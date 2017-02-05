Welcome to the second edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly'. Last week I covered the longer term trends in equities (NYSEARCA:SPY), oil (NYSEARCA:USO), gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). This week I will take a closer look at some of the shorter term scenarios, and cover some other markets requested in the comments section. I will also try and explain some of the reasoning behind the counts in italics. If you're not familiar with the jargon, you can learn more here, or simply skip the italics and use the counts as a guide to probable moves.

An Introduction

Elliott Wave gives a real time insight into the collective mind of the market. This is all very well when the collective view is clear, but often it is confused, and the indecision is written all over the charts. Consequently there are times when the Elliott Wave cycles are clear, and times when they are much harder to identify.

When they are clear, the cycles are a thing of beauty, as shown below by the impulsive buying in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS):

I wish all moves were as clean and clear as this, but unfortunately the market doesn't really care what I wish for. This chart shows wave 3 has ended, and GS is correcting in wave 4. Wave 5 should rally to new highs and this will complete the entire rally from the 2016 lows, after which a corrective sequence back below $20 would be normal.

For those interested in the finer details, the above chart is a good example of some of the Elliott Wave concepts:

wave 3 is the strongest and longest. It is sub-divided into 5 smaller waves (i-v) and again, wave iii is the strongest, with a classic half-way continuation gap (circled). Wave 3 is often 1.618* wave 1, but in this case it is even larger, and measures exactly 2.618*

waves 2 and 4 are equal in length (in percentage terms)

wave 4 has retraced 23.6% of wave 3

Of course it's much easier to identify the waves in hindsight, but it is possible to know many of the targets in advance using Fibonacci, measured moves, harmonic patterns and other forms of analysis. Indeed, the wave 4 bounce for many markets was discussed in an earlier article on December 8th.

The strongest sectors such as XLI and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) will likely only have a shallow pull back (usually the 23.6% Fibonacci retrace of the preceding move up) before rallying further.

So is it coincidence Donald Trump announced plans to repeal the Dodd Frank act the day after the 23.6% retrace was tested? I guess so. I'm not going to pretend the president timed his announcement with a price chart. However, I do think GS was very likely to bounce whatever Donald Trump did; his actions merely magnified the move.

On the other hand, if out of the blue he did the complete opposite and somehow attacked the banks, perhaps the 23.6% would have failed and the decline would have accelerated to the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace. Remember we are only mapping out probable scenarios, and must accept anything can happen.

With this in mind, let's look at possible and probable moves across some of the main markets:

The Dollar

I usually start my analysis with a look at the Dollar. Whether I trade currencies or not, I find my scenarios in other markets slot into place once I have an idea where the Dollar is likely to go.

Using the longer term charts from last week as context, we know the January pullback is likely a wave 4 and should be corrective in nature. This is certainly the case; the choppy overlapping structure present in the chart below is typical of a corrective sequence.

The low is estimated to be in the $98.80s, and a reversal here should lead to an eventual new high in wave 5.

The reason for the $98.80 target is as follows:

There is a gap from $98.93 - $99.16, shown by the pink lines. Last week's low came at the gap window, but the gap has not yet been closed. The 50% retrace of the wave 3 rally from August '16 - January '17 comes in exactly at the gap fill of $98.9, and the measured move wave C = 1.618* wave A projects a low of $98.83. The confluence of cycles and potential supports gives a high probability of a reversal in the $98.80s.

Gold

Last week I showed the medium term directional bias in gold was up. This is a view of a shorter term chart:

This view is based on a fractal of the 2016 rally, shown below, and explained more in detail here.

If and when this move materializes, I expect a corrective decline below $1180 again. This reconciles with the Dollar path higher shown in the preceding section.

Of course, the relation does not have to be linear: a new high in the Dollar does not necessarily equate to a new low in gold. However, there is currently a strong correlation which is hard to ignore:

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

All this said, it's worth keeping the bigger picture in mind. The medium term is setting up a much larger rally to above $1400 (accompanied by a large Dollar decline). I plan to hold a core long position and trade around it.

The S&P500

Last week's charts set the longer term context. This week I wanted to look at the shorter term scenarios, but this timeframe is still not very clear. If there is a clear break to new highs then it could target 2360 for the S&P500, and 20486 for the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA). The below set-up on the Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) also looks good for $142:

There is a confluence of the inverse head and shoulders target and the wave 3 target at $142.6 - $143.8. A break of the bull flag can be bought for this target with a fairly tight stop.

Requests

There were a few chart requests in last week's comments section. Please remember some charts are clearer than others and nothing is set in stone. For example, a chart of long bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) shows the trend from the 2016 highs is unwinding in the $115-$120 area:

Ideally there is one more low to $115, but if we are to accept 'anything can happen' and trade probabilities, the conclusion is simply, 'the odds favor longs in this area'.

I covered natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) in an article last week, but didn't really cover the Elliott Wave side of things. As requested, here is the medium term count:

As much as the weather is bearish at the moment, the cycles seem to suggest it is priced in for now. However, we must consider participants can only price in what is currently known. Not even insiders know what the weather will be like a few weeks from now.

Unfortunately I don't have reliable data for corn and other commodities as I only have continuous charts, which are back adjusted.

I'll be happy to cover any stocks or other markets I have reliable data for.

Conclusions

In the next week or so I am looking for one more low in the Dollar and a spike up in gold. Although I am less confident in my short term view in equities, there is a solid looking set-up in the IWM, and a trade can be constructed with low risk / high reward.

Next week I will introduce some more Elliott Wave concepts and cover some high probability set-ups in stocks, as well as updating any developments in the main markets I follow.

