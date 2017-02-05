mREIT Preferreds - No Fluff Weekly Recap, February 3, 2017

Welcome to another week of no fluff mortgage REIT preferred. With the Super Bowl upon us, I am sure the last thing anyone needs is fluff - unless it's on a custom made s'more. With a yield over 8.25% for the universe, this sector can help get you the income necessary to get you into the endzone. So relax and enjoy the game in the company of family, friends or just the dog. Investments will be there tomorrow and hopefully this will help give you some of the information you need to accomplish your investing goals. The heck with fluff, pass the nachos.

Kicking off the yield bowl with the universe:

The optimal list:

No changes to the list this week and I FINALLY got American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC) corrected to reflect AGNCB. This is the only premium in the bunch (on a stripped basis).

Lets go to the charts:

The stripped price on the universe is up a dime to $24.02, but still below many investors' par ceiling.

With all the yields over 7% - and all but one over 7.5% - it's hard not to like this sector.

The cost of stability (equity yield minus preferred yield) is now at 216bps, 4 wider than last week (last week was 212bps).

RAIT Financial (NYSE:RAS) widened out a bit in favor of the equity. CYS (NYSE:CYS), a holding of mine, also widened out.

Graphically:

The risk premium (universe stripped yield minus the 10yr Treasury) stands at 581bps, 2bps tighter than last week.

Graphically:

On a price basis (notably not a stripped price basis), the preferreds outperformed their equity counterparts, which is why the cost of stability widened.

And - of course - graphically.

Finally, equity metrics and performance of mREITs with preferred.

Returns graphically:

In the interest of disclosure - as the SA disclosure only lists equities - I have the following positions within the listed securities:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) - common,

CYS Investments - common (ugh, should have bought the pref),

Five Oaks (NYSE:OAKS) - Series A preferred

New York Mortgage (NASDAQ:NYMT) - NYMTO preferred

AG Mortgage (NYSE:MITT) - Series B preferred

On that note, I am off to plan my day tomorrow. Enjoy the day, whatever you end up doing.