HDFC Bank Strong Amid Indian Banking Crisis

This creates an opportunity for long-term investors to load up on shares of HDFC Bank, which is presumably best placed to weather the storm and to come out on top.

Investment thesis

Even though the Indian financial sector is struggling, there are a few exceptions, including India's third-biggest lender by assets - HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB). Should the market see a correction in the foreseeable future, buying the dip might be the best investment strategy.

Price earnings correlated / Source: www.fastgraphs.com

Demonetization pain superseded by financial industry's health issues

After last year's cash ban, which abolished notes accounting for more than 85% of the money supply, the Indian financial sector again raises concerns over its stability and trustworthiness. As in other countries in the world, net loan growth in the world's third largest economy has long trended towards zero. Last year, however, the market dynamics of the financial industry started to show signs of a major shift, and not only in the field of new loans origination.

As early as October 2016, the International Momentary Fund issued a report in which it warned of the deteriorating ability of Indian companies to service debt. According to the report, the ability of local companies to make timely interest and principal payments on their debts is the worst among 19 emerging markets the study examined and this naturally poses a serious threat to the Indian banking industry.

Indeed, bad debts at Indian lenders has recently expanded at a rapid pace. As measured by the Reserve Bank of India, the industry's gross non-performing asset ratio jumped to 9.1 percent in September, from 7.8 percent in March. Such a high level was last seen 14 years ago.

Non-performing loans ratio / valuewalk.com

Besides this measure, Indian banks also suffer from an extremely low ROE, which is the lowest of all Asian banks and significantly below the Indian stock market's average. Over the last decade, the average ROE of Indian banks declined from levels above 15% to a low of 4% last year. To put this into perspective, the global banking sector's ROE hovers around 10%, a level which Indian banks last saw at the turn of the year 2014/2015.

Banking industry's ROE / valuewalk.com

Private vs. Public

But not all Indian banks are the same. As of the first half of 2016, almost 90% of the system's bad loans belonged to state-owned banks, which poses a considerable challenge to the Indian government. While most public banks have so far reported downturns in their profitability over the last several quarters, some private banks such as Yes Bank (OTC:YYBKY), Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank managed to grow their net profits roughly by 20-30% year over year. Looking at the quality of assets on the banks' balance sheets, the difference between the state-owned banks and private sector banks is even starker. As can be seen in the graph below, gross ratio of non-performing assets [NPA] as a percentage of total loans has grown much faster in the public banking sector than in the private banking sphere. Based on Mint calculations, last year, the ratio was close to 11% for the eighteen major state-owned banks and approximately 3% for the six largest private sector banks.

NPA ratio of public and private banks / Source: livemint.com

Best-in-Class Financials

Of the six largest private banks, only two are traded on the New York stock exchange in the form of American Depositary Receipts - HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN). However, just one of the two - HDFC - has managed to increase its profitability amid the bad loans crisis over the last year. The secret behind HDFC's resilience to India's bad loan issues is primarily stemming from its extremely low gross NPA ratio, which belongs to the lowest in the industry and is a result of the bank's stronger retail business and smaller exposure to project finance. As can be seen in the comparison below, ICICI's gross NPA ratio is six times higher.

(%) Net profit margin ROE Net interest margin Tier 1 Tier 2 Gross NPA YoY profitability decrease / increase HDFC Bank 20.4 16.9 3.9 13.0 2.0 1.0 ICICI Bank 18.4 11.2 2.9 13.0 4.0 6.0 Kotak Mahindra 12.8 8.7 3.6 15.0 1.0 2.0 Axis Bank 20.1 15.5 3.2 13.0 3.0 2.0 IndusInd Bank 19.7 13.2 3.2 15.0 1.0 1.0 Yes Bank 18.8 18.4 2.8 11.0 6.0 1.0 Avg. 18.37 13.98 3.27 13.33 2.83 2.17

As of 02/02/16 / Standalone / Data source: www.moneycontrol.com

Valuation

Looking at the valuation multiples, HDFC Bank is not substantially overvalued either. Although the bank does not have the lowest P/E, the lowest P/B nor the lowest P/C ratio among its peer group, HDFC's P/E and P/C ratios are still below the peer group's average. From Peter Lynch's valuation line perspective, as displayed by Fastgraphs.com in the first picture in this article, the bank is currently slightly overvalued, but its long-term earnings momentum is expected to remain more or less unchanged.

P/E P/B P/C HDFC Bank 23.8 4.6 22.7 ICICI Bank 19.6 1.9 18.1 Kotak Mahindra 45.0 5.9 41.2 Axis Bank 25.0 2.2 22.8 IndusInd Bank 18.9 4.2 18.2 Yes Bank 28.0 4.4 26.5 Avg. 26.7 3.9 24.9

As of 02/02/16 / Standalone / Data source: www.moneycontrol.com

The Bottom Line

To sum up, HDFC Bank is presumably best placed to weather the storm in the Indian banking industry. Not only does it have the best profitability among its peers, but it also seems to be not substantially overpriced. Therefore, if any broad market correction occurs, one might be presented with a good opportunity to load up on shares of one of India's top banking houses with a significant discount. According to the Reserve Bank of India's announcements, the deadline for banks to clean up their balance sheets stands at March 2017, so a period of increased volatility might be just around the corner.

Author's note: If you liked the article and would like to bring similar articles to your attention, you can consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page, or alternatively, subscription of my Twitter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.