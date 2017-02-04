Why The Fed Will Likely Hold Until At Least June And Why It's Important

The Fed will likely be reluctant to hike until it gains greater insight into the new legislation on trade, taxes, regulation, and government spending.

The Federal Reserve's reluctance to hike rates in both its February and March meetings is causing (or expected to cause) some level of weakness in the dollar.

Thesis

I expect the Federal Reserve to remain dovish on US monetary policy until the June meeting as it integrates more information about how various policy decisions work to affect the US economy. This is neutral to slightly positive for the US equities markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Overview

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is up and the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)(NYSEARCA:UDN) is down on the back of the US Federal Reserve holding rates steady at its first of nine meetings during 2017. Gold has broken back above $1,200 per ounce. The dollar index has lost about 1% of its value over the past week amid Trump's statements over the value of the dollar (bias toward a somewhat weaker currency to increase trade competitiveness) and a very slight boost from the Fed inaction, with the market going from a ~97% certainty to 100% certainty that the overnight rate would be maintained.

The market is currently pricing in an 18% chance of a 25-basis point rate increase at the Fed's March 15 meeting, according to the fed funds futures market. There is a 69% chance of a hike by June, 43% chance of two increases by September, and 35% chance of three by the end of the year.

By this point next year (January 31, 2018 meeting), the market is pricing in two rate hikes in terms of median expectations. To be exact, the market is expecting 2.2 rate increases with the expected value of the median federal funds rate implied at 1.168, just above the 1.125 effective rate of the overnight rate being set at 100-125 bps.

(Source: CME Group)

Based on the economy in its current form, I believe the Federal Reserve will raise rates twice in 2017. I believe once at two of the three meetings held in June, September, and December. Despite the Fed's statements of higher inflation forthcoming, this is still a very historically dovish central bank committee headed by chairwoman Janet Yellen. Even outside of the philosophical bent of the current makeup of the Fed, there are still several structural elements that could hold back inflation moving forward. Stated in a previous article, I covered what I believe to be the main barriers to higher inflation:

Despite a wave of reflationary optimism, the US economy has disinflationary headwinds from a variety of angles including productive resources underutilization, industrial overcapacity in China and India, high public debt scenarios in developed economies, a stronger US dollar, and the pull-forward of consumption from 8-9 years of ultra-low interest rates. So while the markets may be betting on inflation, as seen through higher stock prices and higher Treasury yields, various impediments may spark a reversal of these recent trends.

Despite the political shift in the US toward more expansionary fiscal initiatives - intended slashing of corporate and individual tax rates, deregulation, repatriation of overseas cash, infrastructure spending - the policies of one particular political administration are not going to hike growth and inflation on their own. The US is responsible for 24%-25% of the world's GDP, so it is a very systemically important economy that greatly influences other parts of the globe. But it single-handedly will not be the cure to many of the structural barriers to growth worldwide.

But going back to the Fed, I personally didn't expect gold and the US dollar to react as they did to rates being put on hold. Even a 0.5% change in each seemed too strong a move. I had believed the reaction would have been minimal, but it illustrates the degree to which investors were considering the notion that the Fed was serious about raising rates as soon as March. I believe that's unlikely.

Nothing in the Yellen Fed's history has suggested that inflation has increased enough to the point where they would feel comfortable about raising rates as soon as next month. PCEPI inflation is only 1.62% as of the latest reading in December. The PCEPI is the Fed's preferred inflation measure, as it ignores the volatility inherent in energy and food prices that may obscure the true underlying inflationary trends. I believe rates are too low for the economy, as they are still (negative) -100 bps in real terms (~0.625% effective rate minus 1.62% inflation). This signals "emergency mode," which the US hasn't been in for seven years.

I believe the Fed will take its 2% inflation target seriously and raise rates once its apparent inflation continues to make progress. In terms of Fed-speak on the matter, FOMC asserted that "market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low" and that "survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed."

This provides the indication that unless there is some unexpected rise in inflation over the course of the next month, it is very unlikely that rates will be raised in March. The 18% market-implied chance of a hike is too high, in my personal opinion. The Fed has been careful to make its intentions known ahead of time with "forward guidance" and nothing about Wednesday's meeting provided any indication that it would essentially surprise markets with a hike in March.

I think some market participants might look at certain forms of non-primary data to reason that a March rate hike is not off the table, such as improved consumer and business sentiment, and positive ISM manufacturing data, but the chances have to genuinely be under 5% at this point in time. I've also heard the argument that the Fed might be more inclined to hike to have wiggle room in time for the next downturn, but this simply doesn't make sense. The series of rate hikes themselves would have tangible economic consequences that would increase the probability of an economic decline if done too aggressively, especially if inflation and growth remains where they currently stand.

Moreover, the length of an expansion itself has little bearing on the likelihood of a decline, and the idea of the Fed hiking under the notion that the sun might be setting would be irrational. The longest business cycle on record (defined as not going two quarters with negative year-over-year GDP growth) was the ten-year expansion running from early 1991 to early 2001.

(Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis; modeled by fred.stlouisfed.org)

However, historical precedent probably doesn't have much meaning in this context. The fact that rates have been below zero in real terms for 8-9 years has the potential to drag out the length of a business cycle longer than what might normally be a 5-7 year period. Since the financial crisis, central banks have operated at a scale and level that has never been seen previously. The current cycle will officially turn eight years old at the beginning of Q3. While it is true that the Fed has been dragging its feet more than what has been necessary, which is bad in the sense that low rates can incentivize the uptake of cheap debt to fuel unsustainable credit expansions, the Fed does not necessarily have to hike because it's ostensibly "fighting the clock."

Nor do I believe the rationale that the Fed is likely to hike aggressively in 2017 because of fears over recent political criticism. Trump was critical of the Fed on the campaign trail and during the presidential debates. However, it was mostly a political tactic designed to illustrate the notion of a "fake economy," arguing that the recovery out of the recession has been weak and that elevated asset prices have been mostly a consequence of Fed policy rather than tactful fiscal action on the part of Washington politicians. This does not mean that the Fed is likely to hike out of fear that Congress may choose to rework its mandate and governance and consequently strip the institution of a large portion of its power going forward. I don't see any reason why this would be a factor in their decision-making and is borderline conspiratorial.

Conclusion

Due to the Fed's dovish policy bent and lack of transparency on certain policy issues, I believe central bankers will most likely sit back rather than continue to hike when the economy continues to underperform its targeted growth and inflation figures.

The big news would lie in the Fed not hiking until after June. Then we could expect a notable run up in gold, emerging markets, potentially US stocks (lower discount rates), and weakness in the dollar, as this would signal that the Fed has tempered its opinion on the relative strength of the US economy. Before June, the proposed action in these three assets would be fairly moderate moves, or basically flushing out the minority opinions of some market participants who believe the Fed will hike before June.

It's my interpretation that June is the meeting that the Fed is likely targeting for a rate hike. I believe this is the required time horizon to gain greater insight of where the economy is going as it integrates the effects of the policies of the Trump administration. As of now, the Fed, being dovish, is unlikely to act until it gains greater clarity on trade, corporate and personal income taxes, government spending, and regulatory initiatives.

As the Yellen Fed has shown over and over again, it is unlikely to act until it has a very high level of certainty that the economy is healthy enough to absorb the rate increase without adverse consequences. I expect that trend to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net-long the US dollar.