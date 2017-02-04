Sanchez Energy's 10 Million Share Offering

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) announced that it was launching a 10 million share offering to raise funds for general corporate purposes. This move makes sense since Sanchez is depleting close to 80% of its approximate $500 million year-end cash balance to fund its Comanche acquisition. Sanchez has a significant amount of debt and will likely burn money during 2017 to grow its exit rate production and set itself up for a strong 2018, so replenishing part of its cash pile is a prudent decision. I believe that Sanchez's shares still retain a fair bit of potential upside despite the additional dilution, although attention should be paid to its increasing share count (as a result of the equity offering, as well as the issuance of warrants and shares as part of the Comanche partnership).

The Share Offering

The offering is for 10 million shares at $12.50 per share, with an underwriters' option for another 1.5 million shares. If that option is exercised, the total gross proceeds would be $143.75 million, with net proceeds probably around $136 million or so.

Sanchez had approximately 59 million unrestricted outstanding common shares at the end of Q3 2016, along with another 1 million in restricted stock and nearly 7 million in non-vested common stock. As well, the conversion of Sanchez's preferred stock could add another 12.5 million common shares. However, the conversion price for the preferred stock is over $21, so Sanchez's common stock would probably need to increase significantly in price before any large scale conversions would occur.

The Comanche acquisition and partnership agreement appears to add some additional shares as well. The agreement mentions plans to issue warrants to Aguila Holdco for the purchase of 6.5 million shares at $10, and issue 1.5 million shares and warrants to purchase an additional 2 million shares at $10 to GSO Funds.

If the warrants are exercised, Sanchez would net around $221 million when combined with the proceeds from the equity offering. Sanchez would then have around 81 million in unrestricted outstanding common shares, along with another 8 million in restricted stock and non-vested stock, plus the potential for preferred share conversion into common shares.

Effect On Cash Balance

The share offering plus the warrants should help replenish a substantial part of Sanchez's cash balance. Sanchez indicated that it had a year-end cash balance of approximately $500 million, but then was going to use $394 million in cash for the acquisition. The share offering will bring Sanchez's cash balance back up to around $245 million while the warrants (if exercised) would boost this total to around $330 million. Either of those amounts would be sufficient to cover Sanchez's expected cash burn in 2017 as it seeks to ramp up production. Without the equity issuance, there would be a possibility that Sanchez would need to borrow from its credit facilities to cover the expected cash burn at strip prices. With the proceeds from the equity offering, Sanchez should be able to handle oil prices dropping to around the mid-$40s before it would either need to modify its capital expenditure plans or borrow from its credit facilities.

Conclusion

I mentioned before that there was a decent chance that Sanchez would seek to do an equity raise to replenish its cash balance. The proposed offering should be sufficient to bring Sanchez's cash position back up to a decent amount and cover its 2017 spending needs. This is true even if oil prices dip a bit lower.

While I believe the offering is a prudent move and slightly lowers Sanchez's risk, it should be noted that Sanchez's share count is creeping up. It will be at nearly 90 million shares including the warrants and non-vested common stock. The increased share count should decrease volatility in the stock as well as lower Sanchez's ultimate upside somewhat. I'm narrowing my estimated valuation range for Sanchez to around $12.75 to $16 per share as a result of the increased number of shares.

