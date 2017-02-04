No Zero Interest Rates Here!

I am always on the lookout for cheap cash. I usually earn 50%-100% a year in my personal trading account, when I have time to devote to it.

So I had a principal repayment of $325,000 due the other day on one of my lines of credit. Then I got the call I thought I'd never get. My lender didn't want their money back.

It turns out that their loan to me was the top-performing asset in their portfolio last year, earning 4%. Better yet, she was able to sleep at night and ignore the market volatility.

If I paid her back, her only choice was to put it into cash paying a mere 25 basis points. Ten-year Treasury bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) only yielded 2.48%. Anything else out there - stocks, junk bonds, foreign currencies, or precious metals - were just too scary.

I thought for a moment. My predatory inner hedge fund trader told me to demand a 3% interest rate, and she had to say "please." But she had provided money when I needed it and had been a good counterparty, a rare commodity these days.

Like everyone and his brother, his fraternity mate and his long lost cousin, I thought bonds would fall last year and interest rates would rise. For the first half of the year, they moved in the other direction in the extreme.

The handful of colleagues I know with a half century of trading and investing experience never thought they'd see a 1.33% print on the 10-year. They did last summer.

Higher rates are normally what you get in the eighth year of an economic recovery. This is when corporate America starts to expand capacity and borrow money with both hands, driving rates up.

Of course, looking back with laser sharp 20/20 hindsight, it is so clear why fixed income securities of every description were on a tear for the first half of last year.

I will give you 10 reasons why I was wrong on bonds in the run up to the peak in July:

1) The Federal Reserve is pushing on a string, attempting to force companies to increase hiring, keeping interest rates at artificially low levels. My theory on why this isn't working is that companies have become so efficient, thanks to hyper accelerating technology, that they don't need humans anymore.

2) The US Treasury wants low rates to finance America's massive $19 trillion national debt. Move rates from 0% to 6% and you have an instant financial crisis.

3) With Japan and Europe in a currency price war and a race to the bottom, the world is sending its money to the US to chase higher interest rates in an appreciating greenback, now at a 14-year peak, funneling more money into bonds. The choices for 10-year government bonds are Japan at -0.40%, Germany at -0.30%, Switzerland at -0.38% and the US at 1.33%. It all makes our bonds look like a screaming bargain.

4) Since the 2009 peak, the US budget deficit has fallen the fastest in history, down 75% from $1.6 trillion to a mere $400 billion, and lower numbers beckon. Obama's tax hikes did a lot to shore up the nation's balance sheet and cash flow. A growing economy also throws off a ton more in tax revenues. As a result, the Treasury is issuing far fewer bonds, creating a shortage.

5) This recovery has been led by small ticket auto purchases, not big ticket home purchases. The last real estate crash is still too recent a memory for many traumatized buyers, at least for those few who can get a mortgage. This keeps loan demand weak, and interest rates at subterranean levels.

6) The Fed's policy of using asset price inflation to spur the economy has been wildly successful. Bonds are included in these assets, and they have benefited the most.

7) New rules imposed by Dodd-Frank force banks and institutional investors to hold much larger amounts of bonds than in the past. This is why US banks are so healthy right now.

8) The concentration of wealth with the top 1% also generates more bond purchases. It seems that once you become a billionaire, you become ultra conservative and only invest in safe fixed income products. This is happening globally. For more on this, read "The 1% and the Bond Market."

9) Inflation? Come again? What's that? Commodity, energy and food prices are disappearing up their own exhaust pipes. Industrial revolutions produce deflationary centuries, and we have just entered the third one in history (after no. 1, steam, and no. 2, electricity).

10) The psychological effects of the 2008-2009 crash were so frightening that many investors will never invest in the stock market again. That means more bond buying and less buying of all other assets. I can't tell you how many investment advisors I know who have converted their practices to bond only ones.

The bottom line for all of this is that bank shares are approaching extremely attractive levels. From here, I think they may become the top-performing market sector in 2017.

Look at the charts for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citibank (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and your eyes will pop out of your head.

I told my lender I'd be happy to keep her money for another year.





No Negative Interest Rates Here

