Weekly U.S. Oil Rig Count: Cana Woodford Steals The Show Again

A third week in a row of very strong activity in the rig count, which makes it the largest increase in the oil rig count since 2013. Cana Woodford led the way for a second week in three, which confirms that financing is available for shale producers outside of the Permian.

Crude oil prices (NYSE: USO) continued to trade within a very narrow range, as they have for almost a month now. Week-over-week crude oil prices closed almost unchanged.

Source: Finviz.com-

Data:

Source: Baker Hughes

* Total U.S. rig count (oil + gas) increased by 17, which makes for a three-week increase in the rig count of 70; the largest ever recorded (within the publicly available BHI data-set). One has to go all the way back to 2011 to see three-week increases in the 60's; and rigs at that time were less productive than the rigs of today.

* The total oil rig count increased by 17, which makes for a 3-week increase of 61 rigs, the largest since April of 2013. As mentioned above, today's rigs are not the same as they were 3-4 years ago.

In total, oil rigs are up by 84.5% since the bottom in late May 2016. Virtually all of the rigs added have been horizontal.

* Horizontal rigs increased by 17, all of them classified as oil rigs. In total, there have been 59 horizontal rigs added during the last three weeks. This is the largest three-week increase in horizontal rigs since January of 2010.

In total, the horizontal rig count is up by 90% since the bottom in late May 2016. Most of these rigs have been oil rigs.

Source: Baker Hughes, Orangutan Capital

For a third week in a row, there has been very strong activity in Cana Woodford where the total rig count increased by 55% in a period of only three weeks. Eagle Ford, which registered strong increases during the previous week, showed only moderate activity.

* The Permian oil rig count increased by 4. Although still far from the peak, we believe today's rigs are a lot more productive than rigs just three years ago and that current rigs are drilling in the best spots.

In total, the rig count in the Permian is up by 122% since the bottom in late April / early May 2016. Virtually all of the rigs added have been horizontal.

* The rig count in Cana Woodford increased by 7 this week. This makes for a 20 rig increase over the past three weeks or 55.5%. As we have mentioned previously, Cana Woodford is also rich in natural gas. The total rig count in this basin is at the highest level ever, and the total rig count (oil + gas) is just five rigs away from the top.

* Eagle Ford which had a very strong increase last week added 2 new rigs.

* The total natural gas rig count remained flat. There was a decrease of one rig in the Haynesville basin. No movement otherwise in any of the major basins.

Conclusion:

A third week of near-record increases in the rig count with strong activity in Cana Woodford, where rigs have gone up by 55% in only 3 weeks. The Permian continues its steady climb and although still well below peak levels, techniques have improved substantially over the past couple of years and today's rigs are way more productive than only 2-3 years ago. In short, financing is currently available for increased drilling activity not only in the Permian but also in shale producing regions. Production levels should follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.