International Paper: Long-Term Outlook Remains Promising

International Paper (NYSE:IP) reported a solid Q4 on February 2, with EPS of $0.73 beating estimates by $0.02, and revenue of $5.38 billion beating estimates by $30 million. Despite that, the stock has taken a 5% tumble this week.

The Chairman and CEO of International Paper, Mark Sutton, appeared on Jim Cramer's Mad Money on CNBC to address the share price fall. Sutton explained that expectations had to be reset this quarter to accommodate rising costs and price increases. The rising costs, according to Sutton, can be attributed to the rise in natural gas prices and to the increase in recovered fibers.

The tumble in the share price is not as bad as the one International Paper experienced in 2009 when, like so many other firms during the Great Recession, the Memphis-based company was compelled to cut its dividend. Indeed, the dividend was cut from $0.25 per share to $0.03 per share - a cut of nearly 90%. Since then, however, International Paper has rebounded. The firm has paid steady and rising dividends since 2009 and has paid consecutively rising dividends since 2012, a five-year record.

Despite that, though, most people would be put off by the idea of investing in the paper and packaging sector, as it is seen to be in decline due to the rise of computing (and e-mails in particular) causing sales of paper products to erode. International Paper's trailing P/E ratio of 25.5 and the fact that it is trading nearly over 4% below its 52-week high of $58.86 would also make many prospective investors turn away.

However, looking at the other numbers, International Paper appears an attractive option. The stock currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 14.04 and offers a dividend yield of 3.27%, which seems robust given the tolerable payout ratio of 55.4%. Revenue and net income figures are solid if uneven for the period 2011-2015, as are the revenue and net income figures trailing twelve months.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2011 26.03 billion 1.32 billion 2012 21.85 billion 794.00 million 2013 23.48 billion 1.40 billion 2014 23.62 billion 555.00 million 2015 22.37 billion 938,00 million TTM 21.141 billion 864 million

Furthermore, International Paper's financial position seems sound too. The company has a total debt-to-total capital ratio of 72.05%, with $30.53 billion in assets and $9.27 billion in debt, and $1.05 billion worth of cash on hand. International Paper's sound financial position is further bolstered by its market dominance: it is the largest company by market capitalization in the U.S. Paper Packaging sector.

Company Market Capitalization ($) International Paper 23.3 billion WestRock Co. (NYSE:WRK) 13.4 billion Packaging Corp. of America (NYSE:PKG) 8.7 billion Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) 4.0 billion KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) 2.3 billion

While the decline of the paper and packaging industry in the U.S. may make many investors bearish on International Paper, what is true for the U.S. is not true internationally. Countries such as China, Indonesia and Russia provide cheap labor and faster-growing markets for paper products such as newsprint, and less-stringent environmental regulations. International Paper has become heavily invested in these countries and others, making significant land and paper plant acquisitions in recent years.

The packaging industry sees 30% of its global demand from the emerging BRIC markets (Brazil, Russia, India and China). Of the five main types of consumer packaging available, paper and board packaging has the largest market share at 34%, and this is set to grow as the middle classes that these emerging markets cater to grows. International Paper is poised to benefit from this growth, as it is not only the largest paper and packaging company in the U.S., but the largest in the world.

In summary, International Paper's long-term prospects are better than one would assume for a business of this nature, and better than this week's sell-off would suggest. Prospective investors can obtain a sustainable 3.27% dividend yield from a company with solid revenues, market dominance and emerging market growth.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial professional and accept no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.