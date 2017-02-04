Caveat Emptor: The Trend Is Not Your Friend

In the end, remember that "following the trend" comes with a "buyer beware" label.

It's all about systematic selling. Remember the feedback loop between low volatility and increasing leverage/exposure.

We didn't need it, but we got it anyway. More evidence that low volatility in stocks is setting us up for a nasty tumble.

It's been a fun week.

I think I mentioned that in a previous post.

I'm seeing more and more confirmatory research with regard to my running narrative on volatility, cross-asset correlations, and systematic strategies.

And the best thing is, I'm not even looking for it.

That point is important. As I've said dozens of times, "confirmatory" analysis ceases to be confirmatory the second you start actively seeking it out. Confirmation bias is a dangerous thing.

The way I avoid it is simple. I don't use the "search" bar found at the top of all the research databases I frequent. Rather, I simply click on the macro section and scroll straight down, scanning each and every title.

Of course, we can't completely eliminate confirmation bias. Obviously, I'm going to be more inclined to click on something that sounds like it backs up my own predilections, but at least I see the pieces that don't. If you use the search bar, you can effectively limit what you see to what suits your intellectual fancy. That's no good.

On Friday, I highlighted what Deutsche Bank calls a "worrisome" discrepancy. The bank points out the disconnect between rates volatility and US equities, noting that volatility targeting investors have likely been spared the need to deleverage by complacency in stocks (at the index level). Here's the chart, for those who missed it:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

Two hours after I wrote the post linked above, I was wandering around a little open-air market, appraising some tomatillos with my right hand and scrolling through the latest notes from Goldman on my iPhone with my left.

You'll never guess what popped up when I hit the refresh button: a new note on cross-asset correlations, the discrepancy between rates (NYSEARCA:TLT) and equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) volatility, and yes, the implications of suppressed volatility for systematic strats like risk parity, volatility targeting, and CTAs (a.k.a. trend followers).

Some of this is the echo chamber effect. As I noted on Friday, JPMorgan's increasingly famous quant wizard Marko Kolanovic was on CNBC Thursday evening talking about his latest note.

Now the rest of the Street is trying to catch up.

Which is just fine with me. That's part of the process. Each successive piece of analysis builds on the one before and we learn more and more as the body of work grows. My running narrative gets commensurately longer and I update it here for those interested to peruse. It's a dynamic that's worked exceedingly well over the past eight months and this is but the latest installment.

So without further ado, let's go to Goldman (first on rates volatility versus equity volatility):

Implied equity volatility looks increasingly cheap compared to other assets. In the past three months, there has also been a disconnect between near-dated equity, credit and commodity volatility, which has continued to decline, and rates and FX, which has increased. While S&P 500 3-month ATM implied volatility is close to its 2nd percentile over the last 10 years, swaptions on US 10-year yields have sharply repriced implied volatility higher. The same is true in Europe, where implied rates volatility on German 10-year yields has increased materially.

As always, don't get caught up in the jargon, just note the overarching point: rates volatility (and FX volatility) is increasingly disconnected from the complacency in equity markets.

Now remember what I said about the put/call ratio on Friday in the second linked post above. Well, Goldman is out reiterating that point as well. To wit (my highlights):

Very low implied volatility, coupled with low put/call skew and put/call ratios, indicates little demand for hedging - this can indicate complacency. The VIX, which is an estimate of 1-month S&P 500 volatility, has declined below 11 to one of its lowest levels in history (below the 2nd percentile since 1990). Of course, S&P 500 realized volatility was very low at 6.5 over the calendar month of January, the fifth lowest January level back to 1929. This makes hedging appear expensive, and selling volatility appears attractive. VIX short positioning has increased to high levels as a result, which can drive a sharp reversal in the event of a VIX spike. The S&P 500 put/call ratio has also declined through most of 2016, indicating less demand for hedging, although it has picked up recently alongside put/call skew (Exhibit 24).

And finally, perhaps the most important point of all. "Very low volatility is also likely to drive increased equity allocations from risk parity and volatility target funds, and coupled with a price trend possibly attract CTAs, which can drive systematic selling in the event of a volatility spike," Goldman concludes.

How many times have I said that going back to last summer? Actually I shouldn't ask that question because I don't know the answer, but I can confidently say: "a lot."

Remember, the point about systematic strategies is key. Analyzing those flows is what made Marko Kolanovic so famous. The lower the volatility, the more leverage those strats can employ. With CTAs, the stronger the trend, the more one-sided the bets. As Kolanovic put it years ago, "the positive feedback between inflows and low volatility eventually increases the crash risk for trending assets."

Well, guess what the "trending asset" is here. Hint: it's stocks.

I'll close with a reader comment from Friday:

Better ignore all this, and focus on what really matters: the trend.

Caveat emptor.

