How Will The Latest U.S.-Iran Standoff Affect Oil Prices?

Oil prices were up by almost 0.5% with the WTI and Brent trading at $53.83 and $56.81 respectively at the time of writing this article. Oil has been well supported by the OPEC in last few days, as the cartel (along with other non-OPEC members) reduced its oil output in line with its commitment. In fact, a Reuters-survey found that OPEC reduced its oil production by around 1 million barrels per day in the month of January. This factor will strongly support oil prices in the near future, as markets were earlier doubting the compliance levels of OPEC and other non- OPEC members like Russia. "Compliance is great, it's been really fantastic. Based on everything I know, I think it's been one of the best agreements we've had for a long time," said Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih. Investors must note that Saudi Arabia produced around 9.98 million barrels per day in January and increased pricing for its March sales to customers from Asia to the U.S. (in order to gain from the current increase in oil prices). Besides this, there was another development that has potential to support oil prices in near future.

Trump administration imposes new sanctions on Iran

The U.S.- Iran ties are set to degrade even further as Trump administration is imposing newer sanctions on several Iranian entities. This development comes after Iran tested a ballistic missile. "The U.S. has sanctioned twenty-five individuals and entities that provide support to Iran's ballistic missile program and to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force," said the U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Flynn who also claimed the new restriction were the result of Iran's "lawless behavior which include harassment of vessel traffic and repeated weapons test". In response to these allegations, Iran declared that it will take necessary action against American companies and individuals. Investors must note that it has been a year since the international sanctions were lifted against Iran. After the lifting of these sanctions, Iran had succeeded in increasing its oil production by around 1 million barrels per day, and this had put some downward pressure on oil prices. However, the latest build-up in tensions between Iran and the U.S. has potential to support oil prices in near future.

Takeaway for Investors

Although the U.S. has imposed new sanctions on Iran, Trump administration has clarified that these sanctions are "outside" the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - which was used a year ago to remove Western sanctions on Iran's oil exports. This is the main reason why markets did not react sharply to this development on Friday. Although prices increased earlier on Friday (WTI touched $54.22), those gains could not be sustained. In my opinion, the latest U.S.-Iran factor will only have a mild impact on oil prices (on the positive side) and markets will be mostly driven by supply-demand factors. Although OPEC is (currently) sticking to its compliance, investors must note that the U.S. crude oil inventories are increasing. In my earlier article, I had stated that oil may stay between $53- $58 during the first half of 2017. A robust crude oil demand along with OPEC's compliance will support oil prices, while increasing U.S. oil production along with high crude oil inventories will put pressure on oil prices. Investors must take note of this.