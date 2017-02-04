InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 2/3/17: ARNC, HBMD, SONA, EVI

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Insider filing volumes are now increasing in response to more companies opening trading windows to their insiders after quarterly earnings releases. There will be another notable increase in filing volumes in mid-February.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA);
- Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD);
- EnviroStar (NYSEMKT:EVI), and;
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Strongbow Resources (OTCQB:STBR);
- Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK), and;
- Third Point Re (NYSE:TPRE).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- TriNet (NYSE:TNET);
- Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN);
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and;
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.Insider Purchases
|1
|Elliott Intl
|BO
|Arconic
|ARNC
|B
|$3,911,705
|2
|Western State Design
|BO
|Envirostar
|EVI
|JB*
|$1,899,785
|3
|Hooke James
|CEO
|Macquarie Infrastructure
|MIC
|JB*
|$1,112,250
|4
|Marks Thomas
|VP,BO
|Envirostar
|EVI
|JB*
|$949,892
|5
|Caetano Michael
|CEO,SEC,DIR
|Strongbow Resources
|STBR
|JB*
|$420,000
|6
|Sult John R
|DIR
|Jagged Peak Energy
|JAG
|JB*
|$375,000
|7
|Stanley Martin
|DIR
|Macquarie Infrastructure
|MIC
|JB*
|$296,600
|8
|Arnold Richard G
|DIR
|Howard Bancorp
|HBMD
|JB*
|$240,000
|9
|Magnolia Capital Fund
|BO
|Nicholas Financial
|NICK
|B
|$201,373
|10
|Derrico Georgia S
|CB
|Southern National Bancorp
|SONA
|JB*,B
|$199,867
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
|1
|Morfit G Mason
|DIR
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|S
|$696,540,032
|2
|General Atlantic
|BO
|Trinet
|TNET
|JS*
|$442,282,816
|3
|Cd & R Assoc VIII
|BO
|Univar
|UNVR
|JS*
|$315,700,000
|4
|Gates William
|DIR
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|AS
|$253,919,536
|5
|Page Lawrence
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$26,827,092
|6
|Fidelity Natl Fin
|BO
|Del Friscos Rest
|DFRG
|JS*
|$11,376,291
|7
|Sewell D Bruce
|VP,GC,SEC
|Apple
|AAPL
|S
|$9,632,250
|8
|Pine Brook Lvr
|BO
|Third Point Re
|TPRE
|S
|$8,078,132
|9
|Boyd Jeffery H
|CB,DIR
|Priceline
|PCLN
|AS
|$4,711,538
|10
|Goldstein Robert L
|COO
|Blackrock
|BLK
|S
|$3,914,197
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
