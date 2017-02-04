InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 2/2/17: CLMS, SYTE, UAN, GLQ

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are now increasing in response to more companies opening trading windows to their insiders after quarterly earnings releases. There will be another notable increase in filing volumes in mid-February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN);

Sitestar (OTCQB:SYTE);

Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ), and;

Calamos Asset (NASDAQ:CLMS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV);

General Electric (NYSE:GE);

US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD);

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN);

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), and;

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC);

Pacholder Hi Yld Fd (NYSEMKT:PHF);

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL);

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), and;

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

