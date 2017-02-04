9 Great Investment Ideas For 2017

Yet pressing them for their top ideas for the rest of 2017 I was able secure nine of their top ideas.

Pressing my fellow marketplace authors to give up their best investment idea for 2017 yielded nine very interesting ideas. Together annual subscriptions to these authors' services adds up to $5830 per year. That means just reading this article might be one of the best expected values you'll encounter this year.

I'm very grateful to these guys for giving up their top ideas and hope you'll enjoy the insight into their thought process.

Ideas are eclectic, ranging from long term growth ideas to special situations and even earnings trades. In no particular order:

1. Ruerd Heeg: Short Straight Path Communications

Ruerd puts out the Global Deep Value Stocks Newsletter. It consists of research on global net-nets and other deep value stocks which is an area that's historically provided very strong returns and there's a basis for expecting that to return. It's not the cheapest service on the marketplace but if you had to find these stocks yourself and search through the trash, you'd have to shell out quite a bit of dough as well and invest a lot of time on top of that. Ruerd has been doing it for years.

Ironically, his very best idea isn't a net-net but to short Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP). They hold some worthless spectrum, they were fined $15 million USD, and they will have to return the already worthless spectrum or pay another $85 million. He sees it going to zero within a year.

2. Chris Lau: Qualcomm

Chris Lau has been a top 100 stock writer on TipRanks for three consecutive years. He focuses on discovering discounted, value stocks trading deeply below their intrinsic value, and he is an expert on the biotech, technology, and energy sectors.

His best idea for 2017 is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), a leader in 4G LTE technology and mobile. 5G is the next phase of mobile communications and Qualcomm is leading that too. Markets are deeply fixated on the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vs Qualcomm lawsuit but Chris believes it is without merit. While it could undermine the growth ahead for Qualcomm and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), which it is in the process of acquiring, Chris sees Apple losing the suit but knocking down the $1 billion it owes.

He allows for a $250 million discount but that's it!

Meanwhile Qualcomm trades at 14x earnings which he considers dirt cheap. Chris thinks it should trade as high as 20x ($76 a share) or $64.77 a share. That would give investors significant upside of up to a ~ 50% return.

source: Qualcomm presentation

3. O'Neil Trader: Amicus Therapeutics

OT came up with Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). O'Neil is a growth and pharma specialist, and with the biotech sector in rough waters, O'Neil is finding value here. The company is developing and commercializing rare disease drugs and it may be fairly valued or somewhat undervalued when considering only its currently approved product Galafold. The stock has significant upside based on its two rare-disease pipeline candidates - Zorblisa which is in a phase 3 trial and an early stage Pompe disease candidate with multiple readouts and a chance to go directly to a phase 3 trial. O'Neil thinks both candidates have peak sales potential in excess of $500m a year and slaps on a price target of $10, and that's without assigning value to the Pompe disease candidate. Potentially, it could add another $3-5 over the next 2-3 years.

4. Fredrik Arnold: Manhattan Bridge Capital

Fredrik Arnold of the Dividend Dog Catcher applies time-tested value investing principles to dividend stocks. His favorite idea for 2017 Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The company makes loans for no longer than a year to properly owners in the tri-state metro area. It's a nano-cap under $100M but listed on the NYSE. Arnold says:

Just because it's small doesn't mean it can't grow.

5. Richard Lejeune: Jernigan Capital

Richard Lejeune, former hedge fund analyst, covers mispriced smaller companies that aren't covered by Wall Street coverage, which seems like an excellent place to look. He likes the high yielders including shipping, energy, REITs and BDCs.

His favorite idea for 2017 is Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP), which is a self storage REIT. JCAP is a newcomer in the storage REIT space and has a market cap below $200 million. Institutional investors aren't usually foaming at the bit for REITs and that small likely excludes a lot of competition. At the same time it is not widely known by growth investors either who usually don't bother with REITs either.

However, unlike other self storage REITs this one is focused on developing new storage facilities. JCAP provides project financing and expertise in exchange for a "free" 49% equity stake in each new storage project their clients develop.

Lejeune says the company is generating returns on capital of close to 20% and growing revenues at an annual rate of over 20%. The stock price does not yet reflect a premium growth multiple that those metrics warrant. He slaps on a price target of $36 or $3 per share at a 12x multiple.

6. Alpha Gen: Shenandahoah Telecom

Alpha Gen Capital is responsible for the Alternative Income Opportunities. They are focused on building up a portfolio with an income stream. A challenging endeavour. Alpha Gen does it by looking for dislocations in the CEF space and by reviewing special situation opportunities and including small and midcap stocks when the risk/reward is attractive.

Their best idea is Shenandahoah Telecom (NASDAQ:SHEN) and they put a target price of $40 on it.

SHEN is basically a turnaround story on the NTLS acquisition and a free cash flow ramp. It's undervalued because of an unjustified sell-off due to one quarter's numbers. The company was able to secure very favorable new terms with Sprint (NYSE:S) given their financial turmoil and the fact that SHEN was further along in the upgrade LTE build-out. The price of the shares is in the mid-$20s, making this a potential double, as churn has increased following the acquisition. That is always expected as many NTLS customers likely didn't want Sprint for a host of reasons. Management still believes they have modeled for all of this and that the acquisition will turn out to be a very enriching one.

Strategic moves like monetizing their large base of towers and continued growth of their cable business create a 'hidden asset' potential to their balance sheet. Given how cheap the stock is today and the value of the Sprint contract he also views it as a likely acquisition target.

7. J. Mintzmyer: Teekay Tankers

Mintzmyer and Catlin team up to bring out the Value Investor's Edge. They offer a large library of deep research of 7-14 pages focused on overlooked firms, and they provide a weekly macro view. Their best idea, which is also a Seeking Alpha Top Idea is a diversified shipping and oil services company called Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK). TK is the General Partner and/or majority owner in three 'daughter' companies: Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP), Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO), and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK).

Mintzmyer believes Teekay is undervalued because investors aren't considering the potential for a major TGP distribution raise and how that will dramatically affect TK's cash flows. The team has been bullish on TGP as well and the firm has since received several major analyst upgrades. Since they highlighted the undervaluation of TK around $6/sh, the market is slowly starting to wake up but there's still more than 60% upside to their end-2017 valuation target.

source: Teekay presentation

8. Chris DeMuth: Retail Holdings

It's not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it - who look and sift the world for a misplaced bet - that they can occasionally find one

-Charlie Munger

DeMuth runs the Sifting The World show and their best idea is Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF). It is an Asian consumer durables company worth over 50% more than it costs today. It is undervalued because it is small, illiquid, and complex. The longer that it stays undervalued, the better. It gives the company more opportunities to buy back shares. It has a lot of what Chris likes to invest in, being mispriced and with a limited likelihood of permanently impairing capital.

9. Damon Verial: Western Union

Damon Verial offers a unique marketplace package with exclusive predictive analyses on stocks about to publish earnings reports. As far as I know he's the only one focused on short term price moves.

Verial identified a double-black candlestick area gap that fills at $20 on Western Union (NYSE:WU). He send me this idea a few days ago but it takes time to collect material and put everything together and it already rallied.

However, Verial thinks Western Union is undervalued from a cashflow perspective and a PE perspective as well and explained stocks that are undervalued on PE (i.e., the PE of that stock is less than the PE of the industry) have the strongest rallies on earnings. In addition these stocks generally don't have earnings strength priced in which means the rally can't be easily stunted by a pre-earnings upward drift.

