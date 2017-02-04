Trump Administration May Have Just Ignited A Much-Needed Conversation In Regards To The Euro

With all the MSM focus on other issues surrounding the first days of the Trump administration, including nominations proceedings for cabinet posts and the vacant Supreme Court seat, one of the most important news of the past few days in regards to the new government's actions managed to largely slip under the public radar. I am referring to statements made by the president's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, who basically accused Germany of keeping the Euro weak in order to serve its own interests in global trade, hurting European peers and the US in the process. I happen to agree with him in regards to the painful effect that the Euro is having on Germany's Euro peers, as well as on the fact that it is hurting US manufacturers. In regards to why this is all happening, I wish Mr. Navaro was right and it is just a matter of Germany changing policy. That is simply not the case however, which means that the only way out of the situation will involve far more drastic, and globally disruptive changes.

When it comes to currency issues, US politicians often pointed to China's policy of keeping its currency artificially weak in order to improve its trade balance. Until recently, scrutiny of China was somewhat valid, due to the fact that it had the highest trade surplus on the planet for many years, and it was not reflected in its currency appreciating, as one might expect to see happen when market forces are allowed to guide the exchange rate. 2016 saw China being dethroned from that title, as Germany managed to set another record trade surplus, and managed to beat China in the process. If one were to ask any German, they will say it is all due to the high quality products they produce, which they produce with stereotypical German efficiency. Reality is however that it is more than anything thanks to the Euro currency union, which has countries like Greece, Italy, Portugal and many others dragging the currency down, while Germany and its trade surplus continue to pull the currency up to a much higher level than what the above mentioned countries can cope with.

Data source: World Bank.

Note: The Euro was introduced in 1999, and as we can see from the graph above, Germany's trade balance really improved soon after.

It is a dysfunctional currency union in which some countries such as Germany are caught in a virtuous cycle, while many others are caught in a permanent vicious cycle that they have no hope of escaping.

The Euro currency and Euro member relationship to it.

When trying to understand why this is happening, we unfortunately get a lot of simplistic and mostly ideological answers. We get into work ethic issues, social policy issues and so on, which once the cycle was unleashed in the aftermath of the introduction of the Euro, no longer matter. The key to understanding what happened since the Euro currency was introduced is understanding the different structure of each economy which joined the common currency, at the time of the currency union's birth.

In this regard, the difference between Germany and the rest of the EU members which adopted the Euro is very clear. Germany is home to a number of very powerful global industrial brands, including Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and many others. No other country in the EU comes close to having such a strong industrial brand lineup. Many of the larger industrial brands from other Euro zone countries are in fact regional brands. For instance, none of France's domestic automakers such as Renault or Peugeot-Citroen have much brand power outside of Europe and parts of the ME-Africa region. They most certainly do not have the ability to export from France to the rest of the world, outside of Europe in any significant volumes.

Other countries such as Finland, for instance, simply lost the ability to keep manufacturing production of its flagship brand, Nokia at home. It closed its last Finish manufacturing facility in 2012. Electronics manufacturing overall suffered a great deal in Europe, with manufacturing facilities disappearing even from the lower-wage Central Europe region, in favor of moving facilities to Asia. It is unclear whether Finland lost its Nokia jobs due to the Euro, or perhaps because it was part of a wider trend, but it nevertheless shows how Germany was simply better-positioned with its brands compared with its other Euro zone partners.

Elsewhere, countries such as Spain, Portugal and Greece are heavily dependent on other industries such as tourism and food product exports. Italy is the only Mediterranean country with some global industrial reach, with brands such as Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) now penetrating the North American market thanks in part to the merger with Chrysler. Italy may also be one of the countries which may have suffered the most due to the Euro being much stronger than its industrial base could bare. Italy does have an international profile in higher quality textile manufacturing. In my opinion, it could have preserved it much better if it would have had its own currency, which would have adjusted in part in response to the needs of such important industries.

Source: ValueWalk.com.

As we can see from the graph, Italy's industrial output increased at a stronger pace compared with its EU peers during the 1990's. It then started to suffer to a greater degree than all other major EU economies, once the Euro currency entered full circulation. The contraction has been so severe that it even wiped out the entire gains of the 1990's and more. It is a striking reversal compared with Germany, which struggled in the 1990's in part due to having to decommission much of the unviable industry it inherited from East Germany and then went on to greatly out-perform all its major EU peers after the Euro was introduced. Looking at these statistics, it seems clear that we are not just talking about German discipline and ability to produce superior products and other nonsense ideas, which have been floating around in order to try to explain or justify what has been going on since the Euro was introduced.

There is no questioning the fact that Germany's undeniable advantage compared with its peers is tied to the simple fact that it entered the currency union with the best brand and product mix that allowed it to take the initial advantage headstart, which propelled Germany into a virtuous cycle, which is aided by the fact that the economies of many of its Euro zone peers are caught in a death trap. In effect, the likes of Italy suffer perpetual economic destruction, due to its economy moving further and further away from being compatible with the value of the Euro. And the more the likes of Italy struggle, pushing the value of the Euro down, the better Germany's trade numbers get, due to its economy also being out of step with a Euro currency being dragged down by its peers. In other words, aside from perhaps France and a few smaller countries, the value of the Euro in fact does not come close to reflecting any of the economies in the Euro zone, with most members moving further and further away. It can be argued that even countries such as France are starting to fall behind, tracing the path of Italy. I discussed the increasingly worrisome signs which show France's inability to deal with some of its problems such as low growth, high unemployment and its inability to bring the yearly deficits down below 3% as required by EU treaty, despite the very low interest rates in previous articles.

Data sources: Trading economics, EC.

Because the economies of the likes of Italy are so out of step with the value of the Euro, they will never be able to catch up and become competitive again. The manufacturing and other economic activities they had going for them before the Euro came into use are being destroyed, while the high value of the Euro is not allowing new ones to emerge. In this respect, the Trump administration is right in asserting that Germany is in fact taking advantage of the weak Euro, which also hurts US companies and US-made products that happen to compete with many comparable manufactured goods from Germany around the world. The suggestion that Germany may be manipulating the Euro to a weaker level is in my view wrong however, because of the factors I described, which are really responsible for current value of the Euro. In the end, the Euro will have to be dismantled, not so much because it hurts the US, but because it is increasingly rendering much of the rest of the EU outside of Germany economically unviable. Problem is that when the time will come, we will have nothing to cheer about.