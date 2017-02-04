Global Composite PMI Signals Improving Growth In January

Over the last four months, I have been suggesting that markets participants pay close attention to Global PMIs, and in particular to the emerging signals of firming global economic growth. January 2017 figures did not disappoint on this front.

I covered Manufacturing PMI yesterday in a post available here.

Today, we got the reading for Services and Composite data. Both printed 53.9, which marks statistically significant expansion and a rise on 4Q 2016 figures, suggesting that global growth is still accelerating. Crucially, new orders are continuing to rise as well.

Per Markit: "The J.P.Morgan Global All-Industry Output Index… posted 53.9 in January, its best reading since March 2015 and up from 53.6 in December. The index has now signalled expansion for 52 consecutive months."

One caveat is that China data is not included in both Manufacturing and Services PMI readings. But, as shown here: China Manufacturing PMI posted lacklustre performance in January, barely staying above 50.0 level.

Again, quitting Markit, "growth of global service sector business activity improved to a 17-month high in January, offsetting a minor easing in the rate of expansion of manufacturing production."

Geographically, "the acceleration in the rate of increase in all-industry output was led by the US and Russia. US growth was the sharpest since November 2015, while Russia registered its quickest expansion of economic activity for over eight-and-a-half years. The euro area saw output growth steady at December's 67-month record, while rates of increase slowed in Japan and the UK. India and Brazil both saw all-industry activity decline at the start of 2017."

"Global employment rose again in January, with the pace of job creation matching December's 19-month record." Again, geographically, employment "…increased in the US, the eurozone, Japan, the UK, Russia and India, but fell further in Brazil."

Crucially for monetary policy forward, inflation ticked up as well.

Overall, Global Manufacturing PMI remained at rather robust levels of 52.7 in January 2017, comparable to those attained at the end of 4Q 2016 and well above the 51.4 average for the last 4 years. Global Services PMI ended January 2017 at 53.9, which is above already robust 53.5 recorded in 4Q 2016 and above the 4-year average of 53.4. At 53.9, Global Composite PMI is slightly ahead of 4Q 2016 levels (53.6) and is well above 53.0 average for the last 5 years. Thus, across both sectors, the global economic expansion appears to be improving to the upside at the start of 1Q 2017.

Analysis of BRIC Services and Composite PMIs coming up as soon as we have China data.