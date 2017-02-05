Euronav Is A Must-Own In The Oil Shipping Sector

Frontline's offer for DHT Holdings might be the start of a consolidation wave, and Euronav could also be interested to pursue M&A action.

Introduction

In hindsight, I'm very proud I was the first author ever to cover Euronav (NYSE:EURN) here in Seeking Alpha, back when the company was still just trading on the over-the-counter market with (OTC:EONVF) as its ticker symbol. In the past three years, Euronav has undergone a huge metamorphosis and is now one of the largest and most widely respected VLCC operators in the world.

EURN data by YCharts

The Q4 financial results were really good

Unfortunately, the company hasn't provided the Q4 results separately, so I had to figure out the real Q4 results and cash flows by comparing the full-year financial statements with the financials as of at the end of the third quarter. But that's fine, as I like a challenge every now and then.

Source: financial statements

The full-year revenue came in at $742M, which means the Q4 revenue was approximately $185M, but this included the revenue from a sale and lease-back transaction which was completed at the end of December. The 'pure' shipping revenue in the fourth quarter was approximately $146M, which resulted in a net income of $50M, or approximately 32 cents per share. This brought the full-year net income to almost $204M for an EPS of $1.29 per share, an excellent result for a company trading at less than $8 per share, but keep in mind the EPS doesn't really mean much in the shipping sector due to the very cyclical nature of the business.

Source: financial statements

The cash flow statement is obviously much more important than the income statement. After all, once a vessel has been purchased, the sustaining capex is very minimal, and practically zero in the first few years after the delivery of the vessel. This means that even though the income statement is impacted by the depreciation rate, the cash flows remain unharmed as depreciation charges are non-cash charges.

During the financial year 2016, Euronav generated a total operating cash flow of $400M after isolating the impact from changes in its working capital position. That's a great result, but unfortunately, the company hasn't provided the sustaining capex separately in the cash flow statement, so we can't know for sure how high the free cash flow effectively was. A previous guidance in September was guiding for a dry-docking expense of $20M. But in any case, it will be much higher than the $204M in net income, emphasizing Euronav's core strength; generating robust and reliable cash flows.

Euronav seems to be cautious about the first quarter - but might be underpromising and overdelivering

(Smaller) Competitor DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) sounded optimistic about the first quarter of 2017, and even though Euronav has already fixed 48% of the available days of the current quarter at an average day rate of $48,100 per day for the VLCCs and 42% of the available days at $24,100 for its Suezmax vessels, the company does remain cautious.

Source: company presentation

Euronav says the "tanker market finds itself at an interesting intersection on the medium and longer term […] but is overshadowed by a number of negative short-term factors". The company isn't wrong with this assessment as the OPEC production cuts and the delivery of new vessels are important factors which should not be underestimated. That being said, Euronav is also correct when it says this will have a "temporary" impact, and the effects should soften over time because even with the production cuts, the oil supply will very likely increase again as the demand for oil continues to increase as well. The OPEC production cut is just a temporary band-aid to get through 2017 with an acceptable oil price.

That being said, I don't particularly mind it when a company is (too?) conservative, as a weak year could actually benefit Euronav as the company has proven to be a consolidator with a good nose to pick up new assets on the cheap. Two new vessels were delivered in January, but what's perhaps even more important is Euronav's sale and leaseback deal with Wafra Capital Partners, which has the government of Kuwait as its main shareholder.

Source: company presentation

As per the terms of the agreement, Euronav sold four 10-year-old vessels for a total of $186M ($42M per vessel) and was able to book a $37M profit on this sale (again, this emphasizes the conservative nature of the Euronav management. After all, it was able to sell four VLCCs at a premium of 20% on the book value). After repaying the debt associated with these VLCCs, Euronav was able to add $100M to its treasury, and this pushes the company's total access to liquidity to approximately $600M. Realizing a new VLCC currently costs just $80M, Euronav could immediately fund the acquisition of 7 new VLCCs without having to issue new shares.

Additionally, by just leasing the 10-year-old vessels, Euronav might not renew the lease after the initial 5-year period, and instead replace the vessels with newbuilds which should be more fuel efficient and won't need to undergo the special surveys.

Investment thesis

After seeing the lowball offer from Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to acquire DHT Holdings, I would really like to see Euronav taking a shot as well, as a DHT-Euronav combination would make total sense. The leverage of the combined company would remain very acceptable, whilst Euronav would be able to add 19 relatively young VLCCs to its fleet. As Euronav also has access to $600M in cash, it could for instance make a cash-and-stock offer, and I think I'd accept Euronav stock for my DHT position in a heartbeat. On top of that, a combination of DHT + Euronav would create the owner of the largest VLCC fleet in the world.

That being said, there are no signs Euronav will approach DHT as well, so let's just focus on Euronav as an independent and standalone company. Euronav will also pay a final dividend of $0.22 per share, which brings the full-year dividend to $0.77 which is almost exactly 80% of the adjusted net income (excluding capital gains).

Together with DHT Holdings, Euronav remains one of my favorite oil shipping companies, and the Q4 financials confirm my expectations; the company's smart management team will smoothly sail through the volatile waters shipping companies always experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN, DHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.