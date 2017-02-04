Do Us All A Favor And Focus On The Negatives

It's all about the dollar and making sure this whole rate hike/normalization thing doesn't get ahead of itself.

Did anyone notice the concerted effort to shift the focus to the disappointing aspects of Friday's jobs report?

A peculiar thing happened on Friday.

We got an ostensibly good jobs number and it was greeted with quite a bit of skepticism.

And here I thought the market was just dying to jump on any good headline print. You know, "reflation lives!"

I guess not. It turns out that instead, traders were ready to heavily scrutinize the data in search of something to hang their "March is not live" hats on. And they got it in a "disappointing" average hourly earnings number (0.1% m/m growth, well below estimates and the weakest since August).

The reaction was swift. Yields fell, March odds fell, the dollar fell.

In "The Mystery Of Friday's 'Somehow Disappointing' Jobs Number," I quoted a strategist at Market Securities who, as the title suggests, just couldn't quite put his finger on why the data was underwhelming. "The payrolls report will create uncertainty among Fed policy makers about whether wage pressures are materializing and full employment is close," he noted.

That sentiment was parroted by virtually everyone on Friday, including Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian. "This will make the Fed less likely to hike in March," the former PIMCO co-boss told Bloomberg, adding that "it puts even more focus on structural measures to enhance wage growth."

I mean, I guess. But it seems to me that we've got some reflexivity going on here. The market knows that it is itself included in the Fed's reaction function. What do you do when you know that your rhetoric and actions influence someone else's decisions? Well, you tell them what you want them to think. So here we have the market essentially telling the committee "hey, this is what you should be paying attention to. It's this wage number that matters. So key on that."

In other words: "do us all a favor and focus on the negatives."

And the Fed will be happy to oblige. After all, they're kind of stuck in suspended animation right now and they'd rather just stay there. Policy paralysis is the name of the game.

This is complicated and perpetuated by the Trump administration's weak dollar policy which I've discussed at length over the past week (here and here for instance). If you're the Fed, how exactly are you supposed to hike in the face of this:

(Chart: Goldman)

As that chart makes it abundantly clear, the White House is actively combating rising rate differentials. And that's the 2-year nominal rate differentials you're looking at on the blue line. Why do you think there's so much talk about using portfolio runoff instead of outright rate hikes to tighten? Precisely because the Fed wants to avoid driving that blue line even higher (SOMA runoff would affect the long end more than the short end).

So what's the point? Well, I talk a lot about rising yields. More specifically, I talk a lot about the deleterious effects of a sharp repricing of rates on stocks.

Rates volatility is elevated (especially versus equity volatility), and if you're in stocks, you'd really like to see rates volatility subside. Why? Because you'd rather the disconnect shown in the following chart correct via lower rates volatility than you would have it correct via higher equity volatility:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

And this is why you see a lot of talk about how Friday's jobs beat was actually disappointing despite outward appearances.

Everyone on the Street knows that the more upbeat the read on the incoming data, the greater the chances the Fed hikes. Everyone also knows that after eight (going on nine) years of ultra accommodative policy, there are likely to be "mistakes" and bumps in the proverbial road to normalization. In short, everyone knows that at some point in the normalization process, there's going to be a sharp repricing of yields higher, and if that gets out of hand, equity volatility will rise and then comes the deleveraging of volatility sensitive investors who have levered up thanks to complacent equity markets.

But all of that can be forestalled as long as the data is read as "somehow disappointing" - to quote the above mentioned Market Securities strategist again. Hence, the market's focus on the hourly earnings miss.

This bias is readily apparent in the notes that came out after the number. Consider for instance, the following excerpts from a Barclays piece:

In the US, the latest payroll report highlighted that there remains some scope for further improvement in the labor market. Non-farm payrolls rose by 227K (almost 50K higher than consensus) but the unemployment rate and underemployment rates rose (0.1% and 0.2%, respectively) as the labor force participation ticked higher. The headline average hourly earnings disappointed but now seem in line with other measures. Those for production and non-supervisory workers have risen 2.5% over the past year (Figure 3) and the ECI index has also hovered at 2-2.5%. Overall, this report should alleviate some concern that the labor markets are overheating and that the Fed is getting behind the curve. Markets have pared back the probability of a March hike to 10%.

Again, note the reflexivity problem. The market pares back its expectations for March, but the Fed's reaction function includes market expectations (whether they explicitly say it or not). So the market's expectations become a sell-fulfilling prophecy.

Don't believe me? Just look at the comments out just five hours after the payrolls number from San Francisco Fed chief John Williams:

FED'S WILLIAMS SEES SOME ARGUMENTS TO RAISE RATES IN MARCH

FED'S WILLIAMS SAYS ALL FOMC MEETINGS ARE LIVE

"The lady doth protest too much, methinks."

So if you wanted an argument to go long Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) this is it. Here's Barclays again (my highlights):

The January payroll report highlighted that there remains some scope for further improvement in the labor market. It should alleviate some concern that the labor markets are overheating and that the Fed is getting behind the curve. We maintain our long 10y UST recommendation, given elevated political uncertainty. Last week, we recommended going long 10y US Treasuries last week (at 2.52%) and we believe the trade continues to look attractive. While a short-term boost to growth may be justified, we believe that the medium- to long-term outlook remains subdue- which should keep a lid on long-term real rates (Figure 6). With the risk of the Fed falling behind the curve declining amid subdued labor market data, term premia should remain contained as well.

Now bear in mind, if Barclays is right and Treasurys continue to outperform their "global counterparts," that means yield differentials will compress.

That, in turn, means there's less natural upward pressure on the dollar. And do you know who that makes happy? That's right: the President.

How convenient is that?

