Ferrari Nears The Tipping Point

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been absolutely outstanding in the past few quarters as the company's fundamentals have outpaced even investors' seemingly insatiable appetite for the stock. I've been bullish and cautious on Ferrari at different points - most recently the latter - as I've seen the stock as quite expensive of late. The fundamentals are still there, but at $66, even following a stellar Q4 report, there is way too much priced into this stock. There are certainly tailwinds for earnings from here, but I'm simply not sure it is enough.

Revenue was up 9% in 2016 as Ferrari continues to see strong growth from a variety of places. Its 488 family is the bread-and-butter Ferrari right now (if there is such a thing) and it is driving lots of unit volume. In addition, the LaFerrari - although now out of production - drove top end revenue via a much higher ASP. The new GTC4Lusso will do likewise as it ramps production, as major deliveries should start in Q1 of this year. With the LaFerrari Aperta now on tap as well as continued customization revenues, Ferrari reckons its can hit high single-digit revenue growth yet again in 2017. I certainly don't doubt it because there are other ways for Ferrari to meaningfully boost revenue even without selling more cars.

Its engines program is working well because of rentals to other F1 teams as well as the fact that Maserati is performing well. In addition, Ferrari's endlessly customizable cars provide a source of very high margin revenue on top of the cars themselves, and in 2016, we saw enormous growth from customers making their Ferraris their own. This is a huge differentiator for customers who are used to getting exactly what they want and Ferrari's push to make sure it offers absolutely everything to buyers is not only driving higher ASP but margins as well. Ferrari does a better job of adding options to its cars than any other major manufacturer in the world and it shows.

Speaking of margins, 2016 represented very strong growth there as well, but 2017 looks to be even better. Adjusted EBIT margin rose from 16.6% in 2015 to 20.4% in 2016, and guidance for 2017 would suggest that number will be even higher. Ferrari continues to drive ASPs and margins higher through its limited edition cars and, especially, its personalization push. In addition, higher volumes allow for leverage on fixed costs in the manufacturing and back office support costs it incurs, and given that shipment volume is supposed to be in excess of 8,400 units this year, we'll doubtless see more of that as well. Indeed, I wouldn't be surprised to see 200 to 400 bps of additional EBIT margin in 2017.

Ferrari is also hard at work reducing its debt, plenty of which was left by its former parent after the spin-off. Ferrari guided for about 500M euros in net industrial debt for 2017 after reducing it from 797M in 2015 to 653M in 2016. This will ensure that Ferrari has a lower cost of funding going forward and that will send margins even higher than they already are. I love the fact that Ferrari is paying down significant portions of its debt with its strong FCF, and the reduction in costs will boost earnings for many years to come. In short, everything is going right for Ferrari right now. But is it enough?

While lots of growth is obviously coming in 2017, what then? Analysts boosted their collective forecast 2017 following strong guidance from Ferrari, but even so, the stock is now going for 26.4 times this year's earnings. That's a tough one to reconcile against a car company that has a production ceiling. In fact, that's been the crux of my argument against Ferrari as it approached a $60 share price, and while it has obviously blown through that level and into the stratosphere, the point stands.

Ferrari cannot just produce as many cars as it wants; it has a brand to protect, it has resale values to protect and it simply doesn't have the manufacturing capacity to continue to build its volumes indefinitely. For those reasons, we are rapidly approaching the production ceiling for Ferrari. In fact, if estimates for next year are to be believed, it seems we're very close to that level. Indeed, 9k units has been thrown around as the absolute top and Ferrari is at 8.4k for 2017. That means earnings growth is going to slow materially, and while it won't stop due to the other levers Ferrari can pull, its growth profile will look very different once it hits the production ceiling, or even when it gets close, for that matter.

Consider that Ferrari is now going for better than 26 times 2018 earnings as next year should look much like this year and then consider if the stock represents any sort of value. I'm not here to say Ferrari's fundamentals are rubbish because they aren't; I couldn't be more impressed with what this company has done and can continue to do in the future. But I won't pay just any price for any stock, regardless of how great it is. Ferrari is great, but that's not enough when it has a production ceiling looming and growth that must slow down as a result. Ferrari is being priced like it can produce as many cars as it wants forever, but that simply isn't the case. For that reason, I'm thinking of doing the unthinkable and actually getting short Ferrari. I'm not sure $66 is enough, but it is getting close, and if the stock continues to move up another few bucks, I'll pull the trigger. This is a truly great company that is unlike any other in the world, but it is not invincible.

