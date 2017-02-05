'One Day, You'll Finally Be Right'

I hear a lot of 'you were wrong' chatter not just about myself, but about anyone who had a bearish call on anything over the past year. The amusing thing about that is that we (me and anyone who was bearish) were in fact 'right' in January of 2016 just like we were 'right' in August of 2015. It's almost like people who are bullish think the bears are 'wrong' if stocks bounce after a selloff. By extension, in order for the bears to be 'right,' stocks would have to go to zero and stay there forever.

The point I was trying to make in the post linked above is that there's an amusing asymmetry between bulls and bears in terms of what counts as being "right."

If you're a bull and the market goes up tomorrow, you were "right." If you're a bear, it takes a veritable market catastrophe for anyone to admit you nailed it, and even then you'll get heckled by those who malign you for not recognizing a "buying opportunity" when you see it.

Look at Michael Burry. He had to gate his investors in the lead up to the housing crash to save them from their own myopia and then, when it became readily apparent that he had in fact predicted the biggest calamity since the Great Depression, no one thanked him.

I think some of this is explainable by the whole "you're profiting off of other people's misery" argument. Of course, that's only a valid criticism if you either i) could have stopped something bad from happening and didn't, or ii) caused the misery in the first place. If I place a moneyline bet with a bookie and win, did I "profit from the misery" of the losing team's fans? Well, technically yes, but no one is going to blame me for placing the bet (except for maybe the police if I'm not in Vegas).

Okay, so let's say you were trying to handicap the market now that the sentiment is overwhelmingly bullish. Let's start with a look across indicators to see just how skewed sentiment has become. Have a look:

Now, clearly, my intuition is to take this as a contrarian indicator.

But as it turns out, I'd be wrong - historically speaking that is. Consider the following, again from Goldman (my highlights):

At very negative levels for our Risk Appetite Indicator (RAI, i.e. less than -1.5), the S&P 500 return in the following 12 months has mostly been positive. From high levels of risk appetite, the returns are somewhat lower, but only marginally negative at the 99th percentile. So very bullish levels do not have to signal risk of a sharp correction in equities.

Note the scatter in the left pane. If you take Goldman's risk appetite indicator as an accurate measure of sentiment, then you should be buying stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) hand over fist when folks are generally bearish. The opposite is by no means true.

The Investors Intelligence survey tells a similar, if slightly less convincing, story:

And what about the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX), which I've virtually screamed should be a contrarian signal for equity investors? Well, it turns out I'm wrong there too (again, based on history). To wit, from Goldman:

The same is true for the VIX. Usually, volatility spikes around risk-off episodes when there is a sharp increase in demand for put options - as a result, a very high VIX level can mark the trough in the market (Exhibit 29). But low levels for the VIX do not have to signal an impending equity drawdown - if the VIX drops below the 5th percentile, equity returns in the subsequent 12 months might be lower but do not have to be negative.

So is rampant bullish sentiment a contrarian indicator? Similarly, is extreme complacency (as measured by the VIX) a contrarian indicator?

Not necessarily. In fact, based on Goldman's research, the answer is almost unequivocally "no."

In other words, I'm almost unequivocally "wrong" to suggest that current market sentiment is a contrarian signal.

On the bright side for me, "the thing about predicting the future is that you can't ever really be 'wrong' if you don't put an expiration date on your prediction." Of course, as I also noted on Friday night, "that's cheating [because] we'll all be dead eventually, and if your prediction doesn't come true by the time everyone who heard it dies, then for all intents and purposes, you were indeed 'wrong.'"

Perhaps a reader put it best last year: "One day, you will finally be right."

