Will Wal-Mart's New Shipping Plan Punish Amazon?

Why Wal-Mart isn't likely to gain much, if any, of an edge with this new offering.

source: Scripps Media

With Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) continuing to struggle to gain market share from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the e-commerce side of its business, it continues to try different things out to see if they work, with the latest being the shelving of its "Shipping Pass" program and the introduction of a two-day plan that requires no subscription, and includes a minimum order of $35.00.

Shipping Pass was an annual membership program costing consumers $49.00, which also included a two-day shipping mechanism in the deal, which has become the retail industry baseline.

Amazon Prime charges $99 a year to its members, which also includes two-day shipping. It also has a lot of other perks that has helped Prime grow, which in turn has created customer loyalty and much higher acquisitions per customer, than those not having a Prime membership. It's the latter I see Wal-Mart targeting, as it failed to compete on price alone in making inroads into Amazon's popular program.

Customers Wal-Mart is targeting

Based upon the failure of Wal-Mart to successfully compete against Amazon Prime - mostly because outside of price, it offered little to attract customer loyalty and create an equal or superior customer experience, I see this move as an attempt to compete more at the commodity customer level, which is always associated with price in the retail sector.

For that reason I don't see Amazon having much to be concerned about with this move, as it has been rapidly building up its membership base in order to build a better and more consistent performance over time. It's possible Wal-Mart may grab some sales that may have gone to Amazon, but it needs to be understood there's a reason Amazon is working so hard and putting so much money into growing its Prime base: it's where the money's at.

Shipping Pass was really doomed from the beginning because it was really no alternative to Prime. It wasn't much more than a glorified membership program targeting the same customers it will with the two-day shipping program it just instituted. The difference is it'll cost less and require less expenditure to qualify for the perk.

In essence, what Wal-Mart is doing is targeting the same customer it was with Shipping Pass, but making it more affordable and not tied to a membership requirement. The problem is it has admitted this is nothing more than a commodity by its actions, and even if it does gain a few new customers, for the most part it'll cannibalize its physical stores to obtain the sales.

I know there will be some exceptions to this, but overall this is the best I see that can come out of Wal-Mart's actions.

Advantage for Wal-Mart?

Some have suggested this could put Wal-Mart at an advantage against Amazon, but I don't see that as being the case at all.

At best this will focus on the customer that doesn't spend as much, as the details of the strategy point to that being the potential draw of the service. Amazon Prime has become such a powerful and sticky offering, and the idea of spending a little less and gaining almost nothing doesn't sound appealing at all.

I understand why Wal-Mart is trying this. It has run out of ideas to gain momentum in its e-commerce business, and has nothing to lose by implementing a new tactic to keep customers aware of its e-commerce service.

In my view this battle is Amazon's to lose. It is vastly superior to every other company in its space, and until it is disrupted, it will continue to grow its share. Some of the potential disruptions, which in my view aren't an immediate threat, include "3-D printing, virtual reality and in-game advertising."

Conclusion

At this time Wal-Mart can do nothing to compete in e-commerce against Amazon, and with this latest move, it tells me it has run out of ideas. Again, all this does is confirm it has become a commodity e-commerce company unable to differentiate against most of its competitors outside of price.

Since Amazon is able to compete on price with most products, most consumers have no reason to use Wal-Mart instead of Amazon if they're ordering online.

Amazon is reportedly growing its Prime membership rapidly, and every new member will be highly unlikely to buy from Wal-Mart if it's an online purchase. Wal-Mart has been unable to find an answer, and since Amazon operates at the speed of a small start-up in most cases, once it gets a lead it is impossible to catch it.

Only a major disruption from outside of its e-commerce business model could cause it to lose share.

Online purchases in the U.S. account for only a little over 10 percent of retail sales in the country, and Amazon has a lot of room to not only grow domestically, but in the international market as well. Given this its retail future should remain one of consistent growth over time, even though in its latest quarter it was down a little.

Wal-Mart still sales a lot of merchandise, but retail sales will struggle to gain traction in a world going online for its purchases, and Amazon outdistancing all competitors through its excellent operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.