the market. So we don’t want to go out and say that we have a late sales number that we want to guide to the market. We obviously have a number in our mind, and these guys have a number in their mind, and that number is probably higher than we would ever announced to the market. So, we’re setting the target very high, but we’re not scared to -- we’re not ready to announce any number to the industry.

So with that, I would open up for Q&A. And then I would just have a few closing remarks before we take lunch. So, thank you very much for the attention so far.

Amy Wong

Perhaps, I’ll start out the Q&A with a question on the onshore seismic strategy. So you made a very clear announcement first onshore seismic project in the premium basin. One of your largest competitors already has actually quite a bit of acreage there and footage there already. So, I guess, well, how they adjust time to went out to you going into the Permian basin? And second of all, we have a much smaller footprint in that basin. How do you that your ability to do those both, do you see in the offshore quite often where you can put a lot of data and do those both, you have supplied in the fourth quarter. How do we think about your onshore portfolio then?

Kristian Johansen

Yes, you're right. I mean, this is the first project that we announced in the Permian. And it's not a big project we're talking at all handful of million dollars in terms of investments. But I think it's strategic and very important to TGS. And I think we are probably better positioned than most people understand, partly because of what you saw from John and Katja’s presentation. But also because there is a clear trend that our offshore clients are now moving into the Permian, they have been doing for a long-term. I mean it started with company such as Anadarko and Apache. And Apache basically moved out of international offshore, and they do a lot of onshore.

But then you've seen, recently you've seen the announcement of Mobil making acquisitions in the Permian. We’ve seen a big acquisition by Exxon in the Permian. And these are our clients. These are the clients that we talk to everyday. So, I would say that the fact that w have such a strong offshore base is it's a great starting point for having those fruitful discussions. But when we combine that to the knowledge that we have internally with the well logs, I think that positions us really well.

In terms of bundling data and taking advantage of a big library, I mean our clients are not only looking at Permian, they're obviously looking at truth and fact and they're looking elsewhere. And if you remember across this pretention, we’re probably doing about 20% of new investments in onshore seismic in the U.S. So, we have a quite descent database that we can capitalize on.

John Olaisen

And how do you think about revenues for the onshore business in ’17? We see the recount go through the roof of 78% from -- since May. Is that an leading indicator of what we should expect with our onshore revenues cohort?

Kristian Johansen

I'm certainly not going to give you a number on that. But I think what I confirm is this, are we going to invest more in 2017 than we did in 2016. And that we certainly have an internal target of reaching a higher sales figure, but I cannot share that. [indiscernible]…

John Olaisen

No, but just it's just misleading to look at the recount, but we're looking at your sales not your investments, but your sales?

Kristian Johansen

Somewhat, I mean, there should be some correlation in the longer perspective. But I think what we’re seeing so far is that the rig count comes up much sooner than our sales comes-up. So, we didn't have a fantastic year in onshore in 2016 despite the fact that the rig count came at significant. So we think there is some timeline there. And as I said we are far more optimistic in '17 compared to '16.

Sven Børre Larsen

With higher, generally speaking, higher prefunding onshore and lower sales investments than offshore. You are generally more dependent on investments on prefunding revenue onshore than you are offshore, obviously. And the investment activity is probably linked to rig count. Last year, we did only one small onshore projects up in Canada, the Chickadee project. And this year we had already by 2nd of February announced more onshore projects than we did in the prior 2015. So, from that perspective, it's probably a fair assumption to the activity level will be higher, considerably higher in 2017 than '16 onshore.

Amy Wong

So, the question is from the webcast [indiscernible] onshore to Alaska at this point. The question is there is still a lot of pressure on service providers in the onshore, how does that affected TGS so far? And secondly, TGS, do you see the need for M&A in North America to accelerate the positioning in that market?

Kristian Johansen

Yes, on the supply side, I guess, the market is probably even more segmented that we’ll see offshore. And there is a lot of smaller players. There is a lot of mom and pop shops who are restricted to do big projects, because they have a very tight balance sheet. Usually that's an opportunity for us, because it means that they're quite desperate to get work, and you can put them up against each other and try to get the best possible deal. And we've been quite successful doing that. So I think the onshore supply market, while financially constrained, it's probably a slightly to the positive side in terms of our view. So, I think your second question was related to…

Amy Wong

Yes, is there -- the TGS for M&A in North America to accelerate the position?

Kristian Johansen

Well, I think in general, as I said this morning, I think there is probably more data library opportunities onshore as we speak, but partly because we have picked up most of the offshore libraries already. So yes, there are opportunities onshore, there may be some opportunities offshore, as well and we're constantly monitoring that market, and that is part of the reason why we hold such a strong cash balance.

Amy Wong

It's Jessica Alderson, Morgan Stanley, I have two questions please. The first one is, I know that you said that you wouldn’t get a number about the sales, but could you kind of give an idea as to directions, do you expect them to be up year-on-year rather than down. And also if you don't see a rebound in E&P spending in 2017, when do you see it happening? And then the second question is you have quite an increase in your receivables in 4Q compared to 3Q, and I realized that this is largely due to good 4Q sales. But is it disproportionately related to the risk sharing agreement? Thank you.

Sven Børre Larsen

It's not disproportionate related to these risk sharing agreements, but of course part of that receivables is related to that. And you also see our table build-up as well in the fourth quarter, but nothing unusual in that sense.

Amy Wong

Okay, so like similar to the kind of normal [indiscernible]. Thank you.

Kristian Johansen

I think in terms of the first two questions, I think on the late sales, as I said, I'm not prepared to give you any number or any ambition for 2017. I think when we compare to 2016, 2016 started off really-really slow it was very-very challenging. Obviously our goal is to be flat in terms of late sales, I don’t reveal too many secrets by saying that. But then it ended very-very strong in 2016. And we're all ready, when we are meeting 10 clients over the next few weeks that is not to talk about Q1 deals it’s about talking Q4. We always need to be a few months or quarters ahead, and we need to start that work now if we're going to copy our strong Q4 performance in 2016. So, obviously, we're ambitious. We're setting a high target for ourselves. But there is less visibility and then there it's very uncertain when and if the market is going to pick-up, and that leads me to your second question about when will this happen if it doesn't happen in 2017.

And I just want to refer back to my slides about the long-term outlook. We see more and more oil companies are starting to talk about the RRR, and the fact that 2015 and '16 were terrible years for explorations. So we're certainly getting closer and closer to that time where you will see a significant up-cycle again. And when I read what my colleagues from other industry players are saying, and especially [indiscernible] a couple of weeks ago, he’s very bullish. It’s very bullish whether that’s going to happen in '17 or in '18, it’s hard to say. But as I said, it’s probably better to plan conservatively and then you can scale up, if you need to, rather than planning with a too ambitious mind in your head, and then you need to scale down because that is very-very painful.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, it's Phil Lindsay again from Credit Suisse. Two questions please, first one just on the kind of opportunities, the transactions that you see in the onshore space. I mean clearly in the offshore, you said you’ve capitalized it's an opportunistic acquisition of the distressed asset, or distressed company. But in onshore, given the relative strength of onshore U.S. and the outlook there, you happen to pay a relative premium for these opportunities. And then second question is just moving to the offshore side. Given the vessel supply, there's a risk that vessel rates could start to trend up in 2017, or is that more a 2018 story?

Kristian Johansen

So, on the transaction side and your reference to the onshore market and things starting to pick up, I mean, when we do valuation of M&A targets, we have a certain rate of return that we want to achieve. And if we don't get it, we don't get it. We're not willing to sacrifice on the rate of return by way we set for ourselves. So I mean it happens. So, we look at a company and we sometimes even submit the bids, and we don't get it, and that's fine, because we don't want to pay too much. And if someone has deeper pockets than us, or are willing to sacrifice on the return, that's fine. So, we always have a number in mind and we don't really sacrifice on that. So, we are looking at opportunities, whether it's going to happen it all depends on whether we can find the right target for the right price.

In terms of vessel supply, I think there's more risk on the upside than on the downside, because it cannot really go any lower. And I think that there's a chance that vessel rates will go slightly up in 2017 if the market continues to develop positively, so it's kind of -- that's the beauty of our business model. If our late sales are stronger that probably means that we will have slightly higher vessel rates for the future. But it's just the dynamics of our industry. So, probably more risk on the upside than on the downside, whether it's going to be '17, it kind of refers back to my outlook statement previously about we are a bit uncertain but we feel very strongly that it is going to happen. And we feel strongly that we’re going into that recovery phase of the market after six very strong years, and two very-very challenging years.

Sven Børre Larsen

Bear in mind that there's a possibility of correlation between vessel day rates on our margins and returns, because those higher vessel day rates tend to coincide with higher demand for seismic data.

Sondre Stormyr

Sondre Stormyr from Danske Bank Markets. A follow-up on the vessel side, on the North Atlantic Margin project, it stretched in 2018. What type of day rates or any delta between '17 and '18 that you have in that project for the vessels that you've booked?

Kristian Johansen

We cannot talk about that. But what I can say is that we don't want to -- we want to lock in that. So we don't want to take risks on the vessel market going forward, so everything is locked in an essence.

Sondre Stormyr

Is there a potential for you to lock stimuli given that you're now absorbing part of the supply from share growth ramp, that are in these deals. Is there potential to do similar deals at similar prices over the next three to six months, the way you look at it now?

Kristian Johansen

We can probably do that, because I think backlog is worth a lot for a vessel company right now. But I mean we don't really like to lock in rates until we have a project, and this is a great example we got to b projects in the Norwegian Sea, and we're able to commit close to 30 months of vessel activities. We don't want to be in a profession where we've locked in that capacity without having projects because that means that you're doing a project for the wrong reason. So that's the way we think about it.

Sondre Stormyr

And on the prefunding, you're investing more in onshore this year with the higher prefunding, which I guess means that the offshore side is below the target range here you've provided. Can you give some color on the offshore projects in terms of prefunding level of risk that you feel that you’re taking relative to ‘16?

Kristian Johansen

Yes, I see this is quite similar, and we think about this as a portfolio. And I wouldn’t necessarily say that all offshore spending has lower prefunding for next year compared to this year, because the last year we have the big Mexico project that's where we had slightly some increased funding and this year we probably had slightly more onshore, but maybe less converted contract. So it's -- I don’t think it makes sense to comment that in much detail. I think in general we carry about the same risk for 2017 when we went into 2016.

Amy Wong

We’ll just take a couple of questions on webcast.

Kristian Johansen

Yes.

Amy Wong

It is one you guys talk about acquiring more kilometers per dollar than in the past as we turn that on its head. How has your pricing curve volume of data evolved over the last couple of years?

Kristian Johansen

Yes, it's then showed a very interesting slide, and obviously it's not at apples-and-apples necessarily, because we were comparing sometimes 2D and different technologies in 3D. I think, it's hard to give a precise answer to that, but the trend is how we actually get more data in ’17 than we did in ’16, partly because some of the ’16 activity was locked in back in ’14 and ’15 when the market rates were higher. I think in terms of seismic and what we get in terms of selling our existing data base and how much are we having to discount, I think we are probably known by our clients from being the most difficult company to deal with in terms of pricing, and I'm really proud of that.

We have no financial constraints and we have no meaning to lock in a deal because we need the cash, that's another factor. But saying that sometimes we just have to work with the clients, and find creative solutions to how to sort out their need. If they are in desperate need and they won't have data base and we want to create some volume deals, so that it creates a kind of win-win, so we can't discount. But at the same time, we don’t sacrifice on the returns. So, we try to be very creative in that. But as I said, I think we’re known for being very challenged in the sense of pricing.

Amy Wong

Can you even give a range into the like-for-like, kilometer-per-kilometer how much is that could have come down by?

Kristian Johansen

No, because it’s never a straight answer to that. I mean sometimes we were able to actually charge the premium, because the client is desperate to get that paid on that day. And in other cases we do $25 million deal where we've bundled a lot of data from all over the world, and maybe they get 50% discount as part of the dataset. So, it varies quite a bit.

John Olaisen

Then as a follow-up to that, another angle of the same question really. How do you apply your new data, for instance now in day rates, both on 120,000 compared to when we were at 500, you clients see want to fix for the price now, the day rates are fix to the price. Or in other words when we come back to, if that is not the case, I realized it's very high based investment basis for the last two-three years, individual day rates have been lower or definitely work your way?

Kristian Johansen

That's an interesting question, and we spent a lot of time on looking at the pricing models. And I have to say that when we -- three years ago, if we were going to shoot the 3D survey, we would have to pay 5,000 to 6,000 per square kilometer, and that number today you can probably get it as low as maybe 2-ish. Do we give the way all that to our clients? I guess, in terms of getting prefunding, we give away most of it. Because we want to get that funding in a very challenging market. We have to share that benefit to the client. But the beauty is that when the market picks up then we’re able to cut our price and benefit from that, and that should ideally have a positive impact to sales -- to investment going forward.

Sven Børre Larsen

We were able to increase our price back in 2011, so our plan there are no reason why we shouldn't be able to do that, again it's not just improve going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So, two years from now next Capital Markets Day, which should expect it to report very closely it's a record ratio for the '15, '16, '17 and '18. Is that the effect that we should expect to see?

Sven Børre Larsen

If the market gets much better, we should expect to see sales investments in both, everything else. I think it's fair to say that we what we mean the kind of resistant we need from clients, and if we go up now when we try to sale, let's say we’re shop to survey back in 2013 or 2014, and we paid 6,000 per square. But we going to go up and sell that to clients and maybe our prices would be okay, which is 2.5. And we’ll say well we’ll do that and I can shoot it for 2.3. And obviously you have a tough task. You need to lower your price points. But that is not the case, in the three years' time if the market pitched up again and its back to 4,000 or 5,000 then they cannot made that argument and that means that we can of our price in a better market.

Kristian Johansen

It is also means that interested charged in the years when there is high, I likely to show lower in that interest rate.

Sven Børre Larsen

I think we’ve seen some of that in his presentation, I mean that’s how it is.

Kristian Johansen

And that’s the reason why we did this internal or our large part of reason we did those impairments in 2015.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. My question tied in to that last comment. This morning you've touched briefly on return on capital in GLT acquisition that we make this morning that you're supporting. You also mentioned on your one slide on return of capital, it wasn’t about you, it wasn’t about all natures. You also told us that want the road show or you visiting the old measures to talk to that about increasing their spent. You also said that increasingly or over the last years you’re completely focusing on cash flow. And you showed two slides on your shareholders and your dividend policy. Now, if I add these things up together, plus your positive view of the longer term, medium to long-term. To what extent is it dividend something that falls out when you’ve look at all the projects. And are you taking enough risk or should you maybe increase some of your investments and use the 60 million that today you’re spending dividends and investments that finally you can get the day rates that will give the shareholders in three or four years and are hopefully the sales to investment ratios that are above two?

Sven Børre Larsen

Yes. It's always an interesting discussion rather we balance between operational investments and dividend. But, over the past few years we have much thought that lack of capital has to holding back in terms of how much we’re have invested. We internally have lower IDs and we have lot of good progress and we have more -- we have had enough capital to follow up on those projects but we simply have lacked the support from our customers. So, during this downtime, we really haven't seen the need for sort of starting to prioritize hard between operational investments and dividends. And also we of course realize that the dividend is important for our shareholders, we kept the dividend somewhat in a year ago. And that was obviously a hard decision, but we did that because we wanted to spend more or less on the investments.

Amy Wong

We probably have time for two more questions. So on Page 62 and 64, you have talked about cost coming per barrel. Where do you think these cost savings will come from? And are they going to come from the seismic companies?

Kristian Johansen

Certainly, we have seen some cost savings already from seismic companies and I don’t think there is more to squeeze out there. I think we would go the other way along rather than may expecting further cost squeezing, I think the all companies have been really good at squeezing the also within this, there is no question about that. But it's still remain at lot of homework and making sure that they keep their own intern caution, I think that’s what the potential last year going forward to looking their own book and looking their own occupancy what they can do in order to get efficient going forward, because I think all service industry has probably had enough.

Unidentified Company Representative

The sort cost cuts have to come from two sources, right, from internal efficiency gains and from lower prices from many of those. And we don’t think prices come from vendors, if it's drilling rigs or it's a seismic day power, if it's subsea services will form lower than where it is today, that’s what you will see that for many of the services like drilling rigs, there is long late time. So you will see gradually that the portfolios of the spending portfolios of the oil companies are gradually rolling over to newer over day rates even though you don’t see our further sort of steps down on the day rates. And then in that respect fortunate thing with a seismic that to restart any plans changes positive of negative are taking our immediately. So while we receive probably strong obviously all lower effect, affecting E&P spending in 2017 for the oil companies negatively, that’s not necessarily the case for seismic spending, because that’s -- those cost reductions have already been taken out.

Unidentified Company Representative

I think we have time for one more.

Unidentified Company Representative

We will take one from the webcast, if you have the quick answer to this one. Can you speak about your view on this oil price cycle in terms of making in reference to how it shale coming back quite quickly MLT are the oil price in the quite narrow band going forward, how that -- how do you see this cycle developing over the medium term?

Sven Børre Larsen

That’s anybody would guess. But I think if we were provide as you that’s we kind of lean on internally that it's maybe a bit volatile going forward. It may establish a new price spend, helped by all pipes that is slightly higher than what you have seen through 2016. But I haven't seen very strong arguments for oil price to go completely. We don’t expect the oil go into 70 or 80. But as I said this is impossible for us to have a very strong view on -- so I think what is more important that we need to focus on what can influence. And what we can influence obviously the investment decisions, it's the cost base, it's a cost cutting, it's a spirit of the employees and that kind of stuffs. And then we let the oil price well let someone else analyze that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, that's it from the room as well. I think that we'll wrap. And we'll ask the Head of Investor Relations to have a quick favor to ask anybody in the room which to fail out Capital Day Market Day Survey and if you can complete that and leave it up at the front desk.

Kristian Johansen

That was a price for good score, so we will keep that in mind. So I just want to provide a few concluding statements. First of all as I mentioned in my introduction, we are really proud of that 35 year history of TGS. During those 35 years, we've invested more than $4 billion in seismic. And if you think about that, that means that a lot of the major all discoveries of the world which means that we're sitting here today, we're driving our cars and we have lights there and that is based on TGS seismic short by or through 35 years. Seismic, that is developed by ideas from TGS people that something we are very proud of.

We're also proud of the fact that we generated close to $100 million of free cash flow and probably the worst year in the history of the oil service industry. We have at the same time distributed $900 million to our shareholders over the last six or seven years in terms of dividends and share buybacks. And going forward this is something that we are committed to continue. We're committed to continue with this success for future TGS. As we like we have probably the strongest theme in the industry we are really committed to deliver on this. I want to thank you for the attention today. I think it's been great and once again big thanks to all of our employees who made it possible and who have delivered very-very strong results to this 35 years.

So with that, I will leave you for lunch and thank you very much for the attention. Thank you.

