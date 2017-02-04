KCAP, Canadian Imperial And Garrison Are Top Dogs Per Financial Sector February Analyst Gain Guesses

$5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top yield financial stocks in January/February showed 19.4% LESS net gain than $5k invested in all ten by 2018 per analysts.

Analyst targets forecast one-year net gains ranging from 16.4% to 30.4% for TCAP, FSC, CPTA, TCRD, CG, EFC, ABDC, GARS, CMFN, and tops was KCAP.

Upsides averaged 13.59%, while net gains averaged 22.9% for the top ten, per analyst one-year targets. Upsides for top thirty financial dogs averaged 3.75% with 13.3% gains.

Ten best by yield, BKCC, MCC, PSEC, GARS, KCAP, FSC, PNNT, CMFN, TICC, and AI, retreated through January as did Dow dogs.

Ten top Financial Sector dogs by yield ranged from 6.86% to 12.58% as of 2/1/17. Forty-nine posted yields over 5.46%.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

January/February Financial Service SML Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here verified by Yahoo Finance were calculated as of 2/1/17 for XNano, Small, Mid, & Large cap Financial stocks. XNano firms capitalized under $200 M(illion); Small cap firms were valued at $200M to $2B(illion); Mid cap firms were worth $2B to $10B; Large caps were valued above $10B. Those yield results led to ten actionable conclusions discussed below.

Forty-nine Financials For The Money

Since late 2011 this report series has applied dog dividend methodology to uncover possible buy opportunities in each of eight major market sectors listed by Yahoo Finance.

Last year the series was recently revised to report on 11 sectors as defined by Morningstar and tracked here: Basic Materials, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate, Technology, and Utilities.

This article intended to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Culled Financial Stocks by Yield

Top ten financial services sector dogs showing the biggest dividend yields as of market close 2/1/17 represented three industries: (1) Specialty Finance; (2) Asset Management; (3) Credit Services.

Top financial sector stock by yield, Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) [1] was the lone Specialty Finance representative in the top ten. Fifth place was claimed by the lone credit services firm, self-described as a BDC, Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) [5].

The remaining eight asset management representatives placed second through fourth, and sixth, through tenth. Tops was TICC Capital, (NASDAQ:TICC) [2], followed by: CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) [3]; Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) [4]; KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) [6]; Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) [7]; Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) [8]; Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) [9]; BlackRock Capital (NASDAQ:BKCC) [10], to complete the top ten February financial services pack by yield.

Financial Sector Dividend vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Relative strengths of the top ten financial services sector dogs by yield as of market close 2/1/2017 contrasted with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks beside the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) Financial Dogs And (3) Dow Dogs Retreated

Financial services sector dogs dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten dogs soared 38% into February while total single share price dropped 40.5% for the period, sounding the retreat.

Bloated Dow dogs also retreated as their dividend fell while price took off. Projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten Dow dogs fell 3% between November 25 and February 1. Meanwhile, annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten stepped up 0.19%, according to IndexArb.

The Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $1k invested in each of the ten) finally stopped gaining.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Got Way Overbought

The overhang was $215 or 53% in January February 2016 saw the gap between single share price and dividends from $1k invested at $246 or 59%. March put the chasm at $293 or 73%. April widened it to $394 or 102%. In May the gap was $357 or 93%. By June the chasm settled to $344 or 89% but in July it soared to $486 or 136%. August made the gap $487 or 134%, and September made the gap $374 or 100%. October widened it to $455 or 121%. November/December trimmed the bloat to $450 or 120%. The new year, January/February 2017, measured the chasm at $440 or 118.5%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested defines the Dow over-bought condition. Meaning these are low risk and low opportunity shares. February average price per dollar of annual dividend showed at $27.71.

Conversely, the financial services dog chart shows them to be much higher risk and higher yield. Furthermore, the financials show greater likely price gains at slightly higher risk compared to the Dow this month. The financial sector top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $7.27, 3.8 times less than the Dow price.

Wall Street Wizardings

One-year mean target price set by brokerage analysts multiplied by the number of shares in a $1k investment revealed ten stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 out of 30 selected by yield. The number of analysts providing price estimates was noted after the name for each stock in the chart below. Three to nine analysts have provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

Actionable Conclusion: (5) Analysts Augured 13.6% Average Price Upsides For Top Ten Financial Sector Dogs

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wanted (6) 3.75% Average Upside, & (7) A 13.3% Average 1 yr. Net Gain from Top 30 February Financial Dogs

Financial sector dogs were graphed above to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of 2/1/17 and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst median target price was used to gauge the stock upside to 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividends.

Analyst targets reported by Yahoo! Finance forecast a 2.6% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was considered optimal for a valid estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stocks movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Cast 16.4% to 30.4% Net Gains for Ten Financial Services Dividend Dogs As Of February, 2018.

Four of the ten top dividend yielding financial services dogs were verified as being among the ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the financial services sector as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thompson/First Call in Yahoo Finance for 2017.

KCAP Financial was expected by analysts to net $304.05 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% more than the market as a whole.

CM Finance (NYSE:CM) was projected to net $299.83 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CMFN.

Garrison Capital was projected to net $291.51 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 79% less than the market as a whole.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) was projected to net $271.84 based on a median target price estimate from four analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ABDC.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was projected to net $246.62, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was projected to net $203.84 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% more than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was projected to net $174.77 based on a mean target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was projected to net $170.95 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Finance Corp was projected to net $168.70 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates by ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) was projected to net $164.42, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One Financial Dog To Post A 7.7% Loss By February, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance by 2018 was:

TICC Capital projected a loss of $76.66 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Financial Sector Price Six Month History Goes Against Analyst Predictions

A six month price history contradicts the expectations of analysts. Their predicted Financial loser, TICC Capital, showed a 25.6% gain in the past six months. Their upside star stock, KCAP Financial, Inc. lost 1.48%. Upside momentum disagrees with the Wall Street Wizard target estimated top and bottom dog selections.

This evidence agrees with Michael O'Higgins' "media index" admonition. He advises investors to pay close attention to "magazine covers, news headlines, and ads placed by investment advisors, primarily in Barron's." He concludes that "you can make out like a bandit by acting the opposite way." Apparently analyst target price estimates are frequently contrarian indicators.

Dog Metrics Found No Bargains From Five Small Financial Service Dogs

Ten small, mid, and large cap financial services equities were culled from over 500 choices from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As previously noted, ten top yield financial services sector dogs as of 2/1/17 represented three industries: (1) Specialty Finance; (2) Asset Management; (3) Credit Services.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Highest Yield Financial Sector Dogs To Deliver 11.85% VS. (10) 14.71% Net Gains by All Ten by February 1, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten financial services dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 19.4% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of the ten. The seventh lowest priced financial dividend dog, KCAP Financial, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.41%.

Lowest priced five financial services dividend dogs for February 1 were: KCAP Financial; Fifth Street Finance; TICC Capital; BlackRock Capital; Medley Capital, with prices ranging from $3.95 to $7.52.

Higher priced five financial dividend dogs for February 1 were: Pennant Park Investment; Prospect Capital; CM Finance; Garrison Capital; Arlington Asset Investment, whose prices ranged from $7.89 to $15.04

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find the more rewarding dogs in the Financial sector.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for Financial stocks from this article in February, 2016. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy price movement score from February 2016 was two losses against eight gaining, and one unchanged. Five dividends decreased four were unchanged and one increased. All yields decreased. An 80% upside average over a year is in the acceptable range.

The net gain estimates above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for a small, mid, and large cap financial equities dog dividend stock investment research process in early-February, 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: nerdwallet.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, FSC, GE, PFE, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.