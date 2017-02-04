Top Technology Sector Dogs Are Ericsson For Yield And Comtech For Gains In February

$5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top yield technology stocks in January/February showed 61.81% more net gain than $5k invested in all ten by 2018 per analysts.

Analyst targets forecast one-year net gains ranging from 10.9% to 60.2% for INTC, CY, PCTI, NOK, INFY, XRX, DAKT, QCOM, ASX, and tops was CMTL.

Upsides averaged 22.58%, while net gains averaged 24.4% for the top ten, per analyst one-year targets. Upsides for top thirty technology dogs averaged 8.15% with 9.8% gains.

Top ten by yield, XRX, ASX, UMC, NVEC, STX, TESS, NOK, IMOS, SPIL, and ERIC, mixed down through January as did Dow dogs.

Ten top Technology Sector dogs by yield ranged from 4.38% to 7.8% as of 2/1/17. Fifty posted yields over 2.1%.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

February Technology Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here verified by Yahoo Finance were calculated as of 2/1/17 for XNano, Small, Mid, & Large cap Financial stocks. XNano firms capitalized under $200 M(illion); Small cap firms were valued at $200M to $2B(illion); Mid cap firms were worth $2B to $10B; Large caps were valued above $10B. Those yield results led to ten actionable conclusions discussed below.

Fifty Ready Technology Equities

Since late 2011 this report series has applied dog dividend methodology to uncover possible buy opportunities in each of eight major market sectors listed by Yahoo Finance.

Last year the series was recently revised to report on 11 sectors as defined by Morningstar and tracked here: Basic Materials, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate, Technology, and Utilities.

This article intended to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Culled Financial Stocks by Yield

Top ten technology sector dogs showing the biggest dividend yields as of market close 2/1/17 represented four industries: (1) Communication Equipment; (2) Semiconductors; (3) Data Storage; (4) Information Technology Services.

Top technology sector stock by yield, LM Ericsson Telephone (NASDAQ:ERIC) [1] was tops of three Communication Equipment representatives in the top ten. Others in that industry placed fourth and fifth: Nokia (NYSE:NOK) [4], and Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) [5].

Second place was claimed by the top yield Semiconductor firm, Siliconware Precision (NASDAQ:SPIL) [2]. The most represented industry, Semiconductors, put four more firms in the top ten in third, and seventh to ninth places: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) [3]; NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) [7]; United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) [8]; Advanced Semiconductor (NYSE:ASX) [9].

Two lone industry representatives placed sixth and tenth. The lone Data Storage firm was Seagate Technology, (NASDAQ:STX) [6]. The single Information Technology representative was Xerox (NYSE:XRX) [10], to complete the top ten February technology sector by yield.

Financial Sector Dividend vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Relative semi-annual strengths of the top ten technology sector dogs by yield as of market close 2/1/2017 contrasted with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) Technology Dogs Mixed Down As (3) Dow Dogs Mixed Up

Technology sector dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten dogs fell 7.6% from June to January while total single share price dropped 10.9% for the period, making the mix-down.

Bloated Dow dogs mixed up as their dividend and price both rose. Projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten Dow dogs inclined 1.8% between June and January per IndexArb. Meanwhile, the aggregate share price of the top ten stepped up 5%, according to YCharts.

The Overbought Dow

The Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $1k invested in each of the ten) grew from $309 or 78% in January 2016, to $440 or 118.5% as of January 2017.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested defines the Dow over-bought condition. Meaning these are low risk and low opportunity shares. February average price per dollar of annual dividend showed at $27.71.

Conversely, the technology dog chart shows them to be much higher risk and higher yield. Furthermore, the technologies show greater likely price gains at slightly higher risk compared to the Dow this year. The financial sector top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $17.98, 35% less than the Dow price.

Wall Street Wizard Warnings

One-year mean target price set by brokerage analysts multiplied by the number of shares in a $1k investment revealed ten stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 out of 30 selected by yield. The number of analysts providing price estimates was noted after the name for each stock in the chart below. Three to nine analysts have provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

Actionable Conclusion: (5) Analysts Alleged 22.6% Average Price Upsides For Top Ten Technology Sector Dogs

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (6) 8.16% Average Upside, & (7) A 9.82% Average 1 yr. Net Gain from Top 30 February Technology Dogs

Technology sector equities were graphed above to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of 2/1/17 and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst median target price was used to gauge the stock upside to 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividends.

Analyst targets reported by Yahoo! Finance forecast a 5.6% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3.2% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was considered optimal for a valid estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stocks movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Assert 10.9% to 60.2% Net Gains for Ten Technology Dividend Dogs As Of February, 2018.

Three of the ten top dividend yielding technology dogs were verified as being among the ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the technology sector as graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thompson/First Call in Yahoo Finance for 2017.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was expected by analysts to net $602.12 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% more than the market as a whole.

Advanced Semiconductor was projected to net $321.50 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) was projected to net $256.01 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was projected to net $240.36 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Xerox was projected to net $211.97, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) was projected to net $207.19 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Nokia was projected to net $192.17 based on a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was projected to net $170.07 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was projected to net $129.50 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates by fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% more than the market as a whole.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was projected to net $109.24, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from thirty-eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 24.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected Three Techno Dogs To Post Average 5.72% Losses By February, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance by 2018 were:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) projected a loss of $40.61 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) projected a loss of $50.93 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) projected a loss of $80.09 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from one analyst including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price less dividend was estimated at 5.72% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% less than the market as a whole

Technology Sector Price One Year History Contradicts Analyst Predictions

Annual price histories contradict the expectations of analysts. Their predicted Financial loser, Black Box Inc., showed a 17% gain in the past year. Analyst upside star stock, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. lost 30%. Upside momentum disagrees with the Wall Street Wizard target estimated top and bottom dog selections.

This evidence confirms Michael O'Higgins' "media index" admonition. He advises investors to pay close attention to "magazine covers, news headlines, and ads placed by investment advisors, primarily in Barron's." He concludes that "you can make out like a bandit by acting the opposite way." Apparently analyst target price estimates are also frequent contrarian indicators.

Dog Metrics Found Big Gains From Five Small Technology Dogs

Ten all-cap technology equities were culled from over 500 choices from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As previously noted, ten top yield technology sector dogs as of 2/1/17 represented four industries: (1) Communication Equipment; (2) Semiconductors; (3) Data Storage; (4) Information Technology Services.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Highest Yield Technology Dogs To Deliver 17.3% VS. (10) 10.7% Net Gains by All Ten by February 1, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten technology dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 61.81% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of the ten. The third lowest priced technology dividend dog, Advanced Semiconductor, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.15%.

Lowest priced five technology dividend dogs for February 1 were: United Microelectronics; Nokia; Advanced Semiconductor; LM Ericsson Telephone; Xerox, with prices ranging from $1.88 to $7.o7.

Higher priced five technology dividend dogs for February 1 were: Siliconware Precision; Tessco Technologies; ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES; Seagate Technology; NVE, whose prices ranged from $7.64 to $78.63

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find more rewarding dogs in the Techno sector.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for a small, mid, and large cap financial equities dog dividend stock investment research process in early-February, 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Root for the Underdog.

