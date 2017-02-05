Clorox Crushes It In Q2, But Is It Enough?

Image credit

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) experienced a powerful rally for the first half or so of 2016 as it and the rest of the consumer staple group were bid up indiscriminately. I lamented CLX's valuation more than once on the way up, but it did receive a dose of reality later on in the year and eventually touched $110. Since then, however, sentiment is back in a big way, and after what were some pretty strong earnings for Q2, it is flying again. But at 23.5 times this year's earnings, it certainly looks very expensive even with the Q2 report built in.

Sales were up 5% in Q2, a very strong number indeed for a staple that has the size and scale that Clorox possesses. The makeup of the gain, however, has proven more interesting than the headline number. Volume grew a staggering 8% in Q2, well past what I thought CLX would be doing to be sure. However, 2 points of that came from the RenewLife acquisition, meaning that the legacy business did 6%. That's still very strong, but when we add price, mix and forex into the equation, the gains are far less impressive and I'm not sure investors are considering these important facts.

Price and mix offset each other, but forex took 2% off of the growth total, meaning that on a currency-neutral basis, sales grew 6%. But remember that the RenewLife acquisition added 2 points of volume, and when we consider that mix is unfavorable at this point, the levers for CLX to pull to grow the top line are dwindling. With the dollar looking tremendously strong heading into 2017 - a year of potentially multiple rate hikes from the Fed - forex looms large as well. Volume was terrific in Q2, but the rest of the revenue picture should at least worry bulls because CLX needs a lot of help to keep this momentum going. That, however, is not how the stock is priced right now.

Gross margins were up 10 bps in Q2 thanks to some cost savings that were partially offset by higher manufacturing and logistical costs. That's no big surprise as CLX's margins don't typically move much. On the SG&A front, CLX saw 20 bps' worth of positive leverage as slightly higher spending was more than offset by higher revenue. With revenue set to continue higher for the rest of this year and into next year, we should see some incremental improvements in profitability. But incremental is all we can hope for and margins certainly will not be a primary driver of EPS growth going forward.

The buyback is so small that it almost isn't worth mentioning; at less than 1% Y/Y, it isn't helping either. That means that EPS growth is down to revenue growth and I think I made it pretty clear how I feel about that. The problem is that analysts have EPS coming in at the high end of the range provided by management and that implies 3% or so in EPS growth from margins, assuming 4% sales growth and less than 1% from the buyback. Is that impossible? No, of course not. But is there a reasonable shot at upside? I'd suggest that there isn't. CLX's margins are already very high and continuing to grow them meaningfully is going to be a challenge. And expecting 8% volume growth indefinitely is imprudent, but it seems that's what the stock is pricing in right now.

That said, the rally on Friday did take CLX in excess of its 200DMA. That line is flat right now so if CLX can consolidate its gains, that could be very bullish. As of yet, it isn't a huge development because the line is flat and because we don't yet know if this is just a spike or if the move will hold. If it is the latter, CLX could see some buying interest based upon the technicals. While we certainly aren't there yet, it is worth watching.

But at 3X its EPS growth rate, CLX is ludicrously priced. Its yield of 2.6% or so isn't high enough to justify that valuation - particularly in a rising rate environment - and it has no shot at growing into it via mid-teens EPS growth. That's simply not possible given the slow-and-steady consumer staple model CLX operates so well. For that reason, there is no way to justify owning this stock at this price and I think the rally has come too far. Volume growth is great, but with forex looming large and margins unable to produce sizable thrust, I just don't see CLX growing into its valuation at this price. If the stock fails the 200DMA, it will be a strong short, but I'll wait and see what happens first.

