InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 2/3/17: ARNC, HBMD, SONA, EVI

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are now increasing in response to more companies opening trading windows to their insiders after quarterly earnings releases. There will be another notable increase in filing volumes in mid-February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA);

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD);

EnviroStar (NYSEMKT:EVI), and;

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Strongbow Resources (OTCQB:STBR);

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK), and;

Third Point Re (NYSE:TPRE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

TriNet (NYSE:TNET);

Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN);

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and;

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR);

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), and;

Del Frisco's Rest (NASDAQ:DFRG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Morfit G Mason DIR Microsoft MSFT S $696,540,032 2 General Atlantic BO Trinet TNET JS* $442,282,816 3 Cd & R Assoc VIII BO Univar UNVR JS* $315,700,000 4 Gates William DIR Microsoft MSFT AS $253,919,536 5 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,827,092 6 Fidelity Natl Fin BO Del Friscos Rest DFRG JS* $11,376,291 7 Sewell D Bruce VP,GC,SEC Apple AAPL S $9,632,250 8 Pine Brook Lvr BO Third Point Re TPRE S $8,078,132 9 Boyd Jeffery H CB,DIR Priceline PCLN AS $4,711,538 10 Goldstein Robert L COO Blackrock BLK S $3,914,197

