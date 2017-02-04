S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Secular Bull Market Remains In Play; 2 Plus 2 Does Indeed Equal 4

The fundamental, technical and sentiment data are aligned for future upside. That doesn't mean it will be clear sailing from here.

"The most important consideration when investing in the stock market is the primary trend of the equity markets."

- Richard Russell (Dow Theory Letters)

Two plus two always adds up to four. At least that's how it should be unless we throw in human emotion, which often clouds judgment and sometimes changes the answer.

This recovery is now 91 months old and ready to challenge the Reagan years as that recovery lasted 92 months. It sure doesn't feel as good, and that is understandable. This recovery is the weakest ever experienced.

The age of the bull market and the associated extended recovery sends shivers down the spines of some investors. Markets are at all-time highs and some market participants' palms are sweaty because of that. Valuations are above the norms and the economy is just muddling along. How can it be that an old bull market on borrowed time be at all-time highs? The consensus view is that two plus two isn't adding up correctly and that something isn't right here.

What I described has been the case with investor perception since early 2015. As time marches on, the age factor is highlighted over and over. Emotions spring up and that little voice in the back of their head says don't trust the market, things don't appear right. The sentiment numbers have borne that out and suggest that is still the case today.

Now, the recent change in government here in the U.S. brings the following to the top of a list of concerns. Random Trump tweets, drug pricing and utilization, a strengthening USD, Russia's increasing presence on the geopolitical stage, China's increasing willingness to show military might, ISIS attacks, aging infrastructure, software security breaches. Then there is Europe still wrestling with massive immigration and socioeconomic issues. OPEC has both international and domestic issues as well.

All of that adds up to a very nice bearish view of the investing landscape today. Now, no one should take that as a negative, or my continued issues with what the skeptics have put forth. Because it also could be viewed in the context of a cautious stance after years of upside in the equity market.

Perhaps I need to change my views of where the market is headed now, or maybe I just need to show how two plus two still equals four. One of the keys to why I still remain firmly entrenched in the bullish camp goes back to the beginning of this conversation.

This mindset has been in place for a while, at the very least going back to 2014 and just about every week in 2015. The issues we faced then to acquire this feeling, are here now but they simply have changed names. We substitute one for the other, but the mind tells us the age of the cycle adds more risk now than ever. Emotion playing on our psyche at its finest.

In the later part of 2014, the S&P traded around the 2,070 level and was flat during most of 2015 until August rolled around, and then all heck broke loose. Since then the index has rallied 224 S&P points or some 10.8%. The gains from the August sell-off when the cautious mindset turned to outright bearish views works out to a gain of 20.7%.

There will be some that wish to disagree or believe that I am exaggerating investor emotions and the role they play. Please tell me with a straight face how the majority weren't concerned, cautious and outright bearish back then with the issues at hand at that time and an earnings recession in full bloom. Sorry but that just won't add up for me, because it was evident emotions took over. Ahhh, but now the issue is the all-time highs. Yes, they do scare many, and of course, the age factor once again comes into play some two years later, but it comes in louder now.

Here is why I bring those points up today in an attempt to show how two plus two does indeed equal four. From a technical and momentum trend view, the stars have aligned, again. Last week I mentioned that we just had another Dow Theory buy signal. Not many want to talk about that now, tweets are in the forefront of investors' minds.

The reason I go back to 2014 is because the Dow also registered multiple Dow Theory buy signals. The latest in 2017 is just another in a long line of signals generated during this bull market. You guessed it, of course they had to occur at all-time highs just like now. This is where the fear of new highs should be tossed out of the equation and lessen anxiety.

Each time we had a Dow theory buy signal, including the first one generated in March of 2013, investors have taken on this same mindset. Turning extremely cautious, and some outright bearish. Selling at these way points would have been a mistake. Yes, believe it or not there were calls to sell in mid-2013.

The technical side of the equation looks fine, the fundamental picture bolsters the probability that the market goes higher. Late 2015 and early 2016 we were facing an earnings recession, envisioning a global economic slowdown along with the typical week to week worries. Not so today.

There are plenty of new issues, but the earnings recession is over, the global data that is being reported has turned decidedly positive. Add in the possible boost to earnings from proposed tax changes, and this picture being presented looks far better than what I have seen on other occasions during the bull market.

Those are the reasons to form this intermediate term market outlook for now. The secular bull market is still in play. As we have seen in the past after moves to new highs, the S&P can be susceptible to pullbacks. If these pullbacks are contained within specified support zones, then I will have no reason to change that mindset.

Economy

Time to look at the weaker-than-expected fourth quarter GDP gain of only 1.9% that was reported last week. Both the Bloomberg and Blue Chip consensus estimates were at 2.2%. The problem in the fourth quarter came from the largest drag from trade in six years, that trade gap reduced GDP by 1.7 percentage points.

Inventory restocking, CAPEX, along with spending on the part of the government and housing sector were stronger. However, consumer spending was a bit softer, 2.5% this quarter versus 3% in the third quarter. If we exclude the two most volatile components, net trade and inventories, the report shows domestic sales grew 2.5% versus only 2.1% in the third quarter. That gives us a clear picture of what the underlying domestic demand trend looks like.

Personal Income and spending rose in December. Income by 0.3%, versus the consensus of 0.1%. Spending by 0.5%, with a consensus view of 0.2%. Core PCE was reported at 1.7%, right in line with estimates. Real income growth remains solid, helped by a 4.6% annualized print in wage and salary disbursal for the month of December, unwinding a decline from the prior month.

Inflation remains soft. While headline CPI is likely to keep creeping up towards 2%, core CPI is likely to decline from 1.7% current without a significant recovery in the month-over-month prints. The current run rate is more like 1% annualized from September to December.

Consumer Confidence for the month of January was released earlier today, and after hitting the highest level in over a decade, sentiment saw a slightly larger-than-expected pullback. While economists were forecasting the headline reading to come in at 112.8, the actual reading printed at 111.8. The historical average is 93.8. The drop should not be viewed as troublesome.

Construction spending came in lighter than expected month over month, expected to rise 0.2% but actually falling a bit more than that. Total construction spending growth does appear to be recovering, however. It's been positive on a 3-month rate of change basis for the past 6 months and its year-over-year pace has bottomed as well after plunging throughout 2016.

Chicago PMI disappointed as it fell to a level not seen since last May. The business barometer fell to 50.6 from the prior report of 53.9. Remembering what was mentioned last week about weak economic data being reported in the early part of the last two years, I am not inclined to draw any conclusions yet.

Manufacturing ISM PMI was reported at 56% for the month of January, representing an increase of 1.5% from the prior month. That's not only the highest monthly print since November 2014, but it also marks the fifth straight month that the index has shown a month-to-month increase. The last time we saw that much consistency in growth was in early 2012, when the ISM increased for six straight months.

U.S. Services PMI increased from a reading of 53.9 in December to post a reading of 56.1 in January. That is 11 straight months with a reading over 50.

After these positive economic announcements, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model raised their forecast to 3.4% growth.

A bigger-than-expected drop in GM sales put pressure on total auto sales for month. Economists were expecting a drop and were pretty close to the final tally, depending on whose number you go by, but overall, it is fair to say that the number was a disappointment given the robust consumer confidence prints we have seen recently and pretty aggressive incentive and price efforts on the part of the industry. It was hardly a disaster, but it will be interesting to watch how these figures evolve given the aforementioned confidence ramp working its way through the system.

The monthly non-farm payrolls for January came in above expectations at 227,000. This bright spot in the economy keeps chugging along.

Pending home sales for December held up well with an increase of 1.6%. Supply continues to be the issue impacting results.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said:

"The dismal number of listings in the affordable price range is squeezing prospective first-time buyers the most. As a result, young households are missing out on the wealth gains most homeowners have accrued from the 41 percent cumulative rise in existing home prices since 2011."

Global Economy

Decent results are being reported out of the Eurozone. The growth rate for the region during 2016 rose at a rate of 1.7%. In addition, the jobless rate also fell to 9.6%, the lowest figure since May 2009, while inflation of 1.8% is now near the ECB's target of 2%.

Chinese manufacturing PMI came in slightly better than economists were predicting. This report is consistent with the improvement that occurred in the latter half of last year.

Earnings Observations

A list of the earnings headlines compiled through February 4th. This earnings season remains solid.

FactSet Research reports:

With 55% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting for Q4 2016, 65% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean EPS estimate and 52% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean sales estimate. The forward 12 month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.1. This P/E ratio is based on Thursday's closing price (2280) and forward 12-month EPS estimate of $133.54.

The blended earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter is 4.6% this week, which is higher than the earnings growth rate of 3.5% last week. Upside earnings surprises reported by companies in the Information Technology and Energy sectors were the largest contributors to the increase in the overall earnings growth rate for the index during the past week.

The Political Scene

Trade wars are the talk lately given the rhetoric coming out of Washington these days. Let's keep in mind that these agreements are complex legal documents that take many rounds and many people to negotiate, so it is no simple task to tear one up, start from scratch, and hammer out a new deal over a weekend.

The bottom line, then, is that trade policy will continue to be a work in progress and not something companies and investors will immediately be able to plan around. This will all take time and numerous thing can and will happen that could alter their course, before we see the final product.

On the regulation front, a quote from the President at a meeting on Jan 23rd:

"When you want to expand your plant, or when Mark [Fields, CEO of Ford] wants to come in and build a big massive plant, or when Dell wants to come in and do something monstrous and special you're going to have your approvals really fast."

The general consensus was that the election of President Trump would bring about volatility and weak markets because of uncertainty. So far the opposite has occurred.

The expected volatility prompted the sell the inauguration theory and it seems both ideas were wrong.

My Christmas wish for a fully functioning congress took a big hit this past week as I watched a completely dysfunctional congress at work. For now, I remain committed to observe the data and the results of any proposals that are on the table. I do have concerns about how this political dysfunction plays out over time. While it ticked up a notch this past week, it is still at the lower end of my worry list.

The Fed

Not many are paying attention to the Fed these days with the political circus in full swing. No surprises out of the FOMC meeting this past week, as they kept rates unchanged. The minutes of the meeting were boring with nothing bulls or bears could latch on to. The future trajectory for rates, therefore, does appear to be upward, but the exact path remains an unknown. Just as yields didn't go straight down over the last three decades, they will not go straight up in the years ahead.

Sentiment

Domestic equity fund flows have been mixed since the post election rally began, spiking in the immediate aftermath of the election, but sputtering since then.

This data does not suggest a run to equities as the major indices vaulted to new highs. Translation, what we just witnessed wasn't a blow off top.

Looking at the yellow line on the chart below, it is clear that there is a very long runway ahead before U.S. fund flows get anywhere near back to positive territory.

What caught my attention is where that yellow line sits today. At a level similar to 2013. These charts are not representative of what occurs at market tops.

The weekly AAII investor survey shows that bullish sentiment is back to the same level prior to the election. This week's reading came in at 32.8%, which is up a point from where it stood last week. It appears as if the steep post election rally that has taken the Dow up to 20,000 has individual investors concerned about stocks going "too far, too fast."

Crude Oil and the U.S. Dollar

A rather flat quiet week of trading this past week. WTI closed at $53.85, up $0.73 for the week. The price remains above what I believe is a critical pivot point, the $52 level. Resistance just above these levels at $55 are formidable.

While market participants were being entertained by the D.C. comedy club, not many noticed the fact that the first close under 100 since November 11, 2016 took place this week. The U.S. Dollar 50-day moving average has leveled off and is pointing lower for the first time since October 7, 2016. The recent weakness may have contributed to the resilience of the market this past week.

The Technical Picture

Since the Dow crossed the 20,000 level, it brings back a look at history when the Dow broke the 10,000 level in March 1999. Ned Davis Research makes an interesting observation:

"The Dow P/E is 20.6 now vs. 25.1 then and market breadth is at 23 year high now but was deteriorating then."

Last week my views on the technical picture had a lean to the upside:

"A close above S&P 2,305 should confirm that view, keeping in mind the possibility of a contained pullback first. Either way the bull market continues with the long term trend firmly in place."

Since we didn't get that close above what I thought was an important breakout point, it simply breaks down to a market at a crossroads. The index makes another charge at the 2,300 level and breaks to new highs or the setup calls for more downside probing.

As the market pulled back on Monday, it was accompanied by 90% downside volume. Recent instances of that combination suggests that once that occurs, a follow through to the downside could ensue.

There is also a seasonality issue that may also be a force placing the downside in play.

The chart shows that February has not been kind to the bulls in post election years.

Weakness ensued on Tuesday, but on both days of selling pressure, late day rallies kept the short-term pivot point of 2,271 intact. That late day buying was the trend for the entire week. So while the short-term picture may be foggy, it does not change my earlier views on the secular bull story. I am working with the notion that pullbacks will be contained. There are other factors that lead me to that conclusion, and my experience also tells me that sizable corrections are unlikely when earnings are improving.

The short-term resistance level sits at 2,305. Support in the short term stands at the 2,278 and 2,255 pivots.

Market Skeptics

The media and some analysts continue their obsession over what a "tweet" might do to a specific stock, and it is my view that all of this is totally overdone. Case in point. Boeing (NYSE:BA) was singled out when the President was questioning the cost of a new Air Force One aircraft. The stock had a quick knee jerk reaction to the downside which prompted one well known money manager to say that it is now too treacherous a market place when a tweet can take down a stock or sector.

Really? I thought this was investing, not day trading. Boeing is up 8.5% since that tweet seven weeks ago. The reason, improved earning and upbeat guidance. Instead of worrying about and making absurd statements about social media, investors should be looking at what really matters and drives stock prices in the long term.

Headlines out this week;

Is Trump rally over?

Will Trump kill the rally?

Investors reassess Trump risks

Immigration ban ends Trumps' market honeymoon (Bad headline, the order is not an immigration ban)

Trump honeymoon sours

Markets don't believe in Trump

Worst S&P 500 drop since election

A couple of takeaways. While it's always nice to put a reason as to why the S&P may be up or down on a particular day, the drop on Monday comes after all of the major indices set new highs. The S&P is up 6.3% since November. Some give back should always be expected.

Secondly, given the extreme noise coming out of D.C. in the past week, and the recent run up in prices, the market has been pretty resilient.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

If my overall view on the market proves correct, we should also see a continuation of a rotational trading pattern as money moves from overbought sectors to oversold sectors. Tweaking portfolios to take advantage of such rotation may enhance returns.

Bespoke Investment Group tells us what sectors have done well in February over the years.

I continue to believe the best strategy regarding the Biotech sector is to stay the course with respect to all of the pricing noise, at least until such time as a cogent policy change emerges. Remembering that the structural complexity of the healthcare market keeps meaningful change unlikely without legislative involvement. Enter Congress, and good luck with anything happening soon, if it happens at all.

There are some facts that go against the evil pharma narrative that is so popular today among politicians and certain media observers.

First, drug expense as a percent of total healthcare spending remains around 10% by CMS latest estimates. That is LOWER than the levels seen a decade ago. Second, facts that were gleaned from a recent Biotech investor event suggest there are downstream cost savings that can be realized from deploying pharmaceutical treatments. Numerous studies conducted have borne this out.

For example, every $1 of drug spend yields a reduction of approximately $7.10 in additional costs for diabetic patients. Bottom line, the Pharma/Biotech industry has the tools at their disposal to create a compelling argument and may be just now beginning to effectively deliver that message.

My strategy, keep calm and carry on. I suspect little will be done in the near term that structurally changes that dynamic, and in the intermediate term, nothing appears to be particularly dramatic. For those with a decent time horizon, Pharma/Biotech has a compelling argument and may now be more aggressive in getting their message across. Structural reform may be more difficult to realize than people think.

As far as the rhetoric, this too shall pass, and true innovation will continue to be rewarded. As a footnote, the day that the President met with the drug companies and discussed the need to get drug prices down, the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NASDAQ:IBB) was higher on the day.

Stocks like Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ:ALXN), and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) also closed with gains. While many concentrate on the negatives, perhaps the thought of streamlining the FDA (which is being proposed) would go a long way in assisting the entire industry.

Here are the results for the stocks that were mentioned in the 2017 playbook, which were highlighted at the beginning of the year.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) defies the skeptics again by recording all time quarterly revenue and earnings results this past week. I have been hearing how their business is eroding now for 3 years. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) continues to grow revenues at a record pace. Both of these reports will go a long way in boosting the tech sector.

The majority of investors always seem to concentrate on the negative and let the positives slip through. It's human nature, it's fear of loss, fear of being wrong, and that represents pain. We all want to avoid that at all costs. There are times when the negatives have to be highlighted, but when the time for that is wrong that represents pain as well. The pain trade has been to the upside for many that continually doubt what is right in front of them.

In addition to the positives mentioned, there is yet another factor at play here. It is not what is being introduced to us now with any of the proposed changes, it is what has been removed. A ball and chain which is the constant barrage of the seemingly never ending words that we have to rein in big bad corporate America. What has been removed is the foot on the throat of the business world. The let's punish big bad corporate America approach did one thing, and one thing only, it punished the middle class and those that needed help the most. Because corporate America is the hand that feeds the masses, and it was stifled. That isn't just my opinion, that breath of fresh air has been displayed in countless business and consumer surveys since the election confirms that in spades.

For anyone investing in the markets, it is about assigning probability to the strategy that they are following. First, realizing that no one is ever 100% correct all the time. New highs are not to be feared, and I am not aware of any data point that puts an expiration date on a business or bull market cycle.

With that in mind, I assign a high probability that the market advances in the intermediate term. Therefore, just like the time periods where new highs were recorded, I don't employ hedges, turn overly cautious or entertain any idea of random selling. That doesn't suggest that the bulls have nothing to fear and everything is rosy. There is a primary issue that needs to be watched carefully. A major fiscal stimulus here could easily be a recipe for inflation, leading to an aggressive Fed. Every recession since 1950 has been preceded by aggressive tightening. But this is a worry for later.

The approach that I have taken in an attempt to succeed in the equity market is to first, understand what I wanted to get out of the markets, and second, what it will take for me to get there. Then, after that plan is formed, attention should be focused on its execution and review to ensure that you are staying on the correct track.

Investors who consistently do well are the ones who find that winning formula and then stay as consistent as possible with that strategy instead of jumping around and trying to be all things in all different types of markets. That is something to keep in mind, too, at a time like this where we feel the need to be cautious, lighten up on equity exposure, and outright avoid the market.

If your current holdings are still consistent with the plan you set in advance, then there is nothing wrong with continuing to hang on to those positions, even if part of you is screaming to take your profits and run. So if one believes that the characteristics of the bull market will indeed hold up, this new round of highs is no different.

In other words, I try not to buy something as an investment and then turn it into a trade simply because I am worried about giving back some of the gains in the short term.

Best of Luck to all

