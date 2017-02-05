Next Target: 2400

I believe that 2400 is a very realistic target for this year. Even 2500 is possible under the current circumstances .

The multi-year stock market uptrend has only been in some trouble during periods of slow growth.

The S&P 500 has a current YTD performance of 2.6%. The year-on-year performance is currently at 22.3%. This is of course due to the sell-off in the first quarter of 2016 and the most recent post-election rally.

In this article, I want to explain why I believe that 2400 is the next target. I will use leading fundamentals as well as sentiment indicators.

First, let me show you the most important graph of this article. This graph displays two important indicators. First of all: the average of five major regional manufacturing surveys. The second graph shows the ISM manufacturing index. Both are leading. This means that they will show us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. You will get some proof in this article.

However, if you want to get more information on leading indicators, feel free to read my article about this topic.

US growth has accelerated in the third quarter of 2016 after growth bottomed in the first quarter of the same year. Current economic sentiment is at the highest levels since 2014 after gaining momentum after the election.

Industrial production is already picking up speed. This is one coincident indicator that reacts according to the outlook given by the ISM index. I believe that we are going to see much higher growth in the first quarter of this year. The same story is valid when looking at durable goods orders, retail sales and many more.

The stock market is currently in a very strong uptrend since the end of the recession in 2009. There have been two periods with some trouble.

Those periods were 2011-2012 and 2014-2016. Both periods were predicted by the leading ISM index. Nonetheless have both periods been very different. 2011-2012 has been the result of the starting problems in the Euro Area whereas the third quarter of 2014 was the start of a longer period of very slow growth.

The current situation is different. Growth is accelerating and almost every single business indicator is higher. This leads to the graph below. Most readers might recognize this chart. I compare the leading ISM index and the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500. The correlation is very high due to the fact that the ISM index is leading.

Note that I added future returns. I did this by looking how high the returns of the next few months would be if the market didn't change at all. This very unrealistic but it shows how much future growth is priced in . This strategy has worked really well for me so far. I added another line (blue line) to see what the returns would be if the market would jump to 2400 tomorrow. The market is pricing in moderate growth at current prices. We can easily see an extended rally if growth stays at these levels or goes even higher. Even 2400 points for the S&P 500 would not be overvalued at current growth rates.

My 2400 target would push the yearly return of the S&P 500 up to 7.2% which is not a lot for a year with high growth. 2500 points would mean a 12.7% return.

The two biggest risks of my prediction are that growth stops accelerating and reverses. This would be indicated by a falling ISM index. The other risk would occur if coincident indicators stop reacting to higher sentiment. In other words, industrial production & co stay at these low levels or even decline. This is unlikely if leading indicators are strong, but it would kill the odds to get higher corporate earnings and a lower stock market valuation.

I can't say that the market is 'cheap' at these levels. This does not mean that the market won't go up further. A few weeks ago, we saw that the S&P 500 P/E Ratio fell one point. This was of course because StockCharts updated the S&P 500 GAAP earnings graph. This shows that higher earnings can keep the valuation 'low' despite a stock market rally.

Anyhow, in the end it all comes down to my two biggest risks. Leading indicators need to stay high and the underlying economy has to react accordingly. If this is the case (and it currently is), I don't see the problem why the market won't reach 2400 over the next few months. I am net long since a few months and won't change my view until one of my risks becomes reality.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a total different opinion. Also make sure to follow your own risk management. You can be 100% right on a trade but lose money due to bad risk management.

