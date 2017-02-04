The Swiss Franc Is Still Overvalued

Ever since the sudden boost two years ago from the depegging of the Swiss franc against the euro, the CHF has seen a slow and steady decline against the greenback:

While a fall in the franc was inevitable as the currency readjusts, the Swiss economy itself had to take extensive monetary policy measures to ensure depreciation as the Swiss market is largely export-oriented. Moreover, Swiss growth itself has also been lagging, with GDP standing at 1.30 percent in a quarterly basis, which is lower overall than that of the euro area at 1.80 percent. As a result, when currencies such as the Japanese yen (another traditional safe haven currency) had been appreciating, the Swiss franc did not do so in tandem.

However, with the franc having made significant gains against the greenback since the beginning of 2017, one would expect that we might potentially be looking at a strong rebound.

At present, with the USD showing weakness across other major currencies, it is likely too early to judge as to how CHF strength could potentially continue from here. However, on a technical basis the currency is currently displaying the characteristics of a "low-risk, high-reward" currency. Since the franc has fallen quite significantly over the past two years, there is little room left to do so and a large degree of upside is possible. So, is this the case with the franc?

I say no. On a valuation basis, Switzerland still has the most overvalued currency worldwide - on the basis of the Economist's Big Mac Index for this year. Moreover, the Swiss National Bank has a vested interest in keeping its negative interest rate policy in order to maintain a weak franc - the central bank itself is reported to have booked a profit of over 24 billion Swiss francs as a result of gains from foreign currency holdings. Moreover, exports in Switzerland had reached a record high of over CHF 210 billion in 2016, which indicates that a weak franc is serving Swiss exporters.

In this regard, I still do not see much upside and continue to maintain that the Swiss franc is overvalued. While the currency has been known to appreciate in risk-off settings, I do not see significant catalysts for this to happen in spite of a drop in the USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.