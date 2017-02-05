Is Intel Forfeiting Its Process Leadership?

While we think these concerns are a little premature, the development of its foundry business actually provides some reasons for concern.

Intel's process lead is the most important variable that underpins almost everything at Intel.

Much, if not most of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) competitive advantage is based on its process leadership. This underpins most, if not all, other advantages the company enjoys, or could enjoy in new markets. It underpins its leadership in client computing (PCs and the like) and its near monopoly in data centers (servers).

It is a fundamental advantage as it is applicable in most end markets, at least those where it is not trumped by better designed chips. So it could play a big role for Intel in its foray into new markets like Virtual Reality ("VR") which we discussed in a previous article, or the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

It is also crucial for embarking on a successful foray into the foundry business, where Intel offers to be the manufacturer for third-party chips. There are signs that its process lead is eroding, which would be alarming for Intel bulls.

For instance, SA contributor Mark Hibben wrote last October that Intel's process lead was slipping away. And at first sight, there are indeed indications of that.

For instance, Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) upcoming Snapdragon 835 chip is the first build on a 10nm process and might very well beat Intel's own 10nm build Canon Lake chips, which are slated for the end of this year.

SA contributor Stephen Breezy recently argued here that Intel isn't even going to produce 10nm chips. In fact, he argues (in the title) that they have no plans to do so. The latter is clearly not the case, as even the link Stephen himself provides, wccftech, says this:

Just in case you are worried about a potential delay of 10nm chips, then there's no need to worry. The roadmap posted by PCWatch is very clear and shows 14nm Kaby Lake (Tock+) being replaced by 10nm Cannonlake (Tick) in second half of 2017.

Stephen suggests Intel has an ace up its sleeve in the form of chalcogenide photonics originated by the now defunct company EDC. The patents have moved to Ovonyx, which is now owned by Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

This is the same Micron, of course, with which Intel partnered to develop a new memory tech called 3D XPoint, which is supposed to be a flash memory and even DRAM memory killer. While promising, the introduction of products based on this technology seems to have been delayed to the end of 2018 or even early 2019.

But Micron is apparently playing hardball, now that it realizes what it has got with Ovonyx, which from the description from Breezy seems to offer CPU integrated photonics, or at least enable manufacturing both on the same process and chips (indeed, a follow-up article by Breezy confirms this interpretation).

While some of this sounds fairly speculative to us (for instance, Intel masterminding the Ovonyx takeover and Micron only recently realizing what it contains), if true, it could give Intel a wide process lead, according to Breezy:

Because of the advantages, they'll probably be able to use cheap 22 or 28 nanometer equipment and still put the competition out of business.

We'll have to wait and see. Chalcogenides certainly have interesting properties; from Chalcogenide.net:

Chalcogenides are particularly noted for their functionality, with strong, varied responses to optical, electrical and thermal stimuli. A 2006 review identified 44 separate exploitable "effects" in chalcogenides, including their ability to switch, bend, self-organize and photo-darken, in addition to their inherent Infrared transparency, optical nonlinearity and semiconducting nature

But another SA contributor, Mark Hibben, has poured a fair amount of cold water over this thesis:

Chalcogenides probably fail both the efficiency and economy tests, except for certain applications such as 3D XPoint. Breezy claims that "chalcogenide switching is extremely high speed", based on a patent application he cites. I believe that Breezy has incorrectly interpreted the patent, as the patent does not refer to switching time per se. The physical mechanism underlying chalcogenide switches means that they are inherently much higher energy consuming devices than silicon transistors. This mechanism is the ovonic threshold switch, as described in the patent by Ovshinsky that Breezy cites.

There is a riposte from Mike Breezy here. Further indications for Intel's waning lead seem to follow from bit-tech:

The announcement brings Intel's semiconductor manufacturing technology back on a level playing field with the like of TSMC, but former AMD manufacturing arm GlobalFoundries is claiming to be skipping 10nm in favour of jumping to 7nm with the first chips due to enter production in 2018.

For instance, GlobalFoundries has announced that it will skip the 10nm process altogether and start producing 7nm chips early in 2018.

While this is just an announcement and we have to wait and see whether it can pull it off and what the real numbers are, the company appears pretty confident, here is CEO Sanjay Jha (from FudZilla):

"We are well positioned to deliver a differentiated 7nm FinFET technology by tapping our years of experience manufacturing high-performance chips, the talent and know-how of our former IBM Microelectronics colleagues and the world-class R&D pipeline from our research alliance. No other foundry can match this legacy of manufacturing high-performance chips," he said.

And GlobalFoundries is not the only one already announcing 7nm architectures, here is Trusted Reviews:

But according to a new report from ZDNET Korea, Samsung is already looking to produce 7nm CPU architecture for use at the beginning of 2018. The report claims that after producing 10nm architecture in November 2016, Samsung is moving ahead with plans to start producing 7nm architecture in late 2017.

And indeed, Intel itself isn't expected to produce 7nm chips until 2022. But we think the worries are overblown as these figures really are not strictly comparable, here is WCCF Tech:

Simply marketing a node as 7nm FinFET or 10nm FinFET does not make it a true 7nm or 10nm node respectively. I think the most relevant benchmark in this case (in my attempt to explain the point) is that of the Transistor Gate Pitch. This is the measure which is usually a very good indicator of the "true" node that a foundry might be using... This means that physically speaking, these processes are actually equal to Intel's 22nm node. The correct physical description of the 14nm/16nm FinFET node from TSMC/GloFo and Samsung would be 20nm with FinFETs. But hey, since you are getting a performance advantage from going FinFET (over planar) at the same physical step, why not brand it as a lower node right? It's not like most of the market can tell which is which.

But Mark Hibben is still concerned. He argued in the October article that the delay in 10nm volume production, even if that is equivalent to Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) and GlobalFoundries' 14nm process, still means the others are catching up.

Perhaps, as they have announced rough dates for their 7nm process to commence production, but it remains to be seen whether these date can actually be met. However, theoretically, there are indeed some reasons to worry.

The success of Intel's competition relies on mobile, which is a market that supplies a higher volume compared to Intel's datacenter and PC oriented business. Volume production tends to produce economies of learning, so it would not be extraordinary to assume Intel's competition has enjoyed more of that.

Foundry business

There is actually a proverbial canary which will indicate whether Intel is still leading in process technology and that's its foundry business. Insofar as it will be successful in contracting customers, one can have confidence in Intel's process lead.

SA contributor Paolo Santos makes much of Intel's plans, but he seems to think these are new, while this business was actually started in 2010. From Kitguru:

Intel established its Intel Custom Foundry (ICF) contract manufacturing division within its technology and manufacturing group in early 2010, but so far, IFC has not secured any tangible market share in the foundry market, according to analysts. Intel has been traditionally extremely tight-lipped about IFC's ongoing endeavours, future plans, prospects and clients.

While so far it hasn't going very smooth, there are announcements of other customers, like Spreadtrum and LG.

What is new is a cooperation with ARM (NASDAQ:ARMH) to optimize Intel's 10nm for ARM based chips and making ARM's Artisan Physical IP available on the process as part of an ongoing collaboration. To what extent this gives Intel's foundry business a new impulse remains to be seen.

Capacity wise, Intel's foundry business is 7th, as the following graph from anysilicon shows:

According to Santos, it is large and profitable enough to make a difference:

So, when it comes to size, TSMC's business is half as large as Intel's. However, "half" is still a very large number. With TSMC holding around 55% of the foundry market, this means each 10% of the foundry market conquered by Intel has the potential to increase Intel revenues by 9% -- which is a very large number. Intel has the technical ability and production capacity to take a lot more than 10% of that market.

He argues that since TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) foundry business is more profitable compared to Intel's branded business, there is no reason to expect margins to erode. Ashraf Eassa argues that Intel has stated its foundry business will carry margins in line with the corporate average. Comparing these, here is MarketRealist:

Intel's 64.8% gross margin was better than rival TSMC's (TSM) gross margin of 50.7% in fiscal 3Q16 as the former generated higher cost benefits from its 14-nm node than the latter. However, Intel's operating margin of 32.7% was lower than TSMC's operating margin of 40.8% in fiscal 3Q16. This is because TSMC is a pure-play foundry wherein it only spends on manufacturing nodes. In contrast, Intel also spends on chip design.

Market Realist is also bullish, and they do have a point or two:

Intel's entry in the foundry market is a threat to TSMC and Samsung (SSNLF), as the chip giant holds a technology advantage. Samsung's 14-nm and TSMC's 16-nm node are equivalent to Intel's 22-nm node. Samsung's new 10-nm node is equivalent to Intel's 14-nm node. When Intel launches its 10-nm node, it will be equivalent to Samsung and TSMC's 7-nm node. This advantage could help Intel attract companies that demand the highest performance chips such as computing and graphics processors. For instance, Apple (AAPL) switched its foundry partner from Samsung to TSMC due to a slight performance difference. Even Qualcomm (QCOM) switched its foundry partner from TSMC to Samsung after its Snapdragon 810 processor built on TSMC's 14-nm node reported overheating issues.

This all sounds very nice and hopeful, but so far there is little sign that Intel's foundry business has really taken off. Even its big acquisition of Altera might have been at least in part a defensive move to keep it from bolting from its foundry business, according to Tim Arcuri from Cowen.

Conclusion

Some are worried that Intel is losing its process lead. If true, this would indeed be worrying as it's the one advantage that underpins most other advantages Intel enjoys.

However, it is a difficult proposition to test, as it's difficult to strictly compare processes from different suppliers. But there are at least some reasons for concern.

These concerns can be allayed considerably to the extent to which Intel's foundry business starts to flourish. Not only will that be a positive indication that Intel's lead is still good enough for it to attract third-party chip designers, it also allows Intel to produce higher volume and speed up learning effects.

But so far there are few signs that conclusively show Intel has done well with its foundry business, although it's possible the new cooperation with ARM will amend this.

Others argue that Intel is ready to make a technology leap, but as of yet, this looks rather speculative as there aren't any clear signals this is happening.

