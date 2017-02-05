Turning $10K Into $1,000,000 With Fifty 10% Trades

Is it possible to condense a lifetime of wise investing into a much shorter time span, with the same or better outcome?

Some writers have described life as an hourglass. No one knows how many grains of "sand" are in theirs, but it is a fixed number. It could be 5 years, 18, 32, 45, 61, 90... Though one thing's for certain - every grain of sand that passes from the top into the bottom is one less grain in the top. And if we think of these grains as seconds, then that is one less second we have. It is a bank account ever depleting with no replenishing deposits.

Although the idea of a lifetime of investing leading to a reasonably comfortable retirement is not an unattractive goal, based on the above it may be, in a way, superfluous. The average lifespan of humankind in the US is currently around 76 years for men and 81 years for women. And it is common to be caught in the "below average" group. Look at the lifespans of our ancestry. See any early deaths?

I'm not trying to be morbid (though I'm sure that's too late), but what I've gleaned from all this is that life is short. No matter how we look at it. And we spend most of our waking lives working (hopefully in a job we like, or at least pleasantly tolerate) to pay current expenses, to provide for dependents, and to possibly retire with a nest egg to see us through these expenses until our passing. Maybe we can even retire "early" at 60. And maybe even leave a little for our progeny. And that strikes me as a bit sad.

So why not take a shot at something a little riskier? Worst case scenario, you have a little less money and retire a little later. Best case scenario - it works, and you can retire much earlier. Or simply have a lump of cash to spend however you want.

I don't know about you, but I would rather risk a little more and fail than take the safe road and not try. The majority of my regrets are things I didn't do or say or try out of fear.

It doesn't even need to be an inordinate sum, either. In this article I'm outlining $10,000 principal compounded 50 times at 10% interest each. It could be less or more principal, depending on where you're at (do you have children? do you have a lot of debt? etc.). After cash for expenses and allotments designated to where it needs to be - what is your liquidity? Then perhaps 10% of that number can be put towards this venture. I would measure that as a good risk-reward balance.

What is $10,000 re-invested 50 times with a 10% gain each time? Well usually this is calculated by year, not by trade. Over 50 years, $10,000 invested, with no additional inflow, compounded 10% annually, will return $1,173,908. But with all the sometimes obvious 10% gain opportunities out there, how can we not find 50 select trades in less than 50 years? I feel confident that I can (famous last words?).

So let's see if it's possible. But first some ground rules...

It looks like the tricky part with this strategy will be those many in-betweens and how to play them. For instance, say the current potential 10% pick runs up 7.72%, then slowly works back to a 5.2% gain, and also certain market dynamics spell it will further slip. It's probably best to lock in that 5% gain rather than stubbornly cling to the 10% maxim.

Or, where you see a lot more potential upside despite a run of over 10% already, it would be counterproductive to sell out before that is realized. But also, in this instance, a > 10% gain cannot be counted the same as multiple ten percenters, compounded, as the gains weren't re-invested. For example, 5 ten percenters compounded would actually be a 61% gain, not 50% (i.e. $10,000 to $11,000 to $12,100 to $13,310 to $14,641 to $16,105).

So, for this exercise, a 50% non-compounded gain would count as 4 ten percenters (always rounding down).

Then what to call these non 10% gains? Or contrary wise, non 10% losses? As in the above, they will contribute to a running total until they create a true "ten percenter."

Another note on losses - gaining and losing ten percent are not the same. For example if you gain 10%, then lose 10%, that is not a wash but a net loss of 1%. So a 10% gain and a 9% loss wash out (approximately). Therefore a stop loss will always be set at 9% in any security, and if sold at less of a loss than 9%, there will be a running total of loss % until it hits 9% and triggers the removal of a "ten percenter."

When a "ten percenter" is gained, our 50 total will decrease - but when a ten percenter is lost (realized after 9% loss), the 50 total will increase. We will call this exercise a success only when all 50 have been made, but we will call it a failure if/when the total grows to 75.

There are also costs incurred and market impact to be considered. Since we are only working with a small amount of capital, there really shouldn't be any market impact. But there are certainly fees. These will be calculated along the way (Scottrade/TD Ameritrade will be our vehicle of choice). We hopefully won't be making very many trades, so these fees should be negligible.

Okay then, I believe that covers the main bases, so let's begin!

The first pick I've chosen for our "50 ten percenters or bust" fund ("FTPB" fund) is BRZU. I've already written a bit about this ticker here. In brief: BRZU (@ $42.80) already had a nice run, but production cuts (OPEC and non-OPEC, currently 80% compliant) really have yet to hit the stockpiles, though that is inevitable. Plenty of upside left for this ETF that tracks Brazilian equities, heavily leveraged in oil, but without the issues that arise due to contango. The new government has been making decent strides as well, and they anticipate 2% growth this year. Downside risk appears minimal, as much of the scandal propaganda has already saturated news outlets, and oil's rise should be the stronger tide to lift the stock price.

Stop loss will be set at $38.95.

If you have any recommendations going forward, please don't hesitate to throw a suggestion out in the comments below. If we go with it, I of course will give you credit for the idea.

Cheers and good trading.