A Fair Warning To Long-Term Investors

Thus, a new long-term trend in stock market, bond market, and in commodities is likely to develop.

There have been two major trends since 1980: 1) falling interest rates and 2) rising stock market.

Well, currently the stock market is at the record highs, while the interest rates are still near all time lows. Unfortunately, these trends could be finished. The reason: protectionism. Here is a brief history, to make it easier to understand.

Globalization and stock market

The Reagan Administration and the Washington Consensus

Both trends (falling interest rates, and rising stock market) can be traced to the Reagan Administration policies, or specifically, the trade liberalization policy within the Washington consensus. Ronald Reagan realized that globalization can solve the high inflation problem of 1970s. During this period China started to open its economy.

The George H.W. Bush Administration and the fall of Soviet Union

The Reagan policies were continued by George H.W. Bush, and during his administration the Cold War ended, starting another wave of trade liberalization.

The Clinton Administration and NAFTA

The Clinton Administration continued with the globalization policies and implemented the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The George W. Bush Administration and the "export-led recovery"

China officially joined WTO during the George W. Bush Administration. Further, George W. Bush implemented the so called "export-led recovery" policy in response to the financial crisis due to the terrorist attack on 9/11. These policies aimed to spread the capitalism to all corners of the world, with free movement of capital, goods, and to some extent people.

The Obama Administration

Obama campaigned as a protectionist, promising to bring jobs back to the US, calling for a change of the policies implemented in 1980s. A few months after Obama took office, in March of 2009, the stock market was in a free fall due to the financial crisis of 2008. Obama quickly realized that it was impossible to implement the protectionist policies, and moved to the political center, essentially following the Bush policies, at least on trade. Stocks bottomed in March of 2009, when it was evident Obama was moving to the center.

The net effect of globalization since 1980

Rising corporate sales due to the global demand, rising earnings, and thus rising stock market (now at all time high) Falling inflation due to excess global supply capacity, and thus falling interest rates - another positive for the stock market.

The Trump Administration and protectionism

Just like Obama, President Trump promised during the campaign to bring jobs back to the US. But, Obama did not implement the protectionist policy, which was a good news for the stock market.

Will President Trump implement the protectionist policies? We will not know until the stock market tests him. The stock market is likely to have a serious correction when (IF) a trade war with China comes on deck. The question is whether the Trump Administration will make the same turn to the center that the Obama Administration did in March of 2009 - or not.

In other words, will Trump get bullied by the Wall Street and fold his hand? All indications are that Trump is NOT bluffing. He got elected by workers in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio that were disappointed by Obama's failure to honor his campaign promises, and all early indications are that President Trump will cater to this specific electorate.

A fair warning

Thus, this is fair warning to long term stock market investors (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NASDAQ:QQQ) (NYSEARCA:IWM). The new political/geopolitical long term trend has possibly commenced, and the stock market in NOT a beneficiary. Neither is the bond market (NYSEARCA:TLT) (NYSEARCA:AGG). Likewise, commodity prices are unlikely to rise in a slowing global economy (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:GCC), while the dollar is a big question mark (NYSEARCA:UUP) (NYSEARCA:FXE) - and, with that, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.