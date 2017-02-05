ConocoPhillips Is Firing On All Cylinders

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), the world's largest publicly traded independent oil producer, recently released its quarterly results that should please investors. But more importantly, the company appears well positioned to turnaround in 2017.

ConocoPhillips produced 1.59 million barrels of oil equivalents per day (ex. Libya) in 4Q 2016, roughly flat from a year earlier. The average realized price for crude oil and natural gas increased by 16.6% and 2.4% to $47.5 per barrel and $3.44 per thousand cf, respectively. Thanks to higher realizations, ConocoPhillips posted an 8.2% increase in revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons to $6.8 billion. The company's net loss narrowed from $2.78 per share to $0.03 per share, but the substantially lower loss was driven in large part by one-time items. Excluding those, the company lost $0.26 per share, which compares against a loss of $0.90 per share a year earlier.

The company's earnings and production came in ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.42 per share from production of 1.580 million boe per day, as per data from FactSet.

But what I really like about ConocoPhillips is that the company, through cost cutting measures, has transformed into a lean operator that can generate strong levels of cash flows even in a low oil price environment.

Just before the downturn, in 3Q 2014, when the average WTI spot price was still around $98 a barrel, ConocoPhillips generated $3.87 billion of cash flows but spent $4.59 billion as capital expenditure, leading to negative free cash flows of $717 million. But the company has made a sharp turnaround.

In the previous three quarters (2Q 2016-4Q 2016), with WTI at $40 to $50 a barrel, ConocoPhillips has generated positive free cash flows, as shown in the image above. Moreover, in the last two quarters (3Q 2016, 4Q 2016), with WTI hovering around $45 to $50 a barrel, the free cash flows have also covered dividends. The company has effectively shown that it can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital budget as well as dividends in a low oil price scenario of $45 to $50 a barrel.

The solid levels of free cash flows, which have exceeded payouts, justify the recent dividend hike. Just a few days ago, ConocoPhillips announced a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share, depicting 6% growth.

Meanwhile, 11 oil producing nations, including Russia, and OPEC members began to trim oil flows from last month. A Bloomberg survey revealed that OPEC members have cut output by around 840,000 barrels per day in January. Russia cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in the same month. Many analysts and industry experts believe that crude could end up averaging in the mid-$50s in 2017, significantly higher than last year's average of around $44 a barrel, even as some of the US oil producers, including ConocoPhillips, stage a comeback. Others, such as Anadarko Petroleum's (NYSE:APC) CEO Al Walker, are more optimistic and see oil averaging $60 in 2017. ConocoPhillips hasn't given any specific guidance, but its future plans are based on $50 oil (Brent).

In this backdrop, ConocoPhillips has said that it will either keep its production flat, or grow it by up to 2% to the range of 1.54 million to 1.57 million boe per day in 2017. However, the company will continue to focus on exploiting its high-return oil inventory while keeping a lid on costs.

Production and operations related costs are expected to drop from $6.5 billion in 2016 to $6.1 billion (or $6 billion adjusted) in 2017. Depreciation, depletion and amortization charges are also going to drop to $8 billion from $9.06 billion in 2016. Capital expenditure will be marginally higher (2.7%) from 2016 to $5 billion in 2017.

With support from increase in oil prices and low costs, ConocoPhillips is well positioned to turnaround by posting a net profit in 2017. Its free cash flow profile will also likely improve as higher oil prices will boost cash flow from operations which should cover the slightly higher capital expenditure as well as the increased dividends. The company can use the cash flow in excess of capital expenditure and dividends to boost shareholder value by increasing shareholder payouts, accelerating drilling activity or reducing debt.

A high debt load has been one of ConocoPhillips's weaknesses. At the end of 1Q 2016, the company's total debt climbed to $29.45 billion, which translated into a debt-to-cap ratio of 43%. The total debt as well as the leverage ratio was one of the highest among all large-cap independent exploration and production companies. But ConocoPhillips reduced the debt to $27.27 billion at the end of 2016. ConocoPhillips has been looking to unload $5 billion to $8 billion of assets, mainly natural gas rich properties in North America, which will fund debt reduction. The improvement in oil price environment will make asset sales easier. Eventually, ConocoPhillips wants to bring the debt down to $20 billion.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips has beaten analysts' earnings and production estimates in the latest quarterly results. But the biggest positive is that the company is now consistently generating strong levels of cash flows that are enough to fund its capital expenditure and dividends. With support from higher oil prices, the company can return to profitability and report even better levels of cash flows in 2017. This could even justify another dividend hike, though the company could also use the excess cash flow to pay down debt. Meanwhile, the company's total debt will shrink as it closes in on asset sales.

ConocoPhillips's future outlook is looking positive. The company's shares, which have gained 16% in the last three months, will likely continue moving higher.

