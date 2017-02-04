Since OPEC Cutbacks, Battle Being Waged Between Crude Producers And Long Speculators

Crude futures prices fell $0.37/b (0.7%) lower in the week ending January 31st (to correspond to the data below) to $52.81. Over the balance of the week, crude futures rebounded about $1 on balance.

The peak in prices this cycle reached just before the OPEC and non-OPEC agreements went into effect has held. U.S. data has reflected increases in crude imports from OPEC, and U.S. oil inventories rose by 26 million barrels since OPEC started cutting production. But it remains uncertain how much OPEC will cut production, how that will affect exports, and how it will allocate any cuts in exports. This was the context in which traders were rebalancing short and long positions during the week.

Commitments of Traders

Utilizing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of Traders (NYSE:COT) reports for crude oil, I was able to dissect how traders were re-positioning in the week ending January 31st.

The four groups I follow - Hedgers (Producer/Merchant/Processor/User) Longs and Shorts, and Speculators (Money Managers) Longs and Shorts - are defined below:

Hedgers: A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

Speculators: A "money manager," for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA), a registered commodity pool operator (CPO) or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients.

The latest data include data for both options and futures combined for the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). All comments below pertain to each group as a whole, on balance, noting there are exceptions among individuals.

Findings

Long oil speculators set another record high in long positions buying 7 million more barrels. Their new position of 428 million barrels was the highest long position they have held in the history of the CFTC stats going back to 2006. The historical highs do not limit how high these positions may go, but the fact is that all of this length has been priced into the market.

"OPEC-14" production of 33.0 million barrels per day in January is still 500,000 b/d above their target of 32.5. The longs must be expecting OPEC production to drop further and OECD stocks to plummet, as OPEC has been guiding.

Spec shorts covered (bought) 3 million barrels to end at 48 million barrels. This remains at the low end of each up-down cycle since 2014. There is no barrier to them going lower, but significant short-covering is all priced-in and short-sellers have minimal positions relative to the past three years. I would expect short-selling to rise if OECD stocks are shown to be rising during the first part of 2017 and OPEC-and-non-OPEC production remains above targets.

Hedge longs increased their length by 22 million barrels to end at 433 million barrels. Hedged long positions remain near their highs position since 2013. This group includes both end users as well as refinery processors. This energy price risk faced by processors is the crack spread, and so their hedging of crude is not necessarily indicative of a higher crude price expectation.

Short hedgers (oil producers) sold another 27 million barrels. Their hedge position rose about 700 million to 703 million. Short hedges remain near their highest hedge level since 2007. Their record high position is 789 million barrels, which I expect them to exceed to manage risk and production in 2017.

Netting the long and short positions of both these hedgers and speculators, there was a net purchase of 5 million barrels. As a result, they held a net long position of 109 million barrels.

Conclusions

Since the OPEC-non-OPEC agreements went into effect, prices have been slightly lower. Spec longs bought 67 million barrels and hedge long bought 38 million. But hedge shorts sold 51 million barrels, which has contained prices.

There is a lot more hedge-selling potential since only a portion of U.S. production has been hedged. For example, the short hedge positions represent just 21% of U.S. production for a year. For that reason, I think the short hedge potential is greater than the long specs. Something would have to happen to cause oil producers to unhedge (buy) because they expect prices to go sharply higher.