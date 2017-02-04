Fossil Fuel 'Research' Sees Peak Oil Demand By 2020 - Ha Ha!

Source: Stock Photo

A recently released report from Grantham Institute at Imperial College London and "independent" think tank Carbon Tracker Initiative suggests "Coal demand could peak in 2020 and fall to half of 2012 levels by 2050. Oil demand could be flat from 2020 to 2030 then fall steadily to 2050."

The report added that the reason for the loss of over $100 billion in value in the U.S. coal industry and five of the largest utilities in Europe from 2009 to 2013 was because they allegedly weren't prepared for the growth of renewable energy. What the report is attempting to persuade people about is that investors and the general public are missing some great growth in renewable energy that will catch the majority of them by surprise. It's not close to the truth.

If there were to be a dramatic change in fossil fuels over the next few years, it wouldn't come from soaring demand but from government regulations. The public in general has shown it isn't too concerned about the topic by their decisions concerning acquiring vehicles. When the price of gasoline goes down, the interest in SUVs and trucks go up. Most consumers aren't concerned about the unproven theory of man-made global warming, and their buying habits back it up.

Also not factored into the report in any way is the President Trump factor, who has vowed to veto the Paris agreement, which in reality was only suggestions since there was no penalty involved for those that ignored the terms.

What is this all about?

Since this is so obviously nonsense in my view, the question becomes why would these organizations release it to the public, and who were they targeting with the message? When reports like this are released that challenge the bounds of reality, investors need to consider what the motivation behind there are before accepting the thesis presented.

The first thing I want to mention is with the election of Donald Trump as president, it has brought fossil fuels back into political favor in the U.S., and that means the message of the man-made climate change theory will be overshadowed by the desire to generate good paying jobs by dismantling many regulations and opening up federal lands for exploration and drilling.

That's relevant because the nature of the study is so far fetched it has been able to some degree to be able to cut through the media clutter and get some coverage. That's the primary reason to present such dubious information. I also think it could be advocates see their chosen field potentially disappearing under the weight of irrelevance, as the public gets fed a much different environmental narrative in the years ahead.

Reading the article closely, I think it was an attempt to intimidate and manipulate leaders of companies with exposure to fossil fuels.

For example, James Leaton, head of research at Carbon Tracker Initiative, said this: "Oil majors already do scenario analysis but, as Exxon previously indicated, they do not assign sufficient probability to a rapid (low-carbon) transition."

He goes on to conclude that "There appears to be a desire to justify business-as-usual at some companies, which does not constitute sound risk management."

What Exxon Mobil really thinks

It's interesting to see Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) being used in an attempt to support the report, seeing in a brief it recently filed it said this: "The national dialogue includes diverse viewpoints."

Former Exxon CEO and now Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, reiterated his stance when asked about greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel being the major reason for alleged increase in global temperatures. He said it was "a factor in rising temperatures," but he did "believe the scientific consensus supports their characterization as the key factor."

He is of course absolutely correct, as evidenced by over 31,000 scientists signing a petition stating there is "no convincing evidence of humans causing global warming."

Also thoroughly debunked has been the assertion that 97 percent of all scientists agree that global warming is caused by man.

The point is there is no consensus on man-made climate change, and the assertion that the big energy companies are reconsidering their positions is dishonest at best. What's really happening is they're protecting their interests by somewhat going along with the media. The fact is Exxon maintains diverse viewpoints are maintained and Tillerson reconfirmed he doesn't believe greenhouse gas emissions are the key factor in rising temperatures; assuming they're rising at all. Even that is heavily disputed.

I've went to these lengths to show this report was completely wrong when citing Exxon as a model of reconsideration in regard to the alleged highly probable "rapid transition" to low carbon energy.

There's a reason Exxon doesn't "assign sufficient probability," the company isn't convinced it needs to.

BP (NYSE:BP) is in a similar position as Exxon. It has been pressed to publicly proclaim the climate change narrative, while at the same time it rejects the period of time many say it'll take for demand for fossil fuels to slow down. The company is taking steps to operate under those assumptions, rather than significantly increasing exposure to renewables.

While all the major energy companies with large exposure to fossil fuels will have to be cautious in their comments because the political winds can swing rapidly one way or the other, I think they may be a little more bold under President Trump in expressing what they really believe concerning man-made climate change.

What reports like this are attempting to do in my opinion, is try to give the impression that companies are secretly hiding their real views on climate change, which in turn is overvaluing the companies.

For that to be even remotely plausible, adoption of alternative energy would have to increase at an extraordinary pace at the same time fossil fuel demand plummets. That's not going to happen. There is simply too much demand for energy now and in the years ahead for renewables to even come close to keeping pace.

Where the report gets ridiculous

The problems with this are numerous. It of course keeps a sufficiently long time frame for many of its projections, which make them largely meaningless. I could do the same as they do and throw some numbers together and project them out for decades into the future; I could even do it fairly well.

One of my major contentions with the report is the assertion that the reason the U.S. coal industry and five major utilities in Europe lost over $100 billion in value from 2008-2013 was because they weren't prepared for the pace in growth of renewable energy. What nonsense.

In the case of the U.S. coal industry during that time, there were three major reasons for the decline. Government regulation making it harder to compete, the increase in usage of natural gas as an energy source, and the effect the Great Recession had on spending in general. The idea some soaring usage of alternative energy was the reason for the billions in loss in value is a fiction at best.

Much worse is the bizarre claim that oil demand will level off by 2020. The idea that in about three years, oil demand will stagnate can't be be taken seriously. It makes the report look to be made by kooks.

The obvious lack of understanding of the economy, markets and growing demand for energy in general, makes this assertion strange. Even if you accept the thesis that the rate of growth of renewables is being underestimated by the industry, the market isn't one that is standing still but growing. Not only is the study suggesting demand will level off for oil in three years, but that it'll be able to make up for the soaring growth of energy demand as well.

Also disingenuous is the fact that even if there is some oil displacement from electric cars, which is possible, it has nothing to do with demand from petroleum products or the electric grid. If there is any major displacement, it'll first come from natural gas, not alternative energy sources.

Conclusion

This report is driven primarily by wishful thinking and personal ideology, rather than what is happening in the real world. Oil demand is not going to peak in 2020, and it's highly probable clean coal, under the Trump administration, will play a bigger part in energy supply in the U.S.

It appears to me this was meant to keep climate change in the media and public eye, rather than a report to be taken seriously, for the reasons mentioned above, and the actual market conditions and energy demand in the world today.

The future of energy will be one where demand will be met by a variety of sources. There is no way any one type will be able to meet the soaring energy needs of the world.

As for oil itself, as mentioned earlier, it meets a lot more demand outside of fuel and energy; it is used to make a variety of products, where demand will grow in conjunction with the rising global population and growing disposable income in emerging markets.

Even if and when renewable energy starts to become a major force, by that time the demand for energy will be far higher than it is today, and a smaller slice of the pie for oil could still be higher than the demand it has at this time.

I see no evidence or reason to believe major energy companies are wrongly estimating the impact alternative energy will have on their top and bottom lines, my view is they are very accurately seeing the future, and those who want fossil fuels replaced faster than is happening, are doing what they can to advance their cause.

Investors can ignore these types of reports completely, as they have no basis in reality. To make an investment decision based upon oil demand no longer growing by 2020, is a good way to lose out on a lot of growth.

As a matter of fact, my outlook is at that time is when the oil market is going to return in full force because of growing demand for fossil fuels. I see many years left of growth for oil and gas. Dubious reports like this aren't going to change that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.