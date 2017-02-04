InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 2/3/17: ARNC, HBMD, SONA, EVI

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/3/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are now increasing in response to more companies opening trading windows to their insiders after quarterly earnings releases. There will be another notable increase in filing volumes in mid-February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA);
  • Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD);
  • EnviroStar (NYSEMKT:EVI), and;
  • Arconic (NYSE:ARNC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Strongbow Resources (OTCQB:STBR);
  • Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK), and;
  • Third Point Re (NYSE:TPRE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • TriNet (NYSE:TNET);
  • Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN);
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and;
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Univar (NYSE:UNVR);
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), and;
  • Del Frisco's Rest (NASDAQ:DFRG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Elliott Intl BO Arconic ARNC B $3,911,705
2 Western State Design BO Envirostar EVI JB* $1,899,785
3 Hooke James CEO Macquarie Infrastructure MIC JB* $1,112,250
4 Marks Thomas VP,BO Envirostar EVI JB* $949,892
5 Caetano Michael CEO,SEC,DIR Strongbow Resources STBR JB* $420,000
6 Sult John R DIR Jagged Peak Energy JAG JB* $375,000
7 Stanley Martin DIR Macquarie Infrastructure MIC JB* $296,600
8 Arnold Richard G DIR Howard Bancorp HBMD JB* $240,000
9 Magnolia Capital Fund BO Nicholas Financial NICK B $201,373
10 Derrico Georgia S CB Southern National Bancorp SONA JB*,B $199,867

Source: InsiderInsights.com
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Morfit G Mason DIR Microsoft MSFT S $696,540,032
2 General Atlantic BO Trinet TNET JS* $442,282,816
3 Cd & R Assoc VIII BO Univar UNVR JS* $315,700,000
4 Gates William DIR Microsoft MSFT AS $253,919,536
5 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,827,092
6 Fidelity Natl Fin BO Del Friscos Rest DFRG JS* $11,376,291
7 Sewell D Bruce VP,GC,SEC Apple AAPL S $9,632,250
8 Pine Brook Lvr BO Third Point Re TPRE S $8,078,132
9 Boyd Jeffery H CB,DIR Priceline PCLN AS $4,711,538
10 Goldstein Robert L COO Blackrock BLK S $3,914,197

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.