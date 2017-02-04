Cabot Corporation: Reasons To Be Cautious

Investment thesis

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has been on my radar for a number of months. In the past year, the company has managed to outperform the Dow Jones Industrial Specialty Chemicals (DJUSCX) index, the Dow Jones Chemicals Index (DJUSBM), and the Dow Industrial Average (Private:DJI) as shown below. Investors are banking on the management's turnaround plans which they hope will work out. The company released better-than-expected results this week which could lead the share price higher. In this article, I will highlight the reasons why I believe investors should be cautious when investing in the company.

About CBT

CBT is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company with operations in more than 20 countries. The company's products are categorized into four main segments: performance chemicals, reinforcement materials, purification solutions, and specialty fluids. In 2015, the performance chemicals segment contributed $232M followed by reinforcement materials, purification solutions, and specialty fluids which contributed $226M, $50M, and $8M, respectively. CBT's products are sold to large and small-scale manufacturers, especially those in the tire industry. The figure below shows the distribution of the company's products.

The figure below shows the revenue distribution among different regions. As seen, while the transportation segment provides the bulk of the earnings, the combined 'other' segments provide a substantial amount of revenue to the company.

As seen, the company is well-diversified in terms of regions making every region significant in its growth and performance.

The competition in the specialty chemicals industry is stiff. This competition comes from large multinationals like Praxair (NYSE: PX), Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK), Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), Dow Chemicals (NYSE: DOW), DuPont (NYSE: DD), Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) and Platform Art Specialty (NYSE: PAH)

Recap of the recent quarter

In Q1'17, CBT reported revenues of $611M and adjusted EPS of $0.84. This was up compared to Q1'16 where the company reported revenues of $603M and EPS of $0.51. Operating cash flows increased from $83M in 2016 to $102M. The company attributed this growth to improved demand in China.

In the reinforced materials segment, the company reported EBITDA of $57M compared to $46M in 2016. This was attributed to increased demand in China and favorable customer and regional mix.

The performance chemicals segment recorded an EBITDA slowdown from $62M in 2016 to $60M which was attributed to higher fixed costs as a result of the planned maintenance. The management expects some pressure in the segment if crude oil prices remain at the current levels or go higher.

The purification solutions segment recorded an EBITDA improvement from $4M in 2016 to $13M which was attributed to higher volumes as a result of Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) implementation.

Finally, the specialty fluid segment recorded an EBITDA improvement from $1M to $3M attributed to improvements in the Asia well activity and the catalyst applications.

Catalysts for growth

The growth of Cabot and companies in this sector depends on the global economic growth which impacts mobility, middle class growth, global development, and sustainability. The chart below provides a summary of how economic growth impacts CBT.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global growth in 2016 is expected to pick up in 2017 after a lackluster performance in 2016, with the most growth coming from the emerging markets. The global economy is expected to grow by 3.4%, up from 3.1% in 2016. Advanced economies are expected to grow by 1.9% in 2017 and 2.0% in 2018.

In the United States, Trump has promised a 4% growth. However, it is estimated that growth could rise to 2.1% because of the new administration's policy to fix the tax regime, lower taxes, and invest in infrastructure projects. In the EU area, the IMF expects growth to decline from 1.7% in 2016 to 1.6% in 2017.

In China, the IMF recently upgraded their October outlook to 6.5%, up 0.3% from the October forecasts. This was attributed to the continued government stimulus which is expected to continue to spur growth.

Trump Risks

Business executives and analysts have remained optimistic about the Donald Trump administration and his policies. They believe his policies on tax, stimulus, infrastructure, and easing of regulations will spur growth. Investors have bought the optimism pushing the main benchmarks to their all-time highs. Small Business Optimism has also reached the highest levels since 2004.

For CBT, Trump's policies present opportunities that could lead to better sales in the coming year. For instance, the company could benefit from the infrastructural investments which will include building of roads, airports, schools, and railways. In addition, with the projected growth in the United States, the company could benefit from the spending power of people and companies. Further, the company will benefit from low taxes and capital repatriation.

While all these are positive for the company, in the long term, the risks presented by Trump could be more. For instance, Trump has threatened to be tough on China. In the campaigns, he said that he would name the country a currency manipulator. He has also threatened to end the one-China policy. He has also said that he would increase taxes on Chinese imports to the United States. In its part, China has responded claiming it will take retaliatory measures on Trump's trade policies. This could involve increasing taxes on products made by US based companies. CBT has China as one of the best markets for its products.

A trade war could have serious implications on the company's performance. This is particularly important because of the type of customers that CBT has. The company serves large customers from different parts of the world. An end of contract from one or more of these companies could have serious implications on the company. Consider the following paragraph from the company's annual report. In a period of trade wars with countries, this could happen.

Trump has already started talking tough on some of America's strongest trading partners like Mexico, Australia, and Canada. In Europe, leaders are talking tough on Trump and his policies. Recently, EU President Donald Tusk said that Trump posed an existential risk to the European Union. EU leaders have also urged the region to have a firm response to Trump who has "shown he has his own approach to the problems we all face". While these issues relate to regional issues such as refugee and Russia, trade is not very far from their radar. In short, for CBT, a trade war would be disastrous since more than 60% of its revenues come from outside the United States.

Conclusion

Cabot Corporation's management has performed well to turn around a company that was recently making losses. The company has managed to increase its dividends and its share repurchase program which is good news to investors. Investors have also bought into the growth story of the company and the Trump effect. However, as mentioned, they should carefully weigh the potential risks and rewards from the new Trump normal.

