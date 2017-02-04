3 Beat And Raise Stocks Moving Higher

I compiled a list of about 45 stocks that posted a clean beat and raise for the third quarter of 2016. The idea is a good one, following the performance of stocks that have beaten expectations and then guided higher. But which ones were the best?

The idea came to me on October 30th and I started it with prices as of October 31st. That means that all the beats prior to the 31st that made my list might have seen a little better (or worse) performance because of the arbitrary time that I added the names to the list. With that in mind, let's focus on building a much cleaner list this quarter.

Next week I will do a full review of the list after I have done the same for paying subscribers of Zacks Game Changers. At this time I can tell you that the leader of the list was Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) continues to sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). At the bottom of the list is Ellie Mae (NYSEMKT:ELLI) which basically flat lined since the report and is now a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Beaters And Raisers

First I want to mention a stock that I think will be the best performer for 1Q17. KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by $0.11 in posting earnings of $1.52. That translates into a positive earnings surprise of 7.8% marking the 10th straight beat of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Guidance called for revenue of between $860M and $920M when the consensus estimate was calling for $849M. As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks, this is what I love to see. Also on the call, management noted that they expect CY17 gross margin to be a "couple hundred basis points" better than previously expected.

In the world of beating and raising, this stock has higher revenues and higher margins. Usually, when that happens you see higher multiples. Speaking of multiples, KLAC trades at 15.6x forward estimates and over the last two years the stock has traded between 13.2x and 17.8x. This tells me that the stock could go as high as $109 (17.8*6.17) if it trades at the high end of the range over the last two years.

Room For Upgrades For KLAC

One thing that I like to see is a stock that has room for future catalysts. KLAC has three brokerages that have "Hold" or equivalent ratings on the stock. Instinet is by far the most bearish of the three with a price target of $78 and a neutral rating. Stifel Nicolaus has a hold and a price target of $83. A few days after the most recent report Deutsche Bank reiterated their "Hold" on the stock and increased their price target from $78 to $85.

Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Company, Credit Suisse, B. Riley and Needham all have KLAC at either "Buy" or "Strong Buy" or the equivalent. Of those, B. Riley is the most bullish with a $106 price target and Needham is just a dollar behind at $105.

The Big Tell For KLAC

Over the years I have picked up on the lingo for chip stocks. At first I learned all about book to bill and after that the focus became backlog. More recently I have picked up an even bigger tell than a stock with records billings or record backlog. The phrase that pays is "design wins."

During the most recent conference call management spoke the phrase that pays when talking to 3D NAND. If there is anything that is as good as a design win, I have yet to know what it is. This ensures some high margin business over the next 6 to 18 months, and that alone should have the multiple for this stock increasing.

KLA-Tencor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Another Tech Raiser

Last night after the close we had earnings from Cavium Networks (NASDAQ:CAVM). The company posted a modest beat of two cents ahead of the Wall Street number for a roughly 3.8% positive earnings surprise. That didn't catch my eye, but 124% year over year revenue growth did.

The company went on to guide analysts to a range of $0.55 to $0.57 when the consensus was calling for $0.54. Revenue also was guided higher than expectations so we should expect analysts to increase their estimates going forward.

Zack Rank

CAVM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but given the beat and the raise you can expect the Rank to move higher. It takes a little time for all the analyst reports to come in and get into the system so check back soon to see if the Rank has increased.

Cavium Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Semi Capital Equipment

Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) may not be a household name, but just like KLAC, this company is in the semiconductor capital equipment space. Basically, both companies help the chip stocks make their chips. If semiconductors were pizza's, then KLIC and KLAC would be the oven makers while INTC and NVDA would make the dough and sauce and meat for the pizza.

KLIC reported this morning and beat the Wall Street estimate by 10 cents and posted revenue of $149.6M when $140.6M was expected. That is a solid beat.

To be part of this article you have to have a raise too, and this stock had one as well. They see next quarter revenues between $185M and $195M when the consensus was calling for $156M.

Rank Likely to Increase

Like CAVM, I would anticipate the Zacks Rank for KLIC to move higher to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) in the next few days. The analyst reports will not be in for some time for KLIC, so it might take until Tuesday (2/7).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

