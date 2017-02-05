General Electric: Did Trump Just End Jeff Immelt's Career?

What Happened?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Jeff Immelt can't seem to catch a break. The Trump administration's protectionist policies and travel ban are not good news for the company. These developments may have just kicked off a series of unfortunate events for General Electric's global growth plans. The risk associated with Jeff Immelt's decision to dive head first into the oil and gas sector has just gone up substantially in my book. In the following article we will discuss the recent revelations and determine how these developments may impact dividend growth and income investors.

Travel ban causes potential backlash

General Electric has big plans to aid Iraq with their oil and gas and infrastructure development. In fact, General Electric has just recently secured more than $1.4 billion in power generation orders from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity. The orders are for setting up power plants and providing technology upgrades and maintenance services.

Nonetheless, according to a recent report by Politico, a senior Iraqi government official stated the Baghdad government held back on signing two more significant deals at this time with the global giant. According to the report:

"The Baghdad government was preparing to sign two more deals with U.S. company General Electric that could be negatively affected, and that the prime minster wanted to expand Iraq's cooperation with GE into the health, transportation, and aviation sectors, as well as sign a maintenance contract with GE worth billions of dollars. The travel ban called into question whether GE and the U.S. could be reliable partners, noting that such cooperation would be hurt by the new visa policy."

Now, this in no way means the deals are completely off the table. The fact of the matter is General Electric has been working with Iraq for nearly half a century. According to General Electric:

"GE has over 40 years of presence in Iraq, GE supports the country's infrastructure needs in power generation, oil and gas, water processing, aviation and healthcare through the company's diversified solutions and growing local presence. GE has three offices in Iraq - in Baghdad, Erbil and Basra - and its investments complement the government's strategic goals of creating new jobs for Iraqi youth and driving socioeconomic growth. Today, over 120 GE employees are based in Iraq."

So, as you can plainly see, General Electric is waist deep in Iraq. Any negative repercussions from Trump's Travel ban or any further protectionist policies could put a major crimp in Immelt's global growth plans. This may be the reason why General Electric's stock was basically flat Friday while the rest of the market enjoyed a significant rally.

Current Chart

Source: Finviz.com

Shares of General Electric closed up 7 cents at $29.74, near the lowest level since Trump was elected. In a message posted on the GE employee blog Sunday, Immelt stated General Electric has many employees from the countries named in the ban, and added that GE does business "all over the region." Immelt said:

"These employees and customers are critical to our success and they are our friends and partners. We will stand with them and work with federal officials to find a balance between security and the movement of law abiding people. We are a very global team and we will stand together as the global political situation continues to evolve."

My Take

This is not good news for General Electric in the short term. Trump's foreign policies and protectionist attitude definitely raises the risk associated with General Electric's growth prospects in the region.

Nonetheless, I see these developments as transitory in nature. I think General Electric's long standing relationship with Iraq will be the factor that wins the day. Iraq is basically in too deep with General Electric at this point. They cannot turn back the clock. Even so, there is significant headline risk to the stock until the current riff subsides. So, what are savvy dividend growth and income investors to do?

Dividend growth and income investor playbook

Times of market turmoil often present the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors to buy stocks at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of panic. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. When market panic creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects, hopefully you have plenty of dry powder and take advantage. One of favorite Buffett's somewhat obscure quotes addresses this situation perfectly. Buffet states:

"Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it."

I completely agree. I say the risk/reward equation still favors staying long General Electric at this point. The positives of Trump corporate tax reforms and deregulation strategies vastly outweigh the negatives of his protectionist rhetoric in my book.

The Last Word

Even so, Trump is basically acting like a bull in a China shop, which does not bode well for General Electric and the market as a whole for that matter. I posit we have much more volatility in front of us. A 10% drop in the market may occur in the near term. The market has averaged one 10% correction per year since its inception.

Nevertheless, history has proven these types of occurrences are transitory in nature. The market inevitably digs itself out of the hole and trudges its way higher every time. History is on my side. Presently, I'm keeping my powder dry and looking to add to my position on any dip. If I was looking to start a new position, I would buy a small starter position now. Anytime you can get into General Electric with an over 3% yield, you are going to do alright as far as I am concerned.

Source: Dividend.com

Wait for the dust to settle regarding the travel ban before backing up the truck. Even then, I would layer in to a full position over a significant timeframe to reduce risk.

To open a new position you must have courage in your convictions. A market correction provides opportunity to buy great names at a discount price, yet will almost surely test your conviction in the coming days I surmise. Starting a small starter position allows you to tolerate more risk.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Do you think we are heading for a major correction in the near term? Is General Electric currently a buy? Would you buy the dip if it occurs? If you found this article interesting, please click on the follow button below. It would be greatly appreciated.