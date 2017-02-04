InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 2/2/17: CLMS, SYTE, UAN, GLQ

Includes: ABT, CLMS, ENTL, FHB, FN, GE, GLQ, GOOG, GOOGL, LLY, MSFT, PHF, SYTE, TXN, UAN, USFD, VCV, WCC
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/2/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are now increasing in response to more companies opening trading windows to their insiders after quarterly earnings releases. There will be another notable increase in filing volumes in mid-February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN);
  • Sitestar (OTCQB:SYTE);
  • Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ), and;
  • Calamos Asset (NASDAQ:CLMS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV);
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE);
  • US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD);
  • Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN);
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), and;
  • Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC);
  • Pacholder Hi Yld Fd (NYSEMKT:PHF);
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL);
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), and;
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Lee Antonio SH,BO Alphabet GOOGL JB* $6,022,113,280
2 Arquitos Capital CFO,DIR,BO Sitestar SYTE JB* $3,000,000
3 Mangrove Partners Master Fund BO Calamos Asset CLMS B $1,670,894
4 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Eq Fd GLQ B $502,205
5 Fussell Stephen R VP Abbott Laboratories ABT AB $497,394
6 Schulz David S VP,CFO Wesco Intl WCC B $355,874
7 Moore Jeffrey DIR Sitestar SYTE JB* $225,000
8 Bulldog Investors BO Pacholder Hi Yld Fd PHF B $152,312
9 Bornstein Jeffrey S VP General Electric GE B $148,150
10 Phillips James D O Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust VCV B $124,180

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Bnp Paribas DIR,BO First Hawaiian FHB JS* $800,000,000
2 Kkr Fund BO Us Foods Holding USFD JS* $519,363,008
3 Gates William DIR Microsoft MSFT AS $129,103,400
4 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,894,764
5 Lilly Endowment BO Lilly Eli LLY S $17,016,840
6 Blackstone I BO CVR Partners UAN S $12,798,338
7 Essex Woodlands Health Ventures VIII BO Entellus Medical ENTL S,JS* $9,886,197
8 Templeton Richard K CB,CEO,DIR Texas Instruments TXN S $5,722,538
9 Delagi R Gregory VP Texas Instruments TXN S $5,084,605
10 Mitchell David T CEO,CB,DIR Fabrinet FN AS $3,135,382

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.