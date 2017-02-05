Unique Dividend Stock Yields 8%, Pays Monthly In U.S. Dollars, Major Growth

Have you thought about the railroad lately? Or, more specifically, the folks that work for the railroad companies, especially those who man those long distance hauls? Ever wonder where they sleep, once their shift is done?

That's where this article's focus stock, American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF), comes in. (We'll refer to it as AHIP or AHOTF in this article.)

AHIP - Canada's largest hotel REIT - has a substantial part of its business in a niche, which fulfills an ongoing need for railroad companies - the lodging of their workers on long-distance routes.

Roughly 44% of AHIP's Q3 '16 NOI came from these "Rail" hotels, which make up around 50% of its total rooms. Unlike other hotel REITs, which have upstarts like AirBnB to worry about, in addition to overbuilding, and are more exposed to consumers, AHIP has a strong built-in base on which to run its business.

Profile: AHIP is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States and engaged primarily in the railway employee accommodation, transportation and contract-focused lodging sectors. It is internally managed.

In addition to this unique feature, AHIP has a few others which should be attractive to US income investors:

1. It pays monthly.

2. It yields 8%, with good distribution coverage.

3. It pays in US dollars, so you have no distribution currency exchange risk. We've written a lot of articles about dependable monthly dividend paying stocks in the past year, but this is one of only two that we've found which pay in USD$. (The other one is Student Transportation Inc. (NASDAQ:STB).)

The "F" at the end of AHOTF's ticker symbol means that it's a fungible stock - you can trade it interchangeably on the US OTC market/Pink Sheets and on the Toronto exchange, where it's listed under the ticker HOT.UN. (All dollar figures in this article are in US dollars, unless noted otherwise.)

Trading Tips: Don't get fooled by the weak market depth you may see for AHOTF - it only listed 200 shares for sale before and after we bought several times that amount. AHOTF traded 17.5K shares and HOT.UN traded 187K shares on 2/3/17.

It also pays to look at the Toronto price/share and translate it into US dollars to see if the sellers are trying to hose you - OTC/Pink Sheets trading can be inefficient at times. There's most likely $.01 or less in fees to get the trade executed, but the US price shouldn't be higher than that.

Distributions: AHOTF generally declares in the third week of the month, goes ex-dividend in the fourth week of the month, and pays around the 15th of the next month. It has paid $.054 US dollars since May 2016.

Management switched to paying its monthly distributions in US dollars in May 2016. Why? Because all of its hotel rooms are in the US, even though it's a Canadian company.

(Source: AHIP Q3 '16 report)

This certainly was helpful to US investors who no longer have to suffer the slings and arrows of currency fluctuations in their monthly distributions.

Distribution Coverage: Like other REITs AHIP uses Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) to measure its distribution coverage.

They add back depreciation and amortization, (their biggest non-cash expense), property and equipment disposal losses, and business acquisition costs, and then deduct taxes and interest rate swap fair value markdowns to calculate FFO.

They calculate AFFO by deducting FF&E reserves, and adding back stock options and amortized finance costs. (FF&E are movable furniture, fixtures or other equipment that have no permanent connection to the structure of a building or utilities.)

(Source: AHIP Q3 '16 report)

AHIP's distribution coverage/unit has improved dramatically over the past four quarters - dropping from a payout ratio of nearly 94%, to 77%, in Q3 '16.

Earnings: AHIP has put up some impressive growth numbers over the past four quarters as management has rapidly expanded the business via acquisitions.

They did an equity offering in July 2016, which caused the FFO and AFFO/unit to fall in Q3 as the net proceeds of which were not fully invested by September 30, 2016.

Revenue grew 28%, EBITDA grew 34%, and FFO grew 36% over the past four quarters. Revenue per available room, REV/PAR, also grew by 6%. Even with the unit count up by 22%, FFO/unit still grew 3%.

Looking back further shows AHIP's rapid growth since its 2013 IPO:

(Source: AHIP Q3 '16 report)

That rapid growth is swell, but here's what we really take a shine to - 74% of AHIP's Rail rooms are guaranteed...

...by strong counterparties, like Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) and BNSF, all of which AHIP has dealt with for decades, in addition to Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), which it has a four-year relationship with:

(Source: AHIP Q3 '16 report)

The other part of AHIP's portfolio is comprised of upscale, branded hotels, which are managed by One Hospitality Group, based in Vancouver.

Performance: So, with all of this good news, you'd think that Mr. Market would've checked into some AHOTF shares, but, sadly, he's been sleeping in his car - until recently. AHOTF lagged the S&P 500 and the DJ US Hotel REIT Index over the past year and quarter, but has begun to catch a bid in 2017 - it's up 4% in 2017.

AHIP has outperformed these other three benchmarks since its IPO:

(Source:AHIP Q3 '16 report)

Valuations: We don't have a lodging REIT industry average for price/FFO, but, if you look at some of the current P/FFO values for other REIT's in various Seeking Alpha articles, you'll find that AHOTF's P/FFO of 8.41x is on the low end of the scale. (We saw values of mid-single digits, all the way up to over 20x.)

The price/book value looks a bit lower than average, price/sales looks higher, but the yield is much better than average.

Financials: ROA and ROE are much lower than broad industry averages, but they should improve, as the new assets contribute more income. AHIP's operating margin looks very impressive vs. industry averages, and its debt/equity of .93 is a lot more conservative.

Debt and Liquidity: AHIP's biggest debt maturity falls in 2018 - stay tuned for possible extensions/refinancings, like we've seen with many other firms recently. They currently have an average 7.5 years maturity on their loans.

Their interest coverage, debt/gross book value, and average loan interest rate have all improved over the past four quarters:

Corporate Structure:

(Source: AHIP Q3 '16 report)

