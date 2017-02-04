This Overlooked Capital Return Story Offers An 8% Shareholder Yield

Last July, we said that Danske (OTC:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNSKY) was an overlooked capital return story with a safe-haven profile, rising mortgage margins, benign credit quality trends, potential write-backs, an attractive shareholder yield, buybacks and solid cost management. Since then, the stock has increased by 36% and exceeded our price target of DKK239. As such, we are revisiting the company's investment case.

Danske Bank reported 4Q results. The numbers were very strong and the company's return on equity came in at 14.5% for the quarter. Danske increased its full-year earnings expectations for 2017. In addition, the company raised its annual buyback target by DKK1bn to DKK10bn.

For those who are unfamiliar with the name, here is a quick refresher. Danske Bank is a pan-Nordic universal banking group and the largest bank in Denmark. Its core markets are Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. The group serves all types of customers, from personal customers and businesses to large institutional clients.

Denmark's economic growth is on a rising trend with unemployment levels among the lowest in Europe. Corporate sector growth prospects are good enough to trigger an increase in loan demand. As such, we believe the current macroeconomic environment provides a robust backdrop for earnings generation at Danske.

4Q Recap

Danske's Q4 earnings beat consensus estimates by 6%. The beat was primarily driven by favorable NII (net interest income) trends and stronger fees & commissions (F&C). In our recent article on Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTC:NRDEF), we noted that favorable margin tailwinds in Denmark started to feed through to Danish banks' interest income. As a reminder, last year, Nykredit, the unlisted Denmark market leader, raised its mortgage margins. Given that the Danish mortgage market is highly competitive and mostly efficient, the move by Nykredit is a tailwind for other Danish banks. Importantly, the group expects 2017 NII to be higher than in 2016, thanks to volume growth and lower funding costs.

F&C were also strong in 4Q, rising by 18% q/q.

We believe that Danske's F&C will continue to show above-average growth. In our view, F&C will be supported by strong flows to Danske Capital (asset management/wealth management and brokerage business) as the current negative interest environment is still supportive of a shift from classic banking deposits to stock market products.

Credit quality trends remain benign with write-backs at all business units except for Corporate & Investment. We note that, while Danske Bank's LLR ratio (loan loss reserves to total loans) has decreased over the past year, it remains above the Nordic banks' average. That should allow Danske to continue write-backs of provisions that the company has previously set aside.

Similar to its Nordic peers, the group is focusing on digitalization of banking products. Management expects costs to decline further in 2017.

Danske's capital position remains solid. The group's CET1 ratio increased to 16.2%, well above its regulatory requirement of 12%.

Valuation

We are increasing our price target from DKK239 to DKK268. Our valuation model implies 11% upside potential from current levels.

From a relative valuation perspective, Danske still does not look overvalued, trading below the sector's regression line.

European banks: P/B vs RoE

European banks: P/TB vs RoTE

Bottom line

Danske's organic capital generation should remain strong, thanks to volume growth, favorable margin trends, solid F&C growth and benign credit quality trends. Good fundamentals coupled with a rock-solid capital position will support higher capital returns, in our view. The stock's total shareholder yield of 8% looks very attractive for a long-term conservative investor.

